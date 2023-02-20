You are here

In rare admission, Yemen's Houthis confirm they released Al-Qaeda terrorists

In rare admission, Yemen's Houthis confirm they released Al-Qaeda terrorists
Houthi militia drive a truck past an Al-Qaeda flag, painted on the side of a hill, along a road in Almnash, Rada’a District, Al Bayda Governorate, Yemen, Nov. 22, 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 26 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

In rare admission, Yemen’s Houthis confirm they released Al-Qaeda terrorists

In rare admission, Yemen’s Houthis confirm they released Al-Qaeda terrorists
  • Experts say the Iran-backed militia was forced to acknowledge the prisoner-swap deal after a third party revealed the details
  • It came after Yemen’s president accused the Houthis of releasing Al-Qaeda militants, arming them and sending them to attack government troops
Updated 26 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have admitted trading Al-Qaeda prisoners for their own captured fighters. It was a rare admission by the group, which has long denied freeing militants.

It came a day after Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, accused the Houthis of releasing Al-Qaeda militants, arming them and sending them to attack Yemeni government troops.

Abdulkader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthis’ prisoner exchange committee, said on Sunday that they traded two Al-Qaeda terrorists, purportedly captured on the battlefields of Al-Bayda province, for three of the militia’s fighters.

The previous day, Al-Qaeda said it had exchanged two Houthis for two of its militants, identified by their jihadist names Al-Qaqa Al-Bayhani and Muwahid Al-Baydani, according to SITE Intelligence Group, an American organization that monitors Al-Qaeda statements.

Observers of the conflict in Yemen believe that the Houthis, who usually keep their prisoner exchanges with Al-Qaeda secret, were compelled to acknowledge this one after a third party revealed the details.

Ali Al-Fakih, the editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that the Houthis attempted to legitimize the exchange by claiming that Al-Qaeda is a belligerent party supporting the Yemeni government.

“This is one of the most secret Houthi files,” said Al-Fakih.

Similar deals have happened previously, he added, but it seems a middleman disclosed information about this latest one. The Houthis therefore reluctantly confirmed the prisoner swap but attempted to make it seem like it was with with a recognized entity that supports “aggression,” he said.

President Al-Alimi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, said the Houthis have not only released Al-Qaeda and Daesh prisoners held by Yemeni security agencies on terrorism charges but have armed them and sent them to attack military and security targets in government-controlled areas. He added that the Yemeni government has informed security forces in neighboring countries, and the wider international community, about the Houthi collusion with Al-Qaeda.

“There is known collaboration between Houthi terrorists, Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” Al-Alimi said. “They freed all Daesh and Al-Qaeda inmates and convicts, provided them with weapons and equipment, and sent them to regions controlled by the legitimate government to carry out terrorist operations.”

The Houthi acknowledgment of the prisoner exchange came days after Al-Qaeda in Yemen confirmed the deaths of Hussein Hadboul, also known as Hassan Al-Hadrami, and his brother Muhed in a US drone attack in Yemen’s central Marib province.

The group seemed to be referring to a US drone attack on a vehicle on Jan. 30 that killed three Al-Qaeda terrorists.

Yemeni security officials and terrorist experts identified Hadboul as an Al-Qaeda bomb-maker, responsible for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices that had killed a number of Yemeni security and military personnel.

A local security officer in the southeastern Hadramout region told Arab News Hadboul came to their attention some years ago when a woman was caught while attempting to plant an explosive device at a security facility in the southern port city of Sheher.

After questioning the woman and tracking the explosives used in the bomb, authorities determined that Hadboul assembled devices in Marib and smuggled them into Hadramout using women, who are not searched at security checkpoints.

“This is a key Al-Qaeda bomb-maker who manufactured several explosive devices and smuggled them to Hadramout, using women, for use in terrorist strikes,” said the security official, who asked not to be named.

However, the official added that Hadboul’s death is unlikely to end Al-Qaeda’s use of IEDs and other bombs because “he has trained a new generation of bomb-makers.”

Topics: Yemen Houthis Al-Qaeda Rashad Al-Alimi

Palestinian president under fire for 'backing down' over contentious UN Security Council resolution

Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution

Palestinian president under fire for ‘backing down’ over contentious UN Security Council resolution
  • ‘Lack of clarity in political strategy’ criticized
  • Anger and frustration amid concern over bowing to US pressure 
Updated 16 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority has been criticized after the US managed to forestall a contentious UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned Israel for settlement expansion and demanded a halt to future activity.

Palestinian political opposition parties accused the authority and President Mahmoud Abbas of wasting an opportunity to embarrass the Israelis for their occupation on the world stage.

Ahmed Guneim, a prominent Fatah leader from Jerusalem,  told Arab News: “Unfortunately, we did not learn from our previous mistakes, and we still believe the American promises.”

Palestinians have been pushing for a vote on a resolution condemning the settlements after Israel announced the legalization of nine outposts in the West Bank and approved the planning and construction of 10,000 new housing units in existing areas.

There is anger and frustration among Palestinians as they believe the authority has bowed to US pressure and backed away from its request for a vote in the Security Council against the settlements.

Some commentators accuse Abbas of being the victim of American “political tricks in exchange for fake promises.”

They believe the Palestinian president has wasted an opportunity to inflict global embarrassment on Israel.

Israeli and US officials said the Palestinian Authority had agreed to suspend its efforts to press for a Security Council vote on settlements in the occupied West Bank following US pressure and mediation.

Nasser Al-Kidwa, former representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization at the UN, told Arab News: “This step will weaken Palestinian foreign diplomacy.

“Next time we will not find a country that votes on our side because of the lack of clarity in our political strategy and the state of confusion that governs individual Palestinian diplomatic work.”

Israel has said it will rein in the approval of new West Bank settlement outposts, but Al-Kidwa said thousands of units that had received prior approval were likely to be built.

Diplomats and observers said the US was concerned that any confrontation at the UN — even if it ended in a veto — would have led to further escalation in issues between Israelis and Palestinians ahead of the sensitive Passover and Ramadan periods. 

However, Palestinian officials said that the US would support a presidential statement by the Security Council which condemned Israeli settlements.

Palestinian political activist Amer Hamdan told Arab News: “What the Palestinian Authority has done is a kind of bargaining over Palestinian political interests in exchange for economic interests, bearing in mind that Israel always promises the Palestinian people a lot and gives nothing.”

He questioned whether the authority had the right to decide the matter on behalf of the Palestinians, without consulting them first.

He added: “Has the Palestinian cause become a subject of bargaining in exchange for economic facilities?”

Guneim claimed that the US “sells illusion to the Palestinian Authority and gives Israel a cover for its aggressive policies toward the Palestinians.”

Bassim Naiem, a Hamas political department spokesperson in Gaza, said in a statement that the Palestinian Authority’s leadership was once again playing the same frivolous game of “selling the illusion” by yielding to US pressure.

The statement read: “It is time for all the patriots to agree on a national strategy to isolate this leadership and rebuild the Palestinian political system to lead a revolution that achieves the aspirations of our people for freedom.”

Topics: Palestine Israel

Fresh quake hits Turkiye-Syria border area two weeks after disaster

This aerial photograph taken on February 19, 2023 shows the extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.
This aerial photograph taken on February 19, 2023 shows the extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

Fresh quake hits Turkiye-Syria border area two weeks after disaster

This aerial photograph taken on February 19, 2023 shows the extent of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye.
  • Monday’s quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.3, was centered near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon
  • It struck at a depth of just two km, the EMSC said, potentially magnifying its impact at ground level
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

ANTAKYA: Another earthquake struck the border region of Turkiye and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake which killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.
Monday’s quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.3, was centered near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.
It struck at a depth of just two km (1.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said, potentially magnifying its impact at ground level.
Muna Al Omar said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the latest quake hit.
“I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.
Hours earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Turkiye that Washington would help “for as long as it takes” as rescue operations in the wake of the Feb. 6 earthquake and its aftershocks were winding down, and focus turned to toward urgent shelter and reconstruction work.
The death toll from the quakes two weeks ago rose to 41,156 in Turkiye, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD said on Monday, and it was expected to climb further, with 385,000 apartments known to have been destroyed or seriously damaged and many people still missing.
President Tayyip Erdogan said construction work on nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces of Turkiye would begin next month.
Total US humanitarian assistance to support the earthquake response in Turkiye and Syria has reached $185 million, the US State Department said.
Among the survivors of the earthquakes are about 356,000 pregnant women who urgently need access to health services, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) has said.
They include 226,000 women in Turkiye and 130,000 in Syria, about 38,800 of whom will deliver in the next month. Many of them were sheltering in camps or exposed to freezing temperatures and struggling to get food or clean water.
Syria aid
In Syria, already shattered by more than a decade of civil war, most deaths have been in the northwest, where the United Nations said 4,525 people were killed. The area is controlled by insurgents at war with forces loyal to President Bashar Assad, complicating aid efforts.
Syrian officials say 1,414 people were killed in areas under the control of Assad’s government.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said a convoy of 14 of its trucks had entered northwestern Syria from Turkiye on Sunday to assist in rescue operations.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has also been pressuring authorities in that region to stop blocking access for aid from Syrian government-controlled areas.
As of Monday morning, 197 trucks loaded with UN humanitarian aid had entered northwest Syria through two border crossings, a spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.
Thousands of Syrian refugees in Turkiye have returned to their homes in northwest Syria to get in touch with relatives affected by the devastation.
At the Turkish Cilvegozu border crossing, hundreds of Syrians lined up starting early on Monday to cross.
Mustafa Hannan, who dropped off his pregnant wife and 3-year-old son, said he saw about 350 people waiting.
The 27-year-old car electrician said his family was leaving for a few months after their home in Antakya collapsed, taking up a pledge by authorities allowing them to spend up to six months in Syria without losing the chance to return to Turkiye.
“I’m worried they won’t be allowed back,” he said. “We’ve already been separated from our nation. Are we going to be separated from our families now too? If I rebuild here but they can’t return, my life will be lost.”

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye earthquake

UK sanctions Iranian judges, commanders and regional governors

Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s IRGC and two regional governors on Monday. (File/AFP)
Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s IRGC and two regional governors on Monday. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

UK sanctions Iranian judges, commanders and regional governors

Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s IRGC and two regional governors on Monday. (File/AFP)
  • Those added to the sanctions list are subject to an asset freeze and travel ban
Updated 20 February 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian judges, three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two regional governors, an update to a British government website showed on Monday.
Those added to the sanctions list, and subject to an asset freeze and travel ban were named by Britain’s foreign office as:
- Musa Asif Al-Hosseini, Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Karaj (Alborz Province)
- Hadi Mansouri, Presiding Judge of Branch 4 of the Revolutionary Courts of Mashhad
- Morteza Barati, Presiding Judge of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan
- Mohammad Taghi Osanloo, IRGC Ground Forces Commander
- Parviz Absalan, IRGC Deputy Commander Sistan and Baluchestan
- Amanollah Garshasbi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC for Sistan and Baluchestan Province
- Mohammad Karami, Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province
- Hassan Asgari, Governor of Sanandaj 

Topics: Iran UK sanctions

Israeli settlements 'impede peace': UN Security Council

A picture shows Israeli settlement outpost of Gevat Arnon, near Nablus city in the southern occupied West Bank.
A picture shows Israeli settlement outpost of Gevat Arnon, near Nablus city in the southern occupied West Bank.
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Israeli settlements ‘impede peace’: UN Security Council

A picture shows Israeli settlement outpost of Gevat Arnon, near Nablus city in the southern occupied West Bank.
  • “The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution based,” the council said
Updated 12 min 36 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council expressed its “dismay” with plans by Israel’s hard-right government to retroactively legalize settlements in occupied Palestinian lands, warning in a statement Monday that such measures “impede peace.”
“The Security Council reiterates that continuing Israeli settlement activities are dangerously imperiling the viability of the two-State solution,” the Council said in a statement supported by all 15 members but which does not have the binding force of a resolution considered last week.
Israel was quick to hit back at the declaration, with the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying it denied the “historic” rights of the Jewish people.
“The UN Security Council has issued a one-sided statement which denies the rights of Jews to live in our historic homeland,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
The UN statement “fails to mention the Palestinian terror attacks” in which Israelis were killed in recent weeks, it added, saying it “should never have been made and the United States should never have joined it.”
The earlier draft resolution, proposed by the United Arab Emirates, had called on Israel to “immediately and completely cease” settlement activities in occupied Palestinian areas.
Diplomatic sources told AFP Monday that the draft, condemning “all attempts at annexation, including decisions and measures by Israel regarding settlements, including settlement outposts” had been dropped and would be replaced by the new statement issued by the president of the Security Council.
The draft resolution had also reiterated the demand “that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.”
The initiative provoked opposition from the United States, which has the right of veto in the Council.
The White House said it was “deeply dismayed” by the plans.
Washington had at the same time denounced the announcement a few days earlier by the Israeli security cabinet of the legalization of nine settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The new statement on Monday said the Council “strongly opposes all unilateral measures that impede peace, including, inter alia, Israeli construction and expansion of settlements, confiscation of Palestinians’ land, and the ‘legalization’ of settlement outposts, demolition of Palestinians’ homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians.”
Asked if the new declaration was a disappointment, the Palestinian envoy to the UN, Riyad Mansour, stressed the fact that is was a unanimous stance by the Security Council.
“We have a united front,” he said. “To isolate one side is a step in the right direction. We are fast approaching a breaking point that no one should care to explore.”
He said the message needed to be “translated into a time-bound action plan at concerted effort by the UN and its member states to set us on a different path. One that leads to freedom, justice and peace.”

Topics: UN Security Council (UNSC) Israel Palestinian

Body of former Newcastle United footballer Atsu repatriated from Turkiye

The coffin containing the remains of former Ghana international football player Christian Atsu arrive in Accra, Ghana. (AFP)
The coffin containing the remains of former Ghana international football player Christian Atsu arrive in Accra, Ghana. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

Body of former Newcastle United footballer Atsu repatriated from Turkiye

The coffin containing the remains of former Ghana international football player Christian Atsu arrive in Accra, Ghana. (AFP)
  • Atsu’s body was found in the rubble of a luxury 12-story building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya on Saturday
  • Reports emerged a day after the earthquake that Atsu had been rescued from the rubble alive, but they were mistaken
Updated 20 February 2023
AP

ACCRA: The body of Ghana soccer player Christian Atsu, who was found dead in his collapsed apartment building in the Turkiye earthquake, has been repatriated.
Atsu’s remains arrived in the Ghanaian capital of Accra late Sunday, said Ghana Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who led a government delegation to receive the body. Atsu’s body was carried home in a casket on a Turkish Airlines plane and was accompanied by members of his family and the Ghana ambassador to Turkiye, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
“This loss is a very painful one and this is a sad day for Ghana,” Bawumia said. “We all prayed and prayed, we hoped against hope for every day that passed, but God knows best.”
Atsu’s body was found in the rubble of a luxury 12-story building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya on Saturday, nearly two weeks after the devastating earthquake that has left more than 44,000 people dead in Turkiye and neighboring Syria.
Reports emerged a day after the earthquake that Atsu had been rescued from the rubble, was alive and had been sent to the hospital, but they were mistaken.
The 31-year-old Atsu, who played for Premier League teams Newcastle and Chelsea, had joined Turkish club Hatayspor last year and scored the winning goal in a league game on Feb. 5, hours before the devastating earthquake struck in the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 6.
Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut also lived in the same apartment building and was reported missing at the same time as Atsu. Savut has still not been found.
Bawumia promised that Atsu would be given a fitting funeral and said his death was a blow for the people of Ghana. Atsu played more than 60 times for his country after making his debut at the age of 20 in 2012.
Atsu was also remembered with moments of silence and other tributes at soccer games in England and elsewhere this weekend. At his former club Newcastle, fans held up placards with his photo. An image of him was put up on a big screen at Chelsea’s game against Southampton before kickoff.
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus had “R.I.P Atsu” written on a white T-shirt under his team shirt and revealed the message after scoring a goal for Dutch club Ajax in a game on Sunday.
The Ghanaian soccer association ordered moments of silence to be observed at every professional game in the West African country on Saturday in honor of Atsu.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Earthquake Turkiye Ghana Christian Atsu

