UK firefighters rescue trapped mother in Turkiye, reunite her with new-born daughter

LONDON: London firefighters have rescued a mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Turkiye for four days and reunited her with her new-born daughter.
Footage circulating on social media captured the moment when Dom Mabbett and his team from Edmonton fire station pulled the woman from a tiny gap within a mountain of debris, before leading her to her child who was waiting on a nearby street.
Mabbett is just one of the 77 members of the UK’s Fire & Rescue Service’s International Search & Rescue team dispatched to Turkiye following Monday’s earthquakes.
Responding to the footage, London Fire Brigade tweeted: “This is the incredible moment our ISAR team helped reunite a mother and daughter four days after the Turkey earthquake struck.”
This follows an effort earlier in the week in which British rescuers coordinated with a team of German volunteers in the rescue of a woman and her 5-year-old son.
Serap Topal, 33, who sustained crush injuries, and her son Mehmet were trapped for three days after their home in Kahramanmaras — one of the cities closest to the epicenter — collapsed before their rescue.
Sudan military finishes review of Russian Red Sea base deal
The deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Thursday the deal still needs ratification by Sudan’s yet-to-be-formed legislative body
Updated 11 February 2023
AP
CAIRO: Sudan’s ruling military concluded a review of an agreement with Russia to build a navy base on the Red Sea in the African country, two Sudanese officials said Saturday.
They said the deal was awaiting the formation of a civilian government and a legislative body to be ratified before it takes effect. The officials said Moscow met Sudan’s most recent demands, including providing more weapons and equipment.
“They cleared all our concerns. The deal has become OK from the military side,” one official said.
The officials did not provide further details and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. A spokesman for the Sudanese military declined to comment.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said Thursday the deal still needs ratification by Sudan’s yet-to-be-formed legislative body.
Sudan has been without a parliament since a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019. The country has been mired in political chaos since an October 2021 military coup derailed its short-lived transition to democracy.
The deal, which surfaced in December 2021, is part of Moscow’s efforts to restore a regular naval presence in various parts of the globe. It was reached during Al-Bashir’s reign.
The agreement allows Russia to set up a naval base with up to 300 Russian troops, and to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in the strategic Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
The base would ensure the Russian navy’s presence in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean and spare its ships the need for long voyages to reach the area, according to Viktor Bondarev, the former Russian air force chief.
In exchange, Russia is to provide Sudan with weapons and military equipment. The agreement is to last for 25 years, with automatic extensions for 10-year periods if neither side objects.
In June 2021, Sudan’s Chief of General Staff, Gen. Mohammed Othman Al-Hussein, told a local television station that Khartoum would review the agreement.
In February last year Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, held talks with senior Russian officials in Moscow.
Upon his return from the weeklong trip, Dagalo said his country didn’t have objections to Russia or any other country establishing a base on its territory as it poses no threat to Sudan’s national security.
“If any country wants to open a base and it is in our interests and doesn’t threaten our national security, we have no problem in dealing with anyone, Russian or otherwise,” he said.
Fundraisers for Syria, Turkiye earthquake try to deliver aid
Some aid groups were already in place because of the country's 12-year civil war
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said they had 5,200 volunteers mobilized on both sides of the border
Updated 11 February 2023
AP
NEW YORK: Humanitarian groups working in southern Turkiye and northwest Syria warn that Monday’s earthquake will have a “long tail” — a wide range of needs that will require donations for months, or even years, after the rescue and recovery missions end.
Among the worst in recent history, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed at least 23,200 in the region and left tens of thousands more homeless, with thousands taking refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers. Humanitarian access to northern Syria is complicated by the civil war, while sending funds can be blocked or slowed by US sanctions, despite an exemption for relief efforts. The political environment in Turkiye also poses challenges.
The first shipment of earthquake-related aid crossed from Turkiye into Syria’s rebel-held enclave on Friday, a painful delay caused by damage and debris but also a UN policy that allows only for the use of a single crossing.
However, some aid groups were already in place because of the country’s 12-year civil war. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) had 500 staff, two of whom were among those killed, stationed in northern Syria, where they’ve helped meet medical needs amid the conflict.
“We were able to do a massive distribution of food and blankets to more than 500 families,” from one of their warehouses in the immediate aftermath of the quake, said Avril Benoît, executive director for MSF USA. Her organization keeps emergency supplies on hand in the case of major disasters.
“There’s a long tail to an emergency like this, both for the injured from the earthquake, but also for chronic disease management, making sure they have access to their medications,” Benoît said.
People will die without access to medications to control chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, she said, adding that the earthquake will also take a mental toll.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said they had 5,200 volunteers mobilized on both sides of the border, with the Turkish operation being more robust and better-equipped because of its longstanding program to support Syrian refugees.
The IFRC’s Syrian chapter works in areas controlled by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, which has been sanctioned by the US and European countries. In the past year, little humanitarian aid has arrived from Damascus to the opposition-held north, which has suffered an outbreak of cholera and COVID-19 amid desperate living conditions for many.
The Syrian government said Friday that it would allow aid to reach all parts of the country, including the northern enclave, portions of which are controlled by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, an insurgent group with ties to Al-Qaeda, as well as groups backed by Turkiye and US-backed Kurdish groups.
The Syrian American Medical Society, which also provides significant medical services in northern Syria, has called for the opening of additional border crossings and has commissioned a legal analysis that argues the United Nations has the authority to use other crossings.
“We think that the UN does not really need a Security Council resolution to proceed with this lifesaving medical relief,” said Dr. Basel Termanini, the medical society’s board chair.
Both MSF and SAMS said their supplies in the region are much depleted and need new shipments to continue to help.
However, delivering supplies is difficult. There are major obstacles to moving machinery to places in Syria where it’s needed to remove rubble. Fuel shortages also constrain the supply of electricity, said Xavier Castellanos, undersecretary general for operations coordination of the IFRC.
He called the situation in the region “the great storm,” with all the conditions reducing the amount of support to below the level that it should be.
Castellanos, speaking from Geneva on Thursday, said the IFRC has received “soft” pledges from governments and a very small number of pledges from companies so far. The group will look to individual giving to make up for the shortfall because those funds can be used wherever they are needed most.
The group has launched an appeal of 200 million Swiss Francs ($217 million) for responses in both countries and the national chapters of the IFRC are also collecting donations. He estimated the IFRC has received 7 million Swiss Francs ($7.6 million) so far in the early response to their appeals.
As of Thursday, MSF had $5.1 million come in from online donations along with a 10 million euros ($10.7 million) donation from the IKEA Foundation. SAMS had raised almost $2 million between a Facebook fundraiser and another on GiveSmart as of Friday.
The humanitarian organization Direct Relief immediately granted $100,000 to both SAMS and AKUT, a Turkish search and rescue team, and announced Friday that it was increasing its commitment to $3 million because of the strong support coming from donors from more than 70 countries. The Santa Barbara, California-based organization has shipped 42 pallets of supplies that it says will arrive by Sunday.
Thomas Tighe, who leads Direct Relief, said his team has opened discussions with health care companies to source the medications and supplies that are mostly likely to be needed based on the limited information available and in coordination with other groups.
“If you rush in too fast with the wrong quantities or the wrong material, you clog up the already compromised distribution channels, which then compounds the problem,” Tighe said.
Amazon has pledged $600,000 to humanitarian organizations, including AKUT and Red Crescent of Türkiye, in addition to supplying emergency supplies for cold weather, the company said in an online post. The founder of yogurt giant Chobani, Hamdi Ulukaya, a native of Turkiye, pledged $1 million to the Turkish Philanthropy Funds and promised to match another $1 million in donations.
The IFRC already is planning its recovery efforts over 12 months, with reoccurring assessments to define the scope. Trauma response and sanitation issues are among the top priorities.
Some Syrians in the affected area have already been displaced many times by the war as well as separated from their families with little support. Many now have lost whatever shelter they had acquired.
“Over 12 years, you can imagine the loss of hope that one would have,” said Benoît, of MSF, which also provides psychological first aid and will train people to provide it if there are not enough counselors.
“It’s essentially to help the person in a culturally appropriate way, whatever is resonant for them,” she said. “To get through the day. To be able to function, to be able to feed their children.”
Political obstacles slowing aid to Syrian quake victims: relief chief
MedGlobal president accuses Assad regime of stymying relief efforts to rebel-controlled areas
‘Starve or kneel’ tactic stopping humanitarian aid reaching disaster zone, says Dr. Mohammed Zaher Sahloul
Updated 11 February 2023
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Political obstacles, mainly from Damascus, are slowing humanitarian relief efforts in the wake of Monday’s devastating earthquake in northern Syria, the head of a major aid organization said on Friday.
Dr. Mohammed Zaher Sahloul, president and co-founder of the MedGlobal, which focuses on responding to disasters worldwide, including in the Middle East, said that aid efforts have been stymied by the Syrian regime of President Bashar Assad because the region hit by the quake is home to pro-democracy and anti-regime activists, as well as refugees from the 12-year war.
Sahloul told Arab News during an interview on the US Arab Radio Network that geopolitical divisions caused by years of war in Syria have created the biggest obstacle to getting relief to quake victims.
“It is very hard to get aid to this area in Syria. Not many people know about the geopolitics and how Syria right now is not one Syria. Syria is four Syrias. Each part is controlled by a different governing body and different entity,” he said.
“You have Syria controlled by the Assad regime in Damascus, where most of the aid is being sent. Areas controlled by the regime are not affected too badly compared with the northwest of Syria or Idlib, where most of the casualties are and which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a rebel group.”
HTS controls most of the area struck by the earthquakes. The other three regions include the far northeast region controlled by Kurdish forces, or SDF, and Turkish administrative regions in the north (Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring) , and most of Syria controlled by Assad's Russia-Iran coalition.
Sahloul said about 7.7 million Syrians remain in the earthquake zone. More than half, 4.2 million, are in northwest Syria in areas controlled by HTS, while another 3.5 million are in neighboring Turkiye.
US sanctions on Syria are not blocking aid to Syrian victims of the earthquakes, he said. Rather, political divisions in the country are causing the most trouble.
“There are sanctions against the Syrian regime because of what it did to its people. There are still 6.5 million Syrian refugees because of what the regime has done,” he said.
Sahloul highlighted that the Syrian regime has been accused of torture and using chemical weapons against civilians.
He praised the Turkish government for its support in helping Syrian earthquake victims.
“Humanitarian aid is exempt from the sanctions. So throughout the last 12 years, humanitarian aid flows through Damascus. Sanctions do not pertain to humanitarian aid or medicine. But the regime does not give aid to these people. The only way is through Turkiye. Turkish authorities have been very helpful throughout the last 12 years of getting aid across the border,” Sahloul said.
“Of course, no one would like to have sanctions, but sanctions have nothing to do with the aid. Sanctions are manipulated by the Assad regime to promote their own agenda. The Assad regime has manipulated the aid. The Syrian government uses a tactic of ‘starve or kneel,’ and that is according to the UN. The only way in is through Turkiye.”
Sahloul said there are only two crossing points in that area along the Syrian border with Turkiye.
“The UN approved passage of aid through one of them, which is Bab Al-Hawa. Both were closed until this past Thursday. The reason they were closed, according to Turkish authorities, was because the highways leading to them were all damaged,” Sahloul said.
Many European nations are sending humanitarian aid through Damascus via the Assad regime, which Sahloul compared to giving aid to Israel for the people in Gaza.
It is unlikely the Assad regime will provide any relief to the HTS-controlled area struck by the earthquakes, he said.
Sahloul described the situation as “tragedy over tragedy,” adding: “It is a horrible situation. The only way to get to them is an airlift, but I don’t think there is a political will in any country to provide an airlift to these trapped populations.”
He said that the US government has several air bases in northern Syria, and suggested these could also be used to get aid to the victims.
MedGlobal runs several hospitals, primary health centers, and mobile clinics in northwest Syria. It had a local team of 200 doctors, nurses, psych social workers, mental health specialists, and community health professionals. Its hospitals have been treating the victims if the earthquake. Its team has been also distributing life saving medical supplies to other hospitals in addition to provide them with diesel fuel to run their electrical generators.
WHO chief arrives in Syria’s quake-hit Aleppo: state media
Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying “emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tons”
Since Monday’s earthquake, rescuers and volunteers have been scrambling with little means to find survivors
Updated 11 February 2023
AFP
ALEPPO: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in Syria’s quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media reported.
Tedros “arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria’s) health minister and the governor of Aleppo,” the official news agency SANA said.
His visit came five days after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 24,000 people including at least 3,553 in war-torn Syria alone.
Upon his arrival, Tedros said he was accompanying “emergency medical supplies of around 37 metric tons.”
“We are very happy that we could come with the supplies,” he told reporters at Aleppo airport.
“This is the first supply we are sending.”
He added that the WHO would continue to provide emergency medical services and bring in more emergency supplies necessary for “trauma management.”
“Tomorrow, there will be another round with more than 30 metric tons,” he said.
He expressed concern over the after-effects of the earthquake, especially the disruption of services.
“People are exposed to diarrheal diseases... and other health problems especially mental health problems,” he said.
“We will work together to address the impact of the earthquake, not only the emergency services during the earthquake.
Since Monday’s earthquake, rescuers and volunteers have been scrambling with little means to find survivors under concrete debris of collapsed buildings.
Iran marks anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid protests
In a speech at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the protests as a project by Iran’s enemies
The celebration was a show of power to the protesters
Updated 11 February 2023
AP
DUBAI: Iran on Saturday celebrated the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West.
Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and placards with revolutionary and religious slogans. The military put on display its Emad and Sejjil ballistic missiles and cruise missiles as well as its Shahed-136 and MoHajjer drones.
Protesters began pouring into the streets in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police. Those demonstrations, initially focused on Iran’s mandatory headscarf, or hijab, soon morphed into calls for a new revolution.
In a speech at Azadi Square in the capital Tehran, President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the protests as a project by Iran’s enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.
Raisi called the celebration “epic” and a show of “national integrity” while praising post-revolution achievements in the country.
The remarks prompted the crowd to chant “Death to the US”
Meanwhile, Telewebion, a web TV service affiliated with Iranian state TV, was briefly hacked during Raisi’s speech, Iranian media reported. The khabaronline.ir news website said the interruption lasted 19 seconds .
“Edalate Ali” or “The Justice of Ali,” hackers group in a 44-sencond video published on Twitter invited people to take part in nationwide protests next week and urged Iranians to withdraw their money from their banks.
Chants including “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the Islamic Republic” could be heard on the video and a masked person with a woman’s voice read the message. The group previously hacked into the notorious Evin prison and other government facilities.
The anniversary comes after two years in which celebrations were largely limited to vehicles due to the pandemic that killed more than 140,000 people, in Iran according to official numbers — the highest national death toll in the Middle East.
Processions in Tehran on Saturday started out from several points and converged at Azadi Square. TV showed crowds in many cities and towns and said hundreds of thousands of people participated.
The celebration was a show of power to the protesters. State television refers to the demonstrations as a “foreign-backed riot” rather than homegrown frustration over the death of Amini. Anger also has spread over the collapse of the Iranian rial against the US dollar and Tehran’s arming Russia with bomb-carrying drones in its war on Ukraine, which has also angered the West. Iran says it gave the drones to Russia before the war.
The Iranian government has not offered an overall death toll or number of individuals it has arrested. However, activists outside of the country say at least 528 people have been killed and 19,600 people detained in the crackdown that followed.
Last week, Iran’s state media said the supreme leader ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained in during the protests, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown.
The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary, came as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations.
Referring to the amnesty, Raisi on Saturday urged those who were “deceived by the enemy” to “return to the nation” and promised his administration would show mercy on them, too
Crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans and carried placards with traditional anti-West slogans like “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” Some burned flags of the US and Israel, a ritual in pro-government rallies.
The Islamic Revolution began with widespread unrest in Iran over the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The shah, terminally and secretly ill with cancer, fled Iran in January 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini then returned from exile and the government fell on Feb. 11, 1979, after days of mass demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and security forces.
Later in April, Iranians voted to become an Islamic Republic, a Shiite theocracy with Khomeini as the country’s first supreme leader, with final say on all matters of state.
Months later, when the US allowed the shah into the country for cancer treatment in New York, anger boiled over in Tehran leading to the takeover of the US Embassy in November 1979 by militant students. The subsequent hostage crisis kindled decades of enmity.