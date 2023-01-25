You are here

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
Spanish police have arrested a man, 74, suspected of being behind a recent letter bombing campaign that targeted the prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy

Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy
  • The man, a Spanish citizen, was detained in the northern town of Miranda del Ebro
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

MADRID: Spanish police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a recent letter bombing campaign that targeted the prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy, the interior ministry said Wednesday.
A 74-year-old Spanish citizen was arrested in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and the ministry said police were searching the man’s home.
Nobody was killed by the six letter bombs sent in late November and early December to various sites in Spain, but an employee of the Ukrainian embassy was lightly injured while opening one of the packages.
Among the sites targeted was the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s defense ministry and an air base near Madrid from where weapons donated by Spain are sent to Ukraine.
Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies abroad after the embassy in Madrid was targeted by a letter bomb.
The arrest comes after the New York Times reported Sunday that Russian military intelligence officers had directed associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out the campaign in Spain.
US officials told the newspaper that the Russian officers who directed the campaign appeared intent on “keeping European governments off guard” and “may be testing out proxy groups in the event Moscow decides to escalate a conflict.”
In addition to sending arms to help Ukraine after Russia sent troops into the country in February last year, Spain is also training Ukrainian troops as part of a European Union program and providing humanitarian aid.

Topics: Spain

Biden calls leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy on Ukraine aid: W.House

Biden calls leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy on Ukraine aid: W.House
Updated 10 sec ago

Biden calls leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy on Ukraine aid: W.House

Biden calls leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy on Ukraine aid: W.House
Updated 10 sec ago
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with key European allies about supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion, the White House said.
Biden discussed “our close coordination on support for Ukraine” with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded 'ludicrous' by Labour MP

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP

UK Home Office rules on asylum seekers branded ‘ludicrous’ by Labour MP
  • Tens of thousands unable to receive application outcomes while stuck in temporary shelters
  • Up to 45,000 have yet to find permanent accommodation, costing the UK millions
Updated 47 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is unable to tell thousands of asylum seekers in temporary accommodation whether or not their applications have been approved or rejected because of rules branded “totally ludicrous” by a senior Labour MP.

A report by The Independent revealed UK Home Office rules prevent asylum seekers in hotels from receiving information on the outcome of their cases “until they have been moved from initial accommodation.”

The UK is facing a backlog in processing cases, with more than 140,000 people awaiting decisions. Home Secretary Suella Braverman has blamed delays on an increase in migrants crossing the English Channel illegally in small boats last year combined with “low productivity” in the civil service.

It has led to private landlords and companies being asked to provide shelter, with hotels and holiday parks repurposed to house people from as far afield as Syria and Afghanistan, with the two countries making up the largest asylum seeker cohorts.

Asylum seekers are meant to spend just a month in the shelters, but there are about 45,000 people who have yet to have been moved to more permanent locations.

Some have been waiting for well over a year for an outcome despite approval rates at nearly 98 percent for Afghans and Syrians, with asylum seekers left unable to work until their applications are approved.

They are forced to rely on the state for shelter and food, receiving additional support of as little as £8 ($9.85) a week, costing the UK taxpayer about £7 million every day.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, told The Independent: “This is just increasing the costs to the taxpayer, too, as thousands of people are stuck in hotels, because the Home Office can’t get a grip.”

Dame Diana Johnson, chair of the House of Commons’ Home Affairs Select Committee, told the newspaper: “The government’s slow asylum processes have left some individuals waiting years for their claim to be decided. The result is an enormous backlog of asylum claims, a huge hotel bill for the public purse and people left in limbo — unable to move forward with their lives.

“The prime minister (Rishi Sunak) has publicly pledged to clear the asylum backlog by the end of this year. It is concerning to hear of yet another potential blockage in Home Office processes undermining this promise. We need urgent clarification from the government on this.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, told The Independent: “The Home Office’s failure to communicate its decisions on people’s asylum claims in a timely manner is deeply damaging to men, women and children who have lost everything.

“Refugees who are stuck in limbo in our asylum system have gone through extremely traumatic experiences and all they want is to feel safe and be able to integrate in the UK.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) asylum seekers Suella Braverman

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
AP

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed

Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: A man stabbed and wounded several people on a train in northern Germany on Wednesday before police detained him, and two of the victims died, German news agency dpa reported.
Germany’s Federal Police force said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train traveling from Kiel to Hamburg arrived at the Brokstedt station. An initial investigation indicated seven people were wounded, the police agency said.
Dpa later quoted the interior minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, as saying two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, which happened at about 3 p.m. local time.
The train station in Brokstedt was closed for several hours, the news agency said.
Police did not give dpa any information on the suspect’s identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.
The relevant police agencies could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.

Topics: Germany Brokstedt

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain

Japan holds symposium to celebrate relations with UAE, Oman and Bahrain
  • Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries
  • “We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said
Updated 25 January 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan celebrated establishing diplomatic relations with three important Middle East countries – the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain – in 2022 and to commemorate this achievement a symposium was held in Tokyo on Wednesday with contributions from Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and other dignitaries.
Hayashi emphasized the importance of cooperation on security and defines with the three countries: “Bilateral security dialogue has taken place between Japan and Bahrain and with the UAE, we agreed in principle on the Agreement Concerning the Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology last September with the aim of contributing together for peace and stability in the Middle East region.”
He also spoke of the importance of cooperation with the three countries in the fields of renewable energy, infrastructure, environment and science technology and education, and said that Japan expects to cooperate in a wide range of areas going forward.
“We have also been working on improving the investment environment,” he said in his remarks. “Once the Japan-Bahrain Investment Agreement that was signed last June comes into effect, we will have investment agreements with all three countries.”
While exchanges with each country were temporarily suspended due to the pandemic of COVID-19, Hayashi said that such exchanges can take place once again: “We strongly hope that these exchanges, including at business and private sector levels, will further strengthen the relationship between Japan and the three countries.”
“At today’s symposium, I hope lively discussions will be made on measures and proposals to further expand cooperation and strengthen trust toward the next 50 years. I would like to close my remarks by wishing the people of Bahrain, Oman and the UAE – friends of Japan – continued health and long-lasting development of relations with Japan.”
The symposium included discussions on Japan’s bilateral relations with the three countries, the regional situation, and areas of future collaboration.
In March, there will be cultural events to promote each country’s traditions, food culture, tourist attractions, and more.

 

Topics: Japan UAE Oman Bahrain

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move

Iran slaps new sanctions on EU, UK in tit-for-tat move
  • Tehran said it would respond to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over the handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini
Updated 25 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures taken over Tehran’s response to months-long protests.
The sanctions include financial measures, including blocking accounts and transactions in Iran’s banking systems, as well the “prohibition of visa issuance and entry” to Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Iran is one of the world’s most sanctioned countries, with Western powers over the past four decades using a punishing array of measures in a bid to push change.
On Tuesday, Tehran said it would respond to the latest sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain over the handling of months-long protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Here is a timeline of the sanctions imposed:
In November 1979, Iranian revolutionary students stun the world when they storm the US embassy in Tehran and take 52 people hostage.
In 1980, midway through the 444-day long crisis, Washington breaks off diplomatic relations with Iran and imposes restrictions on commerce and travel.
In 1983, the United States is left reeling after 241 Marines are killed in a suicide truck bombing in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Minutes later, a second bombing kills 58 French troops.
In 1984, the United States blacklists Iran as a “state sponsor of terror” over its suspected role in the attacks.
Three years later, in 1987, then US president Ronald Reagan bans all Iranian imports and curbs some US exports to the country, over attacks on American vessels in the Gulf.
In 1995, US president Bill Clinton orders a total trade and financial embargo on Iran, accusing it of backing terrorism.
Foreign companies who invest in Iran’s oil sector are targeted.
In 2002, US president George W. Bush puts Iran on his list of countries in the “axis of evil” supporting terrorism.
Fears that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons intensify in 2005, as newly elected hard-line president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ends a freeze on uranium enrichment.
Between 2006 and 2010, the UN adopts four rounds of economic and trade sanctions against entities linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs and freezes their assets.
In 2008, Washington bans American banks from serving as intermediaries in the transfer of funds with Iran.
Iran, which has always denied any ambition to develop an atomic bomb, is also placed under an arms embargo and loans to Tehran are restricted.
Between 2010 and 2012, retaliatory measures are announced against foreign groups investing in Iran’s vital oil sector, and the automobile industry is also targeted.
The EU bans technical assistance or the transfer of oil technology to Iran, imposes an oil embargo and freezes hundreds of assets including those of Iran’s central bank.
The historic deal reached by world powers in 2015 over Iran’s nuclear program provides for a progressive lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions imposed since 2006.
In 2018, then US president Donald Trump walks away from the deal.
Trump reimposes sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to it, hitting the central bank and oil sector as part of a tactic of “maximum pressure” on Washington’s arch-foe.
In April 2019, Washington designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.
After US President Joe Biden’s election in 2021, Washington begins indirect EU-mediated talks with Iran in Vienna, in a bid to revive the nuclear agreement.
Washington and Brussels impose new sanctions following Iran’s brutal crackdown on the mass women-led protests that erupt after the September 16, 2022 death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the notorious morality police.
On January 23, 2023 the EU targets several leaders of the Revolutionary Guards in its fourth round of sanctions over the repression.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 UK EU

