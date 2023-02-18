Israel tech ‘threat to world’, say activists after hacking report

You are here

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Undercover journalists posed as potential clients to gather information on the firm’s methods and capabilities
  • Notorious British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — since shut down — was allegedly used to develop software steering voters toward Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said Israel’s tech sector was “a threat to the world, not just Palestinians” Friday, after a report accused an Israeli firm of manipulating public opinion.
The Wednesday report by an international consortium of journalists led by French non-profit Forbidden Stories said a private Israeli firm sought to influence more than 30 elections around the world through hacking, sabotage and spreading disinformation.
“Israeli repression tech is a threat to the world, not just Palestinians,” said a statement from the BDS movement, which calls for a boycott of Israel over what it describes as the “oppression” of Palestinians.
BDS “reiterates the call to impose an immediate military embargo” on Israel, the statement said, calling for “cutting US military funding and banning trade in Israeli arms and spyware.”
The firm, dubbed “Team Jorge” by the team of investigating journalists, was led by former Israeli special forces operative Tal Hanan, who has denied “any wrongdoing.”
Undercover journalists posed as potential clients to gather information on the firm’s methods and capabilities.
Other similar companies have been named in media reports or sanctioned by Western governments in recent years over their role in trying to influence elections and public opinion.
Notorious British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica — since shut down — was allegedly used to develop software steering voters toward Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.
Following the latest revelations, Israel might also face increased pressure to rein in its cutting-edge cyberware and technology sector which was spotlighted in another media investigation led by Forbidden Stories in 2021.
It highlighted how the powerful Israeli-made Pegasus spyware had been sold by the cyber intelligence company NSO Group Technologies to governments and used against at least 50,000 people around the world.
Some of the alleged targets included human rights defenders and religious leaders, as well as politicians such as French President Emmanuel Macron.
Forbidden Stories is a collaborative platform set up in 2017 at the initiative of French documentary maker Laurent Richard, with the support of Reporters Without Borders, and brings together more than 30 different media outlets from around the world.
 

 

Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears

Kremlin critic journalist kept from BAFTAs over safety fears
  • BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year”
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev, a long-time Kremlin critic, on Friday said he had been “banned” from attending the upcoming British Academy Film Awards in London, where a documentary about dissident Alexei Navalny is nominated.
Grozev, who is credited with having helped reveal the plot to kill Navalny, appears in the documentary.
But on Friday he tweeted that he had been “surprised to discover that my whole family and I have all been banned by British police from attending this weekend’s BAFTA awards.”
Police had deemed them a “public security risk,” he added.
A statement from the Metropolitan Police said the force could not comment on individual cases, but that “the fact that some journalists face the hostile intentions of foreign states whilst in the UK is a reality that we are absolutely concerned with.”
It could not ban individuals from attending private events, but had advised organizers of the showpiece British film awards, the Met added.
“We recognize that our advice can mean organizers have difficult choices to make when deciding how best to mitigate any risks to the security of their event, and we are grateful for the ongoing engagement of BAFTA.”
BAFTA said the safety of its guests and staff was a priority, adding that it has “robust and appropriate security arrangements in place every year.”
Grozev, who is the lead Russia investigator for the award-winning investigative website Bellingcat, tweeted that “moments like this show the growing dangers to independent journalists around the world.
“These dangers don’t stem just from murderous dictators, but also from having journalists’ voices hushed — instead of amplified — by the civilized world they are trying to serve,” he added.
Navalny, the most prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been held for the past two years at a maximum-security prison outside Moscow after an embezzlement conviction.
Before that, however, he was poisoned with the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok on a trip to Siberia in 2020 and has accused Putin of being behind the attack.

 

ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

ChatGPT outperforms copywriters in STEP Conference’s outdoor adverts

Photo/Supplied
  • It is why the company plans to continue using the AI tool and get at least one paid account that would be used across the team for “creating, summarizing and explaining content whenever needed,” Dargham explained
Updated 17 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: In an almost ominous foretelling of what the future might look like for creative industries, ChatGPT, the controversial OpenAI tool, has become the brains behind tech festival STEP Conference’s latest outdoor adverts.

The ads feature taglines like “Your money needs a side hustle,” “Save the planet, it’s the only one with good coffee,” “Art on the wall is so last century” and “Who needs football cards when you have digital cats?” among others.

Initially, STEP planned to use its agency Mink to create the ads, but “we weren’t satisfied” with the taglines created by the agency and STEP’s internal team, Ray Dargham, founder of STEP Conference, told Arab News. “Then, we gave ChatGPT a try and they came out much better, so we went with it.”

In addition to the outdoor campaign, the company has also used the chatbot for “writing session briefs, creating social posts and writing copy and content in general,” he said.

For STEP’s team, the chatbot is “almost like an artificial intelligence assistant that makes them faster and more efficient at their job.”

It is why the company plans to continue using the AI tool and get at least one paid account that would be used across the team for “creating, summarizing and explaining content whenever needed,” Dargham explained.

One only has to look at movies like “Her” or “Ex Machina” to realize that neither the concept of AI and AI-powered chatbots nor the existential threat posed by them is new. Moreover, experts have argued that AI has created more jobs than it has erased, with one report stating that 85 percent of jobs that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet.

When copywriters are replaced by chatbots, however, it is hard to recognize AI’s job creation capacity. And with other AI tools like Meta’s Open Pretrained Transformer, Microsoft’s Bing and Google’s Bard, the use of chatbots — and the threat to jobs — is likely to increase.

Dargham clarified that he does not plan to enforce the use of ChatGPT within the company, “but I think our team will naturally want to use it if they feel like it makes their lives easier.

“If you’re a copywriter, you have to constantly churn out copy and it’s not always easy to be creative,” he added.

For Dargham, ChatGPT and other AI tools are more complementary than competitive. But does he foresee such AI tools replacing human talent?

“I think AI tools will both complement and replace human talent. However, I also think that human talent will find more useful things to do,” he said.

He added: “Human creativity will always be extremely valuable.”

 

 

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules

Tech giants from Google to TikTok face tougher EU rules
  • The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users
  • Those labelled as VLOPs have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines
Updated 17 February 2023
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Tech giants including Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok face stricter online content rules in the European Union due to their huge number of users.
The new rules, known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), classify companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms (VLOPs) and require them to do risk management and external and independent auditing.
They will also have to share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.
The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users. Those labelled as VLOPs have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines.
Twitter on Thursday said it had 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, based on an estimation of the last 45 days.
Google owner Alphabet provided one set of numbers based on users’ accounts and another set based on signed-out recipients, saying users can access its services whether they sign in to an account or are signed out.
It said the average monthly number of signed-in users totalled 278.6 million at Google Maps, 274.6 million at Google Play, 332 million at Google Search, 74.9 million at Shopping and 401.7 million at YouTube.
Apple said only its App Store built for its iPhones, with more than 45 million monthly users, qualified as a very large online platform. But it will also apply the same rules to the App Store for iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watch and TV, and to its Apple Books e-books and podcasts paid subscriptions.
“Apple intends, on an entirely voluntary basis, to align each of the existing versions of the App Store (including those that do not currently meet the VLOP designation threshold) with the existing DSA requirements for VLOPs,” it said on its site.
Amazon said it had more than 45 million users in the EU, while Microsoft said its Bing search engine had 107 million average monthly users in the last six months of 2022.
Alibaba Group Holding’s e-commerce site AliExpress said its average monthly active users in the EU was above 45 million from Aug. 1 last year to Jan. 31 this year.
TikTok has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU based on an estimation of the last 45 days.
Ebay said it was below the EU user threshold.
Meta Platforms has said it had 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU and about 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram in the last six months of 2022. Companies will have to report user numbers every six months.

Arts DAO to launch Web3 festival in Dubai next month

Arts DAO to launch Web3 festival in Dubai next month
Updated 17 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Arts DAO to launch Web3 festival in Dubai next month

Arts DAO to launch Web3 festival in Dubai next month
  • First-of-its-kind festival will feature educational and entertainment events to celebrate NFT culture and community in the Middle East
Updated 17 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Arts DAO, a NFT and Web3 community in the Middle East, will host one of the region’s first Web3 festivals next month in Dubai.

Anas Bhurtun, co-founder of Arts DAO, believes the Middle East is the “center of global talent,” and an ideal location to bring global industry experts and leaders together.

“There is a massively untapped talent pool across the Middle East,” he told Arab News.

“For example, we are already seeing how Dubai wants to build the Silicon Valley of Web3 and how in Saudi Arabia there is a huge amount of talented youth building amazing companies, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

The festival is built around three core pillars — community, culture and creation, which represent the decentralization and blending of the physical and digital worlds.

 

 

The goal of the festival is to celebrate NFT and Internet culture, the company said. It will serve as a platform for companies to share their knowledge on the future of blockchain, NFTs and decentralized payments, as well as provide networking opportunities for developers, business owners and investors.

Beyond education and knowledge-sharing, Arts DAO aims for the festival to be a true celebration of NFT culture and community through activities such as digital fashion and art, avatars, live NFT activations, art installations, live NFT minting and metaverse experiences.

Featuring live music, DJ sets and other entertainment, the festival will also host a shared virtual environment, which will provide guests with virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, as well as meta-cultural collectibles and a bespoke shoe customization area.

The region has “made significant advancements in recent years to establish itself as a major center for the creation, use, and adoption of Web3 technologies,” Danosch Zahedi, co-founder of Arts DAO, told Arab News.

The young GenZ and millennial populations in Saudi Arabia, for example, love collectible items, and are already interested in “Web3 experiences, education and culture,” he said.

This means the region is “well-positioned to become a prominent worldwide market for blockchain-based, and other next-generation, web technologies, mostly due to local audiences’ dedication to technology and innovation.”

Arts DAO Fest will take place on March 11 at the 25H Hotel in Dubai.

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight

BBC tax raids put India press freedom in spotlight
  • Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party claimed BBC tax raid was not connected to the controversial documentary
  • Rights groups argued that the BBC raids were a reflection of the state of press freedom in India
Updated 17 February 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Just weeks after the BBC aired a documentary examining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in deadly 2002 sectarian riots, tax inspectors descended on the broadcaster's offices.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party says the two are not connected, but rights groups say the BBC raids this week show the parlous state of press freedom in the world's biggest democracy.
News outlets that publish unfavourable reporting find themselves targeted with legal action, while journalists critical of the government are harassed and even imprisoned.
The three-day lockdown of the BBC's offices in New Delhi and Mumbai is the latest of several similar "search and survey" operations against media houses.
"Unfortunately, this is becoming a trend, there is no shying away from that," Kunal Majumdar of the Committee to Protect Journalists told AFP.
At least four Indian outlets that had critically reported on the government were raided by tax officers or financial crimes investigators in the past two years, he said.
As with the BBC, those outlets said officials confiscated phones and accessed computers used by journalists.
"When you have authorities trying to go through your material, go through your work, that's intimidation," Majumdar added.
"The international community ought to wake up and start taking this matter seriously."
India has fallen 10 spots to 150th on the World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, since Modi took office in 2014.
Journalists have long faced harassment, legal threats and intimidation for their work in India but more criminal cases are being lodged against reporters than ever, according to the Free Speech Collective.
Criminal complaints were issued against a record 67 journalists in 2020, the latest year for which figures are available, the local civil society group reported.
Ten journalists were behind bars in India at the start of the year, according to Reporters Without Borders.
Once arrested, reporters can spend months or even years waiting for the cases against them to proceed through the courts.

The BBC documentary explored Modi's time as chief minister of Gujarat state during religious riots that killed at least 1,000 people, most of them minority Muslims.
The programme cited a British foreign ministry report claiming that Modi met senior police officers and "ordered them not to intervene" in anti-Muslim violence by right-wing Hindu groups.
The two-part series featured a BBC interview with Modi shortly after the riots, in which he was asked whether he could have handled the matter differently.
Modi responded that his main weakness was not knowing "how to handle the media".
"That's been something he has been taking care of since," Hartosh Singh Bal, the political editor of India's Caravan magazine, told AFP.
"That sums up his attitude."
The BBC documentary did not air in India but provoked a furious response from the government, which dismissed its contents as "hostile propaganda".
Authorities used information technology laws to ban the sharing of links to the programme in an effort to stop its spread on social media.
Gaurav Bhatia, a BJP spokesman, said this week's raids on the BBC offices were lawful and the timing had nothing to do with the documentary's broadcast.
"If you have been following the law of the country, if you have nothing to hide, why be afraid of an action that is according to the law," he told reporters.
Unfavourable reporting in India can prompt not only legal threats from the government, but a frightening backlash from members of the public.
"Indian journalists who are too critical of the government are subjected to all-out harassment and attack campaigns by Modi devotees," Reporters Without Borders said last year.
Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub has been a persistent target of Modi supporters since conducting an undercover investigation that alleged government officials were implicated in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
She has been subjected to an online disinformation barrage, including doctored tweets suggesting she had defended child rapists and a report falsely announcing her arrest for money laundering.
UN-appointed experts singled out her case last year and said she had endured "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks".
They also said Ayyub had been targeted by Indian authorities with various forms of harassment, including the freezing of her bank accounts over tax fraud and money laundering allegations.
"I am witnessing a depravity daily that I had not witnessed before," Ayyub told AFP.
Burnt copies of a book she authored had been sent to her home in Mumbai and someone threatened to gang-rape her in front of her family, she said.
"They are emboldened," she added, "knowing that nobody will take action against them."

