You are here

  • Home
  • Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case
Prosecutors conducted their investigation in close cooperation with the BND and the FBI in the US (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5v6x9

Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case
  • A second man, identified as Arthur E., arrested as he arrived at Munich airport from the United States
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Berlin: A German man has been arrested for allegedly helping a foreign intelligence agency official pass on state secrets to Russia, authorities said Thursday.
Last month, the employee of Germany’s BND agency, identified as Carsten L., was detained for allegedly passing information obtained in his work to Russian secret services.
Authorities have revealed little information about the case but media reports suggest he had access to sensitive information obtained through BND wiretaps worldwide.
On Sunday a second man, identified as Arthur E., was arrested as he arrived at Munich airport from the United States, the federal prosecutors’ office said.
He is accused of being complicit in treason by helping Carsten L. pass the information to Russia.
“Arthur E. took the information to Russia and handed it over to the intelligence service there,” said a statement from prosecutors.
He is not employed by the BND, it added.
Prosecutors conducted their investigation in close cooperation with the BND and the FBI in the US.
Berlin previously described the case as “alarming,” and it comes at a time of heightened concerns about Russian espionage in Europe in the wake of the Ukraine war.
In November, a German man was handed a suspended sentence for passing information to Russian intelligence services while working as a reserve officer for the German army.
And in October, Germany’s cybersecurity chief, Arne Schoenbohm, was sacked after a television satire show broadcast allegations that he had ties to Russian intelligence services.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Germany Russia

Related

US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
World
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
Two killed in knife attack by Palestinian on train in northern Germany
World
Two killed in knife attack by Palestinian on train in northern Germany

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
  • In the capital, people sheltered in a metro station
  • Overnight, the military said its anti-aircraft defenses had shot down all 24 drones sent by Russia
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched a rush-hour barrage of missiles toward Ukraine on Thursday, the day after Kyiv secured Western pledges of dozens of modern battlefield tanks to try to push back the Russian invasion.
Moscow had reacted with fury to the German and American announcements, and has in the past responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with air strikes that have left millions without light, heat or water.
The Ukrainian military said it had shot down all 24 drones sent overnight by Russia, including 15 around the capital, with no damage reported.
But soon afterwards, air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine as people were heading to work, and senior officials said air defenses were shooting down incoming missiles.
In the capital, crowds of people took cover in underground metro stations, and a loud explosion was heard.
DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, said it was conducting emergency power shutdowns in Kyiv, the surrounding region and also the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk because of the imminent danger.
Kyiv’s military administration said more than 15 missiles fired at Kyiv had been shot down, but urged people to remain on shelters.
“Missiles are flying inside the territory of Ukraine. At least two northwest through Mykolaiv region,” Vitaly Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app.
An air force spokesman said impacts had been registered in the central Vinnytsia region.
Western analysts say the attacks on Ukraine’s cities are more an attempt to break morale than a strategic campaign.
Both sides are expected to mount new ground offensives come the spring, and Ukraine has been seeking hundreds of modern tanks in the hope of using them to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the south and east.
Both Ukraine and Russia have so far relied primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tanks.
“The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.
“We have to form such a ‘tank fist’, such a ‘fist of freedom’.”
Drumbeat of requests
Maintaining Kyiv’s drumbeat of requests, Zelensky said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and asked for long-range missiles and aircraft.
Ukraine’s allies have already provided billions of dollars worth of military support, including sophisticated US missile systems that have helped turn the tide of the war in the last six months.
The United States has been wary of deploying the difficult-to-maintain Abrams but had to change tack to persuade Germany to send to Ukraine its more easily operated German-built Leopards.
Germany will send an initial company of 14 tanks from its stocks, which it said could be operational in three or four months, and approve shipments by allied European states with the aim of equipping two battalions — in the region of 100 tanks.
The Leopard is a system that any NATO member can service, and crews and mechanics can be trained together on a single model, Ukrainian military expert Viktor Kevlyuk told Espreso TV.
“If we have been brought into this club by providing us with these vehicles, I would say our prospects look good.”
US President Joe Biden said the 31 M1 Abrams tanks that Washington will provide posed “no offensive threat” to Russia.
But Sergei Nechayev, Russia’s ambassador to Germany, on Wednesday called Berlin’s decision “extremely dangerous,” saying that it “takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation.”
Since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, Russia has shifted its publicly stated goals from “denazifying” and “demilitarising” its neighbor to confronting a purportedly aggressive and expansionist US-led NATO alliance.
The Russian invasion has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions from their homes and reduced entire cities to rubble.
The heaviest fighting for now is around Bakhmut, a town in eastern Ukraine with a pre-war population of 70,000 that has seen some of the most brutal fighting of the war.
Ukraine’s military said Russia was attacking “with the aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region and regardless of its own casualties.”
The Russian-installed governor of Donetsk said on Wednesday that units of Russia’s Wagner contract militia were moving forward inside Bakhmut, with fighting on the outskirts and in neighborhoods recently held by Ukraine.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine missiles

Related

New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
World
New Zealander killed in Ukraine helped hundreds, parents say
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
World
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort

China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80 percent

China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80 percent
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80 percent

China says Covid deaths down by nearly 80 percent
  • Wave of virus cases washed over Beijing since China ended its zero-Covid policy last month
  • China earlier reported nearly 60,000 COVID-19 related deaths in just over a month
Updated 26 January 2023
AFP

BEIJING: The number of daily Covid-19 deaths in China has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month, authorities have said, in a sign that the country’s unprecedented infection surge may have started to abate.
A wave of virus cases has washed over the world’s most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month.
Beijing’s figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China’s narrow definition of a Covid death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.
The CDC last week said nearly 13,000 people had died from Covid-related illnesses between January 13 and 19, adding to a previous announcement that around 60,000 people had succumbed to the virus in hospitals in just over a month.
But recent local government announcements and media reports have indicated that the wave may have started to recede since peaking in late December and early January when hospitals and crematoriums were packed.
There were 896 deaths attributable to the virus in hospitals on Monday, a decline of 79 percent from January 4, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Wednesday.
Severe cases in hospitals also dwindled to 36,000 by Monday, representing a 72 percent drop from a high of 128,000 on January 5, the CDC said.
The announcement came during China’s biggest public holiday, the Lunar New Year, with authorities previously warning that the period of mass travel and social gatherings may trigger a renewed spike in infections.
As of Tuesday, around 664 million trips had been taken nationwide during the Lunar New Year travel period, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing official figures.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week
World
China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week
Philippines’ Marcos says South China Sea keeps him ‘up at night’
World
Philippines’ Marcos says South China Sea keeps him ‘up at night’

US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

US House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
  • The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran’s government
  • Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, was the lone no vote
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US House overwhelmingly approved a resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest against the country’s theocracy.
The 420-1 vote marked the latest round of international condemnation against Iran’s government, which has engaged in a brutal crackdown of its citizenry since the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, was the lone no vote.
“It is vital that we in the US House of Representatives, a body that is among the greatest symbols of freedom and democracy around the world, stand with one voice to affirm our support for the brave Iranian people,” Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., said during floor debate Wednesday.
The resolution was first introduced in the last Congress by several Republican and Democratic lawmakers and was revived earlier this month — reflecting a rare point of consensus for an increasingly divided Congress. Its passage came days after the US, Europe and the United Kingdom imposed a series of fresh sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including the country’s special military and police forces, for their violent clampdown.
Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests. Death sentences in Iran are typically carried out by hanging.
At least 517 protesters have been killed and over 19,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not provided an official count of those killed or detained.
The protests began in mid-September when 22-year-old Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have been at the vanguard of the protests, with many publicly stripping off the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab, in defiance of the government.
The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 revolution — and the reaction from the government has been severe. Security forces have used live ammunition, birdshot, tear gas, and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.
“We want the Iranian people to know that we see you. We know the risk you’re taking and the danger that you face,” Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., ranking chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on the House floor. “Stay strong.”
He added, “Stay strong as freedom will always win over tyranny.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Related

Special How currency collapse compounds Iranian regime’s crisis of legitimacy
Middle-East
How currency collapse compounds Iranian regime’s crisis of legitimacy
Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police
World
Controversial panel of Iran’s Khomeini damaged in France: police

Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century

Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century

Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
  • “Their definition of protection would be, I would say, ours of oppression,” says UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed
  • Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister, her delegation met with Taliban officials last week to discuss how they treat Afghan women
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The highest-ranking woman at the United Nations said Wednesday she used everything in her “toolbox” during meetings with Taliban ministers to try to reverse their crackdown on Afghan women and girls, and she urged Muslim countries to help the Taliban move from the “13th century to the 21st.”
Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, said at a news conference that four Taliban ministers, including the foreign minister and a deputy prime minister, spoke “off one script” during meetings with her delegation last week.
She said the officials sought to stress things that they say they have done and not gotten recognition for — and what they called their effort to create an environment that protects women.
“Their definition of protection would be, I would say, ours of oppression,” Mohammed said.

 

Those meetings in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and the Islamic group’s birthplace in Kandahar were followed by a visit this week by UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and heads of major aid groups. They are pressing the Taliban to reverse their edict last month banning Afghan women from working for national and international non-governmental groups.
Speaking from Kabul on Wednesday, Griffiths said the focus of the visit was to get the Taliban to understand that getting aid operations up and running and allowing women to work in them was critical. The delegation’s message was simple — that the ban makes the groups’ work more difficult, he said.
“What I heard from all those I met (was) that they understood the need as well as the right for Afghan women to work, and that they will be working on a set of guidelines which we will see issued in due course, which will respond to those requirements,” Griffiths said.
Mohammed said her delegation, including the head of UN Women, which promotes gender equality and women’s rights, pushed back against the Taliban, including when they started talking about humanitarian principles.
“We reminded them that in humanitarian principles, non-discrimination was a key part … and that they were wiping out women from the workplace,” she said.
As a Sunni Muslim, like the Taliban officials, Mohammed said she told the ministers that when it comes to preventing girls’ education beyond sixth grade and taking away women’s rights, they are not following Islam and are harming people.

In this photo released on January 19, 2022, Taliban officials listen as Afghan Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund speaks at the former presidential place in Kabul. (AFP) 

In one setting, Mohammed said, she was told by a Taliban official she didn’t name that “it was haram (forbidden by Islamic law) for me to be there talking to them.” These conservatives won’t look straight at a woman, she noted, so she said she played “that game” and didn’t look directly at them either.
“I gave as much as I think they gave, and we did push,” she said.
Mohammed said the Taliban have said that in due course the rights taken away from women and girls will come back so the UN delegation pressed for a timeline. “What they would say was ‘soon,’” she said.

The Taliban took power for a second time in August 2021, during the final weeks of the US and NATO forces’ pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.
Mohammed said the Taliban, who have not been recognized by a single country, want international recognition and Afghanistan’s seat at the United Nations, which is currently held by the former government led by Ashraf Ghani.
“Recognition is one leverage that we have and we should hold onto,” Mohammed said.
Before arriving in Kabul, Mohammed’s delegation traveled to Muslim majority countries, including Indonesia, Turkiye, Gulf states and Saudi Arabia, where she said there was wide support against the Taliban bans.
She said there is a proposal for the UN and the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation to host an international conference in mid-March on women in the Muslim world.
“It’s very important that the Muslim countries come together,” she said. “We have to take the fight to the region … and we need to be bold about it and courageous about it because women’s rights matter.”
Griffiths, the undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, and his delegation, including the heads of Care International and Save the Children US, did not travel to Kandahar, where the ban on Afghan women working for NGOs was issued on the orders of the reclusive Taliban supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzdaza.

Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief. (AFP)

Griffiths acknowledged Akhundzada’s top status but said there are many important voices among Taliban officials across the country.
“I don’t think it’s a simple matter of simply asking one man to take responsibility and to change an edict,” he said. “There is a collective responsibility for this edict, and I hope we’re building up a collective will to compensate for its ban.”
Save the Children’s Janti Soeripto said that there were meetings with eight ministries in two days and that some among the Taliban seemed to understand the need to reverse the ban.
“There’s resistance, they don’t want to be seen doing a U-turn,” she said. “If people don’t see the consequences as viscerally as we see them, people will feel less inclined.”
Mohammed said it is important for the UN and its partners to work more in some 20 Afghan provinces that are more forward leaning.
“A lot of what we have to deal with is how we travel the Taliban from the 13th century to the 21st,” she said. “That’s a journey. So it’s not just overnight.”
She said the Taliban told her delegation that it is putting forward a law against gender-based violence, which she called “a big plus” because rape and other attacks are increasing in Afghanistan.
“I want to hold the Taliban to champion implementing that law,” she said.
Mohammed said it is important to maximize whatever leverage there is to bring the Taliban back to the principles underpinning participation in the “international family.”
“No one objects to a Muslim country or Sharia (law),” she said. “But all of this cannot be re-engineered to extremism and taking views that harm women and girls. This is absolutely unacceptable, and we should hold the line.”

Topics: Amina Mohammed Taliban Afghanistan Afghan women Hibatullah Akhundzdaza

Related

UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
World
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights

Virginia school administration ignored warnings boy had gun before he shot teacher — lawyer

Virginia school administration ignored warnings boy had gun before he shot teacher — lawyer
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

Virginia school administration ignored warnings boy had gun before he shot teacher — lawyer

Virginia school administration ignored warnings boy had gun before he shot teacher — lawyer
Updated 26 January 2023
AP

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia: Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration “was paralyzed by apathy” and didn’t call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher’s lawyer said Wednesday.
Later in the day, the school board voted to fire school district superintendent George Parker III as part of a separation agreement that will pay Parker a little over $502,000 in severance — two years of his current base salary of $251,000. Parker has been sharply criticized by parents and teachers since the Jan. 6 shooting.
Diane Toscano, an attorney for Abigail Zwerner, said during a news conference that she has notified the school board in Newport News that the 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School plans to sue the school district over the shooting, which left Zwerner with serious injuries.
“On that day, over the course of a few hours, three different times — three times — school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people. But the administration could not be bothered,” Toscano said.
She said that Zwerner first went to an administrator at around 11:15 a.m. on the day of the shooting and said the boy had threatened to beat up another child, but no action was taken.
About an hour later, another teacher went to an administrator and said she had taken it upon herself to search the boy’s bookbag, but warned that she thought the boy had put the gun in his pocket before going outside for recess, Toscano said.
“The administrator downplayed the report from the teacher and the possibility of a gun, saying — and I quote — ‘Well, he has little pockets,’ ” Toscano said.
Shortly after 1 p.m., another teacher told an administrator that a different student who was “crying and fearful” said the boy showed him the gun during recess and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone. Again, no action was taken, she said.
When another employee who had heard the boy might have a gun asked an administrator to search the boy, he was turned down, Toscano said.
“He was told to wait the situation out because the school day was almost over,” she said.
About an hour later, “Abby Zwerner was shot in front of those horrified kids, and the school and community are living the nightmare, all because the school administration failed to act,” Toscano said.
“Were they not so paralyzed by apathy, they could have prevented this tragedy,” she said.
School district spokesperson Michelle Price declined to comment.
“Since the school division’s investigation is ongoing, I cannot comment on the statements presented by Ms. Zwerner’s lawyer at this time,” Price wrote in an email.
The shooting raised questions over security at the school and stunned Newport News, a city of about 185,000 people roughly 113 kilometers southeast of Richmond.
Parker’s departure had been expected since a school board agenda was posted Tuesday showing that the panel was set to vote on his separation package. The separation and severance agreement says the board has decided to “terminate the Contract and Superintendent’s employment.”
The board voted 5-1 in favor of the agreement after several members praised Parker’s past performance as superintendent.
Board member Gary Hunter delivered a long defense of Parker as some members of the audience sighed and told him to “move on.” Hunter said he thought Parker was being unfairly blamed for the shooting and said the real problem is the lack of “commonsense gun laws.”
“Getting rid of someone is not going to fix this particular problem,” Hunter said.
As part of the agreement, board Chair Lisa Surles-Law read a statement in which the board said the decision to terminate Parker was made “without cause” and that Parker “is a capable division leader” who has served the school district for almost five years “through some extremely challenging circumstances.”
Parker has said that at least one administrator was told on the day of the shooting that the boy might have a weapon, but no weapon was found when his backpack was searched. Police have said that school officials did not tell them about that tip before the shooting, which happened hours later.
Cindy Connell, a middle school teacher in Newport News, called the events described by Toscano “beyond horrifying.”
“This is just another example of administrators not listening to the concerns of teachers, and the only reason we’re talking about this one is because Abby Zwerner got shot,” Connell said.
“I think any administrator that was told repeatedly that this child has a weapon, we think this child has a weapon — anyone who knew about this situation and did nothing should lose their job.”
Police Chief Steve Drew has repeatedly characterized the shooting as “intentional,” saying the boy aimed at Zwerner and fired one round, striking her in the hand and chest. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home, Toscano said.
“The road to full recovery will be long ... and the psychological scars will be lasting,” Toscano said.
The boy’s mother legally purchased the gun used in the shooting, police said. The boy’s family said in a statement last week that the gun was “secured.” The family’s attorney, James Ellenson, told The Associated Press that his understanding was that the gun was in the woman’s closet on a shelf well over 6 feet (1.8 meters) high and had a trigger lock that required a key.
The family also said in its statement that the boy has an “acute disability” and was under a care plan “that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.” The week of the shooting was the first when a parent was not in class with him, the family said.
James Ellenson, an attorney for the boy’s family, released a statement Wednesday saying they “continue to pray for Ms. Zwerner and wish her a complete and full recovery.”
The school, which has been closed since the shooting, is scheduled to reopen next week. Karen Lynch, a longtime principal in the Newport News school district, has been named as an “administrator on special assignment” at Richneck, Lynch said in a note to parents on Monday.
Ahead of the reopening, administrators and teachers held an Open House at the school Wednesday for students and their families to visit staff and participate in activities. Signs along the sidewalks in front of the school offered reassuring messages to the students: “You’ve got this,” “We are Praying for You” and “You are Loved.”
 

Topics: US shootings wild wild west Richneck Elementary School

Related

Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
World
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting
World
Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting

Latest updates

Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case
Germany makes new arrest in Russia spying case
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle massive haul of Captagon pills worth millions
Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Iran minister urges tolerance for women over headscarves
Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge
Beirut blast victims’ relatives rally for embattled probe judge
Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree
Kuwait government resignation accepted via Emiri decree

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.