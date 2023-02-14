You are here

UK council unamused as Banksy unveils Valentine's Day mural

UK council unamused as Banksy unveils Valentine’s Day mural
A man takes a selfie with an artwork depicting violence against women, painted by street artist Banksy for the occasion of Valentines Day on a residential street in Margate, Kent, Britain. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

UK council unamused as Banksy unveils Valentine's Day mural

UK council unamused as Banksy unveils Valentine’s Day mural
  • Mural depicts a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen eye seemingly shoving her male partner into a real chest freezer
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

MARGATE: British street artist Banksy marked Valentine’s Day Tuesday with an inimitable statement about violence against women — but local politicians saw only a nuisance.
A Banksy mural appeared in Margate in southeast England, depicting a 1950s-style housewife with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a real chest freezer.
“Certainly we will be looking at how we can protect this and preserve it because we’re really proud to have it here,” Margate mayor Heather Keen told AFP.
But minutes later, council workers turned up to throw the freezer into a van, despite protests from locals taking pictures of the mural, at the end of a terrace of houses in a rundown part of the seaside town.
Thanet District Council, which administers Margate, said the freezer was removed “on the grounds of safety as it was on public land.”
“The fridge freezer is now in storage and will be returned once it has been made safe to the public,” the council said in a statement, adding it would discuss preserving the artwork with the owner of the house.
The elusive Banksy, whose true identity remains unconfirmed, posted three images of the work — which he entitled “Valentine’s Day Mascara” — on his Instagram account.
Two of the images were close-ups showing the woman, wearing a blue pinafore and yellow washing-up gloves, smiling but seemingly with a battered face.
The removal of the freezer prompted bemusement — and even conspiracy theories — among bystanders.
“People were sort of like, ‘Stop, stop, you know, this is a Banksy, right?’” local resident Laura Holden, 35, told AFP.
“And they (the workers) were like, ‘Yeah, no, we’ve got permission to take everything away’,” she said.
“It felt like it was part of the piece, and perhaps Banksy intended that all along, because we all know how hard it is to get Thanet District Council to come and collect our rubbish.”

Others commended the apparent theme of the now-altered work.
“I think it’s amazing,” said Amanda Barden, 56.
“It’s a real topic that people can talk about, domestic abuse. I think the reference to Valentine’s Day as well, it’s bringing people in, it’s going to open up that dialogue.”
Banksy, known to hail from Bristol in southwest England, has been busy producing and selling dozens of limited-edition screen prints to raise funds to support civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.
The 50 prints, which show a mouse sliding down the side of a box with “FRAGILE” printed on it, were sold in December for £5,000 ($6,100) each, through the charity Legacy of War Foundation.
Their online auction attracted thousands of “hostile” web attacks launched from Russian Internet addresses, the charity said at the time.
The artist also confirmed last month that he was behind seven murals that appeared on destroyed buildings around Kyiv last year.
Belying its origins on the streets of Bristol in the 1990s, Banksy art now commands serious money.
A version of his iconic “Girl with Balloon” sold at auction for just over £1 million in 2018 — only to start self-destructing due to a shredder hidden by Banksy in the frame.
The renamed “Love is in the Bin” then sold for a staggering £18.6 million in 2021 — a record for a Banksy.

Topics: Banksy UK art

Britain’s Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation

Queen Mary's Crown will be used for the Coronation of Britain's Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. (Reuters)
Queen Mary's Crown will be used for the Coronation of Britain's Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. (Reuters)
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Britain's Camilla will not wear disputed Koh-i-Noor diamond for coronation

Queen Mary's Crown will be used for the Coronation of Britain's Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. (Reuters)
  • The Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria
  • It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Camilla, wife of Britain’s King Charles, will wear the crown of Queen Mary for her coronation in May, Buckingham Palace said, avoiding the use of a crown featuring the disputed 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond which India has demanded be returned.
The Koh-i-Noor, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was taken from India by the East India Company during the colonial era and presented to Queen Victoria. It is set in a crown last worn by Charles’s grandmother during her coronation.
Pakistan, part of British-ruled India, and Afghanistan have also claimed ownership of it since Indian independence in 1947.
Camilla will wear the Queen Mary crown, commissioned and worn by the consort of King George V for the 1911 coronation. Some changes will be made to it, the palace said, to inset jewels unique to the occasion and to reflect her own style.
“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Charles automatically became king of 15 realms, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia, on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, but his and queen consort Camilla’s official coronation will take place on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey.
The Queen Mary crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the palace said. The diamonds were part of her personal collection and were often worn by her as broaches.
Four of the crown’s eight detachable arches will also be removed, the palace said. The crown was taken off display at the Tower of London for the modification work to be carried out.
The last time a queen consort’s crown was re-used was in the 18th century.

Topics: Camilla UK Koh-i-Noor

‘Shooting star’ asteroid lights up sky over English Channel

‘Shooting star’ asteroid lights up sky over English Channel
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

'Shooting star' asteroid lights up sky over English Channel

‘Shooting star’ asteroid lights up sky over English Channel
  • Event was just 7th time in history that an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance
Updated 13 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An asteroid that exploded over northern France early on Monday stunned onlookers after lighting up the night sky in a flash of pink.

The one-meter-long asteroid, named Sar2667, burnt up in the mesosphere, the third layer of the earth’s atmosphere, shortly before 3 a.m. local time, leaving hundreds of spectators in awe.

The explosion created a “shooting star” effect that was visible from across most of southern England and Wales, and as far south as Paris, France.

Users took to social media to share footage of the event, describing the shooting star that “lit up the sky with a pink flash” as “spectacular.”

 

Known as an “airburst,” the event was just the seventh time in history that an asteroid impact has been predicted in advance.

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced the expected airburst time on Twitter on Sunday. It was first reported by Hungarian geographer and asteroid hunter Krisztian Sarneczky.

The forecast was described by ESA as “a sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities.”

 

The ESA detection system, known as Meerkat, found that the asteroid would “safely strike” the Earth’s atmosphere near Rouen, northern France, creating a “fireball” effect.

Asteroids, sometimes referred to as minor planets, are rocky objects left over from the early formation of the solar system. They vary in size, ranging from one to more than 1000 km in diameter.

Authorities have detected more than 1.1 million asteroids orbiting the sun, but the actual number is believed to be higher.

The last asteroid that was predicted to enter the Earth’s atmosphere was seen in the sky above Ontario, Canada in November last year.

Although events of this magnitude occur several times a year, physicist and airburst specialist Mark Boslough said that the Sar2667 explosion was “special” because it is the first time that a collision has happened “with enough warning to get data.”

It is particularly relevant for experts trying to acquire data to better predict the future collision of asteroids with the Earth’s atmosphere.

In October, NASA announced the success of an experiment to test a method of planetary defense against near-Earth objects such as asteroids.

Topics: asteroid English channel France UK European Space Agency

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

France's lynx at high risk of extinction

France’s lynx at high risk of extinction
  • Researcer said there are 150 lynxes remianing, population to go extinct in less than 30 years
Updated 14 February 2023
AFP

PARIS: The elusive Eurasian lynx is at risk of vanishing completely from France, according to a study Monday that called for urgent measures to boost the population of isolated wild cats.
There are at most 150 adult lynx hidden in the mountains of northeastern France, cut off from healthier wild cat populations in Germany and Switzerland, according to the scientists behind the genetic study published in the journal Frontiers in Conservation Science.
“Given the rapid loss of genetic diversity, we estimate that this population will go extinct in less than 30 years,” said co-author Nathan Huvier of the Center Athenas, a wildlife refuge in eastern France.
“This population urgently needs new genetic material to become sustainable.”
The lynx, which disappeared in France in the early 20th century, was reintroduced in the 1970s, spreading through the Jura mountains along the French-Swiss border, where the majority of the population remains.
Huvier said poaching may be occurring but that the main threat to the lynxes is cars because their territory is “highly fragmented” by roads.
Last year conservationists in the area recorded 22 collisions with vehicles. Only one lynx survived.
To study the population in the Jura, the researchers collected genetic samples between 2008 and 2020 from lynxes that were treated for injuries, orphaned cubs or those that were found dead.
They compared 78 of the samples to reference data from the parent population in central Europe’s Carpathian Mountains in central Europe.
The researchers found that while the total French population is estimated to be between 120 and 150 individuals, there are only an estimated 38 lynxes thought to have sufficient genetic diversity for healthy breeding.
The authors warned that without a breeding program to introduce new genetic material into the population, it will likely collapse.
“The lynx is an apex predator and thus a keystone of its ecosystem,” Huvier told AFP.
“The fact that it is back in France is excellent news and that’s why it is so important to protect this population (as well as all the other populations) and help it to develop further.”
French authorities last year expressed concern at the decline of the lynx population and launched a national plan to restore the species.
But calls to boost the population by introducing more lynxes have met with resistance from hunters and farmers, who prefer that the animal’s population is left to increase naturally.

Topics: lynx France animal extinction

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism

Argentina says mafia groups are spurring Russian birth tourism
  • Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over the last year, including 33 on a single flight last week
  • Russians can travel to Argentina without a visa, where all newborns are granted citizenship automatically, making it an attractive destination for so-called birth tourism
Updated 13 February 2023
Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine officials have blamed organized “mafias” for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship.
Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over the last year, including 33 on a single flight last week, which threw a spotlight on the trend. Some were detained and officials launched a crackdown on the practice.
Florencia Carignano, head of Argentina’s immigration office, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that “mafia organizations were profiting by offering packages to obtain our passport to people who do not actually want to reside in our country.”
Russians can travel to Argentina without a visa, where all newborns are granted citizenship automatically, making it an attractive destination for so-called birth tourism.
“We detected a significant increase in the entry of Russian citizens in recent months. That is why we decided to investigate and we interviewed 350 of them who were in advanced pregnancy,” Carignano said.
“In the interviews we discovered that this organization offers people, in exchange for a large sum of money, a birth tourism package with the Argentine passport as the main reason for the trip.”
Carignano said that the immigration office had passed data related to the case to the country’s judiciary with the aim of defending the integrity of Argentina’s passport issuance.

Topics: Argentina Russia Birth tourism

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

World's oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest

World’s oldest dog Bobi, 30, is also one of the luckiest
  • Bobi was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest dog on February 1
Updated 13 February 2023
AFP

LEIRIA: Bobi, a 30-year-old guard dog who cheated death in his first days, is living out the end of his life as a celebrity in central Portugal after being declared the world’s oldest dog ever.
When he was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest dog on February 1, he broke a nearly century-old record previously held by Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.
A purebreed Rafeiro, a Portuguese livestock guard dog whose normal life expectancy is between 12 and 14, Bobi was not supposed to live at all, never mind make it this long.
He was born on May 11, 1992, along with three other pups in a wood storage shed owned by the Costa family in the small village of Conqueiros in central Portugal.
Because the family owned so many animals, the father decided they couldn’t keep the newborn puppies and the parents took them from the shed the next day, while the mother dog Gira was out, said Leonel Costa, who was eight years old at the time.
But they didn’t realize they had left one puppy behind — his coloring made him blend in with the surrounding wood.
Leonel and his sister were heartbroken that the puppies were being killed.
But then they noticed that Gira kept returning to the shed, had a look and discovered the surviving puppy.
They decided to keep his existence a secret until he could open his eyes.
“We knew they wouldn’t do anything to him then and that Bobi would remain with us. So we kept the secret,” Leonel told AFP.
“Afterwards, we were punished, but it was worth it,” he said.
Today Bobi is living out his twilight years oblivious that he is a world record holder, except for the media visits following the Guinness classification.
“We didn’t expect this reaction,” Leonel said.
Leonel attributes Bobi’s longevity to the tranquility of country living and his human diet, which includes lots of meat and fish.
“He has always eaten what we eat,” he said.
He has never been chained up or put on a leash and used to roam the woods around the village.
Today walking has become difficult, so he spends most of the time hanging out in the yard with cats or napping after meals.
Many of the Costa dogs have lived a long life. Bobi’s mother Gira lived to 18 years and another dog lived to 22.
“We see situations like this as a normal result of the life they have, but Bobi is one of a kind,” Leonel told Guinness.

Topics: dog Guinness World Records Bobi

