Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft

CALIFORNIA: Google owner Alphabet Inc. on Monday said it will launch a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers, an answer to Microsoft Corp. in their rivalry to lead a new wave of computing.
Microsoft, meanwhile, said it planned its own AI reveal for Tuesday.
The cascade of news reflects how Silicon Valley is anticipating massive change from so-called generative AI, technology that can create prose or other content on command and free up white-collar workers’ time.
The ascent of ChatGPT, a chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that could disrupt how consumers search for information, has been one of the biggest challenges to Google in recent memory.
In a blog post, Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said his company is opening a conversational AI service called Bard to test users for feedback, followed by a public release in the coming weeks.
He also said Google plans to add AI features to its search engine that synthesize material for complex queries, like whether learning guitar or piano is easier. Currently, Google presents text that exists elsewhere on the Web for questions where the answer is clear.
Google’s update for search, the timing of which it did not disclose, reflects how the company is bolstering its service while Microsoft is doing the same for Bing, embedding OpenAI’s capabilities in it.
Microsoft has said it plans to imbue AI into its all its products and on Tuesday plans to brief news outlets on developments it did not specify, with its CEO Satya Nadella, according to an invitation seen by Reuters. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, tweeted that he would also attend the event.
How Google aims to differentiate Bard from OpenAI’s ChatGPT was unclear. Pichai said the new service draws on information from the Internet; ChatGPT’s knowledge is up to date as of 2021.
“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our” AI, Pichai said.
Behind the new chatbot is LaMDA, Google’s AI that generated text with such skill that a company engineer last year called it sentient, a claim the technology giant and scientists widely dismissed.
In a demo of the service, Bard like its rival chatbot invites users to give it a prompt while warning its response may be inappropriate or inaccurate. It then bulleted three answers to a query about a space telescope’s discoveries, the demo showed.
Google is relying on a version of LaMDA that requires less computing power so it can serve more users and improve with their feedback, Pichai said.
ChatGPT at times has turned away users because of explosive growth, with UBS analysts reporting it had 57 million unique visitors in December outpacing potentially TikTok in adoption.
Google also plans to give technology tools, first powered by LaMDA and later by other AI, to creators and enterprises starting next month, Pichai said.
LONDON: Twitter has been saved from bankruptcy and the business is on track to break even, according to CEO Elon Musk.
In a message posted on the social media platform on Sunday, he said recent months had been difficult but the company is now in a stronger financial position, though there are further hurdles to overcome.
“Last three months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla (and) SpaceX duties,” he wrote.
“Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to break even if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!
“To be extra clear, Twitter is definitely not financially healthy yet but is trending to be so. Lots of work still needed to get there.”
Musk posted his comment in response to a news report in The Wall Street Journal that examined his personal struggles while running several companies simultaneously, and questioned his physical well-being.
Following Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October, the company reported a massive drop in revenues from advertisers. This prompted the South African-born billionaire to say Twitter was like a “plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire, and the controls don’t work,” and was at risk of going bust. He blamed the revenue decline on activists putting pressure on advertisers not to do business with the company after his takeover.
In his efforts to tackle the financial challenges Twitter faces, Musk has implemented a number of changes to the business and the platform. Shortly after completing his acquisition, he restructured the company and laid off about half of its 7,500 staff.
In an effort to enhance monetization of the platform, in December he revamped its Twitter Blue verification service in some territories and introduced a subscription-based tier that allows any user to obtain a “blue check” badge next to their name for $12 a month. The service expanded to six additional countries last week, including Saudi Arabia, increasing to 12 the total number in which it is available.
Also last week, Twitter announced it would end free access to its application programming interface, or API, which is used by third-party developers, and offer a basic paid tier instead. To further expand its revenue pool, the company was also reportedly considering offering popular usernames for sale at auction. In January, Twitter auctioned memorabilia from the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
Though the business appears to still be in a precarious financial state, the platform announced on Friday it will start sharing advertising revenue with some content creators.
LONDON: French broadcaster France 5 aired night a three-part docuseries on Sunday looking into Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah and its ties to drug cartels and the Beirut port explosion.
The series, titled “Hezbollah, l’enquête interdite” which translates to “Hezbollah, the Forbidden Investigation,” delves into the Lebanese militant group’s history over the past 40 years.
Through a series of testimonials from high-profile officials, it casts a light on the group’s defiance of justice, protected by the Iranian regime.
The three-part film, each episode an hour long, also exposes Hezbollah’s secretive funding methods and seeks to highlight how the international community failed to curb its activities.
Directed by Jerome Fritel and Sofia Amara, it is based on the US Drug Enforcement Agency investigations and indictments and includes interviews with high-ranking Hezbollah leaders, including the number two official, Naim Qassem.
Alternating archive images and exclusive testimonies, Fritel and Amara explore in detail the story of Hezbollah from its creation in hiding during the Lebanese Civil War in 1982, up to the explosion which ravaged the Port of Beirut in 2020.
The two journalists also uncover the ambiguities that surround Hezbollah’s finances, revealing its involvement in Colombian cocaine trafficking.
The docuseries, which is currently only available in France, immediately triggered reactions from Lebanese people and the international community.
Some people welcomed the documentary, saying that although Hezbollah’s facts are well known to the Lebanese people, the report helps to expose the group to international scrutiny.
Hezbollah “is responsible for the explosion of Beirut and the destruction of our beautiful country,” one user said on Twitter.
“We Lebanese knew it but it’s time for the world to know it too!”
Le terrorisme de Hezbollah , la vrai vérité de ct organisation terroriste !Le terrorisme qui est responsable de l explosion de beyrouth et la détruite de notre joli pays ! Nous les libanais on le savait mais ce le temps que te le monde le sache aussi ! #sauvezleliban#France5
Following the revelations, some users urged foreign actors to take action against Hezbollah.
“The International Society now knows an important part of the truth … what we really hope is a reaction to the magnitude of our expectations,” commented a Lebanese Twitter user.
La Société Internationale connaît maintenant une partie importante de la vérité dévoilée ce soir sur le triste sort que le liban a subit et continue de subir par l'emprise de la Milice sur l'Etat..ce que nous ésperons vraiment est une réaction à l'ampleur de nos attentes..
Sky News Arabia and Arab News columnist Maria Maalouf was among the many users who posted links to download the episodes and urged followers to watch the documentary, which otherwise would not be available in Lebanon.
Some users, however, accused France 5 of propaganda against Hezbollah, and argued that the report is only a tactic to deter people, to “scare” and “alienate” them.
“Leave Lebanon in peace. No need for fake reportage,” one user said.
LONDON: Emerging filmmaker Ahmed Al-Hamoud and artificial intelligence scientist Ahmed Kaky of John Moores University announced on Monday a joint venture to create cutting-edge technology that would revolutionize the cinematic frame.
The project will be executed under the umbrella of Al-Hamoud’s company, Tenet Ai Production, according to a press statement announcing the novel venture.
While the applications of AI in the filmmaking industry are still in their early stages, they have a vast potential to change the industry, Kaky explained, highlighting that incorporating AI in filmmaking can change the game in many ways.
Abdo Sukari, a scientist specializing in innovation and development based in Switzerland, embarked on the venture to add a unique contribution that combines the filmmaker’s creative ideas with the scientist’s technical insight.
He revealed that the team intends to revolutionize screenwriting and filmmaking concepts using several patents.
“I’m (confident) we can develop something that will revolutionize how we think about the cinematic experience,” Sukari said. “The combination of multidisciplinary expertise film techniques, AI and innovation development will birth a unique and first-of-a-kind concept.”
After years of consulting with different outside advisors, Al-Hamoud, known professionally as Hima, sought to build on research in neuroscience, experimental psychology and linguistic theories from prestigious universities and institutes such as MIT and Stanford, laying the groundwork for constructing artificial neural networks in a two-year time frame.
He pointed out that using AI in filmmaking will allow the audience to have conscious experiences that speak to their subconscious.
“I design algorithms for locating hidden configurations in cinematic data sets, sourcing from social media, text mining and dialogue analytics to visual storytelling, and using a combination of machine learning models and deep learning,” Al-Hamoud said.
“The ultimate goals of this technology are to build cutting-edge technology that will create a distinct cinematic experience known as the Hima Cinematic Universe, unlike anything we’ve experienced before,” he added.
“My second goal is to help Hollywood professionals, directors, cinematographers and editors push cinema boundaries as we prepare to open a new lab in Los Angeles over the coming two years. We are working on several patents investing in AI in the film industry.
“For me, each movie scene has its algorithm that stands solidly for the entire film. This technology will create a persistent rhythm for the unique dimensions of my scripts,” Al-Hamoud added.
LONDON: The head of an influential parliamentary committee in Britain on Sunday advised people not to use the Chinese social media app TikTok because of data security concerns.
“There is a reason why China has this app...,” Conservative deputy Alicia Kearns, who chairs parliament’s foreign affairs committee, told Sky News television.
“Our data is a key vulnerability and China is building a tech-totalitarian state on the back of our data. So we have to get far more serious about protecting ourselves.”
Kearns referred in passing to the recent incident in which the US shot down a Chinese ballon off its Atlantic coast. China has denied US allegations that it was being used for espionage purposes.
Kearns said the bigger concern was “data penetration” via Chinese companies, and the way Beijing was using that data to intimidate “those who sought refuge in the UK and around the world.”
Asked if she was saying people should delete TikTok from their phones, she answered: “Without question... It is not worth having that vulnerability on your phone.”
Kearns has been a longterm critic of China’s intelligence activities and what she says is its abuse of technology to that end.
A spokesman for TikTok responded to Kearns’s allegations on Sunday.
“TikTok is enjoyed by millions of people across the UK, and we want to be clear that they can trust us with their data.
“We’re taking steps like storing UK user data in our data center operations in Ireland, starting this year; further reducing employee access to data; and minimizing data flows outside of Europe.”
Relations between London and Beijing have been tense for a number of years.
Points of contention have included China’s crackdown in the former British colony of Hong Kong, and Britain’s refusal to grant a Chinese company Huawei access to its 5G network because of security concerns.
Last October, a British-based Hong Kong pro-democracy activist accused Chinese diplomats of assaulting him during a protest outside China’s consulate in Manchester, northern England.
During the ensuing diplomatic row, six Chinese envoys left Britain and returned to China. Kearns at the time accused them of having “fled the UK like cowards, making clear their guilt.”
LONDON: After over 13 years of leading public and social engagement at the World Economic Forum, Adrian Monck announced on Friday that he is leaving his role as managing director of the international organization for public-private cooperation.
“From creating a global storytelling platform, to putting refugees center stage in Davos, and in helping guide the institution through a global pandemic, I am leaving the forum both fortunate and grateful — especially to all of you,” Monck wrote in a LinkedIn post addressing his colleagues.
The seeds Monck has planted through his work with the WEF will continue to grow and be remembered, namely by former colleagues and media figures acquainted with his endeavors.
“Adrian Monck created a global storytelling platform that was able to put the important — and often overlooked — stories before world leaders, reminding them of their ultimate mission,” Hassan M. Fattah, ex-New York Times correspondent in Iraq and former editor-in-chief of UAE’s The National newspaper, told Arab News.
“He brought passion to his role but also imparted empathy and authenticity amid the noise.
“But many of us know him as a fearless journalist who innovated the storytelling format in broadcast and print and brought out compelling stories.”
Monck has redefined the forum and its annual Davos meeting for the digital age, building the organization’s global media presence, establishing a social media following that exceeds 30 million and spans LinkedIn to TikTok, and reaching about a million email subscribers.
“Arguably, Adrian is the man who gave the word ‘forum’ in World Economic Forum its true meaning during his tenure over the past decade,” said Faisal J. Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News.
“Adrian opened up the deliberately reclusive WEF to more journalists than ever before, including those who were skeptical of it. He also fought for and created its own media operation and digital presence, an investment which paid off handsomely during the pandemic when Davos lived on only because the set up was there to conduct it virtually.”
Monck’s career started as a journalist in 1988, working for CBS News, ITN, where he was the managing editor of Five News, and Sky.
“Adrian showed incredible foresight all those years ago, when he created his vision for the publishing platform and quality content juggernaut that the World Economic Forum has become,” said Gay Flashman, who runs Formative Content and has worked with Monck’s team at the forum since 2014.
“As a former news journalist he recognized the power of a strategy that enabled the forum to communicate directly with its audiences in a truly unique way,” she told Arab News.
“From long form thought leadership to short snackable content, this approach to content is ubiquitous today, but was groundbreaking when he started his team.”
Al Arabiya news channel’s head of business section Jamil El-Hage, who manages the channel’s annual coverage and sessions at the WEF, told Arab News that Monck, with whom he had a personal as well as professional relationship, played a key role in advancing the forum’s relations with Middle Eastern media.
He described Monck as “very understanding and caring of the region,” hoping that the next person would maintain these strong relations.
In addition to leading the forum’s media and communications activities, Monck oversees the Foundation of Young Global Leaders and the Global Shapers Community.
Prior to joining the forum in 2009 as head of communications and media, Monck worked in academia, heading City University of London’s Department of Journalism during the period from 2005 to 2009.
He co-authored “Crunch Time: How Everyday Life is Killing the Future” with award-winning journalist Mike Hanley in 2007, and wrote “Can You Trust the Media?” in 2008.
Monck is a supporter of applying British television regulations to the press and online media, advocating “regulation that insists on accuracy, fairness and, crucially, impartiality,” in a Press Gazette piece in July 2004.
Nevertheless, he has been a strong advocate of press freedom, while at the same time encouraging media firms to “avoid misleading ‘both-sides-ism.’”
In a 2022 World Association of News Publishers article, he urged editors and reporters to “push back against politicians and political commentators who bring fringe falsehoods into the mainstream public discourse. After all, neutrality does not mean abandoning fact-based journalism.”
Monck added: “Fact-based journalism is vital to protecting free speech as disinformation often tarnishes forward-thinking debate.”
Monck was also president of Britain’s Media Society during the years 2005 and 2006, and a member of multiple influential bodies, including the British Academy Film Awards and the Royal Television Society.
In his WEF departure message, Monck wrote: “As a child in a remote English coastal town I could never have imagined the people, the places and the projects this remarkable organization would open up for me.
“That opportunity is thanks to Klaus. For everyone at the forum, working here means a chance to continually reimagine and reinvent the organization, helping it to stay relevant and true to its mission. And that’s a wonderful gift.”
Although Monck has not revealed his next endeavor, former colleagues and friends trust that he still has a lot to offer.
“We can all be grateful for the impact he has made on the lives he has touched with his energy, his caring and his tenacity,” Fattah said.
“I look forward to his next undertaking which I’m sure will be no less important.”
Flashman said: “We will miss his wit, dry humor and razor-sharp intellect; his team will miss him for all of those traits, plus his kindness and unswerving support.”
