UK police warn of domestic threats from Iran

five schemes by Iran to assassinate, kidnap or intimidate people in the UK had been stopped already in 2023
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

  5 plots on British soil identified so far in 2023 following 10 last year
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

London: Police in the UK say Iran is suspected of as many as 15 plots against dissidents on British soil since January 2022.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said five schemes by Iran to assassinate, kidnap or intimidate people in the UK had been stopped already in 2023.

Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, said in November that British intelligence had identified 10 such plots last year.

McCallum’s revelation came after armed police were stationed outside the offices of London-based Iran International, a Persian-language news organization critical of the regime in Tehran.

Two journalists at Iran International received “credible” threats against them, with McCallum saying Tehran’s intelligence agencies were “aggressive” toward dissidents in the UK.

Rida Kazem's Range Rover hit a Tesla parked in a dealership by Park Royal station, before ending up on the rail lines.
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

  'I'm only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn't die,' author says
  Mosque chairman: 'I can only pray for the person who sent it, because they need help'
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

London: A mosque in London has received an Islamophobic letter gloating over the deaths of thousands of Muslims in Turkiye and Syria following the deadly earthquakes earlier this month, the Metro reported.

Masjid Ramadan, also known as Shacklewell Lane Mosque, which has contributed to aid relief in the wake of the disaster, received the letter that said: “This heartfelt letter is to express my sincerest sorrow about the events in Turkey and Syria.

“I wish to make it clear that it is not heartfelt sorrow that I feel that thousands of people died.

“I’m only sincerely sorry that more Muslims didn’t die.”

The author of the letter added that they hoped more than 2 million Muslims would die “at the very minimum.”

They said: “It is extremely comforting to know that many of your pointedly bearded attendees will undoubtedly have lost many family members following the earthquake.

“This has got to be the best news anyone who hates Muslims as much as I do could hear about. It’s simply fantastic!”

Erik Guney, the mosque’s chairman, said that he will raise the matter with local police.

He told MyLondon: “We just received a letter today in the post and it’s very disturbing. As a Muslim and as a Turkish Cypriot, I can only pray for the person who sent it, because they need help.

“My stomach turns and at the same time I feel pity for this person because the people who have taught him to be this way sadden me.

“This person obviously has mental health conditions. It is a hate crime to wish that not enough of us died. This will be forwarded to the police.”

The death toll from the earthquakes currently stands at 35,418 in Turkiye and more than 5,800 in Syria.

Britain's King Charles III is greeted by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Trafalgar Square, central London, on February 14.
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago

Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
LONDON: A man who passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin was on Friday jailed for 13 years and two months in a London court.
The court heard David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including “secret” government communications with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.
Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offenses under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attaché to Berlin, in November 2020.
The seven other charges involve collecting information which might be useful to Russia, four of which relate to an MI5 officer posing as “Dmitry,” a Russian national who was supposedly providing assistance to Britain.
Earlier this week, Smith told the court he is “disgusted with myself and ashamed of what I’ve done” and had started collecting confidential information during a dispute with colleagues and while suffering depression.
He said he had filmed the documents after drinking “seven pints of beer,” adding: “It seemed like a good idea at the time.” But he said he did not pass the documents on to anyone as “it would be knowingly damaging the UK.”

Updated 32 min ago
Reuters

  The Strike is the latest in a series of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies, including France, Britain and Spain
Updated 32 min ago
Reuters

BERLIN: A 24-hour strike at seven German airports, including Frankfurt and Munich, was set to affect nearly 300,000 passengers on Friday, as unionized workers pressed for higher wages and threatened a summer of “chaos” if their demands were not met.
The strike coincided with the start of the Munich Security Conference, with more than 40 heads of state and 60 ministers expected to attend.
In an early sign of the disruption, Romania’s foreign minister, unable to board a canceled flight, will be forced to fly to Austria and then make the more than four-hour drive to Munich, a Romanian embassy official said.
It is the latest in a series of strikes and protests that have hit major European economies, including France, Britain and Spain, as higher food and energy prices knocked incomes and living standards following the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Around 295,000 passengers are affected by the cancelation of some 2,340 flights at Bremen, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart airports, according to the ADV airports association.
“We really haven’t had such an escalation through strike action,” ADV’s Ralph Beisel told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. “When we look at the airport terminals this morning, it reminds us more of the worst days of the coronavirus and less of a warning strike.”
German trade union Verdi announced the strike on Wednesday after it said collective bargaining efforts for ground service staff, public sector officials and aviation security workers had made little progress.
The union has pressed for a 10.5 percent wage increase, or at least 532$ a month.
“If nothing is done about pay now, we will all be in for another chaotic summer,” Verdi Deputy Chair Christine Behle told Inforadio on Friday. “It’s about sending a really strong signal.”
Among the airlines affected, Lufthansa said it had been forced to cancel more than 1,300 flights and suspend operations at the hub airports Frankfurt and Munich on Friday.
The carrier declined to give an estimate of the cost of the strike but has on previous occasions said such action costs it 10.6 - 15.96 million Dollars a day.
The head of Verdi, Frank Werneke, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that strike action could expand to hospitals and garbage collection.

Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Japan 

Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Japan 

DUBAI: Japan’s government announced new assistance of $39m to the Palestinian people through international organizations and $760,000 through Japanese NGOs.

The aid package includes: assistance for Palestine refugees through UNRWA; access to markets and trade opportunities; industrial efforts such as fishery and agriculture for the most vulnerable communities; climate action through UNDP; assistance for health systems; and humanitarian assistance including food in the Gaza Strip, through WFP and Japan Platform.

Japan has been providing assistance to Palestinian Authority ministries since 1993 with bi-lateral assistance both financially and technically, in their preparation for statehood in line with the Palestinian National Development Plan.

Japan also provides assistance through UN agencies as well as local NGOs and councils. With the new assistance, Japan’s total assistance to the Palestinian people exceeds about $2.3 blln.

This story was originally published on Arab News Japan

Japan has supported humanitarian mine excavation in Palestine through UNMAS since 2015
Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Japan

Updated 17 February 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: A Japanese delegation visited the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) site of deep buried bomb removal operations in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Japan has supported humanitarian mine excavation in Palestine through UNMAS since 2015. Japan has since aimed to protect the safety of populations at risk and aid in the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance.

UNMAS has assessed 130 locations as hazardous in Gaza, since the 2014 war with Israel. According to the organization, many items of unexploded ordnance including aerial bombs and artillery shells, remain buried underground or hidden among debris of destroyed structures.

In July 2016, UNMAS reported it cleared 39 sites while a further 87 sites remain to be cleared.

This story was first published on Arab News Japan

