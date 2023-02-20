You are here

UK consumers warned of weeks of fresh food shortages after storms in Spain and North Africa

A customer shops for tins of tomatoes and pasta sauces at a Sainsbury's supermarket in Walthamstow, east London. (File/AFP)
  • Snow, heavy rain and thunderstorms, have disrupted tomato, strawberry and pepper crops in those areas
LONDON: UK supermarkets are facing shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables as a result of worsening weather conditions that have disrupted harvests in Spain and North Africa.

The British Retail Consortium said snow storms, heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected tomato, strawberry and pepper crops, the Metro newspaper reported on Monday.

“However, retailers are adept at managing supply-chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce,” said Andrew Opie, the BRC’s food director.

Nevertheless, the empty shelves seen in fresh food sections in recent days are likely to continue for a “couple of weeks,” according to a notice for customers at a Morrisons supermarket in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

The World Health Organization issued a warning in 2021 that increasingly frequent extreme weather conditions resulting from climate change could disrupt global food systems.

According to one report, the climate crisis could reverse five decades of progress in combating health problems and poverty, with agriculture posing one of the main challenges.

 

Topics: food shortage United Kingdom (UK) Spain North Africa

Saudi Arabia remains top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers

  • Bangladesh to send skilled workers to Kingdom via new employment scheme
  • Over half of Bangladesh migrant workers went to Saudi Arabia in 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia continues to be the favorite destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, a central bank report has shown, as the South Asian nation prepares to send more skilled workers to the Kingdom.

Nearly 100,000 Bangladeshis migrated to Saudi Arabia in the last quarter of 2022 alone, according to a report published on Saturday by the Bangladesh Bank. Saudi employers hired more than half of Bangladesh migrant workers last year.

Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest source of remittances to Bangladesh in the fourth quarter last year, just behind the US, as workers brought in about $910 million from the Kingdom during the period, the central bank report showed.

“The Bangladeshi migrants nurture a special feeling in their heart for this country, which encourages many of them to find jobs in the Kingdom,” Gazi Mohammed Shahed Anowar, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, told Arab News.

“For many years, Saudi Arabia has been considered the first choice for Bangladeshi migrants,” he said. “Many of our migrants are already working in the Kingdom. So, the existing migrants in the Kingdom facilitate new jobs for their relatives in Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh has begun preparations to send skilled workers to Saudi Arabia for the first time under the newly launched Skill Verification Program, which aims to improve the professional competence of employees in the Saudi labor market.

With the Kingdom set to recruit skilled workers from the South Asian country, this too would help boost remittances.

“We are working on preparing the skilled workers for this labor market. I think our remittance flow from the Kingdom will increase more in the coming days if we can successfully meet the demands of skilled workers in the Kingdom,” Anowar said.

Bangladesh is also reaping benefits from strong diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, said Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at the country’s largest development organization, BRAC.

“The country is in growing need of migrant workers also, as they have undertaken some mega projects,” Hasan told Arab News.

“If we send 100,000 skilled workers, we can even earn more in remittances,” Hasan said.

“Considering the last 50 years, Saudi Arabia is still the top source of remittances for Bangladesh, and I don’t think this situation will change very soon.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh migrant workers

Afghanistan shuts vital border-crossing with Pakistan, residents report shots fired 

PARWIZ KAROKHAIL/REHMAT MEHSUD 

  • Pakistani side ‘did not meet commitments,’ Afghan official says 
  • Torkham border key for transit of travelers, goods for landlocked Afghanistan 
KABUL/PESHAWAR: The main border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been closed, officials from both sides confirmed on Monday, with reports of authorities exchanging gunfire amid worsening relations between the two neighbors. 

Afghan authorities closed on Sunday the Torkham border crossing over Pakistan’s alleged refusal to facilitate trade transport and Afghan patients, Taliban officials confirmed with Arab News. 

“Doors have been shut down due to some issues,” Qazi Mullah Adil, governor spokesman of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, told Arab News. 

The Torkham border crossing, a key point of transit for travelers and goods, is located in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar. 

“There were a lot of problems when Afghans were traveling,” Adil said. 

“There was no clash,” he added. “Only one gunfire (exchange) took place, nothing else.” 

Sedidullah Quireshi, deputy spokesman of Nangarhar’s information and culture department, said the crossing point has been closed since Sunday evening. 

“The Pakistani side did not meet their commitments. They had promised to provide facilities for trade transport and patients. Thus, the gateway has been shut down on the directions of our leadership,” he told Arab News. 

Quireshi said the closure will be temporary until the issue is resolved between officials of the neighboring countries. 

“Talks are underway with Pakistani authorities regarding the issue,” he said. 

Residents from both countries and Pakistani officials said gunfire erupted early on Monday. 

Akbar Khan Afridi, a senior police officer in the Pakistani town of Landi Kotal, near the Torkham border, said “there was gunfire in the morning.” 

Though the situation was relatively calm when the border crossing closed on Sunday evening, gunshots were heard the next day.   

“Monday morning, the Pakistani security forces started firing from their check posts toward the Afghan side,” Pacha, a resident of the Afghan town Torkham, told Arab News. 

The situation was quiet by Monday afternoon, said Irshad Mohmand, assistant commissioner of Pakistan’s Khyber district. 

“It’s calm now, the ceasefire is intact, and the gate is closed for all sorts of vehicular and pedestrian movements,” Mohmand told Arab News. 

At least one person was injured, Mohmand said. 

Cross-border fire and shootouts have occurred along the Afghan-Pakistan border for years. In the past, each side has closed Torkham and the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Pakistan, for various reasons. For landlocked Afghanistan, both crossings are vital for both trade and travel. 

Pakistan has witnessed since November a surge in militant attacks, when the Pakistani Taliban — the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — ended a months-long ceasefire with the government. The TTP is a separate militant group that openly pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul in 2021.   

Since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has allowed critically ill or injured Afghans to enter the country for medical treatment, though, like many other countries, it still does not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government. 

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan Torkham

  • Actor reportedly linked Muslims to terrorism with ‘Allahu akbar’ joke at Lord’s Cricket Ground
  • Marylebone Cricket Club CEO describes claim as ‘factually incorrect’
LONDON: UK actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry has been accused of making an Islamophobic remark at an event at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, The Times reported on Monday.

The 65-year-old, who is president of ground owners Marylebone Cricket Club, was said to have linked Muslims with terrorism in a joke at a cricketing dinner.

One member, Chris Waterman, described the comment as “egregious” and deserving of disciplinary action.

He said in opening remarks, Fry referred to the Allahakbarries cricket club, founded in 1890 by author J. M. Barrie.

The name of the amateur team, which was active until 1913, was based on the mistaken interpretation that “Allahu akbar” meant “Heaven help us” in Arabic.

Fry reportedly said: “The term ‘Allahu akbar,’ when used today, is usually followed by a loud bang.”

However, other members said they had not heard the comment, with MCC CEO Guy Lavender describing Waterman’s account as “factually incorrect.”

Lavender added: “The dinner in question was enjoyed by those that attended and we have not received any other complaint from attendees in this regard.”

Topics: Lord’s Cricket Ground Marylebone Cricket Club Stephen Fry Islamophobia

US President Biden pledges $500m military aid during Kyiv visit

The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine. (AFP)
  • Visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine
KYIV: President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.
Biden delivered remarks and met with Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance and to reassure Ukraine of American and allied support as the conflict continues.
The US leader recalled the fears nearly a year ago that Russia’s invasion forces might quickly take the Ukrainian capital. “One year later, Kyiv stands,” Biden said, jamming his finger for emphasis on his stand decorated with the US and Ukrainian flags. “Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you.”
The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine as the war is expected to intensify with both sides preparing for spring offensives. Zelensky is pressing allies to speed up delivery of pledged weapon systems and is calling on the West to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine — something that Biden to date has declined to do.
Zelensky said he and Biden spoke about “long range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” But he did not detail any new commitments.
Biden’s mission with his visit to Kyiv — and then Warsaw — is to underscore that the United States is prepared to stick with Ukraine “as long as it takes” to repel Russian forces even as public opinion polling suggests that US and allied support for providing weaponry and direct economic assistance has started to soften. For Zelensky, the symbolism of having the US president stand side by side with him on Ukrainian land as the anniversary nears is no small thing as he prods the US and European allies to provide more advanced weaponry and to step up the pace of delivery.
“I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about US support for Ukraine in the war,” Biden said.
The visit also gives Biden an opportunity to get a firsthand look at the devastation the Russian invasion has caused on Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainian troops and civilians have been killed, millions of refugees have fled the war, and Ukraine has suffered tens of billions of dollars of infrastructure damage.
The trip also marks an act of defiance against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had hoped his military would swiftly overrun Kyiv within days. A year later, the Ukrainian capital stands and a semblance of normalcy has returned to the city as the fighting has concentrated in the country’s east, punctuated by cruise missile and drone attacks against military and civilian infrastructure.
Biden, a Democrat, also got a short firsthand taste of the terror that Ukrainians have lived with for close to a year, as air raids sirens howled over the capital just as he and Zelensky were exiting the gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral, which they visited together. Looking solemn, they continued unperturbed as they laid a wreath and held a moment of silence at the Wall of Remembrance honoring Ukrainian soldiers killed since 2014.
Though Western surface-to-air missile systems have bolstered Ukraine’s defensives, the visit marked the rare occasion where a US president has traveled to a conflict zone where the US or its allies did not have control over the airspace. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the US had given advance notice of the trip to Moscow to avoid any miscalculation that could bring the two nuclear-armed nations into direct conflict.
The US military does not have a presence in Ukraine other than a small detachment of Marines guarding the embassy in Kyiv, making Biden’s visit more complicated than other recent visits by prior US leaders to war zones.
Speculation has been building for weeks that Biden would pay a visit to Ukraine around the Feb. 24 anniversary of the Russian invasion. But the White House repeatedly had said that no presidential trip to Ukraine was planned, even after the Poland visit was announced earlier this month.
Since early morning on Monday many main streets and central blocks in Kyiv were cordoned without any official explanation. Later people started sharing videos of long motorcades of cars driving along the streets where the access was restricted.
At the White House, planning for Biden’s visit to Kyiv was tightly held — with a relatively small group of aides briefed on the plans — because of security concerns.
Asked by a reporter on Friday if Biden might include stops beyond Poland, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby replied, “Right now, the trip is going to be in Warsaw.” Moments later — and without prompting — Kirby added, “I said ‘right now.’ The trip will be in — to Warsaw. I didn’t want to make it sound like I was alluding to a change to it.
Biden quietly departed from Joint Base Andrews near Washington shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, making a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany before making his way into Ukraine.
Other western leaders have made the trip to Kyiv since the start of the war.
In June, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi traveled together by night train to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv in November shortly after taking office.
This is Biden’s first visit to a war zone as president. His recent predecessors, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush, made surprise visits to Afghanistan and Iraq during their presidencies to meet with US troops and those countries’ leaders.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Joe Biden Volodymyr Zelensky

Philippines, US discuss joint coast guard patrols in South China Sea

  • Details were not provided on the scale or timing of the proposed patrols
  • Chinese coast guard earlier accused of aiming a ‘military-grade laser’ against a Philippine coast guard vessel
MANILA: The Philippines and the United States are discussing conducting joint coast guard patrols, including in the South China Sea, a Manila official said on Monday.
With overlapping sovereign claims in the strategic waterway, the Philippines has ramped up rhetoric against what it describes as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, which has also become a flashpoint for Chinese and US tensions around naval operation.
Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) spokesperson on South China See issues, told CNN Philippines that talks with the United States have advanced beyond the infancy stage and the likelihood of carrying out joint patrols is high.
Tarriela did not provide details on the scale or timing of the proposed patrols, which come after the Pentagon said this month the United States and the Philippines had “agreed to restart joint maritime patrols in the South China Sea.”
“There is already a clear path of possibility since the Defense Department of the United States has also supported the joint patrol with the Philippine navy and the US navy so there is a certainty for this particular joint patrols to happen between the coast guard of both countries,” Tarriela said.
“There is also a possibility that it will be conducted in the South China Sea in support of the freedom of navigation of the United States government,” he said.
Rommel Jude Ong, former vice commander of the Philippine Navy, told Reuters on Monday, the idea of a coast guard deployment in the South China Sea instead of the navy will “mitigate any miscalculation and prevent China from finding an excuse to escalate tension” in the waterway.
Earlier this month, the PCG accused China’s coast guard of aiming a “military-grade laser” against its vessel supporting a resupply mission for troops on an atoll, temporarily blinding its crew, prompting expressions of concern from other countries including Japan, Australia and the United States. China has refuted the PCG’s account, which it said did not reflect the truth.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the joint patrols.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr last week summoned China’s ambassador to relay his concern over the frequency and intensity of China’s actions in the South China Sea.

Topics: Philippines US China South China Sea

