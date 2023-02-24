You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Koala

What We Are Reading Today: Koala
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Koala

What We Are Reading Today: Koala
Updated 24 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Danielle Clode 

Koalas regularly appeared in Australian biologist Danielle Clode's backyard, but it was only when a bushfire threatened that she truly paid them attention. She soon realized how much she had to learn about these complex and mysterious animals.

"Koala" investigates the remarkable physiology of these charismatic creatures and explores the complex relationship and unexpected connections between this endearing species and humans. 

The book explains how koalas are simultaneously threatened with extinction in some areas due to disease, climate change, and increasing wildfires, while overpopulating forests in other parts of the country.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Spike

What We Are Reading Today: The Spike
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Spike

What We Are Reading Today: The Spike
Updated 22 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Mark Humphries 

We see the last cookie in the box and think, can I take that? We reach a hand out.

In the 2.1 seconds that this impulse travels through our brain, billions of neurons communicate with one another, sending blips of voltage through our sensory and motor regions. Neuroscientists call these blips "spikes."

Spikes enable us to do everything: talk, eat, run, see, plan, and decide.

In "The Spike," Mark Humphries takes readers on the epic journey of a spike through a single, brief reaction. In vivid language, Humphries tells the story of what happens in our brain, what we know about spikes, and what we still have left to understand about them.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: We Are Not Born Submissive

What We Are Reading Today: We Are Not Born Submissive
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: We Are Not Born Submissive

What We Are Reading Today: We Are Not Born Submissive
Updated 20 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Manon Garcia

What role do women play in the perpetuation of patriarchy?

On the one hand, popular media urges women to be independent, outspoken, and career-minded. Yet, this same media glorifies a specific, sometimes voluntary, female submissiveness as a source of satisfaction.

In philosophy, even less has been said on why women submit to men and the discussion has been equally contradictory—submission has traditionally been considered a vice or pathology, but female submission has been valorized as innate to women's nature.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Bees of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Bees of the World
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Bees of the World

What We Are Reading Today: Bees of the World
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Author: Laurence Packer

When many people think of bees, they are likely to picture the western domesticated honey bee, insects that live in large, socially complex societies inside a hive with a single queen and thousands of workers. But this familiar bee is just one of more than 20,000 species of bees—and almost none of the others is anything like it.

In "Bees of the World," Laurence Packer, one of the world's foremost experts on wild bees, celebrates the amazing diversity of bees—from size and appearance to nests and social organization.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Dynamics of Planetary Systems

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dynamics of Planetary Systems

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 February 2023
Arab News

Author: SCOTT TREMAINE

Celestial mechanics—the study of the movement of planets, satellites, and smaller bodies such as comets—is one of the oldest subjects in the physical sciences. Since the mid-twentieth century, the field has experienced a renaissance due to advances in space flight, digital computing, numerical mathematics, nonlinear dynamics, and chaos theory, and the discovery of exoplanets. This modern, authoritative introduction to planetary system dynamics reflects these recent developments and discoveries and is suitable for advanced undergraduate and graduate students as well as researchers.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Company That Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Company That Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Company That Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips

What We Are Reading Today: The Hidden Company That Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips
Updated 16 February 2023
Arab News

Author: James B. Nardi

You can tell a lot about a tree from the company it keeps.

James Nardi guides you through the innermost unseen world that trees share with a wondrous array of creatures.

With their elaborate immune responses, trees recruit a host of allies as predators and parasites to defend against uninvited advances from organisms that chew on leaves, drain sap, and bore into wood.

Microbial life thrives in the hidden spaces of leaf scales, twigs, and bark, while birds, mammals, and insects benefit from the more visible resources trees provide.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

