Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

Image: Reuters
Updated 23 February 2023
AP

  • All types of news content are being affected by the test, which will run for about five weeks, the company said
OTTAWA, Ontario: Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company said Wednesday is a test run of a potential response to a Canadian government’s online news bill.
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, would require digital giants such as Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, to negotiate deals that would compensate Canadian media companies for republishing their content on their platforms.
The company said it is temporarily limiting access to news content for under 4 percent of its Canadian users as it assesses possible responses to the bill. The change applies to its ubiquitous search engine as well as the Discover feature on Android devices, which carries news and sports stories.
All types of news content are being affected by the test, which will run for about five weeks, the company said. That includes content created by Canadian broadcasters and newspapers.
“We’re briefly testing potential product responses to Bill C-18 that impact a very small percentage of Canadian users,” Google spokesman Shay Purdy said in a written statement on Wednesday in response to questions from The Canadian Press.
The company runs thousands of tests each year to assess any potential changes to its search engine, he added.
“We’ve been fully transparent about our concern that C-18 is overly broad and, if unchanged, could impact products Canadians use and rely on every day,” Purdy said.
A spokeswoman for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Canadians will not be intimidated and called it disappointing that Google is borrowing from Meta’s playbook. Last year, that company threatened to block news off its site in response to the bill.
“This didn’t work in Australia, and it won’t work here because Canadians won’t be intimidated. At the end of the day, all we’re asking the tech giants to do is compensate journalists when they use their work,” spokeswoman Laura Scaffidi said in a statement Wednesday.
“Canadians need to have access to quality, fact-based news at the local and national levels, and that’s why we introduced the Online News Act. Tech giants need to be more transparent and accountable to Canadians.”
Rodriguez has argued the bill, which is similar to a law that Australia passed in 2021, will “enhance fairness” in the digital news marketplace by creating a framework and bargaining process for online behemoths to pay media outlets.
But Google expressed concerns in a Parliament committee that the prospective law does not require publishers to adhere to basic journalistic standards, that it would favor large publishers over smaller outlets and that it could result in the proliferation of “cheap, low quality, clickbait content” over public interest journalism.
The company has said it would rather pay into a fund, similar to the Canada Media Fund, that would pay news publishers indirectly.
The bill passed the Canadian House of Commons in December and is set to be studied in the Senate in the coming months.

INTERVIEW: TikTok executive reveals what marketers need to know this Ramadan

INTERVIEW: TikTok executive reveals what marketers need to know this Ramadan
Updated 22 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Jochen Bischoff, head of Consumer Business Partnerships MENA — Global Business Solutions, on how brands can stand out during the holy month
  • Short-form video platform TikTok stands out, with the app’s popularity growing both globally and in the region
DUBAI: Ramadan is one of the most important periods of the year in the Middle East and North Africa region.
It is a time of abstinence, generosity, kindness, and shopping for many Muslims, with online consumer spending valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, marking a 39 percent increase compared to 2021, according to Statista.
It is undoubtedly an important time for marketers too, who are looking to attract and engage audiences.
Social media plays a key role during this period as consumers spend more time online due to shorter working hours. Some 50 percent of respondents in Saudi Arabia spend one to three hours on their smartphones each day, according to a survey by advertising platform AdColony and research company GlobalWebIndex.


Short-form video platform TikTok stands out, with the app’s popularity growing both globally and in the region.
A recent study by TikTok showed that the platform provides the highest incremental exposure to TV compared to other video platforms.
A media mix of TV and TikTok will increase brand impact by 21 percent, compared to 11 percent for TV and other digital platforms, according to research conducted by Kantar CrossMedia.
Arab News spoke to Jochen Bischoff, head of Consumer Business Partnerships — Global Business Solutions at TikTok, to learn more about how advertisers can get the most out of the platform during the holy month.
He said that brands can “belong differently” on the platform. The diversity of audiences provides brands with various opportunities to participate in the Ramadan conversation.
Some 78 percent of TikTok users in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries said they can find “my type of people” on the platform, and 73 percent said they felt a deeper connection with the people they interact with on TikTok compared to other sites and apps, according to data from Flamingo.

This means “brands can tap into these powerful bonds to make an impact,” said Bischoff.
Additionally, 83 percent said they discovered something new and found inspiration on the platform, according to research by Ipsos.
He added: “Brands can tap into this desire to be inspired, no matter what vertical they fall under.”
TikTok users had planned to spend around $1,600 last Ramadan, but ended up spending considerably more.


Bischoff said: “[This] again proves the power of our creators and communities in influencing shopping decisions during the season and beyond.
“To put it simply, Ramadan is the season for shopping, and TikTok users love to shop.”
Bischoff advised brands to keep the “four Cs” in mind if they want to stand out: content, creators, communities and consumers.
He added: “Brands can bring a fresh twist to Ramadan content by utilizing the platform’s native genres and creative formats.
“For example, marketers can reimagine brand elements by marrying them with creative features, popular sounds and special lingo.”
This approach to “differentiated relevance pays off,” he added, with TikTok’s native creatives resulting in eight out of 10 significant ad recall uplifts last year.
Bischoff said: “In Ramadan, the relatability and authenticity of creators goes a long way, as users look to them for everything from iftar recipes to unboxing videos to comedy skits.”
Campaigns with creators see the most success, scoring 2.1 times the uplift in ad recall as opposed to non-native content, according to research by Ipsos.
Communities are crucial to the success of TikTok, and Ramadan is an ideal time for brands to “harness the power of communities and subcultures,” he said.
He added: “Finally, the consumer is at the heart of it all.
“Brands can tap into the desire of users to express themselves through a branded hashtag challenge, a unique ad format wherein a brand sponsors a hashtag challenge, transforming consumers from passive onlookers to active participants.”
There was a 30 percent increase in ad recall when branded hashtag challenges were used, according to a TikTok study conducted in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.


Based on the same study, there are three media and three creative lessons to consider when planning for Ramadan.
The conversation around Ramadan starts two to three weeks prior to the month, and this is when brands should launch their campaigns, as ad recall can increase by 1.4 times.
Bischoff also advises brands to be consistent and make sure they run their ads at least three out of four weeks — a strategy that can increase ad recall considerably.
Lastly, brands should consider bundling ad products, which can increase ad recall by 2.4 times.
Bischoff said brands should consider working with creators, which yields a 6 percent increase in absolute uplifts, and use Ramadan music themes, which can help with an additional 2 percent in absolute uplifts.
He added: “Brands need to be careful not to lose their true essence when trying to be part of the Ramadan moment.
“Every brand wants to belong during the holy month and remain at the heart of the conversation, rather than disrupting it.
“However, with everyone trying to belong to a single moment that’s shared by thousands of brands, everyone runs the risk of showing up similarly — think of typical visuals like large family gatherings at an iftar table, colorful lanterns, or crescent moons and stars. This is what the paradox of belonging is all about.”

Topics: TikTok Ramadan

Italy pursues Facebook’s Meta for $925 million in sales taxes

Italy pursues Facebook’s Meta for $925 million in sales taxes
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

  • Link between free access and data transfer to be considered a taxable transaction, Italian Revenue Agency said
MILAN: Facebook parent company Meta faces a potential tax bill of around 870 million euros ($925 million) in Italy after prosecutors launched an investigation into the company, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The investigation was opened by Milan magistrates at the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which asked the Guardia di Finanza police and the Italian Revenue Agency to check if there is a case for user registrations to be subject to tax.
Neither the EPPO, which is based in Luxembourg, nor Meta were immediately available for comment.
News of an administrative tax audit into Meta was first published on Wednesday by Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.
The two sources said that investigators believe that free membership on Meta platforms comes in return for access to user data and should be classified as an exchange of services, therefore subject to VAT sales tax.
Italy’s tax police and revenue agency calculated a model under which Meta would have had to pay around 220 million euros of sales tax in Italy in 2021, according to the sources.
The figure for the period back to 2015 was calculated at 870 million euros.
One of the sources explained that the most relevant point was the establishment of a link between free access and data transfer as a taxable transaction, which could have repercussions for other multinationals and other countries in Europe.
The assessment by the Italian authorities has been brought to Meta’s attention and a dialogue was under way between the company and the revenue agency, according to the sources.
The company may decide either to accept the results of the investigation and pay the requested amount, or contest it and open an administrative dispute.
In recent years, the Milan Prosecutor’s Office has opened several tax investigations against multinational tech companies such as Google and Apple.
Usually, once an agreement for payment has been reached, the criminal investigation is closed.

Topics: Meta Facebook Italy tax

ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon
Updated 22 February 2023
Reuters

  • Bot-made e-books have sparked an intense debate about authenticity, future of writers
SAN FRANCISCO: Until recently, Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it. But after learning about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program, Schickler figured an opportunity had landed in his lap.
“The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible,” said Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. “I thought ‘I can do this.’“
Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, Schickler created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com Inc’s self-publishing unit.
In the edition, Sammy the Squirrel, crudely rendered also using AI, learns from his forest friends about saving money after happening upon a gold coin. He crafts an acorn-shaped piggy bank, invests in an acorn trading business and hopes to one day buy an acorn grinding stone.
Sammy becomes the wealthiest squirrel in the forest, the envy of his friends and “the forest started prospering,” according to the book.
“The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale of Saving and Investing,” available in the Amazon Kindle store for $2.99 — or $9.99 for a printed version — has netted Schickler less than $100, he said. While that may not sound like much, it is enough to inspire him to compose other books using the software.
“I could see people making a whole career out of this,” said Schickler, who used prompts on ChatGPT like “write a story about a dad teaching his son about financial literacy.”
Schickler is on the leading edge of a movement testing the promise and limitations of ChatGPT, which debuted in November and has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley and beyond for its uncanny ability to create cogent blocks of text instantly.
There were over 200 e-books in Amazon’s Kindle store as of mid-February listing ChatGPT as an author or co-author, including “How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT,” “The Power of Homework” and poetry collection “Echoes of the Universe.” And the number is rising daily. There is even a new sub-genre on Amazon: Books about using ChatGPT, written entirely by ChatGPT.
But due to the nature of ChatGPT and many authors’ failure to disclose they have used it, it is nearly impossible to get a full accounting of how many e-books may be written by AI.
The software’s emergence has already ruffled some of the biggest technology firms, prompting Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to hastily debut new functions in Google and Bing, respectively, that incorporate AI.
The rapid consumer adoption of ChatGPT has spurred frenzied activity in tech circles as investors pour money into AI-focused startups and given technology firms new purpose amid the gloom of massive layoffs. Microsoft, for one, received fawning coverage this month over its otherwise moribund Bing search engine after demonstrating an integration with ChatGPT.
But already there are concerns over authenticity, because ChatGPT learns how to write by scanning millions of pages of existing text. An experiment with AI by CNET resulted in multiple corrections and apparent plagiarism before the tech news site suspended its use.
THREAT TO ‘REAL’ AUTHORS?
Now ChatGPT appears ready to upend the staid book industry as would-be novelists and self-help gurus looking to make a quick buck are turning to the software to help create bot-made e-books and publish them through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing arm. Illustrated children’s books are a favorite for such first-time authors. On YouTube, TikTok and Reddit hundreds of tutorials have spring up, demonstrating how to make a book in just a few hours. Subjects include get-rich-quick schemes, dieting advice, software coding tips and recipes.
“This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers’ group the Authors Guild. Ghostwriting — by humans — has a long tradition, she said, but the ability to automate through AI could turn book writing from a craft into a commodity.
“There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created or you’re going to end up with a lot of low-quality books,” she said.
One author, who goes by Frank White, showed in a YouTube video how in less than a day he created a 119-page novella called “Galactic Pimp: Vol. 1” about alien factions in a far-off galaxy warring over a human-staffed brothel. The book can be had for just $1 on Amazon’s Kindle e-book store. In the video, White says anyone with the wherewithal and time could create 300 such books a year, all using AI.
Many authors, like White, feel no duty to disclose in the Kindle store that their great American novel was written wholesale by a computer, in part because Amazon’s policies do not require it.
When asked for comment by Reuters, Amazon did not address whether it had plans to change or review its Kindle store policies around authors’ use of AI or other automated writing tools. “All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” Amazon spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton said via email.
A spokeswoman for ChatGPT developer OpenAI declined to comment.
FROM CONCEPTION TO PUBLICATION IN JUST HOURS
Amazon is by far the largest seller of both physical and e-books, commanding well over half of sales in the United States and, by some estimates, over 80 percent of the e-book market. Its Kindle Direct Publishing service has spawned a cottage industry of self-published novelists, carving out particular niches for enthusiasts of erotic content and self-help books.
Amazon created Kindle Direct Publishing in 2007 to allow anyone to sell and market a book from their couch without the hassle or expense of seeking out literary agents or publishing houses. Generally, Amazon allows authors to publish instantly through the unit without any oversight, splitting whatever proceeds they generate.
That has attracted new AI-assisted authors like Kamil Banc, whose primary job is selling fragrances online, who bet his wife he could make a book from conception to publication in less than one day. Using ChatGPT, an AI image creator and prompts like “write a bedtime story about a pink dolphin that teaches children how to be honest,” Banc published an illustrated 27-page book in December. Available on Amazon, “Bedtime Stories: Short and Sweet, For a Good Night’s Sleep” took Banc about four hours to create, he said.
Consumer interest so far has been admittedly sleepy: Banc said sales have totaled about a dozen copies. But readers rated it worthy of five stars, including one who praised its “wonderful and memorable characters.”
Banc has since published two more AI-generated books, including an adult coloring book, with more in the works. “It actually is really simple,” he said. “I was surprised at how fast it went from concept to publishing.”
Not everyone is blown away by the software. Mark Dawson, who has reportedly sold millions of copies of books he wrote himself through Kindle Direct Publishing, was quick to call ChatGPT-assisted novels “dull” in an email to Reuters.
“Merit plays a part in how books are recommended to other readers. If a book gets bad reviews because the writing is dull then it’s quickly going to sink to the bottom.”

Topics: ChatGPT Amazon Kindle Book

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors

Sci-fi magazine bans hundreds of AI chatbot authors
Updated 22 February 2023
AFP

  • AI content creation tools have been raising concerns about plagiarism and cheating in exams
PARIS: An American science fiction magazine said it had stopped accepting submissions and banned hundreds of authors after being deluged with stories written by artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots.
The rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, which can churn out text in natural-sounding language in a variety of styles, has sparked concern in many sectors, particularly with regard to plagiarism and cheating in exams.
ChatGPT was released to the public in November by US firm OpenAI and has led to a multibillion-dollar deal with Microsoft and the promise of revolutionizing the internet search market.
But Neil Clarke, editor of the Clarksworld sci-fi and fantasy magazine, told his followers on Twitter on Tuesday that he had banned more than 500 authors in February alone over "machine-generated submissions".
Before the advent of ChatGPT, he said, his magazine issued a handful of bans each month, mostly for plagiarism.
"Our guidelines already state that we don't want 'AI' written or assisted works," he wrote on Twitter.
"They don't care. A checkbox on a form won't stop them. They just lie."
He blamed the rise of influencers selling the idea of profitable "side hustles" using ChatGPT and conceded that his magazine did not yet have a solution to the problem.

Topics: ChatGPT AI

Former UK MP stripped of parliamentary pass over links to Iran state TV

Former UK MP stripped of parliamentary pass over links to Iran state TV
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

  • ‘Palestine Declassified’ host Chris Williamson ‘risks bringing Parliament into disrepute,’ committee says
  • Williamson to appeal ‘absurd’ decision, accuses British political class of ‘breathtaking hypocrisy’
LONDON: Former UK Labour Party MP Chris Williamson has been stripped of his parliamentary pass over ties to Iranian state media channel PressTV.

Williamson, a close ally of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, hosts PressTV’s “Palestine Declassified,” which investigates Palestinian issues and current affairs.

“The Administration Committee met and decided to suspend Chris Williamson’s parliamentary pass until further notice,” Charles Walker, chair of the committee, said in a statement.

“The committee considered that Mr. Williamson’s continued presence on PressTV, a broadcaster that has been banned in the UK and multiple other countries, is unacceptable and risks bringing Parliament into disrepute.”

Williamson said that he was “not surprised” at the decision and that he had not used his pass since losing his seat in 2019, accusing the British political class of “breathtaking hypocrisy.”

He said: “I wasn’t surprised by the decision to withdraw my parliamentary pass. The political class has been gripped by a kind of hypocritical hysteria.

“The grounds for the arbitrary cancellation of my pass are absurd.

“However, there is an important principle at stake here. This confected controversy over my parliamentary pass is an example of the disturbing scale of censorship and the breathtaking hypocrisy of the British political class.

“It seems I am being censured for presenting a program on PressTV about Israeli oppression of the Palestinian people, because it is an Iranian TV company.”

PressTV, an Iranian state-owned news network, was stripped of its licence to operate in Britain in 2012. The channel is considered one of Tehran’s top English-language media outlets.

Since its launch in February 2022, “Palestine Declassified,” which is co-produced by former Bristol University sociology professor David Miller, has been accused of promoting pro-Kremlin and anti-Zionist views.

Williamson’s Twitter account is officially flagged as “Iran state-affiliated media,” a classification that he contests in his profile biography.

The former MP has attracted controversy for his views on the Israel-Palestine issue.

In 2019, the former shadow minister was suspended from Labour after saying that his party had been “too apologetic” over antisemitism.

More recently, he claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “neo-Nazi-backed hypocrite,” accusing British MPs of “salivating about escalating the war in Ukraine.”

Williamson said that he will appeal the decision to strip his parliamentary pass.

Topics: UK British Labour Party Iran Palestine Declassified PressTV

