10 Palestinians killed, scores shot in Israel’s West Bank raid
Palestinians carry the bodies of 10 men killed in clashes with Israel troops in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Feb. 22, 2023. (AP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • Young boy, elderly resident among those killed in city of Nablus
  • ‘Nothing justifies terrorism,’ UN chief Antonio Guterres says
Updated 40 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians on Wednesday in an hourslong raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus that also left more than 100 people with gunshot wounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army said the raid targeted militant suspects “in a hideout apartment” who were accused of shootings in the West Bank. Three of the suspects — two from the Lion’s Den militant group and one from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — were killed, it added.
The operation sparked anger among Palestinians who announced a comprehensive protest strike to be held in Bethlehem on Thursday.
In Ramallah on Wednesday, Palestinians held marches to condemn the crimes of Israeli occupation forces, while shops closed as people mourned the dead.
Mustafa Barghouti, secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News that the killings, which included a young boy and an elderly citizen, were evidence that the occupation government was “operating out of its understanding with the American side.”
“The Palestinian Authority is just a cover for its crimes,” he said.
Barghouti urged the PA to cut off all forms of security contact and coordination with Israel, “which only knows the language of force in dealing with the Palestinian people.”
Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News: “This criminal occupation targets Palestinian civilians without hesitation and justification.”
The deaths in Nablus took the number of Palestinians killed this year to 61, the Health Ministry said.
Palestinian presidency spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh blamed the Israeli government for the escalation in violence.
“The crime committed by the occupation forces in the city of Nablus today reaffirms the importance of our demand that the international community move immediately to stop the Israeli crimes against our people, their land and their sanctities, and to stop the unilateral Israeli measures,” he said.
He urged the US government to take immediate action and put effective pressure on Israel to end its crimes and aggression against Palestinians.
President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement said: “The ongoing aggression against our people in Nablus and the entire Palestinian land confirms that the occupation government is continuing to exacerbate the situation through its bloody terrorism, which is practiced by the occupation army and settler militias, targeting civilians, children, the elderly, medical staff and the press.”
Hussein Al-Sheikh of the Palestine Liberation Organization said the “barbaric, planned and premeditated criminal act that the occupation committed today in Nablus is a massacre demonstrating its criminal nature.”
The Palestinian leadership was considering taking steps at all levels in response to this “barbaric act,” he added.
The PIJ said: “We affirm that the blood of the martyrs of Nablus will not be in vain and that the occupation’s objectives behind this aggression will fail. The resistance continues, the fighting continues and the enemy must wait for the resistance’s response at any moment and from anywhere.”
The group’s armed faction in Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades, said it was watching “the enemy’s escalating crimes against our people in the occupied West Bank” and warned that its patience was running out.
Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres called for an end to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian lands.
“Each new settlement is another roadblock on the path to peace,” he said. “All settlement activity is illegal under international law. It must stop.”
He added that “incitement to violence is a dead end. Nothing justifies terrorism.”

Emirates recycles 500 tons of plastic, glass in 2022
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

  • Airline uses recycled plastics to make blankets, bags
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE airline Emirates said it recycled more than 500 tons of plastic and glass last year by collecting bottles used by customers on its flights.

That is about the same weight as a fully loaded A380 aircraft.

The discarded items are collected by cabin crew and then sent to a recycling plant in Dubai. Glass items are crushed and remelted before being used to make new bottles, while plastic bottles are cleaned, chopped into flakes, melted into pellets and shipped to manufacturers for use in the production of new products.

For the past six years, Emirates has used recycled plastics to make the blankets it provides to economy passengers on long-haul flights. Each blanket takes about 28 plastic bottles to make.

The company said it had saved more than 95 million plastic bottles from landfill and that its sustainable blanket program was the largest in the airline industry.

Emirates’ complimentary toy bags, baby amenity kits and plush toys for children are also made from recycled plastic bottles and other environmentally friendly materials.

The company said its belt bags, duffle bags and backpacks were produced from a yarn made entirely of recycled plastic bottles, while its tea and coffee stirrers, paper straws and in-flight retail bags were made from wood and paper products from responsibly managed forests.

 

Jordan sentences three to death over Daesh links
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

  • The remaining convicts were handed prison sentences ranging between five and 20 years
  • Three others, including two women, were acquitted and released
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

AMMAN: A Jordanian court on Wednesday sentenced three people to death by hanging on charges of belonging to Daesh group and staging two bombing attacks, an AFP correspondent said.
A total of 11 people were handed sentences ranging from five years in prison to death, in the same case relating to attacks in 2018 that killed six members of the Jordanian security forces.
The court condemned three to death, including one in absentia, over accusations of “involvement in terrorist acts using weapons and explosives that led to the death of one person.”
The remaining convicts were handed prison sentences ranging between five and 20 years.
Three others, including two women, were acquitted and released.
According to the indictment, the 11 convicts had “shared news about Daesh group... and all agreed that this terrorist organization works to apply God’s law.”
They were also found to have formed “a criminal gang with the aim of undermining the security and stability of the kingdom... and undertaking armed terrorist operations” in Jordan.
They had planned to target buses carrying security forces, as well as an intelligence building and police patrols, the indictment said.
In August 2018, two policemen were killed and six others injured in a blast after a car bomb was planted on a police car tasked with protecting a cultural festival about 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) west of the capital.
The following day, four policemen were killed after clashes and another explosion during a raid on the building that the attackers had used as a hideout.
Three of the attackers also died during the clashes, that took place about 30 kilometers northwest of Amman.

Palestinians: 6 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Updated 22 February 2023
AP

Updated 22 February 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Palestinian officials say at least six Palestinians have been killed and dozens were wounded in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.
They say that a 72-year-old man was among the dead.
The raid on Wednesday took place in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, a scene of frequent Israeli military activity.
It was one of the bloodiest incidents in nearly a year of heavy fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and raised the possibility of further bloodshed.

The Israeli military said its troops were operating in Nablus, but provided no further information. Amateur video footage appeared to show Israeli troops operating in downtown Nablus, and army vehicles firing tear gas canisters.
At least 51 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem since the start of 2023. Last year, nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, making it the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to figures by the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.
Israel says that most of those killed have been militants but others — including youths protesting the incursions and other people not involved in confrontations — have also been killed.
Israel says the military raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s open-ended, 55-year occupation.
Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians seek for their hoped-for independent state.

Syrian quake survivors shelter in crumbling Aleppo homes
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

  • Aleppo, once a major commercial hub, had already been battered by over a decade of war when the 7.8-magnitude quake struck in early February
  • Aleppo accounts for nearly a third of all deaths in government-held parts of Syria, according to state media
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

ALEPPO, Syria: Sitting by a bed strewn with rubble in Syria’s second biggest city, Umm Mounir refuses to leave her home even though the deadly earthquake has torn a gaping hole into the room.
Aleppo, once a major commercial hub, had already been battered by over a decade of war when the 7.8-magnitude quake struck in early February, killing more than 45,000 people across Turkiye and Syria and flattening entire neighborhoods.
The building adjacent to Umm Mounir’s collapsed, ripping the rear facade off her own home, but she said that neither natural disasters nor conflict can make her leave.
“Nothing will make me move out of my house except death,” said the 55-year-old, who lives by herself on the fourth floor of the heavily damaged seven-story building.
“I will only leave for the grave.”
Her city suffered great losses in the February 6 quake that flattened 54 of its buildings and damaged historic sites.
With at least 432 fatalities, Aleppo accounts for nearly a third of all deaths in government-held parts of Syria, according to state media.
Officials and medics across the war-ravaged country, including in rebel-controlled areas, put the overall Syrian death toll at more than 3,600 people.
The city witnessed brutal battles between rebels based in eastern Aleppo and Russian-backed regime forces from 2012 to 2016.
After a suffocating siege on rebel-held areas and a crushing offensive involving barrel bombs, rockets and shells, the army declared in December 2016 that it was in full control of the city.
“We are people of glory and wealth, but the war changed everything,” said Umm Mounir, glancing at the wreckage of her wooden furniture.
“Even in the harshest years of the war we were not displaced,” added the woman, whose home in the Masharika neighborhood was near the frontline. “We will not be displaced now.”
More than 30 people died in Masharika after the pre-dawn quake brought down two building over sleeping residents.
Seemingly incessant aftershocks spooked traumatized survivors, and a 6.4-magnitude tremor on Monday rocked the same areas of Turkiye and Syria.
When the new quake hit, Umm Mounir grabbed her 85-year-old neighbor Amina Raslan, who lives on the first floor, and they rushed out.
“She can’t run, so I held her hand and we walked as fast as we could,” Umm Mounir said.
Raslan’s son, who lives with his mother, said they “got used to the danger because our home used to be on the frontline” where rockets and missiles had rained down.
Puffing a cigarette, 55-year-old Ali Al-Bash said he wished they could leave their damaged home, but that “we have nowhere else to go.”
Raslan’s eyes welled with tears as she recalled the destruction of the home she said her family had lived in for 50 years.
“Everything collapsed,” she said as her grandchildren were playing around her.
The family, like many others, did not want to move to a shelter but could not afford to rent a new home, Raslan said.
“I lost two of my children during the war. I don’t want to leave my house... I don’t want to lose anything else.”
Some Aleppo residents, however, have left ravaged homes for tents.
Mohammed Jawish, 63, now lives in a makeshift camp with dozens of families after his building partially collapsed.
“If I still had a house I wouldn’t be here,” he said, watching his grandchildren — some of them barefoot in the winter cold — play with a worn-out football.
Jawish said the quake cost him his belongings and sent him “back to square one.”
“My chest feels tight when I’m in this small tent,” he said. “I feel I could die from sorrow.”

Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

  • Overhaul of Israel’s judicial system could increase the government’s sway in choosing judges and set limits on the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations’ human rights chief on Tuesday voiced concern that a proposed overhaul of Israel’s judicial system would “drastically undermine” the ability of the judiciary to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

Israel’s parliament is pushing ahead with changes promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government which it says are needed to rein in activist judges who intervene in politics.

The proposals, which have sparked mass protests, could increase the government’s sway in choosing judges and set limits on the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation.

“Breaking from decades of settled practice, such a law would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law as an effective institutional check on executive and legislative power,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

His statement added that the changes would create greater political influence over the judicial selection system.

“We will not accept moral preaching from those who ignore blatant human rights violations in Syria, Iran, the Palestinian Authority, and Gaza, and attack Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, more than any other country,” said Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in response to Turk’s comments.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, has said a previous statement from Turk showed prejudice.

Austria’s Turk, who became High Commissioner in October, earlier this month called on Israel to ensure respect of international rights law after his office documented a record 151 killings of Palestinians by security forces last year.

