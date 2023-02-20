Floods, landslides kill at least 19, cause havoc in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

You are here

This handout picture released by Sao Sebastiao City Hall shows the damage caused by heavy rains in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 19, 2023. (AFP)
This handout picture released by Sao Sebastiao City Hall shows the damage caused by heavy rains in the municipality of Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 19, 2023. (AFP)
  • Hundreds of people had to be evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo
  • Entire neighborhoods in San Sebastiao town were under water, with landslies sweeping away hillside houses
SAU PAULO: Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain in Brazil claimed at least 19 lives on Carnival weekend in Sao Paulo state, authorities said Sunday.
TV and social media footage from the town of San Sebastiao showed entire neighborhoods under water, debris from hillside houses swept away by oozing earth, flooded highways and cars destroyed by fallen trees, among other damage.
Another 228 people were left homeless and 338 were evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo, the state government said in a statement, as rescue crews raced to help those hit by the storm.
The authorities did not give a figure for how many people were missing.
Sao Paulo state governor Tarcisio de Freitas declared a state of emergency in five towns along the coast.
San Sebastiao, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sao Paulo and where many people from the city spend the pre-Lenten holiday weekend, was one of the hardest hit, as a record 60 centimeters (nearly a foot) of rain fell in 24 hours, city officials said.
Carnival events were canceled.
“We have not yet gauged the scale of the damage. We are trying to rescue the victims,” said Mayor Felipe Augusto, calling the situation in the town “extremely critical.”
“We are working at nearly 50 residences that collapsed under the force of the water and there are still people buried,” he told Globonews.
More than 100 firefighters were working on the scene, with the aid of helicopters.
Soldiers were also taking part in the race to help people affected by the downpour.
Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are taking a heavy toll on Brazil.
Torrential rains last year in the city of Petropolis lead to the death of more than 230 people.

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard

High-risk volcano search for Philippine plane with 4 aboard
  • The Cessna 340, which was bound for Manila, took off from Albay province southeast of the capital Saturday morning
  • Authorities spotted suspected wreckage, including the tail, scattered about 350 meters near the crater on the southwestern slope of Mayon Volcano
MANILA: Philippine authorities said Monday they would verify whether the wreckage of a small plane spotted near the crater of a restive volcano was that of a Cessna aircraft that went missing with four people on board over the weekend.
The Cessna 340, which was bound for Manila, took off from Albay province southeast of the capital Saturday morning with two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers but has not been heard from since then, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.
The Australians were working for a geothermal power company, officials said.
Mayor Carlos Baldo of Albay’s Camalig town and other officials told reporters Sunday that, during an aerial search, authorities spotted the suspected wreckage, including the tail, scattered about 1,150 feet (350 meters) near the crater on the southwestern slope of Mayon Volcano but there was no indication of people.
Eric Apolonio, spokesperson of the government’s civil aviation authority, said experts and investigators from the agency would have to examine the wreckage to determine if it was the missing Cessna plane with registry number RP-C2080 and to determine the fate of the four people on board.
A ground search was hampered by rainy weather over the weekend and dozens of search and rescue personnel may scale the 8,077-foot (2,462-meter) Mayon if the weather clears Monday. The search teams would have to be closely monitored by volcano experts and local officials given the restiveness of Mayon, one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes.
“It’s a very risky operation,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology director Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press. “It’s a race against time and it’s a matter of life and death but there’s also the danger of rockfalls and volcanic lahar.”
Rescue contingents could enter a permanent danger zone 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) around the volcano because “it’s an extraordinary situation,” but the search and rescue should be carried out by well-trained experts, who should be backed up by standby emergency contingents and made aware of the high risks involved, Bacolcol said.
A popular tourist attraction because of its near-perfect cone, Mayon last erupted in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.
It’s currently under the second of five volcano alert levels, meaning volcanic earthquakes, steam and gas emissions, ground deformation and intermittent ash and steam blasts have been sporadically detected. Alert five means a major and deadly volcanic eruption is underway.
Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing Jan. 24 with six people on board in the northern Philippine province of Isabela remained missing. Officials said a search for the plane was continuing on and off, depending on the weather, in a remote mountainous hinterland in Isabela.

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding

New Zealand says cyclone damage could exceed $8bn, announces emergency funding
  • Prime Minister Chris Hipkins calls Cyclone Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century
  • National state of emergency extended a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts
WELLINGTON: New Zealand warned on Monday the final cost of the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle, which has left at least 11 people dead, could rise above $8 billion as authorities announced emergency funding to help in the recovery efforts.
The cyclone hit the North Island’s northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called Gabrielle New Zealand’s biggest natural disaster this century.
“The required investment to reconnect our communities and future-proof our nation’s infrastructure is going to be significant and it will require hard decisions,” said Hipkins at a news conference announcing an emergency NZ$300 million ($187.08 million) cyclone relief package.
Earlier on Monday Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the total cost to government could be similar to the NZ$13.5 billion ($8.42 billion) it spent rebuilding Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake.
Robertson has been appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister, in addition to his existing portfolio.
The interim package provides NZ$250 million to fix critical roads across disaster hit regions, and a further NZ$50 million in emergency support was set aside for businesses and primary producers. More relief and re-building funding from the government is expected.
Hipkins also extended the national state of emergency, which was declared last week for only the third time in its history, a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts.
Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone, most of those have been in Hawke’s Bay in the North Island. Roughly 2,200 people are still unaccounted for.
New Zealand police commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show on Monday the number of deaths would likely rise, adding that difficulty with communications is hampering efforts to make contact with affected people.
New Zealand has deployed 60 Starlink satellites, built by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, with another 30 on the way, to plug gaps in the telecommunications network as roughly 15,000 people across the North Island remain without power.
Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone damaged areas, while power and telecommunications remain down for some homes. Roads are closed and people are reporting issues getting cash.

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll

Donald Trump absent as Iowa 2024 GOP caucus train begins to roll
  • After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: Nikki Haley is swinging through Iowa this week fresh off announcing her presidential campaign. Her fellow South Carolinian Republican, Sen. Tim Scott, will also be here as he decides his political future. And former Vice President Mike Pence was just in the state courting influential evangelical Christian activists.
After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump.
Few of the White House hopefuls face the lofty expectations in Iowa that Trump does. He finished a competitive second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016, and went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections.
“It is genuinely impossible for this guy to try to manage these expectations. They are enormous. They are self-made,” said Luke Martz, a veteran Iowa Republican strategist who helped lead Mitt Romney’s 2012 Iowa caucus campaign. “I don’t see how anyone who is saying ‘I’m the guy’ can come in and even get even a second-place finish.”
Yet, in the three months since he announced his bid for a comeback, Trump has not set foot in Iowa, the first place his claim of party dominance will be tested early next year.
To be sure, Trump has a campaign presence in Iowa. Alex Latcham, who is part of Trump’s national team but is based in the state, has been working on landing a caucus campaign director. But Trump held a kickoff rally on Jan. 28 in South Carolina, where his 2016 primary victory sealed his status as GOP frontrunner. And he squeezed in a speaking spot earlier that day at the annual state GOP meeting in New Hampshire, where he also won the first-in-the-nation primary seven years ago.
Though the caucuses remain nearly a year off, they remain the first event on the calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have taken notice of Trump’s absence.
“I found that quite interesting,” Gloria Mazza, chairwoman of the Polk County GOP, said of Trump’s New Hampshire and South Carolina stops. “Because Iowa is first in the nation, doesn’t everybody come here first?”
Meanwhile, others are making inroads.
Though Pence is not yet a candidate, his advocacy group Advancing American Values last week launched a campaign to organize opposition to school policies like one in an eastern Iowa district that has become a flashpoint among conservatives.
Pence was in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday rallying opponents of a policy by the nearby Linn-Mar Community School District that’s at issue in a federal lawsuit. The school board last year enacted a measure allowing transgender students to request a gender support plan to begin socially transitioning at school without the permission of their parents.
The issue, an early focus of 2024 Republican presidential prospects, is particularly contentious among Christian conservatives, with whom Pence routinely says he identifies. And at Wednesday’s event at a pizza restaurant — it had the feel of an early caucus campaign stop — Pence illustrated its traction.
“We don’t co-parent with government,” Pence told a cheering audience of more than 100. “We trust parents to protect their children and no one will ever protect America’s children better than their moms and dads.”
Haley has rallies planned in the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids areas on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, Scott is speaking an event at Drake University on Wednesday, part of what aides call a national listening tour aimed at informing his plans, before addressing the annual Polk County Republican fundraiser in suburban Des Moines that evening.
Quietly making inroads is former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who visited Iowa in January, and met last week with legislative Republicans in the Capitol in Des Moines and Republican activists in western Iowa.
Though several would-be candidates including Trump were in Iowa last year campaigning for midterm candidates, these first impressions at the outset of the GOP presidential primary are important. That’s especially true as many in the GOP wait to see whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proceeds with a White House bid.
But as the field of candidates grows in the coming months, Trump still retains a core of Republican support that could be hard to overcome.
In October, 57 percent of Iowa Republicans said they hoped Trump decided to run in 2024, according to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, while 33 percent said they hoped he would not and 10 percent said they were not sure.
“Of course, there’s a contingent that will support him regardless,” Iowa Republican national committeeman Steve Scheffler said. “But there’s an increasing number of people who want to kick the tires before making a decision. That’s what gives others an open door.”

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’

UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea missile launches as Pyongyang threatens to turn Pacific Ocean into ‘firing range’
  • South Korea sanctions 4 individuals, 5 entities linked to North’s weapons program
  • The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile  into the sea off Japan
SEOUL: North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast on Monday, ignoring a call by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Pyongyang to cease “provocative actions.”

The powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un also warned US forces to halt military drills, saying the reclusive nuclear state could turn the Pacific into a “firing range.”

In a statement spokesman issued Sunday, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres reiterated a call for Pyongyang “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.”

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” referring to North Korea’s official name.

In a counter-move against its rogue neighbor, South Korea imposed new sanctions on four individuals and five entities linked to Pyongyang’s weapons programs.

The launches come just two days after North Korea fired an ICBM into the sea off Japan’s west coast, prompting the United States to hold joint air exercises with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.
North Korea’s state media confirmed it fired two projectiles from a multiple rocket launcher, aiming at targets 395 km (245 miles) and 337 km (209 miles) away, respectively.
“The 600mm multiple rocket launcher mobilized in the firing... is a means of tactical nuclear weapon,” capable of “paralyzing” an enemy airfield, state news agency KCNA said.
Japan’s Defense Ministry said the two ballistic missiles, fired around 2200 GMT, reached a maximum altitude of about 100 km and 50 km, traveling a distance of about 350-400 km before falling outside Japan’s EEZ.
There were no reports of damage to aircraft or vessels.
In a statement, the ministry said it would continue to gather and analyze information in close cooperation with the United States.
“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community,” the ministry said. “Japan lodged a strong protest and forcefully condemned North Korea.”
Tensions rising
North Korean leader Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned against increased presence of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula after the United States held the joint air drills with its Asian allies over the weekend.
“We are carefully examining the influence it would exert on the security of our state,” she said in a statement. “The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character.”
Kim Yo Jong also challenged experts’ assessment of its missile capabilities after some pointed out that it took over nine hours for the “sudden” missile launch to take place following an order from leader Kim, and said South Korea didn’t even fly reconnaissance planes at the time of its launch.
“We have possessed satisfactory technology and capability and, now will focus on increasing the quantity of their force,” she said. “We affirm once again that there is no change in our will to make the worst maniacs escalating the tensions pay the price for their action.”
Analysts say tensions in the region are expected to further heighten as South Korea and the United States plan a range of expanded field exercises, including live fire drills, in the coming weeks and months.
The two countries are also set to hold simulated nuclear drills, called the Deterence Strategy Committee Tabletop Exercise, at the Pentagon on Wednesday.
Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said Monday’s missile launch and statement are in line with the North Korean foreign ministry’s recent threat to take “unprecedentedly persistent, strong” responses to the allies’ joint military drills.
“North Korea seems to be trying to stoke tension in the region and reinforce its nuclear capability by raising issue over the drills, and the statement by Kim Yo Jong signals there would be additional provocations,” Park said.
Monday’s missile launch is the North’s third major weapons test this year after it fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including ICBMs capable of striking anywhere in the United States. 

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive

Ukraine presses US Congress members for F-16 jets as Russia steps up new offensive
  • Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters
  • “Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” says US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham
MUNICH: Ukrainian officials have urged US Congress members to press President Joe Biden’s administration to send F-16 jetfighters to Kyiv, saying the aircraft would boost Ukraine’s ability to hit Russian missile units with US-made rockets, lawmakers said.
The lobbying came over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.
“They told us that they want (F-16s) to suppress enemy air defenses so they could get their drones” beyond Russian front lines, Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who flew US Navy fighters in combat, told Reuters on Saturday evening.
Biden last month said “no” when asked if he would approve Ukraine’s request for Lockheed-Martin-made F-16s.
Biden administration officials, speaking on Sunday, said the United States should focus on providing weapons that can be used immediately on the battlefield, rather than fighter jets that require extensive training.
But they did not categorically rule out providing F-16s.
“Discussions will continue over the course of the next few weeks and months,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN.

Four delegations from the Senate and House combined in what members called the largest number of US lawmakers to attend Europe’s premier security gathering since it started in 1963, demonstrating clear bipartisan support for Ukraine.
The conference — primarily focused on Ukraine — came days before the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia’s invasion. The sides have been locked in grinding battles, mostly in the eastern Donbas region, following a string of Russian defeats.
Kelly and three other lawmakers who spoke to Reuters about their talks with Ukrainian officials said they believed that support was building in Congress to provide Ukraine with F-16s, one of the world’s most versatile multi-role jetfighters.
Ukraine’s air force has adapted US-made AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface rockets to fire from their Soviet-designed MiG-29 jetfighters. The rockets home in on the electronic transmissions from radars of surface-to-air missile units.
The Ukrainians said their pilots could more effectively target Russian S-300 and S-400 air defense missile units with the AGM-88 if the rockets were fired using the F-16’s more advanced avionics, lawmakers said.
“They contended that they need that airplane for the SEAD (suppression of enemy air defenses) mission,” said Kelly. “They probably think they can do a better job at taking out the S-400s.”
He said that while it requires at least year of training to master all of the F-16’s capabilities, Ukrainian pilots could be taught to do “a limited number of things...in a few months.”
Support is building on both sides of the Atlantic for providing Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard jetfighters. Britain says it would provide training.
Both sides, however, have been reluctant to use their airpower in a significant way since the war began.

Sebastien Lecornu, the French defense minister, said his government would begin delivering AMX-10 armored vehicles it had promised Ukraine by next weekend. Sometimes described as “light tanks,” AMX-10s are used for armed reconnaissance and attacks on enemy tanks.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said US lawmakers broadly support training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s and said he believed the Biden administration would soon agree to do so.
He said he did not worry that the F-16s would escalate the conflict. “Don’t worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him,” he said on ABC.
Calls to supply Ukraine with advanced jetfighters follow agreements last month by France, Britain, the United States and Germany to supply Kyiv with modern battle tanks.
Washington has provided some $30 billion in military aid to Ukraine since the beginning of what Moscow calls its “special military operation.” 

