Blind Saudi horseman clears jumps to gain recognition

Saudi blind men, jockey BadrA-Sharari (R) and Abdul Rahman Al-Otaibi ride horses during a training session at Medhal equestrian centre in eastern Riyadh. AFP
Saudi blind jockey Badr Al-Sharari leads a horse during a training session at Medhal equestrian centre in eastern Riyadh. AFP
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

  • Like his mother and younger brother, Al-Sharari was born blind
  • At the end of the month, Saudi Arabia will stage this year’s Saudi Cup, an annual competition held at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in the capital
Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

Badr Al-Sharari refused to let his disability curb his passion, and despite being blind, the Saudi rider has now trailblazed his way to official recognition in horse-mad Saudi Arabia.
The 35-year-old had to train at least three times a week for nearly two years before finally being admitted this month into the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation as its first blind member.
But the data sector worker told AFP that just as important as his journey into the official ranks was the parallel one to self-empowerment.
Clutching the reins and speaking from the saddle of his horse Star, after completing an obstacle course of wooden fences, he described his life before being bitten by the horse riding bug.
“I was an introvert, and didn’t leave the house much,” Al-Sharari said from a sandy track flanked by palm trees.
“My relationship with horses broke the barrier of introversion. If I can tame a horse, then I can do anything.”
Like his mother and younger brother, Al-Sharari was born blind.
He travels 140 kilometers (90 miles) every day from his home in western Riyadh to the Medhal equestrian center east of the city, where he is helped in his training by his Afghan assistant, Nasim.
- Sensory skills -
He is coached by Abu Mahmoud, an Egyptian, who looked on during an early-morning session as Al-Sharari flawlessly navigated a showjumping course, barely brushing against any of the fences.
“You see how he jumps without touching it? It’s as if he can see,” Abu Mahmoud nodded approvingly.
Equestrianism is popular in Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading producer of purebred Arabian horses and home to several clubs.
Official data shows that disabled people make up seven percent of the kingdom’s population of 34 million, and of these some 811,000 have visual impairments.
Until recently, such people were often unable to join their sighted counterparts in the joys of horse riding.
However, some riding schools now offer programs tailored specifically to blind and autistic students, as a way of helping to improve their motor and sensory skills.




Saudi blind man Abdul Rahman Al-Otaibi practices a jump during a training session at Medhal equestrian centre in eastern Riyadh. AFP

Abdul Rahman Al-Otaibi joined the Medhal equestrian school three months ago.
“I have come to regard horses as my brothers,” said the 31-year-old, who suffers from severe visual impairment.
Just like Al-Sharari, Al-Otaibi said horseback riding made him “more social” and allowed him to “integrate” with society.
- Saudi Cup -
“I have made more friends and developed new relationships,” he said.
Al-Otaibi is not completely blind, but does struggle to see the fences on the course. Initially this made him fear he might take a tumble.
“I was afraid of the jumps... but with time I broke this fear,” he said.
Medhal director Mashari Al-Dhiyabi said that those who suffer from visual impairments “have the ability, determination and insistence to learn, but society makes them feel as though they are incapable” of doing so.
Horseback riding is a great way to “enhance mental and physical capabilities of all riders, regardless of their condition,” Al-Dhiyabi said.
At the end of the month, Saudi Arabia will stage this year’s Saudi Cup, an annual competition held at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in the capital.
With prize money of more than $35 million, it is touted by organizers as the world’s “most valuable horse race.”
“My goal is to one day take part in the Saudi Cup,” Al-Sharari said as he dismounted unaided from his horse.
“And why not?” he asked, wiping away the sweat from his face.

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
Nick Luck (left) and Prince Saud Bin Salman Al Saud (right) discuss Emblem Road's Saudi Cup win from last year. Supplied
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup

Documentary film looks back on locally trained horse’s historic victory in 2022 Saudi Cup
  • This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: A new documentary called “The Story of Emblem Road” tells the story of the horse’s victory in the 2022 Saudi Cup, through the eyes of its owner Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz, jockey Alexis Moreno and Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia. 

Prince Saud, speaking to the horse racing broadcaster Nick Luck, recalls his feelings about last year’s unexpected victory, and adds that he is approaching this year’s race with “cautious optimism” that Emblem Road can triumph again.

The horse’s rider this time around will be Moreno, who rode Emblem Road’s stablemate Making Miracles in 2022.

This year’s Saudi Cup promises to be an open encounter with contenders from Japan, America and the Kingdom all in with a chance, and the jockey club’s chairman believes it will be “a very interesting race.”

He added that he hoped Emblem Road’s victory 12 months ago had boosted the profile of racing in Saudi Arabia, and it is “not unimaginable that locally trained horses are able to compete on an international level and a platform like The Saudi Cup.”

This year’s event, at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racetrack, takes place on Feb. 24-25.

Prize money of more than $35 million makes it the world’s “most valuable horse race,” according to organizers.

8-bout undercard for ‘Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth’ revealed

8-bout undercard for ‘Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth’ revealed
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

8-bout undercard for ‘Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth’ revealed

8-bout undercard for ‘Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth’ revealed
  • Host of Saudi and international boxers will showcase their skill in Diriyah on Feb. 26
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The undercard for “Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: The Truth” has been revealed, with local and international boxers set for an action-packed evening at Diriyah’s purpose-built arena on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Besides the main event, where one of boxing’s biggest rivalries will reach its conclusion, “The Truth” will also feature eight bouts.

Ravi Samani, COO and acting head of marketing, public relations and communications at Skill Challenge Entertainment, said: “We cannot wait for this undercard and everyone with tickets is in for a real treat. From a world title fight to hometown heroes and pro debutants, fireworks await on Feb. 26.

“Each fighter is looking to make a statement on the world stage. They are prepared to do whatever’s necessary to win and that makes for box-office viewing at the Diriyah arena. This undercard really is first class and will set the scene for what follows in the main event. A magnificent night of boxing is right around the corner, so fans should purchase their tickets today. We’re inches away from selling out.”

Immediately before Paul versus Fury, Ilunga Makabu puts his WBC cruiserweight world championship on the line against former two-weight world champion Badou Jack in the evening’s co-main event.

Rising Saudi boxing star Ziyad Almaayouf looks to continue his professional ascension against Ronald Martinez. Almaayouf made his professional debut on the “Rage on the Red Sea” undercard last August and is looking to emulate his first-round stoppage victory last time out.

In another intriguing matchup, undefeated American cruiserweight prospect Muhsin Cason (10-0, KO 7) goes head-to-head with Azerbaijan’s Taryel Jafarov, while Badr Al-Samreen, the first Jordanian professional boxer (7-0, KO 6), faces Viorel Simion of Romania.

Meanwhile, history will be made in the evening’s preliminary bouts when Ragad Al-Naimi becomes the first female Saudi boxer to make her professional debut against Perpetual Okaidah. Female participation in boxing has never been higher across the Kingdom and Al-Naimi is hoping to deliver an impressive performance to inspire other up-and-coming local talent seeking to emerge on the global stage.

Popular American YouTuber Adam Saleh is also in action against fellow countryman Stuart Kellogg, while Saudi Arabia’s Zaid Majrashi faces Philip Quansah, and Salman Hamda meets Daniel Plange.

Diriyah’s BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage

Diriyah’s BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage
Updated 19 February 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Diriyah’s BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage

Diriyah’s BMX World Cup sees Logan Martin win first freestyle stage
  • America’s Hannah Roberts takes women’s event
  • 5 rounds still to go to qualify for Paris Olympics
Updated 19 February 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

DIRIYAH: Australian biker Logan Martin recently won the first stage of the 2023 World Cup for BMX at the Elite Sports Center Arena in historic Diriyah, one of six stages of the contest, which also serves as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, presented Martin his award for winning the professional event, which took place from Feb. 10 to 18.

Martin, a gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, won the championship title after scoring 93.5 points, ahead of America’s Marcus Christopher with 92.4, and Brian Fox with 90.1.

Adwaa Al-Arifi, deputy minister of sports, crowned America’s Hannah Roberts for winning the opening round in the women’s professional competition with 89.4 points. China’s Jia Qi Sun came second with 87.00 and America’s Perris Benegas third with 85.4.

In the amateur competition, Russia’s Jamil Ahmadzyanov won first place with 90 points, followed by Hungary’s Polasek Kennedy with 84.4, and Saudi Arabia’s Yusuf Muhammad third with 72.8.

The events and activities at the BMX World Cup, which attracted large numbers of local and international visitors, included parkour, skating, breakdancing and live music.

Several of the elite competitors were available for workshops and sessions with enthusiasts at the event.

