Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain

TOKYO: Japan celebrated establishing diplomatic relations with three important Middle East countries – the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain – in 2022 and to commemorate this achievement a symposium was held in Tokyo on Wednesday with contributions from Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other dignitaries.
Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries: “Bilateral security dialogue has taken place between Japan and Bahrain and with the UAE, we agreed in principle on the Agreement Concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology last September with the aim of contributing together for peace and stability in the Middle East region.”
He also spoke of the importance of cooperation with the three countries in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure, environment and science technology and education, and said that Japan expects to cooperate in a wide range of areas going forward.
“We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said in his remarks. “Once the Japan-Bahrain Investment Agreement that was signed last June comes into effect, we will have investment agreements with all three countries.”
While exchanges with each country were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Hayashi said that such exchanges can take place once again: “We strongly hope that these exchanges, including at business and private sector levels, will further strengthen the relationship between Japan and the three countries.”
“At today’s symposium, I hope lively discussions will be made on measures and proposals to further expand cooperation and strengthen trust toward the next 50 years. I would like to close my remarks by wishing the people of Bahrain, Oman and the UAE – friends of Japan – continued health and long-lasting development of relations with Japan.”
The symposium included discussions on Japan’s bilateral relations with the three countries, the regional situation, and areas of future collaboration.
In March, there will be cultural events to promote each country’s traditions, food culture, tourist attractions, and more.