You are here

  • Home
  • Cigna Worldwide becomes 1st foreign health insurance firm to operate in Saudi Arabia

Cigna Worldwide becomes 1st foreign health insurance firm to operate in Saudi Arabia

Cigna Worldwide becomes 1st foreign health insurance firm to operate in Saudi Arabia
The licensing falls under the strategy of the central bank to encourage foreign direct investments (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhfqv

Updated 06 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

Cigna Worldwide becomes 1st foreign health insurance firm to operate in Saudi Arabia

Cigna Worldwide becomes 1st foreign health insurance firm to operate in Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 February 2023
Nour El-Shaeri 

CAIRO: Cigna Worldwide Insurance Co. has become the first foreign health insurance company to start operations in the Kingdom following the issuance of a license by the Saudi Central Bank.

The permit aims to fulfill the objectives of the bank’s “Rules for Licensing and Supervision of Branches of Foreign Insurance and Reinsurance Companies in Saudi Arabia” initiative. 

It also comes as part of its role in supporting financial stability and contributing to economic growth aligned with Vision 2030’s objectives. 

The licensing falls under the strategy of the central bank, also known as SAMA, to encourage foreign direct investments to increase the sector’s competitiveness and utilize the Kingdom’s economic potential. 

“SAMA reaffirms its ongoing efforts to support the financial sector as a whole, raise the level of effectiveness and flexibility of financial transactions and encourage innovation in financial services,” stated SAMA’s website. 

Moreover, enabling new international entrants will enhance the quality of provided services, increase the diversification of investors and introduce unique business models to the market, according to the site.

 

Topics: Cigna Worldwide health insurance

Related

Saudi fintech firm Raqamyah gets SAMA license to offer crowdlending solutions  
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech firm Raqamyah gets SAMA license to offer crowdlending solutions  
SAMA among Gulf central banks to mirror US Fed 25 bps interest rate hike  
Business & Economy
SAMA among Gulf central banks to mirror US Fed 25 bps interest rate hike  

Climate ambitions should not ignore energy security: KAPSARC official

Climate ambitions should not ignore energy security: KAPSARC official
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

Climate ambitions should not ignore energy security: KAPSARC official

Climate ambitions should not ignore energy security: KAPSARC official
  • The KAPSARC president said that Saudi Arabia is leapfrogging in carbon capture technology which will play a crucial role in the ongoing energy transition efforts
Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The world should embrace a balanced approach where climate ambitions are met without compromising on energy security and energy affordability, said a top KAPSARC official. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the 44th conference of the International Association for Energy Economics, Fahad Alajlan, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, said that Saudi Arabia is leading this balanced approach through programs like Saudi Green Initiative, clean energy investments, and decarbonization efforts. 

He also called for involving all stakeholders to find a solution to effectively fight climate change. According to Alajlan, climate change conferences like the UN’s COP should involve oil and gas companies in their discussions aimed at smoothening energy transition as more than 50 percent of emissions are coming from the energy sector. 

The KAPSARC president said that Saudi Arabia is leapfrogging in carbon capture technology which will play a crucial role in the ongoing energy transition efforts. 

“In the past, oil and gas companies have been excluded from discussions. If we look at emissions today, more than 50 percent come from the energy sector. So, it is very important that we involve oil and gas companies in this discussion, to become part of the solution rather than demonizing and excluding them,” said Alajlan. 

He added: “The COP 28 presidency in the UAE will be an inclusive COP. It will be a COP that brings everybody to be part of the solution. So, it is very important to get this inclusive approach.” 

During the talk, Alajlan noted that carbon capture is not the only solution to reduce emissions, but it is a part of the solution which will ensure a sustainable future.

According to Alajlan, carbon capture initiatives should be sufficiently complemented with renewables, hydrogen, and green efforts to get better sustainable results. 

“It (carbon capture) is not the one solution, it is part of the solution. If we look today, there are about 50 commercial carbon capture projects globally. Saudi Arabia has one of the biggest with a capacity of 500,000 tons, but the ambition goes much bigger,” he said. 

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s carbon capture and storage hub in Saudi Arabia is eyeing to have a storage capacity of up to 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2027, and 45 million tons by 2035, he further noted. 

According to Alajlan, the ongoing IAEE conference in Saudi Arabia is very crucial, as it came at a time when the entire world is witnessing a new energy landscape post the invasion of Ukraine, which highlighted the vulnerabilities surrounding energy security. 

“There are many pathways to achieve climate ambition and energy transition. These pathways should ensure energy security, energy affordability, and climate change. The discussion here (IAEE conference) has focussed on Saudi Arabia as an example of many pathways that exist. Saudi Arabia has pursued renewable energy, clean energy investment, and hydrogen,” he added.  

Alajlan also said that the issue of energy affordability is posing problems to energy transition even in the MENA region, and it should be seriously addressed. 

He further noted that the $100 billion committed by developed economies for developing economies to catalyze energy transition is not sufficient, as it requires $3 trillion to $8 trillion annually. 

Talking about the importance of green financing in the energy sector, Alajlan said that the world should think about how green finance can be pushed into technologies like carbon capture, hydrogen, and ultimately energy transition.

Topics: IAEE23 King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) climate ambition

Related

Private sector needs to help drive forward climate change innovation, Princess Noura tells IAEE International Conference
Business & Economy
Private sector needs to help drive forward climate change innovation, Princess Noura tells IAEE International Conference
Exclusive Oil market to reach balance in 2023: KAPSARC expert
Business & Economy
Oil market to reach balance in 2023: KAPSARC expert

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city
Updated 06 February 2023
Reuters

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city

Hong Kong says it would support Aramco to list in the city
  • Hong Kong leader John Lee posted on Facebook said the city would be able to assist the Saudi oil firm
Updated 06 February 2023
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Monday the financial hub would support Saudi oil giant Aramco if it chose to list in the city.

Hong Kong will be able to handle any of Aramco's future funding arrangements and investment opportunities, John Lee said in a post on his official Facebook account after meeting the group's chief executive.

On Monday, Aramco also announced a strategic partnership with Zoom and an increase in funding for Wa’ed Ventures during the second edition of LEAP, being held in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hong Kong Saudi Aramco

Related

Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 
Business & Economy
Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 
Exclusive Saudi Aramco slashes supply chain emissions by 23% since 2015, chairman reveals
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco slashes supply chain emissions by 23% since 2015, chairman reveals

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure

PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company signs MoU with MCIT to build digital infrastructure
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The PIF-owned Saudi Downtown Company on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to develop digital infrastructure and communication technologies.

The MoU was signed at the second edition of LEAP, a major international technology conference held annually in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Downtown Company aims to build and develop downtown areas and mixed-use destinations in 12 Saudi cities.

The 12 cities include Madinah, Alkhobar, Al-Ahsa, Buraidah, Najran, Jazan, Hail, Al-Baha, Arar, Taif, Dumat Al-Jandal, and Tabuk. The company will develop over 10 million sq. m of land across all projects, creating modern destinations drawn from Saudi Arabia’s diverse local culture and traditional architectural motifs, while using cutting-edge technology in every project.

The agreement was signed between Nayef bin Saleh Al-Hamdan, a member of the board of directors and acting CEO of Saudi Downtown Company, and Bassam bin Abdullah Al-Bassam, undersecretary of the Ministry of Communications and IT for communications and infrastructure.

Al-Hamdan said the deal aims to encourage investment in the digital infrastructure of the company’s projects.

With more than 700 speakers from 50 counties and 900 local and international companies in attendance at the Riyadh Front Center for Exhibitions and Conventions, this year’s edition of LEAP represents a huge economic advance in the Kingdom through many partnerships, deals, and investment tours.

 

Topics: LEAP 2023

Related

Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 
Business & Economy
Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official
Updated 06 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official

Arab region making headway on climate change, says UN official
Updated 06 February 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Events such as the IAEE Conference currently underway in the Saudi capital and COP27 held in Egypt and the upcoming COP28 in the UAE are important milestones for the region toward a successful transition to green energy transition.
This was underlined by Rola Dashti, executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia while speaking at a session titled “Energy, Development and Climate Change” at the 44th IAEE International Conference in Riyadh on Monday.
“The Arab region is making significant headway toward climate change with two back-to-back COP conferences, the last one held in Egypt and next to be held in the UAE, and this IAEE conference will add more value to it,” she said.
Dashti praised Saudi Arabia for its green initiatives, measures for green energy transition, commitment to circular carbon economy, and scaling up the hydrogen energy program.
Echoing similar sentiments, Noura Alissa, a senior international policy analyst at the Saudi Energy Ministry, highlighted the importance of energy transition.
“Having a diverse energy mix is an important part of energy security,” she said.
Green hydrogen has a crucial role in the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economic sectors in the Arab region, said Sausan Al-Riyami, director of the Oman Hydrogen Center, German University of Technology in Oman.
“We should be ready in Oman and the Arab countries, and this could be done if we boost cooperation between all the stakeholders in the region,” she said.
Sarah Najm, assistant professor at King Saud University’s Department of Economics, noted that energy transition requires greater international cooperation.
Manjeet Kripalani, executive director at Gateway House, pointed out that India is a densely populated country with massive energy consumption. The situation is different from other countries facing energy transition challenges.
“The only country we can compare with is China,” she said.
She, however, added that China is taking a cautious approach to balancing its carbon-neutral commitment against the need for energy security, and India can follow the idea.
India is an energy-consuming country, and a large part of the energy produced locally is by coal, which is cheaper, she said.
Kripalani said there is a need to improve the efficiency of coal used to make the value chain more sustainable.
The session was moderated by Steven Griffiths, senior vice president for research and development, at Khalifa University.
 

Topics: IAEE23

Related

Exclusive Climate ambitions should not be met at the expense of energy security: KAPSARC president video
Business
Climate ambitions should not be met at the expense of energy security: KAPSARC president

Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 

Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 

Aramco announces deal with Zoom at LEAP 2023 
Updated 06 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with the Kingdom’s aim to accelerate digital transformation, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Saudi Aramco, announced a strategic partnership with Zoom and an increase in funding for Wa’ed Ventures on Feb. 6.  

The announcements were made at the second edition of LEAP, a major international technology conference held annually in Saudi Arabia. 

With more than 700 speakers from 50 counties and 900 local and international companies in attendance at the Riyadh Front Center for Exhibitions and Conventions, this year’s edition of LEAP represents a huge economic advance in the Kingdom through many partnerships, deals and investment tours.

The strategic partnership with Aramco aims to build Zoom’s first global data center in the Kingdom to support the digital transformation ecosystem.

It is expected to connect to the Zoom global data center network and will serve Saudi Arabia and the region.

The two companies will also explore the joint development of innovative technology solutions for the energy sector. 

The partnership aims to contribute to the digital transformation of various market sectors, such as energy, industry, education and healthcare. 

Aramco also announced that additional funds had been allocated by the company to Wa’ed Ventures, increasing the size of its Kingdom-focused venture capital arm from $200 million to $500 million.

The increase aims to enable the company to deliver an accelerated investment performance regionally and globally.

Wa’ed Ventures intends to localize global frontier technologies to advance the Kingdom’s innovation ecosystem; expand investments in mid and growth-stage startups; and fund underserved domains such as environmental, social and governance, the metaverse and quantum computing. 

Amin Nasser, Aramco’s president and CEO, said: “Our establishment of a diversified network of partners has helped us maintain a track record of reliability, and our new strategic partnership with Zoom is expected to further enable innovative solutions focusing on the digital transformation ecosystem.”

“Furthermore, with an expanded fund size, Wa’ed Ventures aims to facilitate the cross-pollination of innovation between the global and local markets,” he added. 

Topics: LEAP 2023 Aramco Saudi Aramco ZOOM

Related

Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 
Business & Economy
Microsoft, Huawei and Oracle among $9bn of tech deals announced during LEAP23 in Riyadh 

Latest updates

Saudi Digital Cooperation Organization unveils 2030 road map
Saudi Digital Cooperation Organization unveils 2030 road map
Saudi authorities arrest four found in possession of more than 63,000 amphetamine tablets
Saudi authorities arrest four found in possession of more than 63,000 amphetamine tablets
Climate ambitions should not ignore energy security: KAPSARC official
Climate ambitions should not ignore energy security: KAPSARC official
What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
What We Are Reading Today: The South China Sea
Saudi Arabia’s DGDA launches Handicraft School training program
(Twitter @DGDA_SA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.