First Emirates-based cycling team to participate in inaugural Women’s UAE Tour 2023

ABU DHABI: UAE Team ADQ, the nation’s first professional women’s cycling team will participate alongside 20 international teams in the first Women’s UAE Tour.
The inaugural tour will take place from Feb. 9-12, ahead of the fifth edition of the Men’s UAE Tour, which will take place from Feb. 20-26.
“We are thrilled to be part of the first Women’s UAE Tour next month,” Melissa Moncada, head of UAE Team ADQ, said. “It is an inspirational race for many reasons; the first of its kind in the UAE and the region. Additionally, it is a unique opportunity for women in the UAE to support the female team representing our nation and see them competing in a World Tour standard race on our home soil.”
The tour’s total distance is 468 kilometers and comprises four stages. Stage 1 is from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbor (109 km), Stage 2 from Al-Dhafra Castle to Al-Mirfa (133 km), Stage 3 from Hazza bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet (107 km), and Stage 4 from Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 km). Reflecting the UAE flag colors, UAE Team ADQ riders will be wearing the new official jerseys.
“Our main goal is to make cycling accessible, inclusive and achievable for all,” Moncada added. “We are excited and proud to be part of this new key milestone in our young history. We are confident that this key event will shape and shake the women’s cycling ecosystem in the UAE, and consequently inspire more young women in the UAE and the Middle East region to join the cycling movement.”
The team has also launched its UAE-centric platform named Women Moving Forward by UAE Team ADQ, an initiative in which its trainers and experts work with governmental, corporate and other stakeholders, to provide professional cycling capacity building for women at all levels, through a variety of professional workshops, events and team coaching.
“Our mission, as a professional team, is not only limited to achieving the best results at international cycling events, but also includes nurturing a passion for cycling and sports among women in the UAE,” said Moncada.
“We have launched Women Moving Forward by UAE Team ADQ to grow this collaborative journey. Through this platform, we are providing women with innovative and professional sports tools that empower them to reach their full potential, starting with sport.”
UAE Team ADQ organized its training camp, ahead of the 2023 UCI World Tour, last December in Tuscany, Italy.
Seventeen riders from nine nations will represent UAE Team ADQ during the new season. This includes Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).