Ukraine’s Zelensky makes emotional appeal for EU membership

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during an EU summit at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP)
  • “A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union,” Zelenskyy said
  • EU membership talks should start later this year, Zelenskyy said, an ambitious request given the huge task ahead
BRUSSELS: President Volodymyr Zelensky asked his Western allies Thursday for more weapons and said “a Ukraine that is winning” its war with Russia should become a member of the European Union, arguing the bloc won’t be complete without it.
Zelensky made his appeal during an emotional day at EU headquarters in Brussels as he wrapped up a rare, two-day trip outside Ukraine to seek new weaponry from the West to repel the invasion that Moscow has been waging for nearly a year. As he spoke, a new offensive by Russia in eastern Ukraine was under way.
Zelensky, who also visited the UK and France, received rapturous applause and cheers from the European Parliament and a summit of the 27 EU leaders, insisting in his speech that the fight with Russia was one for the freedom of all of Europe.
“A Ukraine that is winning is going to be member of the European Union,” Zelensky said, building his appeal around the common destiny that Ukraine and the bloc face in confronting Russia.
“Europe will always be, and remain Europe as long as we ... take care of the European way of life,” he said.
EU membership talks should start later this year, Zelensky said, an ambitious request given the huge task ahead. Such a move would help motivate Ukrainian soldiers in their defense of the country, he said.
“Of course we need it this year,” he said, then looked at European Council head Charles Michel, and insisted, tongue-in-cheek: “When I say this year, I mean this year. Two, zero, 23.”
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, however, said “there is no rigid timeline.” In practice, membership often has taken decades to complete.
He held up an EU flag after his address and the lawmakers stood in somber silence as the Ukrainian national anthem and the European anthem “Ode to Joy” were played in succession.
Before his speech, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said allies should consider “quickly, as a next step, providing long-range systems” and fighter jets to Ukraine. The response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine “must be proportional to the threat, and the threat is existential,” she said.
Metsola also told Zelensky that “we have your back. We were with you then, we are with you now, we will be with you for as long as it takes.”
A draft of the summit’s conclusions seen by The Associated Press said “the European Union will stand by Ukraine with steadfast support for as long as it takes.”
During his time in Brussels, Zelensky asked Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, and he replied: “We will work on” the request. Slovakia grounded its fleet of MiG-29s last year.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the bloc will send Zelensky “this signal of unity and solidarity, and can show that we will continue our support for Ukraine in defending its independence and integrity.”
Military analysts say Putin is hoping that Europe’s support for Ukraine will wane as Russia is believed to be preparing a new offensive.
The Kremlin’s forces “have regained the initiative in Ukraine and have begun their next major offensive” in the eastern Luhansk region, most of which is occupied by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War, said in its latest assessment. “Russian forces are gradually beginning an offensive, but its success is not inherent or predetermined.”
Zelensky used the dais of the European Parliament hoping to match Wednesday’s speech to Britain’s legislature when he thanked the nation for its unrelenting support.
That same support has come from the EU. The bloc and its member states have already backed Kyiv with about 50 billion euros ($53.6 billion) in aid, provided military hardware and imposed nine packages of sanctions on the Kremlin.
The EU is in the midst of brokering a new sanctions package worth about 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) before the war’s anniversary. And there is still plenty of scope for exporting more military hardware to Ukraine as a Russian spring offensive is expected.
Russia is watching Zelensky’s movements closely. On Wednesday, Russian state television showed the flight path of a British air force plane that Zelensky used to travel to London, taken from a flight monitoring site. The anchor noted the plane flew from an air base in Rzeszow, Poland, that is a hub for Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, visited a Siberian arms factory Thursday and said his country will respond to the Western aid by churning out thousands of tanks.
“Our enemy was begging for aircraft, missiles and tanks on a trip abroad,” Medvedev said during a visit to the factory in Omsk. “We will naturally increase the output of various types of weapons and military equipment, including modern tanks. We are talking about production and modernization of thousands of tanks.”
Fighting in Ukraine intensified Thursday, with Kyiv’s military intelligence agency saying Russian forces have launched an offensive in the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with the aim to grab full control of the entire industrial region, known as the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there since 2014.
“An escalation is underway and the main goal is to seize Donbas by the end of March,” Main Intelligence Directorate spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian television.
In Donetsk, the front line expanded significantly over the previous day, with fierce battles taking place as Moscow’s forces closed in on key Ukrainian-held towns, according to regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russian shelling struck a kindergarten, hospital, cultural center, factory and apartment buildings, he said.
“The intensity of the shelling has increased dramatically and we are seeing a significant intensification of activity by the Russian army immediately in the south, center and north of the region,” Kyrylenko said. “Russia is again actively using combat aircraft to shell our cities and villages.”
Russian forces also stepped up attacks in neighboring Luhansk province, launching “a broad offensive,” regional Gov. Serhii Haidai said.
In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv province, 23 cities and villages came under shelling. In the border city of Vovchansk, shelling damaged about 10 apartment buildings.

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds

UK extremism report errors not corrected, investigation finds
  • The Independent said report failed to mention incidents in which attackers had stated desire to kill Muslims
  • Home Office spokesperson refused to say why error had not been corrected
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An incorrect claim made in a major report into UK counterterrorism strategy that no right-wing attacks have taken place in recent years has failed to be addressed by officials.

The Independent said the report failed to mention a number of incidents in which attackers had stated a desire to kill Muslims.

Report author William Shawcross wrote that the Prevent strategy should “address all extremist ideologies proportionately according to the threat each represents. Since this review was commissioned in 2019, six terrorist attacks have blighted our nation. All these attacks were Islamist in nature.”

However, The Independent said it identified eight attacks in the timeframe referred to, and only five had involved Islamist extremists.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman previously welcomed the report’s findings, saying she accepted all 34 of its recommendations.

“This independent review has identified areas where real reform is required,” she said. “I wholeheartedly accept all recommendations and am committed to quickly delivering wholesale change.”

When challenged by The Independent, a Home Office spokesperson refused to say why the error had not been corrected.

In March 2019, Vincent Fuller attacked multiple people in the town of Stanwell in England, stabbing one man and shouting: “All Muslims should die, white supremacists rule.”

He was arrested by counterterrorism police, and the judge at his trial called the attack a “terrorist act” when sentencing him.

In October 2022, a man threw a firebomb at an asylum seeker processing center in Dover before killing himself.

Posting online before the incident, the attacker Andrew Leak said he wanted to “obliterate Muslim children.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) prevent William Shawcross Suella Braverman

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

US, UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group
  • The US coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people
  • Trickbot is named for a strain of trojan viruses originally used to steal financial data
Updated 09 February 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint US-UK effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions.
The US coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it said are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. All members are listed as living in Russia or Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Trickbot is named for a strain of trojan viruses originally used to steal financial data. The viruses have infected millions of computers worldwide, including ransomware attacks that targeted hospitals in the United States at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, UK officials said.
In a statement, Treasury said the sanctioned men included developers, money-launderers and a senior figure, Vitaly Kovalev, who it said was indicted in federal court in New Jersey in connection with 2009 and 2010 bank hacks that predated his involvement with the Trickbot Group.
The US statement said current members of the Trickbot Group are associated with Russian intelligence services but did not allege the sanctioned men worked with those services.
Calling the actions “historic,” Treasury says these are the first sanctions of their kind for the UK, and result from a partnership between the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and several UK agencies aimed at disrupting Russian cybercrime.
In a separate Treasury action, nine entities across Iran, Malaysia and Singapore were sanctioned on Thursday for their role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil to buyers in Asia — continuing a trend of punishing firms that ship Iranian oil.
Six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers and subsidiaries, and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore involved in facilitating the sale and shipment of oil, were hit with blocks to the US financial system.
Sanctions were imposed last July and September on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.
US sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as President Joe Biden’s administration tries to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit
Updated 09 February 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit

Indonesia aiming to learn better governance at global UAE summit
  • Titled ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ conference will take place on Feb. 13-15
  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo due to deliver keynote speech
Updated 09 February 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia will seek to learn more about good governance at next week’s World Government Summit in Dubai, its ambassador to the UAE said on Thursday.

This year’s gathering on Feb. 13 to 15 has been titled “Shaping Future Governments,” and 20 heads of state, more than 250 ministers, 80 leaders of international organizations, and thousands of government officials, are expected to attend.

The Indonesian delegation will be led by Deputy Minister for Manpower Afriansyah Noor, while President Joko Widodo is set to deliver a keynote speech in a virtual address.

“We hope that Indonesia will be able to learn more on how to govern even better, more advanced,” Husin Bagis, the Indonesian envoy to Abu Dhabi, told Arab News.

“Indonesia can learn a lot from developed countries on how they govern their country well.”

Bagis said the UAE was a good model, particularly on the issues of manpower, investment, and trade.

“Just take the example of the UAE, where it is easier to make permits, investment is easier, working here is easier, it’s all easy here in the UAE,” he added.

Indonesia has regularly participated in the annual event in Dubai, with its Finance Minister Sri Mulyani receiving the summit’s Best Minister Award in 2018.

The conference was established in 2013 as a global knowledge exchange platform for governments, to facilitate dialogues on policies focused on trends of the future, innovation, and technology.

Topics: Indonesia World Government Summit Joko Widodo Husin Bagis

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community

UK’s king, queen visit London’s Bangladeshi community
  • They visited a local mosque and restaurant, and planted a tree in memory of a murdered Bangladeshi
  • Activist: Visit shows ‘how engaged His Majesty is ... with multiculturalism and the anti-racism movement’
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s King Charles was greeted on Wednesday by a crowd of over 1,000 people on a visit to Brick Lane in London, the heart of the city’s Bangladeshi community.

The king, accompanied by Queen Camilla, shook hands with well-wishers and the pair had flower petals scattered before them as they walked.

They visited a mosque in the area and planted a tree in memory of Bangladeshi man Altab Ali, who was murdered in a racist attack in 1978.

King Charles had been due to visit Bangladesh in October but the trip was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, said Bangladeshi High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem.

The king and queen met with figures from the local group British Bangladeshi Power and Inspiration at Graam Bangla restaurant, but the venue was so packed with onlookers that the large array of food laid out for the occasion had to be packed up for the pair to take away with them.

Ayesha Qureshi, a lawyer and co-founder of British Bangladeshi Power and Inspiration, said she invited the king to visit the community at a previous audience between the monarch and members of Britain’s South Asian community.

“My husband and I pressed on His Majesty the importance of recognizing certain elements of the community here, particularly the British Bangladeshi community, because we’ve lost so many people to COVID-19, particularly the older generation, who came here to work in the factories, in the rag trade,” Qureshi told The Times.

She added that the visit showed “how engaged His Majesty is ... with multiculturalism and the anti-racism movement.

“There is racism within British society. But what this demonstrates is the fact that the king is very attuned to the communities of this country, and wants to reign in a way which is inclusive and supportive of those communities.

“The fact that he has come here today is very demonstrative of the fact that he listens to people’s concerns, and that he supports and understands.

“If you listened to the cheers here today, to the national anthem being sung by children who are representative of the multicultural community … that is demonstrative of how well respected he is within the community here.”

Qureshi said: “I am ecstatic. The fact that we walked Brick Lane in the footsteps of our fathers with the king is unbelievable. It feels surreal.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) King Charles Queen Camilla British Bangladeshi Power and Inspiration

Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing

Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing

Review of anti-extremism strategy driven by right-wing ideology, says ex-head of UK counterterrorism policing
  • Report: Prevent ‘has a double standard when dealing with the extreme right wing and Islamism’
  • Neil Basu: ‘It’s insulting to any counterterrorism professional to suggest they’d put any particular ideology over another’
Updated 09 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A review into Britain’s anti-extremism Prevent strategy is driven by “right-wing” ideology, the former head of UK counterterrorism policing has said.

Neil Basu, a former Metropolitan police assistant commissioner who was the UK’s top counterterrorism police official until 2021, said the review by William Shawcross was “insulting” to police officers working to stop extremism leading to terrorist attacks in Britain.

The report, covering 188 pages and making 34 recommendations, included claims that Prevent had focused too much on right-wing extremism and not enough on Islamist radicalization.

It added that the strategy “has a double standard when dealing with the extreme right wing and Islamism.”

Basu said: “That is in my view driven by a right-wing viewpoint, that XRWT (extreme right-wing terrorism) is either unimportant or doesn’t really exist. The head of MI5 says it’s 20 percent of the work they do, so I would listen to him.”

He acknowledged that right-wing extremism was less prominent than Islamist extremism overall, but added: “It’s insulting to any counterterrorism professional to suggest they’d put any particular ideology over another.

“It’s about how they risk-assess the initial intelligence of the potential for violence and how it is then dealt with afterwards.”

Among the report’s findings was evidence that the strategy confused genuine right-wing political concerns, such as on immigration, with extremist views.

“Prevent takes an expansive approach to the extreme right wing, capturing a variety of influences that, at times, has been so broad it has included mildly controversial or provocative forms of mainstream, right-wing-leaning commentary that have no meaningful connection to terrorism or radicalization,” the report said.

“However, with Islamism, Prevent tends to take a much narrower approach centred around proscribed organizations, ignoring the contribution of non-violent Islamist narratives and networks to terrorism.

“Prevent must ensure a consistent and evidence-based approach to setting its threshold and criteria, and ensure it does not overlook key non-violent radicalizing influences.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman accepted all 34 of the report’s recommendations, telling the House of Commons: “Prevent has shown cultural timidity and an institutional hesitancy to tackle Islamism for fear of the charge of Islamophobia.” She added: “Prevent’s focus must solely be on security, not political correctness.”

But Amnesty International rejected the report’s findings, saying it was “riddled with biased thinking, errors and plain anti-Muslim prejudice.”

Ilyas Nagdee, Amnesty International UK’s racial justice director, said: “William Shawcross’s history of bigoted comments on Muslims and Islam should have precluded his involvement in this ill-starred review in the first place.

“There’s mounting evidence that Prevent has specifically targeted Muslim communities and activists fighting for social justice and a host of crucial international issues — including topics like the climate crisis and the oppression of Palestinians.”

Many Muslim groups boycotted participation in the report over Shawcross’s historical views on Islam.

Topics: terrorism crime extremism

