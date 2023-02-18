Tunisian footballer reaches Italy on migrant boat: club

You are here

Tunisian footballer Khalil Zaouli. (Avenir Sportif de Rejiche photo via Facebook)
  • The player's journey was revealed by the Avenir Sportif de Rejiche football clunb, of which Khalil Zaouli was a reserve goalkeeper
TUNIS: A goalkeeper at a top-flight Tunisian football club has reached Italy as a clandestine migrant, his club said Friday, as the dire economy pushes thousands into making similar journeys.
“Due to the financial crisis facing the club, and difficult living conditions (in Tunisia), the goalkeeper of Avenir Sportif de Rejiche, Khalil Zaouli, immigrated illegally to Italy,” the club said on its Facebook page.
Zaouli, 19, was a reserve goalkeeper at the club, which is currently bottom of the Tunisian league’s top division.
He last played on February 2, the club said. A spokesperson confirmed to AFP that Zaouli had reached Italy by boat on Thursday.
Tunisia, which at points is less that 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, is a key departure point for Tunisian and other African migrants seeking better lives in Europe.
Tunisia is struggling with a grinding economic crisis that has seen a growing wave of clandestine migration attempts in recent months, involving not just young people frustrated by a lack of jobs, but in some cases whole families.
Rome says more than 32,000 migrants, including 18,000 Tunisians, reached Italy from Tunisia last year, while thousands more have departed from neighboring Libya.
More than 38,700 migrants were intercepted by the Tunisian authorities in 2022, according to the interior ministry.
The coast guard said there had been a spike in crossing attempts this week due to calm seas.

 

 

 

Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day

Qatar-based bid for Man United confirmed on deadline day
  • “The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world”
  • Friday is the final day for serious contenders to step forward in the race to buy United
MANCHESTER, England: A Qatar-based bid for Manchester United was confirmed Friday, with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani promising to rid the iconic soccer team of debt and return it to former glories.
Sheikh Jassim is the chairman of QIB, which is one of Qatar’s leading banks, and has submitted a 100 percent offer to buy out current owners the Glazer family.
“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training center, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports,” a statement said.
“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”
It did not mention what the bid would be.
Friday is the final day for serious contenders to step forward in the race to buy United.
After months of speculation and soaring share prices, initial offers need to be presented to merchant bank Raine Group, which is handling the sale of one of the most famous soccer teams in the world.
By the end of the day, the Glazers will have an idea of how much they can expect to make on the club they bought for about $1.4 billion in 2005.
The price is now estimated to reach as high as $6 billion, with reported interest from other parties seeing its value rise sharply as the deadline for bids approaches.
While Friday is described as a soft deadline, Raine and the Glazers will have a clearer picture of potential buyers before moving on to the next stage of the process. The announcement from Sheikh Jassim comes after growing speculation about interest from the gas and oil rich Qatar.
Previously only British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe had publicly confirmed his intention to bid for the club he has supported from childhood.
Along with Qatar, rumors persist that Elon Musk could be among a list of potential buyers from the United States.
Ratcliffe, the owner of petrochemicals giant INEOS, announced his intention to bid last month. That is a shift in strategy from last year when he launched a last-minute bid for Chelsea, but was not considered because he missed the deadline set by Raine, which also handled that sale.
Ratcliffe, who currently owns French club Nice, said last year that he had no interest in another bid for a Premier League club after missing out on Chelsea and receiving little encouragement from the Glazers for United. But he would be a popular choice among fans because of his longstanding support of the club.
Several Americans bid last year to buy Chelsea, with Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital eventually paying $3 billion for the London club. Rival bids came from Chicago Cubs owner the Ricketts family, Boston Celtics part-owner Steve Pagliuca and New York Jets owner Woody Johnson.
No American bids for United have been made public, unless you consider a Twitter post from Musk.
The CEO of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX wrote “I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” last August. And although he then pointed out it was a “long-running joke on Twitter,” rumors of a bid have not gone away.

Awesome Ashok storms into 2-shot lead in Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Awesome Ashok storms into 2-shot lead in Aramco Saudi Ladies International
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: In-form Indian star Aditi Ashok produced a scintillating six-under 66 in the second round of the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, presented by Public Investment Fund, to take a two-shot lead over world No. 1 Lydia Ko and American dark horse Lilia Vu at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Ashok, who won the season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge just two weeks ago, was just one shot behind overnight leaders Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn after a bogey-free 65, and she continued her incredible vein of form going out in the afternoon on day two.

Teeing off on 10, she made a fabulous start with four birdies in her opening five holes, before birdying her seventh and eagling her ninth, the par-five 18th, for a tournament record of 29.

Bogeys on the turn and hole six threatened briefly to derail her charge, but a birdie on nine, her 18th, ensured a healthy two-shot lead over Ko (69) and Vu, who carded a bogey-free six-under 66.

Ashok, on 13 under at the halfway stage, said: “It was just one of those days where whenever I stepped to the ball I just knew the ball was going in.

“It was just one of those days where everything works in your favor; the front nine was definitely like that.”

On her third-round strategy, the 24-year-old said: “I’m just going to try and focus on doing the same stuff I’ve done.

“I’ve played the par fives pretty good. The rest of the time I’ve just hit fairways and greens, got myself the birdie putts.

“Sometimes I hit a good putt and it goes in, but it’s important to have the birdie putts all day.”

Vu credited the conditions for helping her stay focused and produce a superb 66 in the wind.

She said: “I think the wind helped because it helps you play one shot at a time. I think today the wind is a little different from yesterday so we had to adjust to that, but just playing one shot at a time.”

Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland is just a shot further back on 10 under after producing a six-under 66 of her own, a week after making her full debut on the Ladies European Tour.

The 25-year-old, who represented her country at the 2020 Olympics, credited the recent help of former US Ryder Cup captain Corey Pavin for her good form.

She said: “It’s been really fun. My game was solid and today was definitely challenging in the back nine with the wind, but I just stayed very present.

“I’m just having a lot of fun — grinded out there. I think I just enjoyed a little bit lowering my expectations and just trying my best in the conditions.

“I think I’ve been pretty solid tee to green, but my iron play has been very solid for quite a few months now, and I feel like it’s definitely paying off, the work in the off-season.

“Last week, I found a little something in my putting that makes the roll a little bit better, switching grips. I think that was a fun part of playing alongside the Tournament of Champions — I got pointers from Corey Pavin, and his tip helped me.

“I think I’m getting better speed control, not making as many mistakes on the green as I could have before.”

Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and Emily Kristine Pedersen are a shot back in joint fifth on nine under, one ahead of last year’s joint runner-up Johanna Gustavsson and Cara Gainer of England, who both produced five-under rounds of 67.

Sweden’s Gustavsson is happy with her situation going into the third round. She said: “I played very solid. Yesterday I think I played even better actually. It was very windy yesterday, and I’ve putted very good both days, which obviously helps.

“It’s good to be back. I like it here, obviously. Let’s see what the weekend brings.”

Talking about her performance in 2022, when she finished five shots off champion Georgia Hall of England, Gustavsson said: “It was the biggest thing I’ve done so far in my career at that point.

“I was very proud of myself, how I handled the weekend, especially the last day. Obviously it set me up quite nicely for the year, and, yes, I have good memories.”

Englishwoman Gainer enjoyed the more benign conditions after going out in the morning. She said: “I really enjoyed it. I played really well yesterday considering the conditions. We had sort of the gusting 25, 30 mph winds pretty much the whole round because we were off last.

“So it was really tough yesterday. I’m glad I got a good round to sort of begin the tournament, and then, yes, backed it up really nicely today. I didn’t quite strike it as good as yesterday, but I putted really well. That’s golf, isn’t it?

“I knew I was playing well this week and I like to step up at these big events. It’s just amazing to be playing with such incredible players, a really world-class field in other than a major. I’m really pleased after two days.”

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle

Van Dijk ‘ready’ to start for Liverpool at Newcastle
  • The Netherlands captain hasn't played since early January
LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk is on track to start at Newcastle on Saturday after sitting out for nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury.
The Netherlands captain hasn’t played since early January though he was on the bench against Everton in a 2-0 win that Liverpool hopes will reboot its top-four hopes in the Premier League.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was asked Friday if Van Dijk is ready to start against fourth-place Newcastle. He replied: “I think so, yeah.”
“Yesterday, he looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision,” Klopp said at a press conference.
Liverpool are in ninth place but have played at least one game fewer than most of the teams above it.
Real Madrid visit Anfield on Tuesday night in the Champions League round of 16.

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo instrumental as Al-Nassr grind out win over Al-Taawoun in Saudi Pro League
  • Portuguese superstar sets up both goals in hard-fought 2-1 victory 
RIYADH: Last week Cristiano Ronaldo scored all four as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Wedha, and on Friday he turned provider, setting up both goals to give his new team a hard-fought 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun and their place back on top of the Roshn Saudi League.

The result means that three teams are now level on four points at the summit in what is turning into one of the closest and most exciting title races anywhere, though there is still a long way to go.

In an entertaining clash that could have gone either way, Al-Nassr will be relieved to defeat the only team they have lost to this season and it was a crucial victory. Earlier in the week, Al-Shabab defeated Abha 2-0 and Al-Ittihad won 3-0 at Ettifaq to move back above Al-Nassr.

It meant that the pressure was on the Yellows against Al-Taawoun, who have been having a fine season under Pericles Chamusca. Had the Buraidah outfit won, they would have gone fourth above Al-Hilal, who have been busy at the FIFA Club World Cup and are now preparing for the resumption of the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Ronaldo has domestic matters on his mind at the moment, and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man has been full of smiles in Saudi Arabia, especially since scoring five goals in the previous two games for the club he joined in December. He looked to be in the mood from the off, and early in the game the 38-year-old was twisting and turning just outside the area before unleashing a fierce shot that went just high and wide.

After a tight opening, Al-Nassr took the lead after 18 minutes. Ronaldo collected the ball just inside the halfway line and released a delightful first-time pass that dissected the Al-Taawoun defense to leave Abdulrahman Ghareeb free. He still had much work to do and, just inside the area, coolly lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper.

In the final seconds of the first half, Ronaldo turned beautifully at the halfway line to release Ghareeb down the left side, but his dangerous low cross was well stopped by Mailson.

Al-Taawoun stepped up a notch after the break and caught All-Nassr’s defense napping at the start of the second half. A right-sided cross from Mohammed Al-Ghamdi found Alvaro Medran stealing in at the far post unmarked to side-foot the ball high into the Nassr net to give goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi no chance. 

The game started to open up. Both teams continued to push forward and had half chances, with the ball not quite falling to their dangermen inside the area. Just after the hour, Al-Nassr appealed for a penalty after a Hasan Kadesh handball, but the referee and then VAR did not agree.

Then came two VAR interventions that changed the officials’ decisions and also the game.

After 67 minutes, however, Al-Taawoun thought they had taken the lead. Leandre Tawamba picked up the ball just outside the area and then slipped the ball smartly past Al-Aqidi.

The Cameroon striker was judged to have been slightly offside when the initial pass was played.

Then Ronaldo, standing on the edge of the six-yard box, laid off the ball for center-back Abdullah Madu to score. The flag immediately went up for offside against the five-time Ballon D’or winner, who was convinced that VAR would offer redemption. After a lengthy delay, the referee reviewed and agreed with the Portuguese attacker as Al-Nassr retained the lead with eight minutes remaining.

There was still time for more entertainment and drama, and in the final minute Al-Taawoun came close. Sumayhan Al-Nabit broke free down the right and, as he entered the area, had just the goalkeeper to beat. His choice to lob Al-Aqidi looked to be the right one, but the ball rolled just millimeters wide of the left-hand post. It was to be their last chance and they will be disappointed to go home with nothing.

Al-Nassr will not care. With Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal, now eight points off the top but with games in hand, busy with Asian Champions League action in the next few days, it is a chance for Al-Nassr to get some points on the board. With Ronaldo in such form, few would bet against it.

Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future

Saudi female amateur golfer hopes for professional future
  • Hussa Alhudaithi first took up the sport as a hobby while she was studying in the US
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: An amatuer Saudi golfer took a step toward her dream of turning professional at the ongoing Aramco Saudi Ladies International in the pro-am tournament.

Hussa Alhudaithi, who comes from Riyadh and is a member of Ladies First Club for Golf, spoke to Arab News during the second day of ASLI currently being played at the Royal Green Golf & Country Club.

“It is been a great experience for me especially it is my first tournament with the best in the world and I am sure it will impact my performance because we learn from in a tournament with the world’s best players,” she said.

When Alhudaithi first took up the sport as a hobby while she was studying in the US, golf was very much a minority sport but the work of the sport promoters Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi is helping to introduce a new generation of Saudis to golf.

She expressed her gratitude to the SGF and Golf Saudi for give her the opportunity and opening the door for them to take part in such International tournaments.

“So having opportunities like this that we can get exposed to, at this stage in golf, it's very important. We are very, very lucky,” she said.

“The Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi have worked hard to encourage the growth of Golf in Saudi Arabia, particularly for Saudi women.

“A year ago, I joined the Ladies First Club which is the first golf club for ladies based in Riyadh and I have witnessed more and more new women golfers practicing and playing golf from all over the country,” she added.

She explained that Saudi female players have many ingredients and an ideal environment for ascending to golf stardom: “The thing that reassures the future of female players here is their talent and enthusiasm for the game.”

She continued: “Therefore, for example, many Saudi women will be able to reach a great level in the sport, and I am sure that there will be many on the way to prominence and brilliance, especially since everyone enjoys a lot of support and attention from the Saudi Golf Federation for the game, which preceded time to be always at the top.”

Alhudaithi, who studied project management in San Diego, revealed that golf had given her a route to an active lifestyle.

“Beside playing golf, I am a project manager and at the same time I am a writer and I have two books on the shelves of bookstores,” she said.

As she was preparing to head for another round on Friday afternoon, Alhudaithi said she hopes one day to represent Saudi Arabia as a professional player. 

“There is nothing impossible even if we start late, I have a huge ambition as long as I am doing my passion.”

