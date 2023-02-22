‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour set to attend MEFCC 2023 in Abu Dhabi  

In a recent interview with Discussing Film, the actor said that he’s ready to say goodbye to “Stranger Things,” which will wrap up after its fifth and final season.
“What’s funny is when I started the show, I never, ever wanted it to end,” Harbour said. “That’s why I love the show. I think it’s a great show, even if I wasn’t in it. Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up.”
Harbour, who has seen his star rise significantly since landing the role of Hopper, recently appeared in the holiday-themed movie “Violent Night” and stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Thunderbolts,” set for release in summer 2024.
Other celebrities attending MEFCC include “Stranger Things” cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, “Moon Knight” actress May Calamawy, Hollywood star Andy Serkis, “House of the Dragon” and “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith, and “Star Wars” veteran Anthony Daniels.
“We are so excited to announce the Middle Eastern, African and Indian leg of THE BACKSTREET BOYS DNA WORLD TOUR! Between the 1st and 19th of May, Backstreet Boys will be performing in seven countries including Egypt, The UAE, and Saudi Arabia,” event organizer Live National announced on Instagram.
The “I Want It That Way” hitmakers will perform in Abu Dhabi on May 7 and Cairo on May 1.
Tickets are available at https://www.livenation.me/.
Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival to return after one-year hiatus
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Following a one-year hiatus, Egypt’s El-Gouna Film Festival announced that this year’s edition will take place from Oct. 13- 20 at the Red Sea resort town.
In July 2022, the festival released a statement explaining that the 2022 edition will be cancelled due to the “current global challenges” that lead to a “consequent need to develop an integrated strategy that will live up to the growing expectations of the festival as a leading platform for film, art and culture.”
The festival’s artistic director Intishal Al-Timimi said in a statement that the one-year break “allowed GFF’s management to reflect on the artistic and organizational aspects of the festival and to focus on consolidating the role GFF has played so far in the development of the film industry regionally and internationally.”
The festival is held under the patronage of El Gouna founder Samih Sawiris. In a released statement, he said: “I believe that El Gouna Film Festival has been an important artistic, creative, and cinematic activity in the region.
“I am committed to nurturing it so that it may continue to contribute to spurring growth of film and filmmakers: locally, regionally and globally. With the return of festival, I renew my faith in the belief that the arts and creativity are critical to the development of society,” he added.
Since the festival’s launch in 2017, it has become one of the leading art and film events in the Middle East. It aims to showcase a wide variety of regional and international films to “foster better communication between cultures through the art of filmmaking,” according to the festival’s website.
It is also a meeting hub for filmmakers from around the world.
Exploring the architecture of the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House — a mosque, church and synagogue
Updated 22 February 2023
Rawaa Talass
ABU DHABI: For the first time in the UAE, a mosque, church and synagogue are standing side-by-side in an elevated complex called the Abrahamic Family House.
Located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, the complex’s neighbors are the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum — with the latter two under construction.
Entering the Abrahamic Family House is free of charge, with the exception of guided tours. It is currently only accessible to worshipers but will open to the general public on March 1.
Upon entering the welcoming center, visitors encounter an important object that started it all — a large foundation stone, signed by UAE president Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo Ahmed El-Tayeb.
This architectural project arose as a result of the UAE declaring 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. “The Abrahamic Family House is a space to learn and to get together,” a representative told invited journalists at a press preview this week.
The airy and sun-washed venue was designed by Ghanaian-UK architect Sir David Adjaye. “As an architect I want to create something that enhances the richness of human life,” he said in a statement.
“Our hope is that through these buildings, people of all faiths and from across society can learn and engage in a mission of peaceful coexistence for generations to come.”
The thoughtfully executed complex features three modernistic and cube-like houses of worship, sharing the same scale of 30 meters high, wide and deep. All facilities are labeled in Arabic, English and Hebrew. Aside from the houses of prayer, the landmark has a baptistery, a purifying bath in Judaism called mikvah and ablution areas.
Made of regionally sourced limestone, the buildings reveal facades that are lined with pillars. Each exterior design has its own meaning, depending on its corresponding faith. The Catholic church, called His Holiness Francis Church, can seat up to 300 people. Inside, a large cross looms over the podium and a sea of wooden beams fall from its ceiling.
Throughout the venue, there are small calming pools of water, a symbolic element of purity, designed in the shape of a triangle, denoting the three religions on site. The houses also share a common garden of regional trees.
Meanwhile, His Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque has seven arches, a significant number in Islam, on its facade. Under a high ceiling, its exterior and interior walls are embellished with bedazzling patterns, welcoming natural light inside.
Its style is a nod to an architectural element known as the mashrabiya — detailed wooden latticework commonly found in North Africa. Within the mosque, which can seat up to 322 people shoulder to shoulder, there is a smaller space dedicated to female worshipers.
And finally, the country’s first purpose-built synagogue is named after Moses Ben Maimon, a Jewish philosopher who was born in 12th century Cordoba, Andalusia. The synagogue, showing on its walls Judaism’s Ten Commandments, heavily features triangles in its architecture, referring to Prophet Abraham's tent, an emblem of security and hospitality.
Director Elizabeth Banks shines in Alaïa dress at LA film premiere
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News/AP
DUBAI: US actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks sparkled in a sequined gold gown by Parisian label Alaïa, which was founded by late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa, at the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Cocaine Bear,” renamed “Crazy Bear” in Gulf cinemas.
The star wore a sequin-embellished minidress with side draped panels that drew on opulent design references from the 1980s. The fashion house is now helmed by creative director Pieter Mulier.
Banks directed and co-produced the film written by US screenwriter Jimmy Warden.
The film, which is now available in cinemas in the Middle East, is inspired by the true story of the “Cocaine Bear,” an American black bear that stumbled upon a stash of drugs in 1985. The movie imagines what might have transpired if the bear didn’t quickly die but went on a coke-fueled rampage through a national forest, terrorizing park wardens, campers and drug dealers seeking the lost shipment. After an initial taste, the bear goes after more cocaine with all the zeal of Yogi pursuing a picnic basket.
Since her directorial debut in 2015’s “Pitch Perfect 2,” Banks has carved out a second career behind the camera. She last helmed 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels.” With Universal’s backing, “Cocaine Bear” struck her as not just a viable happening project but one where she could marry a gory animal attack movie with comedy.
“Most people are surprised that it is a real thing, and very surprised that I’m the person that made it,” Banks said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I just got a text from someone who was like, ‘I’ve been hearing about this movie, and I had no idea you made it.’”
“(People) love things with strong flavor. That’s the word I hear a lot in my marketing meetings,” Banks added. “It’s harder and harder to find things that are theatrically exciting. The hope was that we were making something people needed to leave their house to see.”
The rest of the cast includes Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson, Alden Ehrenreich and Ray Liotta. It was one of Liotta’s final performances before his death last May, and one that connects back to his similarly cocaine-laced performance in “Goodfellas.”
US comedian Kevin Hart spotted in Dubai ahead of Saudi show
Updated 41 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: US comedian Kevin Hart — who is set to perform in Riyadh for the first time as part of his “Reality Check” world tour on Feb. 25 — has been spotted in Dubai.
Taking to Instagram, Hart posted a picture with Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa in the background, adding the comment, "I’m not little….I’m just always standing around big things or sitting in big chairs…. I’m a GIANT in my mind!!!!! It’s all perspective if you ask me." He also shared a photo of himself sitting on a giant sofa.
R Productions, the Egyptian event management company behind Hart’s tour, cited “local logistical issues” in a Facebook post on Monday that announced the cancellation.
However, Hart faced a flood of criticism in the Arab world’s most populous country for reportedly advocating for children to learn about Africans as kings of ancient Egypt, rather than having them focus on the era of African enslavement in the US. Despite the uproar such comments caused among some netizens in Egypt, the alleged comments cannot be independently verified by Arab News.