China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code
Above, activists in Manila protest China’s presence in the disputed South China Sea. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code

China, ASEAN to intensify negotiations on South China Sea code
  • China and ASEAN to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the strategic trade corridor, through which about $3.4 trillion of goods pass each year
  • Beijing claims much of the South China Sea and has built islands from which it is capable of deploying advanced weaponry
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Negotiations on a code of conduct (COC) for the South China Sea will be intensified this year, Indonesian and Chinese officials said on Wednesday, as the region frets over China’s assertiveness in the strategic waterway.
Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Jakarta, ahead of a round of negotiations on the code starting in March.
“Indonesia and ASEAN would like to produce an effective, substantive and actionable (code of conduct),” Retno said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc that Indonesia chairs this year.
Qin added that China and ASEAN will jointly safeguard peace and stability in the strategic trade corridor, through which about $3.4 trillion of goods pass each year.
China would work with ASEAN countries to accelerate consultations on the code, he said.
Beijing claims much of the South China Sea and has built islands from which it is capable of deploying advanced weaponry. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei also have some overlapping claims.
China and ASEAN countries agreed in 2002 to work toward creating a code of conduct and it was 15 years before moves were underway to create a framework for negotiations.
Some experts have accused China of intentionally holding up a process to create a binding set of rules, noting its use of grey-zone tactics and strategic ambiguity to press its territorial claims. China says it is committed to seeing the process through.
The code would advance a 2002 commitment by all parties to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight and “(refrain) from action of inhabiting on the presently uninhabited islands, reefs, shoals, cays, and other features.”
The latest talks would take place against a backdrop of increased diplomatic protests against China from the Philippines, which has increased overtures to Western powers like the United States and Australia to counter what it calls China’s “aggressiveness.”
Qin on Wednesday said Southeast Asian nations “should not be forced to take sides.”
“New cold war and competitiveness of great powers shouldn’t appear in the Asia-Pacific region. We believe that Indonesia and ASEAN will make their judgment and choice independently and autonomously in the fundamental interest of the stability, development and prosperity of the region,” he said.
They also discussed the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, where ASEAN has struggled to get the generals to implement an agreed ‘five-point consensus’ for peace after the 2021 coup.
“As ASEAN chair, Indonesia will embark on engagements with all stakeholders in Myanmar, with the one goal of opening up a possibility of an inclusive national dialogue,” Retno said, adding Indonesia appreciates China’s support for the process.

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties

China blasts Pentagon official’s Taiwan visit, military ties
  • Comments underscore dramatic deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington
  • China’s campaign of diplomatic isolation has left Taiwan with just 14 formal allies
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

BEIJING: China on Wednesday sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official and reaffirmed it has sanctioned Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying military equipment to the self-governing island democracy.
The comments from the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office underscore the dramatic deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, technology, spying allegations, and, increasingly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Asked about the reported visit by Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said China “resolutely opposes any official interaction and military collaboration” between the US and Taiwan.
Efforts by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party to cement the island’s independence with foreign assistance are “doomed to failure,” Zhu told reporters.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary, and has been stepping up its military and diplomatic harassment. The sides split amid civil war in 1949, and China’s authoritarian Communist Party has never held sway over the island.
A Pentagon spokesperson did not comment directly on Chase’s visit, repeating that “our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region.” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it had no information about any such visit.
Tensions between the US and China again ratcheted up last month after Washington accused Beijing of sending a spy balloon that was shot down over the American East Coast. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to Beijing in the wake of the incident and said over the weekend that the United States was concerned China would provide weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
China, which has declared a “no limits” friendship with Russia, has pointedly refused to criticize Moscow’s actions, blaming the US and NATO for provoking the Kremlin, and has blasted the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia. Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China over Taiwan.
On a visit to Moscow Tuesday, the Communist Party’s top diplomat Wang Yi said relations between Moscow and Beijing are “solid as a rock” and will “stand the test of the volatile international situation.”
Russia and China have an “excellent opportunity to continue close strategic cooperation and contacts to protect our shared strategic interests,” Wang said.
Also this week, a delegation of US lawmakers visiting Taiwan met on Tuesday with President Tsai Ing-wen, who said she looked for increased cooperation on issues from security to climate change.
On Monday, the delegation met with the head of the legislature as part of their five-day visit. They include Reps. Ro Khanna of California, Tony Gonzales of Texas, Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Jonathan Jackson of Illinois.
The congressional team held talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s founder Morris Chang, considered the father of the island’s world-leading microchip industry that is now investing heavily in US production.
Khanna and Auchincloss are both members of the new House select committee focused on competition with China.
Amid the flurry of exchanges, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and head of the National Security Council Wellington Koo were in Washington on Tuesday for what are believed to be security meetings.
They were filmed by Taiwan’s private TVBS television station entering the offices of the body the US uses to oversee relations with Taiwan in lieu of formal diplomatic ties. Washington cut formal relations in 1979 in order to establish ties with Beijing, but remains the island’s chief political and military ally.
China has increasingly lashed back at the increase in exchanges with Taiwan by officials and elected representatives from the US and other democratic nations. China’s campaign of diplomatic isolation has left Taiwan with just 14 formal allies, although it retains robust unofficial relations with dozens of other countries.
Last Thursday, China imposed trade and investment sanctions against Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Raytheon Missiles and Defense, barring them from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country.
The Ministry of Commerce declared they had been added to the “unreliable entity” list of companies whose activities are restricted because they might endanger national sovereignty, security or development interests. It wasn’t clear what impact the penalties would have.

UN to convene as Ukraine, allies seek votes for ‘peace’ resolution

UN to convene as Ukraine, allies seek votes for ‘peace’ resolution
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

UN to convene as Ukraine, allies seek votes for ‘peace’ resolution

UN to convene as Ukraine, allies seek votes for ‘peace’ resolution
  • The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries,to be voted on after a close debate between a host of ministers visiting New York
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

United Nations: The UN General Assembly meets Wednesday, two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv and its allies hoping to garner broad support for a resolution calling for a “just and lasting peace.”
The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate — not expected until at least Thursday.
The text “underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”
Like previous resolutions, it reaffirms the UN’s “commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The text, which unlike a Security Council resolution would not create a binding law, demands Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine.”
Kyiv hopes to garner the support of at least as many nations as in October, when 143 countries voted for a resolution condemning the annexation of several Ukrainian territories by Russia.
To that end, Ukraine stopped pushing for the immediate inclusion of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan which he presented in November, according to diplomatic sources.
“I think we have come up with a text which really tries to gather the international community, tries to be as cohesive and as positive as possible,” said one European diplomat.
A year after the invasion of Ukraine, it will also be a message to Russia that “it cannot achieve its objectives through force,” the diplomat added, hoping that if Moscow “feels isolated, at a certain point the pressure will be too strong to be resisted.”
The days-long debate on the resolution, which will feature a host of ministers visiting New York, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is set to begin Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. local time.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to “systematically” continue his offensive in Ukraine, in an anti-Western speech reminiscent of the Cold War.
As some countries in the global South express weariness that the North is overly focused on the conflict, US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield argued that supporting peace in Ukraine “is not somehow about choosing between the United States and Russia,” but “defending the charter” of the UN.
China is also growing worried that the conflict may spiral out of control, and has indicated that it wants to present a proposal soon to find a “political solution” to the war.
China and others, notably India, have abstained during the series of UN votes on Ukraine.
“If Kyiv won’t talk about peace, there is a risk that the BRICS countries will start to say Ukraine is the real obstacle to peace,” said International Crisis Group analyst Richard Gowan, referring to Brazil, India, China and South Africa.
“That is why the US and EU were keen to get references to a cessation of hostilities in this week’s text,” he told AFP.
That “cessation of hostiles” is accompanied by a stipulation that Russia withdraw its troops, since a simple cease-fire could be just a lull allowing Russia to regroup, diplomats noted.
If the resolution is mainly “symbolic,” Gowan said, it will have the merit of underlining Russia’s isolation, and “undermines Putin’s pretensions to be leading some grand anti-Western coalition.”
The General Assembly has voted on three resolutions voicing opposition to the Russian invasion over the past year, with each receiving between 140 and 143 votes in favor.
Five countries have systematically voting against — Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea, with fewer than 40 abstaining.
A fourth resolution in April sought to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, and while successful, it received less support.
Only 93 votes were in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions.

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination
  • Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the US
Updated 22 February 2023
AP
SEATTLE: The Seattle City Council on Tuesday added caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first US city to ban caste discrimination and the first in the world to pass such a law outside South Asia.
Calls to outlaw discrimination based on caste, a division of people based on birth or descent, have grown louder among South Asian diaspora communities in the United States. But the movement has been getting pushback from some Hindu Americans who argue that such legislation maligns a specific community.
Tensions within the community were visible at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday as a noisy hearing culminated with a 6-1 vote with a majority of the council agreeing that caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries and that without such laws, those facing caste discrimination in the US will have no protections.
The packed room, which overflowed with activists from both sides bearing banners, chanting slogans, challenging speakers and city officials as they made their comments, laid bare stark divisions over this issue within the South Asian diaspora. A majority of those present in council chambers were supporters of the ordinance and those opposed were a vocal minority.
As council members voted in favor of the ordinance, the chamber erupted into cheers of “Jai Bhim,” which means “victory for Bhim” a rallying cry adopted by followers of B.R. Ambedkar, an Indian Dalit rights icon whose given name was Bhimrao. Dalit groups and their supporters say caste discrimination is prevalent in US diaspora communities, manifesting itself in the form of social alienation and discrimination in housing, education and the tech sector where South Asians hold key roles.
Yogesh Mane, a Seattle resident who grew up as an untouchable in India, broke into tears as he heard the council’s decision.
“I’m emotional because this is the first time such an ordinance has been passed anywhere in the world outside of South Asia,” he said. “It’s a historic moment.”
Thenmozhi Soundararajan, executive director of Oakland, California-based Equality Labs, whose advocacy work along with community partners continues to push caste discrimination laws forward, called the council vote “a culture war that has been won.”
“We got the support of over 200 organizations from Seattle and around the country,” she said. “It’s a powerful message that Dalit people are not alone. The South Asian community has united to say we want to heal from the trauma of caste.”
Council Member Kshama Sawant, a socialist and the only Indian American on the City Council, said the ordinance, which she proposed, does not single out one community, but it accounts for how caste discrimination crosses national and religious boundaries. Sawant said the council received over 4,000 emails in support of the ordinance.
“We’ve heard hundreds of gut-wrenching stories over the last few weeks showing us that caste discrimination is very real in Seattle,” she said.
Council Member Sara Nelson who cast the lone dissenting vote agreed with opponents calling the ordinance “a reckless, harmful solution to a problem for which we have no data or research.”
“This could generate more anti-Hindu discrimination and could dissuade employers from hiring South Asians,” she said. “The community that is being impacted is deeply divided on this issue.”
Nelson also said the ordinance would also get the city entangled in legal battles to which Sawant responded: “Bring it on.” Sawant said being fearful of lawsuits is not the way to effect progress or change.
Council Member Lisa Herbold questioned opponents’ logic that the law singles out Hindus and people of Indian descent.
“That’s like saying gender discrimination laws single out all men,” she said. “And just because we have a small population that is experiencing (caste discrimination) that doesn’t make it any less important.”
Shobha Swamy, a representative of the Coalition of Hindus of North America said she was disappointed by the council deliberations and line of questioning. The group said they received a show of support from over 100 organizations.
“Due diligence wasn’t done,” said Swami, who flew in from Atlanta.
C.H. Srikrishna, a San Francisco Bay Area-based tech worker, said he is worried about the ramifications this ordinance might have for the South Asian community.
“I too want discrimination to end,” he said. “But we need to first determine that widespread discrimination exists.”
Srikrishna, who is Hindu, believes the ordinance does target his religion.
“When you say it originated 2,000 years ago, that is implicitly blaming Hinduism,” he said. “That bothers me. I feel betrayed.”
Sanjay Patel, a tech company owner from the Seattle area, said he never felt discriminated against in the US as a member of a lower caste and that the ordinance pained him because it reminded him of a caste identity, which he thought had become obsolete.
“I fear with this law, businesses will be afraid to hire South Asians,” he said.
Earlier Tuesday morning, several activists braved cold temperatures and wind gusts to line up outside City Hall so they would get a chance to speak to the council before the vote. But the council restricted public comment at the meeting where more than 300 people had requested to speak virtually and in person. They heard about half of the comments before moving on to deliberations and the vote.
The origins of the caste system in India can be traced back 3,000 years as a social hierarchy based on one’s occupation and birth. It is a system that has evolved over the centuries under Muslim and British rule. The suffering of those who are at the bottom of the caste pyramid — known as Dalits — has continued. Caste discrimination has been prohibited in India since 1948, a year after the nation’s independence from British rule.
The US is the second most popular destination for Indians living abroad, according to the Migration Policy Institute, which estimates the US diaspora grew from about 206,000 in 1980 to about 2.7 million in 2021. The group South Asian Americans Leading Together reports that nearly 5.4 million South Asians live in the US — up from the 3.5 million counted in the 2010 census. Most trace their roots to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Over the past three years, several colleges and university systems have moved to prohibit caste discrimination.
In December 2019, Brandeis University near Boston became the first US college to include caste in its nondiscrimination policy. The California State University System, Colby College, Brown University and the University of California, Davis have all adopted similar measures. Harvard University instituted caste protections for student workers in 2021 as part of its contract with its graduate student union.

Malcolm X’s daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Malcolm X’s daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

Malcolm X’s daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Malcolm X’s daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death
  • Questions have circulated over who was responsible for his death for decades
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

NEW YORK: The family of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X marked on Tuesday the anniversary of his 1965 assassination by announcing plans to sue agencies including the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others for $100 million, accusing them of playing a role in his death.
Two of his daughters, Ilyasah Shabazz and Qubilah Shabazz, were joined by attorney Ben Crump at a news conference at the site of the former Audubon Ballroom in upper Manhattan, where Malcolm X was fatally shot as a crowd gathered to hear him speak on Feb. 21, 1965.
For decades questions have circulated over who was responsible for his death.
Three men were convicted, but two were exonerated in 2021 after a renewed investigation into the cases against them showed the evidence used to gain convictions was shaky and that authorities had held back some information.
Ilyasah Shabazz, the co-administrator of her father’s estate, filed notices of claim, which is the first step in the process, saying that the agencies “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X.”
“For years our family has fought for the truth to come to light,” she said at the news conference. “We want justice served for our father.”
Emails seeking comment were sent to the CIA, FBI, Department of Justice and New York City’s legal department. The NYPD declined to comment.
Crump noted the anniversary date and said that ever since then, “there has been speculation as to who was involved in the assassination of Malcolm X.”
He cited the 2021 exonerations and said that government agencies including the Manhattan district attorney, the NYPD and the FBI “had factual evidence, exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed from the men who were wrongfully convicted for the assassination of Malcolm X.”
Asked if he believes government agencies conspired to assassinate Malcolm, Crump said, “That is what we are alleging, yes. They infiltrated many civil rights organizations.”

Russian mercenary boss accuses top army brass of ‘treason’, Moscow pushes back

Russian mercenary boss accuses top army brass of ‘treason’, Moscow pushes back
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

Russian mercenary boss accuses top army brass of ‘treason’, Moscow pushes back

Russian mercenary boss accuses top army brass of ‘treason’, Moscow pushes back
  • “The chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner PMC (private military company) ammunition, but not to help it with air transport,” Prigozhin alleged
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Outspoken Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin launched two verbal attacks against top brass on Tuesday, accusing them of depriving his Wagner fighters of munitions in what he called a treasonous attempt to destroy his private military company.
The Russian defense ministry rejected his initial accusations about blocking ammunition as “absolutely untrue.” Prigozhin then released a voice message saying this was “tantamount to nothing more than simply spitting at Wagner,” reiterating that his men were very short of supplies.
Prigozhin has assumed a more public role since the war started. His Wagner Group spearheaded the battle for the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region but his relations with Moscow are clearly deteriorating.
This year Prigozhin was stripped of the right to recruit prisoners and there have been some signs of a Kremlin move to curb his influence.
On Tuesday, he lost his temper and at one point shouted.
“There is simply direct opposition going on (to attempts to equip Wagner fighters),” he said in an initial voice message on his Telegram channel. “This can be equated to high treason.
“The chief of the general staff and the defense minister are giving orders right and left, not just not to give Wagner PMC (private military company) ammunition, but not to help it with air transport,” Prigozhin alleged.
The Russian defense ministry reacted with a statement saying military officials were doing all they could to supply fighters.
“Therefore, all the statements supposedly made on behalf of assault units about the lack of ammunition are completely untrue,” it said, without mentioning Wagner by name.
“Attempts to create a split within the close mechanism of interaction and support between units of the Russian (fighting) groups are counter-productive and work solely to the benefit of the enemy.”
Prigozhin also said senior officials had declined requests for special spades to dig trenches.
He accused top brass of deciding “people should die when it’s convenient for them,” and said Wagner fighters were “dropping like flies” in the absence of necessary supplies.
In an obscenity-peppered message on Monday, he had complained that unnamed officials were denying Wagner supplies out of personal animosity toward him, and that he was required to “apologize and obey” to rectify the situation.
The defense ministry has previously said Wagner was not under its control even though the militia depends on the state for some arms and logistics.
Tatiana Stanovaya, head of the R.Politik political consultancy, said Prigozhin’s Monday outburst looked like “an act of desperation” aimed at “getting through to Putin.”
It was not clear whether he had Prigozhin in mind, but Putin on Tuesday said he wanted an end to infighting.
“We must get rid of — I want to emphasize this — any interdepartmental contradictions, formalities, grudges, misunderstandings, and other nonsense,” he told the political and military elite.
In a separate post, Prigozhin said he had been too busy to watch the speech and could therefore not comment on the president’s remarks.

 

