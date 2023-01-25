At least one dead, several injured in southern Spain church stabbing

You are here

Police work next to the body of a man killed in Algeciras, southern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Europa Press/AP)
  • Spain’s interior ministry says attack carried out by a person with a bladed weapon
  • Attacker has been arrested and is in custody of Spain’s National Police
MADRID/BARCELONA: A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing of several people at a church in southern Spain, with at least one person killed, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, in what authorities are investigating as a possible act of terrorism.
The man, who was described by some media as wielding either a machete or a samurai sword, allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish in Algeciras, a port city in the southern province of Cadiz.
“The facts are being investigated and analyzed, but it is not yet possible to determine the nature of the attack,” the ministry said in a statement.
A police spokesperson declined to provide further details.
According to initial reports by local media, the parish priest was among the injured and is in serious condition.
El Mundo newspaper reported that four people had been injured in the attack.
The attacker was arrested and is in the custody of Spain’s National Police. The ministry did not identify the suspect.
Spain’s National Court said a judge has opened an investigation into a possible act of terrorism over the attack.
Police are investigating the incident, the interior ministry said, to determine the “nature of the attack.” It offered no further detail on the weapon that was used or on the attacker’s possible motive.
The secretary general of Spain’s Episcopal Conference, Francisco García, wrote on Twitter that “I have received the news of the incident in Algeciras with great pain.”
“These are sad moments of suffering, we are united by the pain of families of the victims and for the Diocese of Cádiz,” he added.
Algeciras is located near the southern tip of Spain. It is home to an important port.
(With Reuters and AP)

  • Andrew Bagshaw, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry while attempting to rescue an elderly woman
  • The Bagshaws said their son worked independently and wasn't affiliated with an aid agency
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The parents of a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine said Wednesday he helped save hundreds of people while volunteering in the dangerous Donbas region.
Andrew Bagshaw, 47, a dual New Zealand and British citizen, was killed along with British colleague Chris Parry, 28, while attempting to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar when their car was hit by an artillery shell, according to Bagshaw’s parents, Dame Sue and Phil Bagshaw.
The Bagshaws said the deaths, which occurred some time this month, had only just been confirmed to them.
They said their son worked independently and wasn’t affiliated with an aid agency. They said he helped evacuate people from dangerous areas and bring food, water and medicine to others in need, and that he even fed abandoned pets.
Soledar has seen intense military action and Russia this month claimed it had retaken the salt-mining town in a rare recent victory in the 11-month conflict.
Bagshaw’s parents said Ukrainian authorities were working with officials in New Zealand and Britain, but it could take some time to get their son’s body returned from where it was being held at a children’s hospital mortuary in the capital, Kyiv.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he’d yet to be officially briefed about the death but had received some preliminary information.
“I just want to extend my condolences to the Bagshaw family,” Hipkins said. “I haven’t had an opportunity to convey that to them personally yet. It’s obviously a very tragic situation for them.”
Hipkins said that there was very limited consular support available in Ukraine.
Andrew Bagshaw’s parents told reporters their son was a humanitarian who had traveled to Ukraine in April with little more than a backpack and a travel guide.
“He was a very intelligent man, and a very independent thinker,” Phil Bagshaw said. “And he thought a long time about the situation in Ukraine, and he believed it to be immoral. He felt the only thing he could do of a constructive nature was to go there and help people.”
Phil Bagshaw said they worried for their son.
“We did try to convince him not to go,” he said. “We rapidly realized it was a waste of time.”
“We’re very, very proud of him. He was an amazing man,” Sue Bagshaw said. “He had so much talent, and he would have given so much to the research world. And he did. He had lots of papers printed, but he felt human beings were more important.”
The Bagshaws said they would be speaking out about the war in Ukraine to anybody who would listen in the hope their son’s death wasn’t in vain.
“We urge the civilized countries of this world to stop this immoral invasion of Ukraine, and help them to rid their homeland of an aggressor,” Sue Bagshaw said.
The Bagshaws said their son was single and is survived by a brother, two sisters, and seven nieces and nephews.

21-year old Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai tricked British authorities into thinking he was much younger than he is. (Dorset Police)
  • Abdulrahimzai will serve at least 29 years for stabbing a 21 year old man outside a sandwich shop in Dorset
  • British authorities failed to discover a previous conviction for a double murder in Serbia
LONDON: A 21-year old Afghan man previously convicted of killing two people in Serbia has been sentenced to life in prison in the UK for a separate murder.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, who arrived in Britain seeking asylum in 2019, will serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars for killing Thomas Roberts, 21, outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, in March last year, Sky News reported.

Roberts was attempting to act as a “peacemaker” after his friend got into an argument with Abdulrahimzai over an e-scooter outside the sandwich shop. After Roberts slapped him in the face during a 24-second confrontation, Abdulrahimzai pulled out a knife concealed between two pairs of trousers he was wearing and stabbed Roberts twice.

He fled into nearby woods, buried the knife and burned his trousers, jacket and an Afghan flag he was wearing as a scarf, Salisbury Crown Court heard.

“In seconds, you took the life of a thoroughly decent man with a bright future who was loved greatly by so many people,” Judge Paul Dugdale told Abdulrahimzai as he handed down the life sentence on Wednesday.

“Your momentary act of extreme, senseless violence has left a family with a tragic loss that they will feel for the rest of their lives.”

Abdulrahimzai said that he fled Afghanistan after he was tortured by the Taliban and his parents were killed. Before coming to the UK he lived in Serbia for a time, where he shot dead two people in 2018. He was convicted of the double murder in his absence and sentenced to 20 years in jail.

British authorities were unaware of this violent history and Abdulrahimzai fooled officials into believing he was only 14 years old, about six years younger than he really was. He was placed in foster care, where one of his guardians noticed he was carrying a knife.

The Home Office said it will investigate the case and the “red flags” that were missed.

“Foreign national offenders who exploit our system and commit crimes here in the UK will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible,” a spokesman said.

“The government is committed to stopping abuse of the immigration system, taking decisive action against those who try to play the system.”

 

  • Healthcare, especially after the global health crisis, is one of India’s key priorities during its G20 presidency
  • India’s health experts have time and again predicted that the country will be the pharmacy of the world by 2030
India has assumed the presidency of the G20 for 2023 and will host the group’s annual summit this year at a crucial juncture in history.

As the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will test the country in terms of its health provisions and preparations in particular. It also coincides with this diamond jubilee year marking 75 years of Indian independence.

Healthcare, especially after the global health crisis, is one of India’s key priorities during its G20 presidency. Addressing a recent meeting of health workers, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed that an inclusive, responsive and adaptive framework is needed to effectively manage health emergencies. Under the supervision of the country’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, therefore, a number of stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare specialists and key organizations, will work to build a framework to achieve this, which can be adapted by the G20 for its needs.

India’s large population and availability of large numbers of skilled healthcare specialists, and affordable health infrastructure, gives it much-needed leverage with which to develop and implement healthcare innovations, guidelines and frameworks as it leads the G20 during its year-long presidency, which it inherited from Indonesia and will pass on to Brazil at the end of the year.

India therefore has a full year to showcase its might in different sectors, with healthcare, the environment, sustainability, and digital innovations high on the list.

Last year, India drew praise from international sources, including Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, for its mammoth COVID-19 vaccination drive. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly tweeted that the number of vaccinations and booster shots in the country had surpassed 2 billion, despite challenges arising from fake news and propaganda that falsely questioned the benefits of vaccination among the general public.

The country tops global markets not only in vaccine manufacturing and distribution but also in the variety of homegrown and internationally produced vaccines on offer to the Indian people, including Covishield, Covaxin, BioNTech/Pfizer and Sputnik V, among others.

India’s health experts have time and again predicted that the country will be the pharmacy of the world by 2030, and India’s G20 presidency puts the pharma industry in the top tier of the nation’s healthcare priorities. This implies that India’s robust pharmaceutical sector, which already caters to a large chunk of the world’s needs, will further develop its cooperation with different stakeholders in the global pharma industry to ensure medicines are not only safe and effective but affordable.

In a recent statement published by leading newspapers in India, Modi said that India’s G20 presidency will be unique and unparalleled, in the sense that it will call for a fundamental shift in mindset. He stressed that “the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other but by acting together.”

This requires a synergy first between the member nations of the G20, and then through hierarchical chains of command, from policymakers all the way through to front-line workers.

In 2020, when Saudi Arabia held the G20 presidency, it established a Digital Health Task Force to focus on digital efforts to tackle the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with 17 countries and using expertise provided by international organizations such as the World Health Organization, the UN Children’s Fund, and the Global Digital Health Partnership, among others. The idea was to develop an effective framework for digital health interventions.

During its G20 presidency, India will focus on spearheading the shift from a “data-driven” approach to a “data-first” approach, thus helping countries to better plan and prepare for health emergencies such as COVID-19. As Modi said, “data for development” will be India’s focus during its first-ever G20 presidency.

With the growing availability of affordable, lightning-fast internet connectivity, artificial intelligence-assisted robotic devices that offer the country’s top health institutions the possibility of remotely carrying out surgeries, and high levels of digital activity among a majority of young people, regardless of social demographic, India is pushing ahead in the era of digital healthcare.

Technology has served as a great enabler for healthcare, especially during the pandemic, when online or remote consultations for many people became the primary mode of communication with a doctor. The practice has catalyzed and is being used by the government to provide “last-mile connectivity” to healthcare infrastructure, albeit digitally.

If India can build upon this framework while continuing to focus on the digital economy, innovation and digital transformations, it will provide an exemplary healthcare success story for the world to follow, bolstered by research and findings based on data collected from more than a billion people, and serve as a didactic model for other G20 member nations and the wider world.

With nearly 200 meetings scheduled in more than 50 cities across 32 work streams in the run-up to the 2023 G20 Summit, which will be hosted by New Delhi toward the end of the year, India plans to leave no stone unturned in its quest to live up to the motto of its presidency — “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which translates as “One Earth, One Family, One Future” — and show that it it is ready to lead.

The G20 presidency is an opportunity for India to show this to the world.

  • Syed Khaled Shahbaaz is a journalist based in Hyderabad.
  • The glass-fronted panel is in the village of Neauphle-le-Chateau west of Paris, where Khomeini stayed for several months in exile
  • The panel sustained the damage in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday
VERSAILLES, France: A hugely controversial display panel outside Paris on private land commemorating the stay of Iran’s late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in France has been badly damaged, police said Wednesday.
The glass-fronted panel is in the village of Neauphle-le-Chateau west of Paris, where Khomeini stayed for several months in exile before returning in triumph to Iran to found the Islamic republic.
However, controversy over the existence of the panel — which has a picture of the ayatollah and some words in French and Persian about his stay — has grown as nationwide anti-regime protests shake Iran.
The panel sustained the damage in the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, a source in the gendarmerie of the Yvelines region told AFP, asking not to be named.
“The glass was broken, and panel with the image of Ayatollah Khomeini was taken out of its wooden frame and was lying on the ground,” according to the source.
The panel is erected on private land but clearly visible from the street. Khomeini stayed in Neauphle-le-Chateau from October 1978 until January 1979 when he returned to Iran following the shah’s departure into exile.
Khomeini died in 1989. His successor as supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei still rules the country.
After pressure from several NGOs, the town hall announced in mid-January that the panel would be hidden from public view “probably by a large billboard installed on the sidewalk.”
This announcement has not yet materialized into action.
The International Women’s Law League (LDIF), representing a collective of 40 NGOs, and the association Femme Azadi had “in the light of the tragic events currently unfolding” in Iran demanded the mayor grant “the authorization without delay to conceal the panel.”
Iranian authorities have cracked down on more than four months of anti-regime protests sparked by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating strict dress rules for women.
At least 481 people have been killed in the authorities’ crackdown on the protest movement, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights.
In taboo-breaking gestures, banners and billboards of Khomeini have been defaced and damaged in Iran during the protests, according to images posted on social media.

  • The India of 2023 is very different from the India of 1947, and the India of 2047 will be different from the India of 2023
  • There is certainly much that is uncertain in the world, but there is also much of which we can be certain; within that band of certainty, it is impossible to dispute India’s inexorable economic rise
India recently celebrated 75 years of independence. The idea of “Amrit Kaal” builds on this with a road map for the next 25 years, taking us to 2047 when India will celebrate 100 years of independence.

The India of 2023 is, of course, very different from the India of 1947, and the India of 2047 in turn will be different from the India of 2023 in ways few can anticipate and project; if one casts one’s mind back, how many would have guessed the changes wrought in India over the past 25 years?

The world is an uncertain place, and in the long term even more so. While the future is always uncertain, the current state of the world has been permeated with an additional dose of uncertainty as a result of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, the collapse of the multilateral system and regionalism, the retreat of advanced countries from globalization, and the dreaded warnings of “recession” in some of those countries.

These are external shocks that have been thrust on India, as they have on many emerging market economies, and underline the collapse of institutions that provide global public good, the Bretton Woods institutions included.

Global governance has yet to accept the rise of economies such as India. Lord Keynes is often quoted, usually out of context, as sharing the cliche: “In the long run we are all dead.” If one reads the complete text (“The Tract on Monetary Reform,” 1923), one will find his intention was not quite what this out-of-context quote might convey.

There is certainly much that is uncertain in the world, at present and for the long term. But there is also much of which we can be certain. Within that band of certainty, it is impossible to dispute India’s inexorable economic rise.

Much was made of the Goldman Sachs report “Dreaming with BRICS: The path to 2050,” when it was published in 2003. BRICS refers to the leading emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It predicted an average real rate of gross domestic product growth in India of about 5.5 percent, with the rise in aggregate GDP and per capita GDP by 2050 explained by the nature of the exponential function.

The report did not include a projected figure for 2047 specifically but did give one for 2045: It predicted that India’s aggregate GDP would be $18.8 trillion, with per capita GDP of just over $12,000.

None of the reasons behind these optimistic projections have been nullified by the current global uncertainty — increase in savings/investment rates as a result of demographic transition and income growth, growth drivers in more efficient land, labor and capital markets and productivity enhancement.

To use an economist’s expression, India is still within the production possibility frontier, not on it. To put it another way, aggregate growth for India is a summation of growth in states, and states are within their respective frontiers, providing plenty of endogenous slack for growth.

Had events in the external world been more benign, India might have grown at 9 percent. Typically, one tends to extrapolate the gloominess of the present into the future. It is by no means obvious that global conditions will continue to be difficult for the next 25 years. But even if that were to be the case, India still might not grow at 9 percent. What growth rate seems reasonable, therefore?

The answer depends on the person making the projection and the assumptions that are made. A nominal figure depends on assumptions about inflation, which is why projections are often presented in real terms, in today’s dollars. A dollar figure also depends on assumptions about the dollar/rupee exchange rate, which is why projections are often based on the current exchange rate (the Goldman Sachs report assumed appreciation of the rupee vis-a-vis the dollar.) A prediction based on purchasing power parity is, naturally, different.

With inflation and exchange rate fluctuations out of the way, then, what trajectory of real growth in India sounds reasonable? The pessimistic forecaster will point to domestic inefficiencies and the state of the wider world and opt for 5.5 percent. The optimistic forecaster will point to empowerment through easier living and the provision of basic necessities, greater ease of doing business, supply-side reforms, and the government’s capital expenditure and opt for 7.5 percent.

That is the rough range of growth to consider, with recognition that as an economy grows, growth rates slow. As one moves up the development ladder, it becomes more difficult to grow as quickly, with the caveat that different states are at different levels of development and so there is plenty of slack.

To return to long-term uncertainty, one can plug in one’s own assumptions about real growth, say something like 6.5 percent, midway between the extremes of 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent. Based on that, India’s per capita income in 2047 would be something like $10,000 and the total size of the economy will approach $20 trillion.

These figures are broadly in the same range as the Goldman Sachs predictions, in which the role of exchange rate appreciation was relatively greater. In such projections, the role of real growth is relatively more.

If reforms succeed in driving economic growth higher than 6.5 percent — and such a “citius, altius, fortius” (faster, higher, stronger) possibility cannot be ruled out — the corresponding numbers will be higher.

Even with the relatively conservative figures, however, India would be the third-largest economy in the world, after the US and China, and this will naturally be reflected in India’s global clout. In a purchasing power parity ranking, India would be second-largest after China.

India’s annual rate of population growth has slowed and is now less than 1 percent. Nevertheless, in 2047, it will be the most populous country in the world, with a population of about 1.6 billion.

Expressions such as “developed country” are rarely used these days and the term no longer has a specific definition. The World Bank instead uses terms such as “middle-income.” India is currently classified as a lower-middle-income economy. By 2047, it will have moved to upper-middle-income classification.

When a country approaches a per capita income of $13,000, its status shifts to high-income. That will be when India can be said to be “developed.” In 2047, India will still fall short of this but the face of poverty in the country, as we know it, will have been completely transformed.

The measurement of poverty is based on the notion of a “poverty line” and, by using a multi-dimensional poverty index, the UN Development Program recently documented a sharp drop in the number of people in India categorized as “poor.”

As economies develop, the position of a poverty line of course shifts upward, beyond merely a subsistence level of consumption. Officially, however, the poverty line that continues to be used in India is still the Tendulkar poverty line. Unfortunately, consumption expenditure data, which is used to measure poverty, does not exist beyond 2011/12. Therefore different analysts now use different assumptions to measure poverty.

If, for example, one uses periodic labor force survey data and the Tendulkar poverty line, the poverty ratio (the percentage of the population below the poverty line) is currently about 17 percent. By 2047, it is forecast that this will have fallen to about 5 percent.

Sustainable Development Goal reports, among other analyses, have documented pockets of deprivation in specific geographical regions, which have been targeted by the government through its Aspirational Districts Program. India is a heterogeneous society and so despite the provision of basic necessities — such as physical and social infrastructure, financial inclusion, access to markets, technology and digital access — and an overall message of empowerment, there will continue to be pockets of poverty in the country, even in 2047.

But the nature of that poverty will be very different compared with today. India will have achieved universal literacy, or be pretty close to it. UNDP uses the Human Development Index, an aggregate measure, to gauge the development of people beyond poverty ratios. Currently, India is in the medium category of human development, based on HDI. By 2047, it will rank in the high category of human development.

There are five transitions underway and these will be even more pronounced by 2047. Firstly, there is a rural-to-urban shift, and urbanization correlates with development. By 2047, almost 60 percent of India’s population will be urbanized. It is predicted that Delhi and Kolkata will have populations of about 35 million, and Mumbai more than 40 million. The mind boggles at such figures and government programs are being developed with the aim of ensuring urbanization is better managed.

Secondly, there will be greater formalization of the economy. Such formalization is another factor that correlates with growth and development. Employees will have formal job contracts. Micro, small and medium enterprises will be legally registered. Indian companies will become larger, more efficient, and fully integrated into global supply chains.

Thirdly, the percentage of the population that earns a living from agriculture will decline. Agriculture’s share in gross domestic product will decline to something like 5 percent, and the percentage of the population earning a living from agriculture will not be more than 20 percent. Fourthly, there will be a shift in agriculture toward commercialization, diversification and larger farms.

Fifthly, there will be greater participation of citizens in governance, in keeping with the theme of “sabka prayas” (everyone’s effort). For years, there was a colonial chip on the nation’s shoulder. But present-day India is a proud India, a resilient India, an aspiring India. Amrit Kaal reflects that, and the country is making great strides on economic fronts, with greater confidence and entrepreneurship.

  • Bibek Debroy is the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister in the Government of India.
