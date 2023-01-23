You are here

Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

Jon Rahm celebrates with his wife Kelley, left, and sons Eneko, left, and Kepa after winning the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West Sunday in La Quinta, Calif. (AP)
  • The Spanish star finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour
LA QUINTA, California: While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right fist after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express.

The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year.

“I’m, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it went,” Rahm said. “I’ve enjoyed some runaway victories, I’ve enjoyed some comebacks, but today was certainly a struggle. Out of the five birdies I made, what is it, one, two, three of them were tap-ins and the other two were basically 6-footers. So that tells you the story.”

Rahm pumped his fist a final time after tapping in for a two-putt par on No. 18 at PGA West’s Stadium Course.

Rahm and Thompson were tied with three holes to play when Thompson, who led through 36 holes and shared the lead with Rahm going into Sunday, pulled his drive into a deep fairway bunker on the par-5 16th and wound up with par. Rahm made birdie to take the lead.

On the par-3 17th, Thompson chose to leave the pin in for his 50-foot birdie putt on the island green, and the ball squarely hit the pin and rolled away. The 23-year-old from Georgia dropped his putter and put his hands to his face. As he walked to the 18th tee after tapping in for par, he pulled his shirt up over his mouth in frustration.

“I usually always leave the stick in from a long distance,” Thompson said. “I feel like it helps me with my speed. I’ll probably play the ‘what if’ game in my head for a long time, unfortunately. I had a great read. I probably hit it too firm. If it had great speed it would have just hit the flag and dropped. But we’ll never know. I’m proud of myself for this week.”

Rahm hit his tee shot into a bunker on 18 but recovered nicely with a shot to 15 feet and pumped his fist. Thompson’s drive found the fairway but his approach bounced on the green and ran down the slope behind it. The rookie hit a bold flop shop that settled a foot to the right of the hole. He shot 69.

“I had a great week,” said Thompson, who made five eagles through the first two rounds, tying the PGA Tour record for eagles in a 72-hole event. “Competing against the best in the world is my dream and I did that today and proved that I can hang with ‘em. It was a lot of fun. A lot of nerves and I hit a lot of quality golf shots under pressure, which was really cool.”

Rahm finished 27-under 261 and won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour. He moves up one spot to No. 3 in the world. He is playing next week at Torrey Pines, while world No. 1 Rory McIlroy makes his 2023 debut in Dubai on the European tour.

“Heck of a start,” said Rahm, who won the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago at Kapalua. “Obviously Sentry and this one are very, very different golf courses and very different golf. You still have to go low in both of them. So luckily the mentality is the same.

“Body’s been feeling great. My swing’s been feeling really, really good. And it shows, right?” he added. “Even when I’m saying I may not be as comfortable as I would like, I’m shooting 64s because everything is just firing when it needs to.”

Rahm opened with two birdies to take the lead, but Thompson eventually caught up to him when Rahm’s par putt lipped out on No. 13.

Rahm got his share of breaks. From the middle of the fairway on the 16th, Rahm had his hands on his hips as he watched his second shot head toward the deep bunker down the left side. It hit in the dormant rough and stayed in the fairway. That left a pitch to just inside 10 feet, and his birdie putt for the lead swirled into the cup.

Rahm now has won four of his last six starts — he won twice on the European tour at end of last year. This was his seventh straight top 10 worldwide, a streak that began after the Tour Championship in late August.

Xander Schauffele, two weeks after he withdrew because of back pain, closed with a 62 and finished two behind with Chris Kirk (64).

Taylor Montgomery was challenging Rahm and Thompson until he put his tee shot into the water on the 17th. He closed with a 66 and finished fifth.

Scottie Scheffler closed with a 67 and tied for 11th. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the final hole that would have allowed him to return to No. 1 by a fraction of a point over McIlroy. Scheffler is not playing next week.

Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   

Over 130 teams confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup in February   
A record number of female footballers are set to compete in Abu Dhabi in February. (MCFC)
  • Youth skills competition to feature 1,750 players
  • Premier League Trophy, on world tour, returning to capital city
ABU DHABI: Over 130 youth teams have been confirmed for Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi Cup over the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19.

Launched in 2017 with the aim of developing young football players in the region, the tournament has grown over the years. It returns for its fourth edition, for the first time since 2019, with 1,750 players set to compete.

The tournament will be held at Zayed City Sports Stadium, the largest multi-purpose sports venue in the UAE. In addition to football action, the “City Village” will be open to the general public to experience live entertainment, and a screening of Manchester City’s Premier League away fixture against Nottingham Forest on Feb. 18.

Fans will also have the opportunity to see the Premier League trophy up close, and have photographs taken with City mascots Moonbeam and Moonchester.

The trophy has been traveling the world to various countries including the US, Mexico, South Africa, Germany and South Korea. It is part of Manchester City’s global Trophy Tour to celebrate the club’s fourth title win in five years.

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix

Saudi-based brand CORE named title sponsor of Formula E 2023 Diriyah E-Prix
The Diriyah E-Prix has announced CORE as title sponsors. (Formula E)
  • Double-header takes place Jan. 27-28 and features Mideast debut of GEN3 car
RIYADH: Organizers of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in Saudi Arabia have announced lifestyle company CORE as title sponsor of the Diriyah E-Prix this weekend.

The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix double-header of races will take place on Jan. 27 and 28, and will be the Middle East debut of the GEN3 — the world’s fastest and most efficient electric race car.

“We’re absolutely delighted to confirm CORE will be the title partner for the upcoming 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix, that will host rounds two and three of season nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Carlo Boutagy, founder and CEO of CBX, official promoter of the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix.

“It’s great to have such a luxury brand partner associated with the race and we can’t wait to see the exciting new, lighter and faster GEN3 cars on-track under the floodlights in Saudi Arabia at this year’s event.”

As title sponsor, CORE will feature prominently across the 21-turn, 2,495-km circuit located within the historic town walls of the UNESCO World Heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh. As the only night races on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship calendar, the CORE Diriyah E-Prix will be illuminated with low-power LED technology.

Fans attending the races will see two iconic motorsport names — McLaren and Maserati — line up on the Formula E grid in Diriyah for the first time where they will compete with Porsche, Jaguar and Nissan among the 11 teams and 22 drivers.

The GEN3 is a major leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development. Capable of a 200 mph (322 kph) top speed, the GEN3 is 53 kilograms lighter than the GEN2 with a smaller chassis optimized for street racing.

An additional front powertrain adds 250 kW to the 350 kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capacity of the previous GEN2 car to 600 kW, with more than 40 percent of the energy used in-race regenerated under braking.

“It’s our great honor to be the title partner for the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix races hosted at the historic town walls of Diriyah (in) Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh,” said Mohammed Hefni, group CEO at CORE.

Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome CORE as the title sponsor of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship event in Saudi Arabia. The 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix is a highlight of our race calendar and together with CORE and our valued local partners, we will welcome a global TV audience for the incredible spectacle of the GEN3 cars night racing for the very first time.”

 

4 elite runners announced for Ras Al-Khaimah half marathon

4 elite runners announced for Ras Al-Khaimah half marathon
  • Kenya’s Judith Jeptum Korir returns for the 16th running of the race, alongside 2-time Olympic silver medalist Hellen Obiri
  • Kenyan Daniel Mateiko and Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura also lining up
RAS AL-KHAIMAH: The Ras Al-Khaimah Tourism Development Authority has revealed an initial lineup of four world-class runners for the 16th edition of the emirates’ half marathon on Feb. 18.

The elite female category will see silver medalist at the World Athletic Championships in Oregon, Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya, return to claim the title. With a fourth-place finish in last year’s race, Korir will also be looking to beat her personal best of 65 minutes, 28 seconds.

Korir will face competition from Hellen Obiri of Kenya, a two-time 5,000-meter Olympic silver medalist, who was the runner-up in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and holds a personal best of 64:22. Last year she placed second in Ras Al-Khaimah in a competitive field.

The male elite runners include Ethiopian star Seifu Tura, who recently claimed second place in last year’s Chicago Marathon, and Kenyan Daniel Mateiko, who holds a personal best of 58:26 and finished third in this year’s Valencia half marathon.

In addition, race organizers have unveiled a first look at the medal which will be awarded to all finalists, which features an intricate bespoke design, with a quote from the event’s technical partner, Under Armour — “You are stronger than you think.”

The half marathon will return to Marjan Island, the coral-shaped location, which is home to the emirate’s white sandy beaches and several hotels and resorts.

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer

Dortmund beat Augsburg on Haller’s return from cancer
  • Dortmund held on in a nervous final few minutes for the three points which moved them into sixth place in the table
DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund clinched a 4-3 thriller at home against Augsburg on Sunday as Sebastien Haller returned to the team after battling testicular cancer.

Dortmund took the lead three times, only for Augsburg to equalize, exploiting the home side’s disorganized defense.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic brought on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Gio Reyna in the 70th minute, with both wingers scoring goals to help carry their team to victory.

Terzic praised his team’s resilience in a “wild, chaotic match.”

“I’m happy we still won the game with all the setbacks. The positive thing is that we fought back.”

Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen said his side, who are just one place above the relegation playoff spot, could take positives from the “annoying” result.

“We played a huge game. We will get our points if we play like this.”

Dortmund had the better of the early proceedings before Jude Bellingham broke through in the 29th minute.

The 19-year-old Englishman collected the ball on the edge of the box and sent the Augsburg defenders the wrong way, before drilling a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Despite Dortmund’s dominance of possession, Augsburg hit back in the 40th minute, when Dion Beljo dispossessed a sloppy Nico Schlotterbeck before passing to Arne Maier, who hammered home.

Schlotterbeck redeemed himself immediately, however, heading in a Julian Brandt free-kick to put Dortmund up 2-1.

Augsburg equalized in stoppage time, Ermedin Demirovic chipping over Dortmund ‘keeper Gregor Kobel for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Haller came off the bench in the 61st minute to rapturous applause from the home and away fans, his first competitive appearance since May 2022.

He took to the field wearing boots adorned with the words ‘F*ck cancer,’ celebrating the striker’s return after a six-month battle with the disease.

With the game drifting toward more dropped points for the home side, Bynoe-Gittens and Reyna were introduced.

The home side reclaimed the lead almost immediately, with the 18-year-old Englishman Bynoe-Gittens superbly curling the ball in from outside the box.

Augsburg’s David Colina hit back less than a minute later but Dortmund reclaimed the lead two minutes after that, when US forward Reyna lifted the ball over Rafal Gikiewicz and into the back of the net.

Reyna turned to Dortmund’s famous yellow wall after scoring the winner, putting his fingers in his ears in an apparent gesture referencing the ongoing spat between national team coach Gregg Berhalter and the Reyna family which has engulfed US football since the World Cup.

Terzic lauded Reyna’s resilience, saying “he’s copped so much in the last couple of weeks.”

Dortmund held on in a nervous final few minutes for the three points which moved them into sixth place in the table.

Defender Schlotterbeck, who was at fault for two of Augsburg’s three goals, thanked his team’s attackers for bailing out the side’s shoddy defense.

“Quality up front — and no quality at the back,” the Germany defender told broadcaster DAZN.

“I don’t even know whether I should be happy with the win or angry about the three goals conceded.”

In Sunday’s late game, goals from Mitchel Bakker, Amine Adli and Nadiem Amiri lifted Bayer Leverkusen to a 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bakker pounced on a deflected shot from Adam Hlozek after 21 minutes, before French winger Adli doubled the visitors’ lead just before half time.

Amiri replaced Hlozek in the 64th minute, scoring just three minutes later before running to hug Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on the sidelines.

Gladbach captain Lars Stindl scored two late goals to keep Leverkusen on their toes, but the visitors held on.

Alonso called for more consistency, telling DAZN “the performance until the 75th minute was good.”

“It was a bit of a risk in the end. Now we have to move on.”

Star teenager Florian Wirtz came off the bench late in the match, his first game since March 2022 after tearing his ACL.

Leverkusen’s sixth straight victory over their local rivals continues the team’s stunning resurgence under Alonso.

The club have now won four Bundesliga matches on the trot under the former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player, having started the season with four losses from five games.

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener

Brooke Henderson goes wire-to-wire at LPGA season opener
  • In windy and sometimes difficult conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily, making sure not to give much hope to a group behind her 
ORLANDO, Florida: Brooke Henderson sets a goal of winning multiple LPGA Tour titles at the outset of each season. She didn’t wait long to collect her first trophy of 2023.

Henderson was dominant throughout and delivered a 2-under 70 on Sunday at Lake Nona to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

In windy and sometimes difficult conditions, the 25-year-old Canadian played steadily, making sure not to give much hope to a group behind her trying to mount any sort of challenge. She began her day leading by three and eventually won by four, finishing the event at 16-under 272. It was her 13th LPGA victory.

“It is so exciting,” Henderson said. “I always try to win a couple times each year, so to get one right way out of the gate takes a little bit of pressure off. ... It’s exciting to be in contention, and even more exciting to hoist trophies.”

Henderson has had her eye on a Tournament of Champions title for a while. She hadn’t finished outside of ninth in the event the past four seasons, and she was a runner-up to Danielle Kang a year ago. Sunday marked her 16th consecutive round under par on the LPGA dating to 2022, and her 16th consecutive score under par in this tournament.

Winning also helps her put to rest a frustrating end to 2022. She withdrew with a back injury in her second-to-last start at the Pelican Women’s Championship in November, and managed the pain enough to tie for seventh in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

From there, it was rest and rehab before switching into new clubs. There were 14 new clubs in the bag at Lake Nona, including the putter, which helped to produce 19 birdies on a very strong test of golf.

Henderson entered the week at No. 7 in the women’s world ranking. She was asked if her season-opening triumph might open the door to other big goals, such as being No. 1, or being the LPGA’s player of the year.

“That would be awesome,” Henderson said. “Obviously, I had the dream start.”

Second-year LPGA pro Maja Stark of Sweden showed a nice finishing kick by shooting 5-under 31 on her final nine. She tied for second alongside England’s Charlie Hull. Both shot 69, Hull doing so for the fourth consecutive day.

Stark has committed herself to adding multiple hours each week to her time spent practicing putting, and it showed in her hot play over the final nine holes. Three over through seven, she birdied six of her final 10 holes.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Stark said. “I feel I’ve had a good week with my driver and some good irons. The putting, too. I feel like if it keeps going like this, could be the best year yet.”

Hull was pleased with her finish given the challenges of trying to get her game ready in England in mid-winter. She spent three days practicing in Morocco before continuing on to Orlando.

Henderson was patient on Sunday, doing most of her damage on Lake Nona’s par 5s, making birdies on three of them. When she birdied the ninth hole, she had a four-shot lead over Nelly Korda, and she rebuilt the lead to four once again with one last birdie at the par-5 15th.

Korda, at No. 2 the highest-ranked player in this winners-only field because No. 1 Lydia Ko skipped the tournament after getting married, made only three birdies and settled for fourth for a second consecutive year. For Korda, the week was a tale of two nines; she played the front nine in 1 under par for the week, and the second nine in 10 under. Henderson was 10 under on the front nine.

“Yeah, the front nine and I didn’t really get along too well,” said Korda, who shot 72 on Sunday. “Hopefully next year we’ll become better friends.”

Korda said she was disappointed with the outcome, but having played her first tournament with new equipment, at least she had a game plan going forward.

“What’s good is that I have a lot to work and I’m very excited about it,” she said. “I have four weeks (off from the tour) to kind of grind and see where my game is.”

Tennis player and former Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish ran away with the celebrity division, making 152 points in the Modified Stableford format. Fish also won the title two years ago. Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (136 points) was runner-up.

Annika Sorenstam, a 72-time winner on the LPGA and Lake Nona resident who played among the celebrities and athletes, tied for third with military veteran Chad Pfeifer.

