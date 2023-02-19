Nurse becomes symbol of Turkiye-Israeli rapprochement

You are here

MENEKSE TOKYAY

Yosefit Moshe, 41, has been a nurse for 15 years. (@Israel)
ANKARA: An Israeli nurse has made headlines in Turkiye for the care she showed a child who survived the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquakes in the country.

Yosefit Moshe, 41, has been a nurse for 15 years, with 10 years of experience as a pediatric intensive care unit nurse at Schneider children’s hospital in Israel.

On Feb. 8, she was part of the Israeli medical mission that arrived in Turkiye to help those affected by the recent earthquakes. Israeli search teams, meanwhile, found and rescued 19 people trapped under rubble in the region, the youngest of whom was two years old.




An Israeli field hospital was set up in less than 24 hours in an abandoned medical center building in Kahramanmaras. (Supplied)

An Israeli field hospital that was set up in less than 24 hours in an abandoned medical center building in Kahramanmaras — the epicenter of the first earthquake — extended a helping hand to about 470 survivors, including Syrian civilians. 

The field hospital included trauma units, laboratories and operating rooms, while trauma specialists, pediatricians, orthopedic doctors, surgeons, anesthesiologists, ICU specialists and emergency medicine doctors were also on hand.

The Israeli teams performed ten surgical and orthopedic operations in the field hospital, while people with chronic diseases and who could not find a hospital to visit amid the ongoing chaos were also treated by the Israeli team.

Moshe, an enlisted reservist, arrived as a volunteer in the humanitarian relief efforts with the Israel Defense Forces, as part of the the medical delegation that brought with it 17 tons of medical equipment to Turkiye.

One of those brought to the field hospital was Aras, a 4-year-old Turkish boy, who had injuries across his body. He arrived dehydrated, hypothermic, and weak. 

“When I first saw him, I felt devastated and desperate to help him,” Moshe told Arab News. 

“He was our first patient. We were eager to save him, to help and to bring hope for the dire situation.”

Moshe felt relief when the Israeli rescue team found out that Aras’s mother survived the earthquake as well.

The moment that Aras woke up, she said, he immediately smiled and asked to drink cola.

“He was so sweet when he spoke with a weak sad voice; we immediately brought him his cola,” Moshe said. 

Aras immediately touched the hearts of the Israeli team.

“Regarding the picture, which was taken after he was discharged from the ICU and was in the inpatient department, I went to visit him. I spoke to him in Hebrew, and somehow, he understood me,” Moshe said. 

She said she was not sure if Aras would remember her in the future, but they managed to establish a common language in a short time, though Moshe does not know Turkish and Aras cannot speak Hebrew. 

“I asked him how he was and whether he was feeling any pain. He pointed to his leg. I saw how sad he was,” Moshe said.

“I asked him if he wanted a hug and he simply came into my arms. We sat on the chair together and I whispered into his ear that he was a very sweet boy and if he wanted, he could fall asleep on me. He closed his eyes and fell asleep. We hugged while he slept for a while.”

Aras remained in the hospital for about a week.

Moshe visited the child several times during his admission, but they did not have a proper goodbye. Moshe had to return to Israel when her term ended.

“So by this occasion, I would love to tell Aras that I wish him a beautiful, long and happy life. I hope he will be healthy and strong,” Moshe said.

“I pray that he will get everything he wishes for in his lifetime. And I also wish him to be always surrounded by so much love.”

It was not the first international humanitarian health assistance initiative for Moshe, who participated in a relief effort deployed to Ukraine in April 2022 with another Israeli team, which also dealt with children who were injured in the war. It will not be the last time she will be deployed abroad, either, because she is passionate about helping children to recover.

“Every encounter that I had with the Turkish people was heartwarming, including the injured and their families, the local nurses and doctors and the other civilians,” Moshe said.

“It was truly an honor to be able to come and help such an amazing country,” added Moshe.

“I am so proud to have been part of Israeli efforts. It was a privilege to work side by side with the local medical teams and the incredibly kind and warm Turkish people. I look forward to coming back to Turkiye in better times.”

In the meantime, after years of long political disagreements, the Turkiye-Israel rapprochement process continues.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen last Tuesday in Ankara, where Cohen expressed Jerusalem’s support for the victims of the earthquakes and conveyed his condolences.

As part of an aid operation dubbed “Olive Branches,” Israeli civil society organizations also sent humanitarian assistance to the region, including hygiene kits, blankets, warm clothes and food items.

From the first days of the disaster, Israel deployed about 450 rescue specialists, doctors and nurses to different Turkish towns and cities to assist in the relief effort of national and international teams.

Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

  • TikTok videos show soiled lingerie, stained clothes, high heels among boxes of clothes
  • UK charity: 20% of donations cannot be sent to homeless people in sub-zero temperatures
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: People in the UK have been accused of sending “trash” after it emerged that around 20 percent of clothing donations made to help the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria are unusable.

Survivors have posted videos to social media platform TikTok of used lingerie, sequinned tops, stained items, and even 10-inch high heels being found in boxes of donated clothes.

A comment under one video commented: “Clothing collection drop-offs are not a place where you can empty your trash. Those people also have pride. Does your conscience not hurt at all? It is enough for God’s sake. Please, enough.”

More than 36,000 people have been killed so far in Turkiye due to the earthquakes, while at least 5,800 are known to have died in Syria.

Casualties have been exacerbated by weather conditions, with vulnerable survivors lacking shelter and basic supplies, and forced to endure sub-zero temperatures.

The CEO of London’s Turkish Cypriot Community Association, Erim Metto, said a fifth of all donations they had received were “inappropriate” or “unusable.”

He told Metro newspaper: “We were very clear about what donations we would accept. We did say we would not accept any inappropriate clothing. For example, no thin-layer clothing, dresses or high heels.

“When donations come through, we do a two-stage cycling system. The first stage is removing any second-hand, no-good-for-anything donations. Our volunteers filter these through and they are discarded — for example, hygiene products that are only half-full and have been used.”

He added: “Once we get through that first stage, anything that is again not appropriate for the location we are gathering donations for, but is still usable, we would package separately and give to Trade.”

Metto acknowledged, though, that the overall level of donations was significantly higher than during previous appeals.

“We have done a lot of donation schemes in the past to help the homeless, people in Ukraine and we supported the community during COVID,” he said.

“But this time the donations were far higher than we expected. By Wednesday, we had already retracted our appeal for donations.”

Metto said financial donations are preferred to clothes as the former have more uses while the latter require sorting and are difficult to transport, which may prove problematic for smaller organizations.

He added that in some cases, lorries were dumping aid donations en route to Turkiye for lack of proper storage and sorting facilities. 

“I would say that about 20 percent of the items we received was not appropriate, so we didn’t send any of it,’ Metto said.

“We do not forward if it is not necessary … At the moment, centres are receiving too much of it and are having to stock them in import depots in the countries of origin.

“But we are still sending items. For example, we just did two shipments of camping tents. That is how we are working.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Syria Turkey donations charity UK

Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Iran was responsible for a reported attack that occurred last week on an oil tanker in the Arabian Gulf.
The ship's manager confirmed on Saturday that the tanker was lightly damaged on Feb. 10 in an attack by an airborne object while sailing through the Arabian Sea.

Topics: Iran Israel

Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

  • For weeks, Israel has been in uproar over Netanyahu government’s plan to carry through changes to the judiciary
  • ‘I tell the American ambassador, you pump the brakes. Mind your own business. You are not sovereign here to discuss judicial reforms’
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The US envoy to Israel said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should slow progress on a contentious judicial overhaul that could make it harder for Washington to help him promote ties with Saudi Arabia or deal with Iran.
For weeks, Israel has been in uproar over Netanyahu’s hard-right government’s plan to carry through changes to the judiciary, which critics say endangers the country’s democratic checks and balances.
Israel’s parliament may on Monday hold the first of three votes on a bill that would increase the government’s sway in selecting judges while setting limits to the Supreme Court’s power to strike down laws or rule against the executive.
“We’re telling the Prime Minister, as I tell my kids, pump the brakes, slow down, try to get a consensus, bring the parties together,” Ambassador Tom Nides told CNN podcast The Axe Files that was published late on Saturday.
While Nides emphasized that Israel had the United States’ support on security and at the United Nations, he also said that Netanyahu’s stated hope of forging diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia or dealing with Iran’s nuclear program, were at stake.
“The Prime Minister wants to do big things, okay? He tells us he wants to do big things,” Nides said. “I said to him, to the prime minister, a hundred times, we can’t spend time with things we want to work on together if your backyard’s on fire.”
There was no immediate response from Netanyahu but Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan: “I tell the American ambassador, you pump the brakes. Mind your own business. You are not sovereign here to discuss judicial reforms. We’re happy to discuss diplomatic and security matters with you but respect our democracy.”
Warning Israel is on the brink of a “constitutional and social collapse,” President Isaac Herzog is trying to bring the government and the opposition together to agree on legal reforms and freeze legislation on the present plan, which successive polls have shown has relatively little support and which has triggered nationwide protests.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption that he denies, has said the changes are needed in order to restore balance between the government, the Knesset and the judiciary, which some in his coalition accuse of elitism and overreaching its powers to interfere in the political sphere.

Topics: US Israel

Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Oman’s Duqm region at 7:55 local time on Sunday, the Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University reported. 

Police received calls from citizens about tremors in the area, but no injuries or damages were reported. 

The center said the alert level for the capital, Muscat, and the rest of the sultanate was zero, but added that the direct impact on buildings will differe depneding on their infrustructure. 

Oman’s earthquake hazard is classified as medium with a 10 percent chance of potentially-damaging earthquake in the next 50 years, according to impacts of disasters and hazards website, ThinkHazard

Topics: Oman earthquake

Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

  • On Saturday, her paternal aunt Hala and uncle by marriage Khalil Al-Sawadi finally picked up their niece — whom they named Afraa, after her deceased mother
  • More than 5,800 people have died across Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake, the bulk in the opposition-held north which had already suffered years of bombardment since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011
Updated 19 February 2023
Reuters

JANDARIS, Syria: An infant child born in northern Syria during this month’s devastating earthquake was reunited on Saturday with her aunt and uncle, after her parents and siblings died in the disaster.
Footage circulating widely on social media after the quake showed a rescuer scrambling down a hill of rubble carrying a tiny dust-covered baby.
The newborn was later identified as the child of Abdallah and Afraa Mleihan, who died in the earthquake along with their other children in the rebel-held town of Jandaris in Syria’s Aleppo province.
The infant was treated in the Jihan Hospital further west in the Afrin district, also opposition-held, until medics could verify the identities of her relatives.

Khalil Al-Sawadi, the uncle-by-marriage of a baby girl born during a deadly earthquake earlier this month, holds her and his own newborn daughter, in Jandaris, Syria February 18, 2023. (REUTERS)

On Saturday, her paternal aunt Hala and uncle by marriage Khalil Al-Sawadi finally picked up their niece — whom they named Afraa, after her deceased mother.
“This girl means so much to us because there’s no-one left of her family besides this baby. She’ll be a memory for me, for her aunt and for all of our relatives in the village of her mother and father,” Sawadi told Reuters.
He was carrying Afraa, wrapped in a pink blanket, in one arm and his own newborn daughter Ataa, wrapped in blue, in the other. Ataa was born three days after the earthquake and Sawadi said he would raise them together.
“There were legal procedures to confirm the genetic relation, as well as a DNA test,” he told Reuters.
More than 5,800 people have died across Syria as a result of the Feb. 6 earthquake, the bulk in the opposition-held north which had already suffered years of bombardment since conflict broke out in Syria in 2011.
The quake also left more than 39,000 dead in Turkiye.
Jandaris, where Sawadi lives, is one of the hardest-hit towns in the rebel-held parts of the north. Other children have been left orphaned there by the quake, after surviving years of bombardment in the nearly 12-year war ravaging Syria.
Government-controlled cities have also been severely damaged. A woman gave birth to a child in the city of Aleppo during the earthquake and said he “brought her back to life.”

 

Topics: Turkiye-Syria quake

