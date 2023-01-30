What We Are Reading Today: Policing the Black Man

Author: Angela J. Davis

A comprehensive, readable analysis of the key issues of the Black Lives Matter movement, this thought-provoking and compelling anthology features essays by some of the nation’s most influential and respected criminal justice experts and legal scholars.

The book explores and critiques the many ways the criminal justice system impacts the lives of African American boys and men at every stage of the criminal process from arrest through sentencing.

Essays range from an explication of the historical roots of racism in the criminal justice system to an examination of modern-day police killings of unarmed black men, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The co-authors discuss and explain racial profiling, the power and discretion of police and prosecutors, the role of implicit bias, the racial impact of police and prosecutorial decisions, and the disproportionate imprisonment of black men.