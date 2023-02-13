Challenged at home, Bayern Munich’s season faces true test in Paris

You are here

Bayern's Kingsley Coman, right, duels for the ball with Bochum's Pierre Kunde during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum 1848 in Munich, Germany, on Feb.11, 2023. (AP)
  • Despite romping to their 10th-straight title in 2021-22, Bayern’s season was viewed internally as a failure due to the shock Champions League quarter-final elimination at the hands of Villarreal
BERLIN: Bayern Munich travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday knowing defeat in the tie will represent a failed season regardless of domestic triumphs.
After Saturday’s home defeat of Bochum, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann cut a frustrated figure and looked anything but a coach who had just masterminded another week atop the Bunesliga table with a comfortable 3-0 home win.
“There was too little movement” the 35-year-old said, promising “if we play like that on Tuesday, we won’t go any further (in the Champions League).”
Nagelsmann even threw a little warning to his starting 11 on Saturday, saying his team “only got better after the 60th minute (when) the substitutions brought fresh momentum.”
“That’s when we earned the result, not before. We have to improve before Tuesday.”
The reality of the superclub era is that domestic success will matter little for Nagelsmann — just like his PSG counterpart Christophe Galtier.
Other managers have been shown the door at Bayern for less.
Niko Kovac was fired the year after winning the league-cup double with the side still in Champions League contention — Bayern eventually lifted the trophy later that season under Hansi Flick.
Even big name European specialist Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Bayern after the club lost 3-0 away at PSG in 2017 — and that was in the group stages.
Despite romping to their 10th-straight title in 2021-22, Bayern’s season was viewed internally as a failure due to the shock Champions League quarter-final elimination at the hands of Villarreal.
Nagelsmann, then in his first season at Bayern, may have escaped most of the blame, but the situation will be different should the side be eliminated at the Round of 16 stage this time, regardless of the quality of the opposition.
Bayern have struggled since the resumption of the league after the winter break as three successive 1-1 draws allowed surprise challengers Union Berlin to cut their lead atop the league table to one point.
However, Nagelsmann has maintained a steadfast focus on their French opponents.
When PSG announced Kylian Mbappe could miss the first leg after the star striker went down with injury, an unusually testy Nagelsmann accused the French champions of mind games.
“What it says on the (PSG) website is vague. If it’s not a structural injury, I can’t imagine him missing the game. I’m preparing for the match as if he is going to play,” he said.
Nagelsmann’s players have talked a different game ahead of the crucial clash by expressing their enthusiasm for the tie and doubling down on Bayern’s European pedigree.
Midfielder Leon Goretzka said he was glad the wait to face PSG was over.
“We’ve been buzzing since the release of the draw...all of Europe is hot for this game (and) now it’s finally time.”
Two-time Champions League winner Thomas Mueller backed his side “to show up, to be there.”
“When the tension rises, that’s when it matters.”
Former Man City winger Leroy Sane said his side would not be overawed by the “big names in their ranks,” saying simply “we know what to do.”
“I am always optimistic. Bayern has always delivered in this competition.
“We know our strengths and we have to call on them. Our team consists of great footballers. We are defensively stable and up front it’s all about one thing — attack.”
 

  • Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings
ABU DHABI: Olympic champion Belinda Bencic saved three match points to defeat Liudmila Samsonova in the Abu Dhabi final on Sunday for the eighth title of her career.
The 25-year-old world number nine came through 1-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, saving the three championship points in a marathon second-set tiebreak.
It was Bencic’s second title of 2023 after her win in Adelaide while she also became the tour leader in match-wins this season, with her 12 passing Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.
“It’s been a really tight match, and I’m happy to turn these match points around,” said Bencic.
“I just really tried hanging in there and scramble for every point, and just do my best. I proved to myself that I can really fight hard and just stay in the matches and somehow turn it around.”
Bencic defeated 19th-ranked Russian player Samsonova for the first time in four meetings having lost in the 2021 Berlin final, Luxembourg and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.
Before Sunday, Samsonova was a perfect 4-0 in championship matches.
 

PARIS: The Champions League returns on Tuesday to a very different European soccer scene than it was before a three-month mid-season break.

In the interim, Lionel Messi won his first World Cup title. Kylian Mbappe almost won his second, then got injured. Early-season favorites for the European title fell into slumps at home.

Meanwhile, one standout team before the World Cup, Napoli, has marched on and aims for its first quarterfinals place in the competition’s 68-year history.

Off the field, the Super League project that tried to effectively kill the Champions League met a serious legal setback, and English title holder Manchester City faces Premier League charges of financial wrongdoing that can one day stop the club entering future Champions Leagues.

It adds up to plenty of drama even before soccer’s most prized club competition resumes with a stellar game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

A rematch of the 2020 final won by Bayern pairs two powers that helped stop the Super League in 2021 by refusing to join it. What it won’t have at Parc des Princes are the goalscorer and goalkeeper with the best records from the group stage.

Mbappe, who scored seven goals across five different Champions League games in the fall, is out most of February with a thigh injury.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s season is over because he broke a leg skiing on a vacation taken after Germany’s quick exit from the World Cup.

The other game Tuesday pairs AC Milan and Tottenham, two of the seven round of 16 teams that are currently outside the Champions League qualifying places in their domestic leagues. Chelsea is another and visits Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday when Club Brugge hosts Benfica.

Four more first-leg games are scheduled Feb. 21-22.

At age 35, Messi finally has a World Cup title for Argentina. Now back to the business of winning a fifth Champions League.

When Messi won his fourth title with Barcelona in 2015 Barack Obama was president, Britain was in the European Union and Jose Mourinho won a league title, at Chelsea.

Messi has not been to the final since and his first try with PSG ended in the round of 16 against Madrid. When he last faced Bayern it was an 8-2 rout over Barcelona in the single-leg quarterfinals of the pandemic-hit 2020 edition.

Both PSG and Bayern have misfired since the World Cup. PSG was unbeaten entering 2023 then lost three in the league and is out of the French Cup. Bayern still leads the Bundesliga after restarting with three straight draws.

  • United have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions
  • Rashford has 13 goals in his last 16 games and is leading his team’s charge toward the top of the table
LEEDS, UK: Erik ten Hag hailed Marcus Rashford as one of Europe’s best forward after his late goal inspired Manchester United’s 2-0 win against old rivals Leeds on Sunday.
After Rashford scored to spark United’s comeback from two goals down in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds, he tormented the Yorkshire club once again.
Rashford netted with 10 minutes left at Elland Road to make it four successive Premier League games with a goal for the England forward, who has scored in eight of his last nine appearances in the competition.
Following Alejandro Garnacho’s frustrated reaction to being substituted on Wednesday, the Argentine teenager made amends as he came off the bench to seal United’s hard-fought victory five minutes after Rashford’s goal.
Asked if Rashford is among the best in Europe, Ten Hag said: “He’s definitely one of them. He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment.
“I was really excited to work with him. Yeah, I thought I could get more out of him.
“When he is keeping the investment and keeps the focus in every game and brings the energy and belief, he will keep scoring.”
United’s win was just their second in their last five league games, although they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions.
Ten Hag’s side moved up to second place, although Manchester City would go back above them if they beat Aston Villa later on Sunday.
More importantly, United are seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.
The clash was marred by offensive taunts from the stands, with Leeds fans singing about the 1958 Munich air crash that killed several United players and their rivals in the away end responding by chanting about the deaths of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.
Both clubs condemned the chants and the Premier League said: “The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency.”
Fourth bottom Leeds are without a win in their last nine league games and would drop into the relegation zone if Everton beat Liverpool on Monday.
Since sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, Leeds have seen their move for Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola blocked by his club, while Feyenoord’s Arne Slot and West Brom’s Carlos Corberan ruled themselves out of contention.
Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear insists the search is “well advanced,” but Michael Skubala was in charge for a second game on a caretaker basis.

Amid a cacophonous noise at Elland Road, Leeds made a frenzied start, with Crysencio Summerville firing over after a mistake from United left-back Tyrell Malacia.
In keeping with the aggressive tone of one of English football’s bitterest rivalries, there were early bookings for Summerville and Leeds teammate Junior Firpo for a pair of crude fouls.
Bruno Fernandes wasted a golden opportunity when he ran clean through on goal after Max Wober’s mistake, only to shoot straight at Illan Meslier.
After scoring United’s equalizer against Leeds in midweek, Jadon Sancho had been rewarded with his first league start since October, but the England forward was largely anonymous and came off after an hour.
United defender Diogo Dalot almost ended the stalemate with a fierce strike against the bar from the edge of the area.
David De Gea had to make a smart save with his foot to deny Summerville’s drive from a tight angle before United finally made the breakthrough in the 80th minute.
Luke Shaw whipped over a teasing cross and Rashford found space to thump in a powerful header from 10 yards, with the forward’s 21st goal this season surviving a VAR check for offside.
Garnacho put the result beyond doubt five minutes later when he surged into the area and shot past Meslier via the near post.
 

  • Nick Cassidy finishes second for Envision Racing, Antonio Felix da Costa promoted to third after Sebastien Buemi demoted
NEW DELHI: Jean-Eric Vergne of DS Penske held on to win an extraordinary first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race in India in front of a sold-out crowd and a host of dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities and sports stars.

Vergne fought hard in the final third of the race to stay ahead of Envision Racing pair Nick Cassidy and Sebastien Buemi, though Antonio Felix da Costa (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) ultimately took third after the Swiss was penalized post-race.

“I’m very, very happy. It was a tough race, I had to defend quite hard at the end but we somehow managed to win it,” said Vergne.

“It was a clean race, no mistakes. Very happy with the win today. It’s good for everyone’s heart in our team. For the first few races it’s good to boost it with a good race like that so couldn’t be happier.

“I like new tracks — I think it’s cool. Especially this one — it’s a lot of fun. When there’s a lot of little secrets to find on the track, I probably find them quickly enough.”

It is Vergne’s first trip to the top step of the Formula E podium since Rome in April 2021 (season 7), and he achieved it in style.

He made his way to the front of the pack on lap 15 of 32 (plus one lap following a safety car), the double champion sweeping by Buemi at the hairpin after the Jaguar TCS Racing pair removed one another from the equation two laps prior.

That incident saw Sam Bird make a lunge on the dirty side of the track on fourth-placed Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula E Team).

The Brit could not slow his I-TYPE 6 in time, colliding with teammate Mitch Evans — who was in third at the time — pitching the Kiwi’s car into a spin.

Both Jaguars were ultimately forced into retirement, with the unlucky Fenestraz also left tumbling down the order in a race where a podium double looked a possibility for Jaguar.

Vergne led the way from that moment, but had his mirrors full of Cassidy’s Envision Racing machine as the chequered flag drew closer.

The New Zealander had managed to gather up an extra 4 percentage points of usable energy on Vergne come the closing stages of the race.

But Vergne is regarded as the consummate Formula E fighter, and used every trick in the book to keep Cassidy at bay and cross the line first, in what many will regard as one of his best wins and one that will live long in the memory in Formula E’s first visit to India in front of a crowd of over 25,000 people.

Buemi followed home in third, but an overpower infringement saw him demoted to 15th spot via 17-second penalty, equivalent to a drive-through.

That promoted Da Costa onto the podium in his 100th race, the season 6 champion having started the race in 13th.

Teammate Pascal Wehrlein crossed the line fourth after picking his way through the order from 12th on the grid.

Reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske) finished in eighth for his best result of the season so far, while Andre Lotterer (Avalanche Andretti Formula E) and Edoardo Mortara (Maserati MSG Racing) rounded out the top 10.

The historic race was attended by FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem and Sri K. T. Rama Rao, minister for IT, industries and commerce in the government of Telangana.

Also enjoying the action were Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, current Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, and his actor and choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma. 

  • Reigning champions Al-Ain defeat Al-Jazira 3-2 in dramatic Abu Dhabi Derby
Al-Ain showcased their champion spirit in a pulsating Capital Derby, Sharjah’s latest stellar acquisition shone and Al-Nasr took a giant step toward safety during a consequential matchweek 16 from ADNOC Pro League.

Al-Ain lived up to their nickname of the Boss when three unanswered goals — with the irrepressible Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba involved in each — secured an unforgettable 3-2 triumph against Abu Dhabi-rivals Al-Jazira at a raucous Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

Trabzonspor loanee Djaniny, meanwhile, got a goal and assist on debut when Sharjah reclaimed top spot with a forceful 4-0 dismantling of dark-horses Ajman. The King profited after Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and Al-Wahda played out a 1-1 draw.

At the opposite end of the table, third-bottom Nasr were the big winners after a seven-point buffer grew to the drop zone. Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt got the only goal against Khor Fakkan, while second-bottom Al-Dhafra were defeated 2-0 by Ittihad Kalba and title-chasing Al-Wasl edged bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah 1-0.

Baniyas and new-boys Al-Bataeh also played out a rollercoaster 3-3 draw.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the Week — Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Al-Ain)

UAE football’s “clutch” player delivered, once again, in the biggest moments.

Laba watched on when Al-Jazira burst out of the traps and into a two-goal lead through Bruno and Abdullah Ramadan before the half-hour mark. Momentum built up in 2023 by the reigning champions appeared about to suddenly dissipate.

When they have the Togo striker in their ranks, however, Al-Ain can never be counted out.

Belief was imbued before the break when Laba outjumped athletic UAE center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi for the first. An unselfish lay-off on 70 minutes teed up fellow attacking spark Soufiane Rahimi to level, before Laba unflinchingly lashed home a 94th-minute penalty kick he won himself following Salem Rashid’s clumsy collision.

A memorable pigeon celebration with Rahimi followed in front of jubilant Boss supporters.

Laba has surged into a four-goal lead in the top-scorers’ race. That’s also seven goal contributions across six run-outs against fellow championship challengers in 2022-23.

The 31-year-old’s excellence and indefatigable nature has dragged his employers out of their winter doldrums. A seven-point gap to top spot in matchweek 12 has been more-than halved to three by matchweek 16.

The home stretch is where the intangible impact of Al-Ain being the UAE’s most-decorated outfit can be felt.

Presentable fixtures, either side of UAE Super Cup against Sharjah on Feb. 25, await, before next month’s visit of Al-Wahda.

With Laba in such impactful form, anything is possible for the remaining months of this season.

Goal of the Week — Paco Alcacer (Sharjah)

Alcacer has netted finer goals throughout a storied career.

Even in the Spain striker’s brief time in the UAE, a momentous free kick from 30 yards earned glory in October’s delayed 2021-22 President’s Cup final. There was also a resounding header at Jazira.

Yet, Friday’s tap-in during the rout of Ajman looked significant.

It came via impressive-debutant Djaniny. The former Al-Ahli forward used power to swivel past one marker with his back to goal out wide, before neat footwork within narrow confines dumbfounded a second opponent and took him into an advantageous crossing position on the goal-line.

A swift look-up highlighted Alcacer in an apt position to slide home Sharjah’s third of a dominant night.

The King — despite possessing superstars Alcacer, Miralem Pjanic and Kostas Manolas — have too often looked prosaic. Based on promising early evidence, the 2021-22 Turkish Super Lig title winner now within their ranks has the spectrum of abilities that the veteran Makhete Diop no longer possessed.

The Cape Verde international’s injection of movement, imagination and precision could be essential. Just ask a grateful Alcacer.

Coach of the Week — Goran Tomic (Al-Nasr)

Disaster is averted at Al-Nasr . . . for now.

After the panic caused by last week’s capitulation at Ajman came the welcome graft and three-point haul from Friday’s visit of Khor Fakkan. With results elsewhere also going their way, the UAE’s oldest club sits much safer.

Head coach Goran Tomic engineered an authoritative performance, despite a slender 1-0 win claimed — as against Dhafra — by Taarabt’s intervention.

Only two changes were made to the names on the team sheet. But the smartest switch was to move January recruit Samir Memisevic from defensive midfield versus Ajman, to center-back against Khor Fakkan.

This not only stiffened Nasr’s rearguard, but allowed Portuguese technician Toze to dictate play from deep rather than be marooned on the wing. Improved fluidity witnessed the attempts count won 21-11.

Al-Nasr — across several leaders — went without victory from matchweeks 3-13. But that’s now two wins from their last three league fixtures, ahead of this week’s Bur Dubai Derby at Wasl.

With Dibba and Dhafra so bereft of inspiration, they are, finally, doing enough to survive.

Al-Wahda are so close, yet so far, from glory

An intriguing run-in lies ahead for Al-Wahda.

Their 1-1 draw with second-placed Shabab Al-Ahli spoke of residual strength, especially in light of spearhead Joao Pedro’s suspension and an opening assist for headline January addition Matheus Pereira via a trademark set-piece.

Yet, prolific striker Pedro had been curiously omitted from the XI last-time out against Khor Fakkan. Pereira’s staccato all-round play on Friday also pointed to the fact he’d only recorded 402 minutes in Roshn Saudi League for holders Al-Hilal prior to last month’s loan across the border.

Wahda were a juggernaut in the initial challenges on Spanish boss Manolo Jimenez’s October return. But a talented, and deep, squad has now only taken nine points from the last 18, descending to fifth.

They possess everything required to end a 13-year top-flight title wait.

But it is in the intangibles where profound question marks exist. They must find an answer.

