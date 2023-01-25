You are here

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain
Japan celebrated establishing diplomatic relations with three important Middle East countries, the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.
Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain
  • Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries
  • “We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said
TOKYO: Japan celebrated establishing diplomatic relations with three important Middle East countries – the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain – in 2022 and to commemorate this achievement a symposium was held in Tokyo on Wednesday with contributions from Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other dignitaries.
Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries: “Bilateral security dialogue has taken place between Japan and Bahrain and with the UAE, we agreed in principle on the Agreement Concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology last September with the aim of contributing together for peace and stability in the Middle East region.”
He also spoke of the importance of cooperation with the three countries in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure, environment and science technology and education, and said that Japan expects to cooperate in a wide range of areas going forward.
“We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said in his remarks. “Once the Japan-Bahrain Investment Agreement that was signed last June comes into effect, we will have investment agreements with all three countries.”
While exchanges with each country were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Hayashi said that such exchanges can take place once again: “We strongly hope that these exchanges, including at business and private sector levels, will further strengthen the relationship between Japan and the three countries.”
“At today’s symposium, I hope lively discussions will be made on measures and proposals to further expand cooperation and strengthen trust toward the next 50 years. I would like to close my remarks by wishing the people of Bahrain, Oman and the UAE – friends of Japan – continued health and long-lasting development of relations with Japan.”
The symposium included discussions on Japan’s bilateral relations with the three countries, the regional situation, and areas of future collaboration.
In March, there will be cultural events to promote each country’s traditions, food culture, tourist attractions, and more.

 

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move
  • Tehran said it would respond to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over the handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures taken over Tehran’s response to months-long protests.
The sanctions include financial measures, including blocking accounts and transactions in Iran’s banking systems, as well the “prohibition of visa issuance and entry” to Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran is one of the world’s most sanctioned countries, with Western powers over the past four decades using a punishing array of measures in a bid to push change.
On Tuesday, Tehran said it would respond to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over the handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Here is a timeline of the sanctions imposed:
In November 1979, Iranian revolutionary students stun the world when they storm the US embassy in Tehran and take 52 people hostage.
In 1980, midway through the 444-day long crisis, Washington breaks off diplomatic relations with Iran and imposes restrictions on commerce and travel.
In 1983, the United States is left reeling after 241 Marines are killed in a suicide truck bombing in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Minutes later, a second bombing kills 58 French troops.
In 1984, the United States blacklists Iran as a “state sponsor of terror” over its suspected role in the attacks.
Three years later, in 1987, then US president Ronald Reagan bans all Iranian imports and curbs some US exports to the country, over attacks on American vessels in the Gulf.
In 1995, US president Bill Clinton orders a total trade and financial embargo on Iran, accusing it of backing terrorism.
Foreign companies who invest in Iran’s oil sector are targeted.
In 2002, US president George W. Bush puts Iran on his list of countries in the “axis of evil” supporting terrorism.
Fears that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons intensify in 2005, as newly elected hard-line president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ends a freeze on uranium enrichment.
Between 2006 and 2010, the UN adopts four rounds of economic and trade sanctions against entities linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs and freezes their assets.
In 2008, Washington bans American banks from serving as intermediaries in the transfer of funds with Iran.
Iran, which has always denied any ambition to develop an atomic bomb, is also placed under an arms embargo and loans to Tehran are restricted.
Between 2010 and 2012, retaliatory measures are announced against foreign groups investing in Iran’s vital oil sector, and the automobile industry is also targeted.
The EU bans technical assistance or the transfer of oil technology to Iran, imposes an oil embargo and freezes hundreds of assets including those of Iran’s central bank.
The historic deal reached by world powers in 2015 over Iran’s nuclear program provides for a progressive lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions imposed since 2006.
In 2018, then US president Donald Trump walks away from the deal.
Trump reimposes sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to it, hitting the central bank and oil sector as part of a tactic of “maximum pressure” on Washington’s arch-foe.
In April 2019, Washington designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.
After US President Joe Biden’s election in 2021, Washington begins indirect EU-mediated talks with Iran in Vienna, in a bid to revive the nuclear agreement.
Washington and Brussels impose new sanctions following Iran’s brutal crackdown on the mass women-led protests that erupt after the September 16, 2022 death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the notorious morality police.
On January 23, 2023 the EU targets several leaders of the Revolutionary Guards in its fourth round of sanctions over the repression.

Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar

Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar
Updated 25 January 2023
AP

Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar

Ukraine confirms its troops withdrawal from Soledar
  • Moscow has portrayed the battle for Soledar, which lies near the city of Bakhmut, as key to capturing the entire Donbas
  • Ukraine’s military said its fierce defense of the eastern stronghold helped tie up Russian forces.
Updated 25 January 2023
AP

KYIV: Ukrainian forces have conducted an organized retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbas, an official said Wednesday, in what is a rare but modest battlefield triumph for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion that began almost 11 months ago.
The Ukrainian army retreated from the salt-mining town of Soledar to “preserve the lives of the personnel,” Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s forces in the east, told The Associated Press.
The soldiers pulled back to previously prepared defensive positions, he said.
Moscow has portrayed the battle for Soledar, which lies near the city of Bakhmut, as key to capturing the entire Donbas.
The accomplishment takes the Russian forces a step closer to Bakhmut, but military analysts say capturing Soledar is more symbolic than strategic.
Ukraine’s military, which has held out in Soledar against a monthslong onslaught of superior Russian forces, has said its fierce defense of the eastern stronghold helped tie up Russian forces.
Russia claimed almost two weeks ago that it had taken Soledar, but Ukraine denied it.
Many of Russia’s troops around Soledar belong to the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group, and the fighting reportedly has been bloody.
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has prioritized taking full control of the Donbas — a region made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, where it has backed a separatist insurgency since 2014. Russia has seized most of Luhansk, but about half of Donetsk remains under Ukraine’s control.
Taking control of the town would potentially allow Russian forces to cut supply lines to Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, though the strength of Ukraine’s new defensive positions was not known.
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, said earlier this month that the fall of Soledar wouldn’t mark “an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut.”
The institute said Russian information operations have “overexaggerated the importance of Soledar,” which is a small settlement. It also argued that the long and difficult battle has contributed to the exhaustion of Russian forces.
Perhaps more worrying for Moscow, Western military help for Ukraine is now being stepped up with the delivery of tanks.
Elsewhere, Russian forces have continued to pummel Ukrainian areas, especially in the south and east.
Russian strikes wounded 10 civilians in the eastern Donetsk province on Tuesday, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the provincial governor, said.
Five were wounded when Russian shells slammed into apartment blocks, he said.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Wednesday that over the previous 24 hours Russian forces had launched four missile strikes, 26 airstrikes and more than 100 attacks from rocket salvo systems.
Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on establishing control over Donetsk province, conducting offensive operations around the embattled cities of Bakhmut, Lyman and Avdiivka, and the village of Novopavlivka, according to spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun.
In addition to Donetsk, the Russian attacks struck settlements in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv and Sumy, northern Chernihiv, easternmost Luhansk, southeastern Zaporizhzhia, and southern Kherson provinces.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukraine president who has gone from professional comedian to an internationally recognized wartime leader, turned 45 Wednesday.
His wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, said that though he is the same person as when they met at 17, “Something has changed: You smile much less now.”
“I wish you to have more reasons for smiling. And you know what it takes. We all do,” she wrote in a tweet.

Almost half of UK asylum seekers facing Rwanda deportation married: Charity survey

Almost half of UK asylum seekers facing Rwanda deportation married: Charity survey
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

Almost half of UK asylum seekers facing Rwanda deportation married: Charity survey

Almost half of UK asylum seekers facing Rwanda deportation married: Charity survey
  • Afghan, Syrian, Iranian refugees set for removal under govt plans
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News

London: Almost half of asylum seekers in the UK facing deportation to Rwanda are married, including a significant number from Afghanistan, Iran, Sudan, and Syria, The Guardian reported.

More than one-fifth also have children, the survey by charity Care4Calais found.

The study was published by charity coalition Together With Refugees, a group of more than 500 British organizations.

More than 80 percent of asylum seekers questioned in the survey — who are facing removal to Rwanda under government plans — hail from countries that the UK recognizes as legitimate refugee sources.

At least 82 percent of respondents from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, Sudan, and Syria — who made up 72 percent of the survey sample — have successful asylum applications in the UK but are still facing deportation.

Two-thirds of those sampled claimed asylum on account of being victims of modern slavery or torture.

A poll released by analytics firm YouGov found that just 10 percent of the British public view the Rwanda plan as a viable strategy to deal with the UK’s migrant crisis.

Together With Refugees spokesperson and Safe Passage chief executive officer, Beth Gardiner-Smith, said: “This scheme is not just morally wrong; it’s expensive and unworkable.

“If our government were serious about tackling smuggling and saving lives at sea, they would scrap this plan and urgently expand safe routes for refugees.”

Care4Calais founder, Clare Moseley, said: “This brutal policy will not end small-boat crossings, it won’t stop people smugglers, and it won’t keep refugees safe.

“There is a kinder and more effective option: Give safe passage to refugees in Calais.”

A British Home Office spokesperson said: “Everyone in scope for relocation to Rwanda will be individually assessed, and no one will be relocated if it is unsafe or inappropriate for them.

“If an individual’s circumstances change after receipt of a notice of intent, this should be communicated to us at the earliest opportunity and their case will be reviewed.”

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
  • The man, a Spanish citizen, was detained in the northern town of Miranda del Ebro
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

MADRID: Spanish police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a recent letter bombing campaign that targeted the prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy, the interior ministry said Wednesday.
A 74-year-old Spanish citizen was arrested in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and the ministry said police were searching the man’s home.
Nobody was killed by the six letter bombs sent in late November and early December to various sites in Spain, but an employee of the Ukrainian embassy was lightly injured while opening one of the packages.
Among the sites targeted was the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s defense ministry and an air base near Madrid from where weapons donated by Spain are sent to Ukraine.
Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies abroad after the embassy in Madrid was targeted by a letter bomb.
The arrest comes after the New York Times reported Sunday that Russian military intelligence officers had directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out the campaign in Spain.
US officials told the newspaper that the Russian officers who directed the campaign appeared intent on “keeping European governments off guard” and “may be testing out proxy groups in the event Moscow decides to escalate a conflict.”
In addition to sending arms to help Ukraine after Russia sent troops into the country in February last year, Spain is also training Ukrainian troops as part of a European Union program and providing humanitarian aid.

One dead as heavy snow and record cold hit Japan

One dead as heavy snow and record cold hit Japan
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

One dead as heavy snow and record cold hit Japan

One dead as heavy snow and record cold hit Japan
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

NAGANGO: Tourists revelled in wintry scenes across Japan on Wednesday, as much of the country was blanketed by snow in a cold snap that has killed at least one person and disrupted travel.
“These temperatures are some of the coldest we’ve seen in a decade,” Japan Meteorological Agency official Takafumi Umeda said.
Record lows were logged in several locations, including one area of southern Kumamoto, where the mercury hit -9 degrees Celsius, the coldest logged there since 1977 when that observation site began keeping track.
Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said one person had died in the cold snap, while meteorologists warned of blizzards, high waves and traffic snarl-ups due to icy roads.
Authorities were also investigating whether two other deaths were related to the freezing weather across much of the archipelago, Matsuno told reporters.
Hundreds of flights were canceled due to the snowstorm, while delays and cancelations disrupted both local trains and long-distance Shinkansen services. Vehicles on major roads in several locations were left stranded, local media said.
At the seventh-century Zenkoji Temple in the mountainous region of Nagano, north of Tokyo, a chilly calm descended with trees, old-fashioned lamp posts and the place of worship itself covered in layers of powdery snow.
Visitors included some who were there for skiing but had been forced off the slopes by blizzard conditions.
“I came to ski, but the snow was incredibly heavy so I cut my plan short and instead decided to do a bit of sightseeing,” 30-year-old Akiko Sotobori said.
“The blizzard (at the ski resort) was such that I couldn’t see anything three meters ahead.”
There were picturesque scenes in the former capital, tourist favorite Kyoto, where the shining walls of the famous Golden Pavilion contrasted with the temporary bright-white brilliance of its tiered roofs.
The country’s Sea of Japan coast was hit hardest by the overnight blizzard, with Tokyo and its surrounding regions spared the snow but seeing unseasonably low temperatures.

