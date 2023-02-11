‘Nowhere to go’: Village in Syria’s Idlib swept away by flood after devastating quake destroys dam

You are here

Residents of Al-Taloul in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib were left homeless and exposed to freezing winter conditions after Monday’s earthquake destroyed a dam and flooded their village. (Supplied)
  • Residents of Al-Taloul have been left homeless amid freezing winter temperatures following Monday’s earthquake 
  • Little relief has arrived in northwest Syria, home to approximately 4.5 million people already dependent on aid
AL-TALOUL, Syria: A village in Syria’s Idlib has been swept away after its local dam, damaged by Monday’s massive earthquakes, suddenly gave way on Thursday. Within hours, the rising floodwaters had engulfed homes and displaced the entire population.

Following the earthquakes, which hit southeast Turkiye and northern Syria in short succession earlier this week, residents of the village near Salqin have been forced to take shelter in a local olive grove after the Orontes River inundated their homes.

Najmuddine bin Abdul Rabiei, a 26-year-old resident, told Arab News his village has suffered significant damage caused by the earthquake. He said villagers were in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, including tents to protect them from the elements. 

“All our houses are drowned in water,” Abdul Rabiei told Arab News. “Where can the people go? They have no shelter.” 

Fearing the same fate as the people of Al-Taloul, residents of other villages along the Orontes River have fled to higher ground in Jisr Al-Shughour and Darkush.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southeastern Turkiye, northwestern Syria and neighboring areas in the early hours of Monday, followed by a magnitude 7.5 quake just hours later. 




Even before the quake, 2 million people were already lacking adequate housing during the harsh Syrian winter. (Supplied)

At least 19,388 people have been confirmed killed in Turkiye as of Friday, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, surpassing the toll from the country’s devastating 1999 earthquake. At least 3,377 people are known to have died in Syria.

In rebel-held northwestern Syria, rescue workers said more than 2,037 people died and 2,950 were injured, according to the Washington Post. In government-controlled Syria, state media reported 1,347 deaths and 2,295 people injured.

Although rescuers and aid workers have been arriving in neighboring Turkiye to help with the relief effort, precious little assistance has arrived in northern Syria, home to approximately 4.5 million people, 90 percent of whom were already dependent on humanitarian aid.

“The international community has pledged substantial assistance to Turkiye, and rightly so — but as per usual, Syrians appear to be an afterthought,” Charles Lister, a senior fellow and director of the Syria and countering terrorism and extremism programs at the Middle East Institute, wrote in Foreign Policy magazine this week.

For communities like Al-Taloul, this means many have been forced to sleep outdoors in freezing temperatures.

Areas of northwestern Syria have recently been experiencing temperatures as low as minus 4. The winter freeze has left thousands of people spending nights in their cars or huddling around fires that have become ubiquitous across the quake-hit region.  

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, has been deployed to Al-Taloul to help evacuate civilians trapped in vehicles and buildings and to clear the local sewage network in order to drain the floodwaters.

The White Helmets on Friday accused the UN of botching its response in northwest Syria.




The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck parts of southeastern Turkiye, northwestern Syria and neighboring areas in the early hours of Monday, followed by a magnitude 7.5 quake just hours later. (Supplied)

“The UN has committed a crime against the Syrian people in the northwest,” the group’s chief Raed Saleh told the Agence France-Presse news agency, claiming UN agencies had not delivered any quake-specific relief to survivors since the disaster hit before dawn on Monday. 

“The UN must apologize to the Syrian people,” Saleh added.

The people of Al-Taloul were already impoverished prior to the quake, having lived effectively under siege in the opposition-held region for the past 12 years of civil war in Syria.

Hatem Al-Ali, a 62-year-old resident, told Arab News the earthquake is the final straw for the community. 

“Al-Taloul is an extremely poor village where people have nothing,” he said. “The money is gone, and whatever people had has gone up in smoke. And believe me, some people cannot even purchase a loaf of bread.”

The most urgent need right now, he says, is for sufficient shelter, food, and clean drinking water to prevent hypothermia, hunger, and the spread of disease. “We ask the people in charge to help these poor people,” Al-Ali added. 

More than a decade of civil war and aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals and prompted electricity and water shortages in Syria’s northwest, leaving communities wholly unprepared for a natural disaster of this magnitude.




Residents of the village near Salqin have been forced to take shelter in a local olive grove after the Orontes River inundated their homes. (Supplied)

“After 12 years of brutal conflict in which the Syrian regime has used almost every weapon available against its own population, the level of destruction meted out by the earthquake upon Syria’s northwest has no close comparison,” Lister wrote in his Foreign Policy article.

“When it comes specifically to opposition-controlled northwestern Syria, a natural disaster like this could not have hit a more vulnerable population. Before the earthquake, the region represented one of the world’s most acute humanitarian crises. 

“More than 4.5 million civilians live there, in a pocket of territory that represents no more than 4 percent of Syria — and nearly 3 million of them are displaced. At least 65 percent of basic infrastructure lay destroyed or heavily damaged.”

Even before the quake, 2 million people were already lacking adequate housing during the harsh Syrian winter. This includes 800,000 people — most of them children — who live in makeshift shelters without reliable access to heat, electricity, clean water or sanitation services.

“This is truly a nightmare scenario,” Lister said. “A catastrophic natural disaster strikes one of the world’s most vulnerable populations, leaving thousands of leveled buildings and thousands of casualties amid bitter winter weather, and not a single route is open for aid.”

The UN World Food Program has appealed for $77 million to provide food rations and hot meals for 874,000 people affected by the deadly quake. 

The number in need of aid “includes 284,000 newly displaced people in Syria and 590,000 people in Turkiye, which includes 45,000 refugees and 545,000 internally displaced people,” it said. 

Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Program, on Friday bemoaned Syria’s “forgotten crisis.” 




“Syrians appear to be an afterthought,” said Charles Lister, Director of the Syria and Counterterrorism and Extremism programs at the Middle East Institute

As the WHO prepared to fly medical supplies to Syria from Dubai, Ryan said a huge backlog of aid was waiting to reach Syria’s rebel-held northwest.

“The world’s forgotten about Syria,” Ryan told reporters in Dubai, during preparations for the aid flight. “Frankly, the earthquake’s brought attention back. But those millions of people in Syria have been struggling now for years. That’s become a forgotten crisis.”

Syria is now facing a “secondary disaster” of lives lost due to a lack of medical supplies, said Ryan. 

“We have to recognize the scale of this disaster is so large, it’s overwhelming everyone’s capacity. If they don’t have equipment, they can’t do their job — it’s like asking a fireman to rush to a fire without a fire hose.” 

Turkiye’s Bab Al-Hawa, the only border crossing through which UN humanitarian aid is allowed into northern Syria, was initially closed as a result of damage sustained in the earthquake. 




In rebel-held northwestern Syria, rescue workers said more than 2,037 people died and 2,950 were injured, according to the Washington Post. (Supplied)

As the bulk of the aid entering Syria must pass through Damascus, which strictly controls its distribution to governorates, the closure of Bab Al-Hawa made it even harder to deliver adequate and timely aid to the hardest-hit areas.  

The first international aid deliveries to rebel-held northwestern Syria following the quake arrived on Thursday. The Syrian government said it had also approved the delivery of humanitarian aid to quake-hit areas outside its control. 

A second UN aid convoy crossed into rebel-held Syria from Turkiye on Friday. The 14-truck convoy carried non-food items such as “humanitarian kits, solar lamps, blankets and other assistance,” International Organization for Migration spokesman Paul Dillon said in a statement. 

The aid “will be sufficient for about 1,100 families in the quake-hit areas in Idlib,” he added.  

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkiye and Syria. Turkiye said it was working on opening two new routes into rebel-held parts of Syria.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria

  • Syrian rescue teams say death toll will increase if organization does not find a way to speed up help
  • 16 international jurists called for increased cross-border access to region prior to disaster
LONDON: The UN is under growing scrutiny for failing to provide immediate assistance to northwestern Syria, which has yet to receive adequate aid after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the region, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The UN Security Council has authorized cross-border aid to Syrians in the country’s northwestern region and beyond since 2014. This is due to Syrian authorities illegally obstructing humanitarian access in areas under their control, according to the Cross Border Legal organization. 

However, due to Russian/Chinese vetoes, only one of the four border crossings originally authorized is still operational. 

Syrian rescue teams and residents of the region say the earthquake has created conditions not seen in the country's 12 years of war, The Guardian reported. They warn that the death toll will rise further if the UN does not find a way to speed up aid delivery. 

“So far about 30 buildings have collapsed entirely and there are still so many people stuck in the rubble. We can’t get them out. Families have to find their people on their own,” Fared Mahloul, who resides in Idlib province, told The Guardian.

“We need supplies, lots of supplies. Homes and buildings are no longer livable. This is a catastrophe. This earthquake killed my uncle and his entire family. My other uncle lost his wife and her three sisters.

“We need so many things: nutrition, humanitarian aid, milk for the children, medicine. People are sleeping in tents, in schools and public buildings and we need as much international help as we can get. This is huge and horrible. There are nightmares to come.”

A total of 14 UN lorries entered the opposition-held part of Syria on Friday at the Bab al-Hawa crossing, containing humanitarian kit, solar lamps, blankets and other items, The Guardian reported. It came a day after a six-lorry convoy crossed the border with basic supplies. 

Raed al-Salah, the head of the White Helmets organization, which is the primary first responder in the northwestern region, said that Thursday’s aid delivery was planned prior to the earthquake.

He told The Guardian: “It is not aid and special equipment for the search and rescue teams, and the recovery of those trapped under the rubble, and this makes us very disappointed at a time when we are desperate for such equipment that will help us save lives. I confirm that nothing has been received to help us do that.

“There is no coordination with the United Nations to understand the reality and assess what are the basic issues that we face.

“The United Nations does not have any plan even for response, and this is a clear bias in humanitarian work and something unacceptable. It is a clear violation of the most important principle of the organization, of respecting the right to life of human beings.”

At least 3,500 people have been killed inside Syria, while thousands more remain trapped under rubble, The Guardian reported.

European countries on Wednesday sought advice on how to deliver critical supplies into Syria outside of the UN system, which has focused aid delivery on Damascus.

The UN has been accused of failing some of the world’s most vulnerable people by sticking to strict and contentious interpretations of international law.

Some 16 international jurists signed a letter prior to the earthquake calling for increased cross-border access to northwestern Syria.

The letter said: “Overly cautious interpretations of international law should not risk the lives of millions who continue to rely on cross-border aid in the north and northwest, nor should they be allowed to change and politicize the landscape of international humanitarian law.”

Humanitarian lawyers on Thursday ramped up their campaign for more cross-border aid.

“Although this letter was prepared within the context of wider humanitarian disaster in Syria, we now hope that it gives Miguel de Serpa Soares, the legal adviser to the UN, the legal support his office needs to save children still trapped under the rubble in Syria as we speak,” said Ibrahim Olabi, a lawyer from Guernica 37 chambers.

 “History is taking note,” Olabi added.

The Syrian American Medical Society has called for an immediate change in how aid is delivered.

“For years now, aid delivery into Syria, including medical aid, has been hampered by a political process inside the UN Security Council that relitigates the provision of cross-border aid every six months,” it told The Guardian.

It added: “Funneling all aid through one crossing, and having this entry point subject to a political process, makes aid provision fragile and slow. This was always a problem, but in the wake of this earthquake it is simply not tenable.

“Avoiding mass casualties from the secondary impacts of this earthquake will require a scaling-up of aid that one border crossing simply cannot handle.”

 

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake

  • The medical facility, provided by the Jordanian Armed Forces, includes a team of 110 doctors, surgeons, nurses and administrative staff
AMMAN: Jordan’s armed forces have sent a field hospital and the medical team to staff it to Turkiye to help treat victims of the earthquake that struck the south of the country on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met the medics before they departed, passed on the greetings of King Abdullah, told them to help those in need, and urged them to be good ambassadors for the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Jordan News Agency reported on Friday.
“The field hospital was equipped in record time and under the direct supervision of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as time in such circumstances is an important factor,” said Brig. Gen. Hassan Shanatwah, the JAF’s director of military operations. “This reflects the high readiness of our armed forces to deal with such circumstances and developments.”
The Royal Jordanian Air Force transported the hospital, including its medical team of 110 doctors, nurses and administrators. It can provide specialist treatments and surgeries for a range of injuries affecting orthopedics, arteries, blood vessels, the face and jaw, chest, nerves and children, along with accident and emergency facilities, cosmetic surgeons, a radiology laboratory, a pharmacy, two operating theaters, an ambulance, and various medical and therapeutic aids.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Jordan field hospital

Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria

  • Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkiye, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied has decided to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria, the presidency said on Thursday, the clearest sign yet of Tunisia’s intention to fully restore relations days after a deadly earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria.
Tunisia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria nearly a decade ago to protest the government’s brutal crackdown on protesters and activists opposed to the regime of President Bashar Assad.
After that, Tunisia reinstituted a limited diplomatic mission to Syria in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian militants fighting in Syria. “The issue of the Syrian regime is an internal matter that concerns only the Syrians,” Saied said in statement following a meeting with his country’s foreign affairs minister.
He added that “the ambassador is accredited to the state and not to the regime.”
Assad is seeking political advantage from the earthquake that has devastated large parts of Syria and Turkiye, pressing for foreign aid to be delivered through his territory as he aims to chip away at his international isolation, analysts say.
Tunisia sent aid planes to Syria, including rescue and civil protection teams, which arrived at Aleppo airport under the control of the Syrian regime.
Since Saied took control of almost all powers in July 2021 when he closed parliament and dismissed the government, Tunisia has sent signals it was open to changing its diplomatic stance with Syria.
Assad made his first reported trip on Friday to affected areas since the earthquake, visiting a hospital in Aleppo with his wife Asma.
His regime also approved humanitarian aid deliveries across the frontlines of the civil war, a move that could speed up the arrival of help for millions of desperate people.
The World Food Programme said earlier it was running out of stocks in northwest Syria as the state of war there complicated relief efforts.

 

Topics: Tunisia Syria

EU member states, Norway and Switzerland renew call for ‘fair and transparent’ probe into Beirut blast — statement

EU member states, Norway and Switzerland renew call for ‘fair and transparent’ probe into Beirut blast — statement
  • The countries urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a “fair and transparent” probe into the Beirut port blast
BEIRUT: European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland on Friday urged Lebanese stakeholders to allow a “fair and transparent” probe into the Beirut port blast and refrain from “all acts of interference.”
The EU member states and the Swiss and Norwegian missions expressed in a joint statement grave concern about the current situation in Lebanon.
“We call on the Parliament to urgently elect a President who will unite the Lebanese people in the national interest, as a first step to restore the ability of the Lebanese state institutions to make decisions, both on the administrative and political level,” they said.

Topics: Beirut blast

Kuwait Red Crescent Society signs $5m cooperation deal to aid Syrian earthquake victims

Kuwait Red Crescent Society signs $5m cooperation deal to aid Syrian earthquake victims
  • Food, medical assistance and tools for building shelters are essential elements of the agreement, according to the organization’s chairman
KUWAIT: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Friday finalized a $5m international cooperation deal to help Syrian victims of the devastating earthquake in southern Turkiye this week that also hit parts of northern Syria.
The deal was reached with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Qatar Red Crescent Society, KRCS chairman Hilal Al-Sayer told the Kuwait News Agency.
Food, medical assistance and tools for building shelters are essential elements of the agreement, he said, to help provide urgent humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake. He added that the deal reflects his organization’s commitment to the directives of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s emir, who had called for immediate assistance to victims of the quake. So far, KRCS has sent 90 tons of aid, officials said.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Kuwait aid

