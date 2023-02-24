You are here

  • Home
  • CNN’S Anna Stewart talks metaverse, crypto, artificial intelligence and more

CNN’S Anna Stewart talks metaverse, crypto, artificial intelligence and more

CNN’S Anna Stewart talks metaverse, crypto, artificial intelligence and more
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4czp

Updated 24 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

CNN’S Anna Stewart talks metaverse, crypto, artificial intelligence and more

CNN’S Anna Stewart talks metaverse, crypto, artificial intelligence and more
  • She said her experiences presenting tech show “Decoded” have turned her from a cynic to a firm believer in the potential of new technologies
  • ‘Sometimes we worry too much about change. People worried the mobile phone would have a similar impact (on real life interaction) and I don’t believe it has,’ she said
Updated 24 February 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Anna Stewart, a CNN reporter at the news channel’s bureau in London, is the host of its shows “Decoded” and “Marketplace Europe.”

In the former, she explores the latest trends in technology, from cryptocurrencies to wearables, so Arab News sat down with her for an exclusive chat about the latest developments in the tech sector.

The metaverse has been a hot topic for the past year or more yet it remains hard to define exactly what it means and encompasses.

“It’s always difficult to define something that is still evolving and people really differ in their opinions on this one,” Stewart said. “At its most broad definition, I would say the metaverse is the internet gone three-dimensional.”

As Stewart has gotten to know the ideas behind the metaverse better, she said she has been most surprised by the fact that there is more than one metaverse, “and they all look and feel very different.”

She told how she has experienced several metaverses, including a virtual nightclub in Somnium Space, a virtual reality experience on the Ethereum blockchain, where she danced with strangers, and buying a pet lion in Second Life and then flying with it, because “why not?”

Some metaverse platforms aim to enhance human connections, such as Meta’s Horizon Workrooms. 




Anna Stewart

“I was skeptical that this would be any better than Skype or Zoom,” said Stewart. “I like to meet people IRL (in real life) but, of course, that’s not always possible and the VR experience brings you ever closer.”

The “Decoded” team often holds production meetings in the metaverse, she explained.

“When I’m wearing my VR headset in London, I am able to interact with the team around a virtual desk and even view the latest episode on the big virtual screen,” she said.

“It makes us feel like we are together and collaborating in a way that a video call just can’t.”

Although some people have voiced concerns that the metaverse might be detrimental to real-life connections and interactions, Stewart is not too concerned about that.

“Sometimes we worry too much about change,” she said. “People worried the advent of the mobile phone would have a similar impact and I don’t believe it has.”

The rise of the mobile phone, the internet and, consequently, social media did, however, have implications for privacy and online safety. Even now, more than a decade after the dawn of social media, regulation remains a challenge.

“I worry deeply that hate speech, cyberbullying, and sexual harassment could be even more invasive if people can hide behind the anonymity of an avatar,” said Stewart.

The question of user privacy is something Philip Rosedale, the founder of virtual world Second Life, has been pondering since its inception. One of his biggest concerns is how future metaverse platforms will make money.

He told Stewart: “It has to be a business model that doesn’t include surveillance, targeting and advertisement.”

If metaverse platforms fail to self-regulate, governments might have to step in and define the rules, which will be no easy task, Stewart said.

Jane Thomason, a futurist and author on the subject of digital ethics, told Stewart: “Typically, regulation has been done on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis, and yet some of these metaverses will be multijurisdictional, and even virtual in that they don’t have any particular geography that is their home.”

Another important area in which regulation is still under development is cryptocurrency. Following the FTX scandal, crypto adoption has slowed globally. Dubai, however, has embraced cryptocurrency, “so it’s little surprise you’ll find well-known crypto influencers living there,” Stewart said.

“You’ll also find you can buy a car or even an apartment using cryptocurrency; two of the region’s largest property developers, Damac and Emaar, appear to be embracing a crypto future,” she added.

More importantly, she said, Dubai is seeking to regulate the sector through its Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. Additionally, crypto exchanges such as BitOasis and Binance have secured licenses to operate in the UAE.

The future of cryptocurrencies, according to Stewart, will probably be different from what many people think.

“I think a truly decentralized currency, like Bitcoin, could revolutionize financial transactions in some parts of the world and is a useful method of payment for cross-border transactions,” she said.

But she added: “I don’t think buying Bitcoin in the hope its value will go up and make you a Bitcoin billionaire is a good strategy or one that’s likely to work.”

In addition to the metaverse and crypto industries, artificial intelligence is another topic that has sparked controversy and discussions about regulation, especially the emergence of bots and deepfake technology for manipulating digital images.

Stewart was deepfaked, with her consent, for an episode of “Decoded” and the process “was fairly easy, which is hugely worrying,” she said.

Selina Wang, another CNN journalist, recently reported on deepfaked anti-US newscasts spread by pro-China bot accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

“These realistic newscasts feature AI-generated anchors that are difficult to tell apart from the real thing,” said Stewart.

“This technology is spreading rapidly around the world and would have major consequences on trust and reliability.”

Although AI is not without its share of controversy, and concerns about the disruption it might cause to some jobs, its proponents believe it holds great promise in terms of reshaping society and education, and creating new industries. One report predicted that 85 percent of jobs that will exist in 2030 have not even been invented yet.

Despite fears about AI-powered chatbots such as ChatGPT, which has been used for a wide range of activities, from writing essays to creating recipes, Stewart believes they could in time prove to be an “incredible sounding board for creatives.”

She said she uses them herself to find the right words or metaphors for her scripts, or to generate new ideas for her show.

“Even if what it spits out is no good, it may spark a different idea in my brain,” she explained.

While new technologies often seem threatening and dangerous at first, they could revolutionize the future, Stewart added.

The experiences she has had talking with guests on “Decoded” and trying some of the innovations for herself have converted her “from a cynic to a firm believer that this technology has an important role to play in the future.”

Topics: Anna Stewart CNN Metaverse CRYPTO artificial intelligence

Related

INTERVIEW: Mideast ‘couldn’t be more important’ to CNN, says Becky Anderson ahead of high-tech Abu Dhabi hub launch
Media
INTERVIEW: Mideast ‘couldn’t be more important’ to CNN, says Becky Anderson ahead of high-tech Abu Dhabi hub launch
Former colleagues, media leaders reflect on ‘legendary’ Rani Raad’s departure from CNN Worldwide
Media
Former colleagues, media leaders reflect on ‘legendary’ Rani Raad’s departure from CNN Worldwide

Russian RT videos flood YouTube despite ban

Russian RT videos flood YouTube despite ban
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Russian RT videos flood YouTube despite ban

Russian RT videos flood YouTube despite ban
  • Watchdog identifies dozens of full-length propaganda films
  • Experts claim tactics have evolved in recent months
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Videos from Russia’s state-controlled TV network RT are continuing to flood YouTube despite a ban, a new report reveals.

Dozens of professionally produced propaganda films have been identified on the platform by the news and information watchdog Newsguard, which has revealed how one year on from RT’s ban, Russia is continuing online disinformation campaigns, promoting a false narrative about the Ukraine conflict.

Madeline Roache, an author of the study which was published on Wednesday, said: “These key narratives in the Russian disinformation campaign seek to undermine Ukraine’s credibility and demonize Ukraine.

“They come as part of a bigger attempt to erode support for the country internationally.”

Since the ban Newsguard has discovered 250 uploads of 50 RT-created videos about the conflict, across more than 100 YouTube channels.

The videos have reportedly had more than half a million views in total.

According to the report, they perpetuate “egregious” falsehoods about Ukraine, such as the Maidan political upheaval in 2014 being a “Western-backed coup,” and Ukrainian authorities committing “genocide” against Russian speakers in Donbas.

Many films were also reportedly using harrowing footage to advance false pro-Russian claims about the conflict, while being promoted through an intricate web of accounts under YouTube radar.

Some of the videos, including one that claims the March 2022 airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol was staged, were promoted by proxy accounts belonging to a British national living in Russia named Mike Jones, and by former US police officer John Mark Dougan.

YouTube banned RT and other state-affiliated channels from its platform in March 2022.

The Google-owned video platform said its teams had removed more than 9,000 channels and in excess of 85,000 videos related to the conflict.

It also said that it had blocked more than 800 YouTube channels and 4 million videos associated with Russian state-funded news channels globally.

However, despite YouTube’s efforts, RT appears to regularly upload full-length propaganda films in various languages, including English, French, German and Italian, and use the platform to spread disinformation and pro-Russia narratives.

RT’s Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan in April 2022 spoke openly about the network’s tactics, claiming that “without using our brand, we open a channel on YouTube, it gets millions of views in a few days.”

Researchers have also highlighted how Russia’s propaganda has evolved in recent months, shifting from defending the conflict to concealing its heavy losses and emphasizing how the West is suffering.

Authors of a similar report from the Digital Forensic Research Lab said: “This approach of producing ‘alternative’ explanations sows doubt among audiences that do not closely follow the war, while providing ammunition for Kremlin sympathizers who actively support it.

“These explanations create media noise so that people who do not follow the war closely develop the impression that the truth is contested, lessening the chance of them supporting Ukraine in the conflict.”

Topics: RT Russia propaganda Youtube Ukraine War

Related

Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
Media
Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
Ofcom launched 29 investigations into 15 RT News bulletins on February 27, March 1 and March 2 after complaints from viewers and
Media
UK regulator mulls fine for RT for Ukraine news coverage

Turkish media regulator fines channels for critical quake coverage

Turkish media regulator fines channels for critical quake coverage
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Turkish media regulator fines channels for critical quake coverage

Turkish media regulator fines channels for critical quake coverage
  • Halk TV, Tele 1 and Fox TV Turkiye criticized government response to disaster
  • Decision seen as latest attempt to crack down on independent, opposition media
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Turkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, the government telecommunications regulator known as RTUK, fined three TV channels on Wednesday over critical coverage of the response to earthquakes that hit the country.

Halk TV, Tele 1 and Fox TV Turkiye were issued with fines for reports that criticized the government’s relief efforts after devastating quakes killed more than 42,000 people.

RTUK fined Fox TV and Halk TV 3 percent of their monthly advertisement income due to comments by journalists attacking the government’s slow and ineffective earthquake response.

Halk TV was fined 5 percent of its monthly advertisement income and programs were stopped five times due to the comments of Ahmet Sik, a lawmaker with the Workers’ Party of Turkiye.

Tele 1 was issued with the same fines over comments by journalists regarding the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its policies.

The fines are widely seen as an attempt by the Turkish leader to silence critical voices.

The three networks are known for editorial lines critical of Erdogan, and Halk TV is strongly aligned with the Republican People’s Party, Turkiye’s main opposition.

Ilhan Tasci, an RTUK member from the CHP, said that the fines were “political” and called the decision a “betrayal of the profession of journalism.”

“While those who distort and censor the truth are patted on the back, those who pursue the truth are silenced,” he wrote.

Local and international media experts and journalists’ unions also condemned the fines, with media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists calling on Turkish authorities to revoke the penalties and safeguard media freedom in the country.

“Critical journalism during a time of mourning for the tens of thousands of lives lost to the earthquakes may appear harsh, but it can also pave the way to justice for the victims and better regulations to save lives in the future,” said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna.

“Turkish authorities should revoke the penalties leveled against broadcasters Fox TV Turkiye, Halk TV, and Tele1, and refrain from silencing media criticism of the government and its institutions.”

Turkiye was devastated by a series of earthquakes that hit the country’s south and southeastern provinces on Feb. 6.

The government’s handling of the disaster has become a significant issue in political debate ahead of general elections in May.

The opposition, experts and international rights groups have accused the RTUK of using the government’s controversial media law to penalize independent media and of functioning as an instrument of Erdogan’s authoritarian regime.

Since Feb. 6, Turkiye has arrested 78 people accused of creating fear and panic by “sharing provocative posts” about the quake on social media.

Earlier this month, Turkiye blocked access to Twitter for about 12 hours, citing the spread of disinformation, prompting an angry response from opposition politicians and people using the platform to find loved ones and share information about rescue efforts.

In 2022, Turkiye ranked 149th out of 180 countries in the latest press freedom index of watchdog organization Reporters Without Borders.

Topics: Turkiye Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) Republican People’s Party (CHP) Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

Related

Twitter restricted in quake-hit Turkiye
Media
Twitter restricted in quake-hit Turkiye
Turkish authorities arrest more than 80 social media users, journalists over quake ‘disinformation’
Media
Turkish authorities arrest more than 80 social media users, journalists over quake ‘disinformation’

FIFA World Cup tops YouGov’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings in Saudi, UAE

FIFA World Cup tops YouGov’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings in Saudi, UAE
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

FIFA World Cup tops YouGov’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings in Saudi, UAE

FIFA World Cup tops YouGov’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings in Saudi, UAE
  • The FIFA Club World Cup came in second after the Qatar World Cup with a score of 34.4 in Saudi Arabia and 40.3 in the UAE
  • In Saudi Arabia, the first domestic event featured in the list was the Saudi Professional League with a score of 27.4, ranking third
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: FIFA dominated YouGov’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the FIFA World Cup leading the table with a score of 54.6 in the former and 61.2 in the latter.

YouGov’s SportsIndex measures the public’s perception of sports brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics.

The polling firm’s 2023 Global Sport Rankings are based on buzz scores, which measure whether respondents have recently heard something positive or negative about a brand.

The FIFA Club World Cup came in second after the Qatar World Cup with a score of 34.4 in Saudi Arabia and 40.3 in the UAE.


In Saudi Arabia, the first domestic event featured in the list was the Saudi Professional League with a score of 27.4, ranking third. The buzz around legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr is likely to have added to the excitement of fans who are expecting the star to reclaim the title from incumbent league winners Al-Hilal.

Closely following the SPL was another domestic event, Kings Cup, the Saudi Arabian football knockout cup competition, which ranked fourth (24.7). The only non-football event featured in the top five was Formula One, in fifth place (22.7).

Saudi Arabia’s annual road-based marathon, Riyadh Marathon, was ranked sixth (21.6), and the Saudi Super Cup came ninth (20.1).

Apart from the top two, other international football competitions that appeared in the top 10 rankings were the UEFA Champions League, which ranked seventh (21.3) and the English Premier League in eighth (20.5).

The recently concluded Saudi Tour rounded off the overall 10 buzziest events (18.5).


In the UAE, football dominated the rankings, with five football events making the top 10 list. Along with the top two events, the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League and La Liga also appeared in the list in third (24.9), seventh (22.8) and ninth (18.8) place, respectively.

Cricket-based sporting events also made their mark on the list with the ICC Cricket World Cup ranking fourth (24) and the ICC World Twenty20 taking sixth place (23.6).

Formula One was the only non-football or non-cricket event in the top five, coming in fifth (24).

The Dubai Marathon and UAE Tour, the only domestic events to feature in the list, completed the rankings in eighth (19.8) and tenth (16.3), respectively.

Topics: YouGov Global Sport Rankings 2023 2022 World Cup Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

YouGov reveals Saudi, UAE viewers’ attitudes around FIFA World Cup 2022
Media
YouGov reveals Saudi, UAE viewers’ attitudes around FIFA World Cup 2022
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory
Sport
Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta

Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta

Tens of millions still use Instagram in Iran despite crackdown: Meta
  • "Instagram has been widely used by Iranians to shed light on the protests and the brutal response to them," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said
  • People in Iran are also using a "light" version of the Instagram app released in Iran last year
Updated 23 February 2023
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, United States: Meta on Thursday said that tens of millions of people in Iran are using Instagram despite government efforts to block the service due to months-long protests.
Iran has been rocked by citizen outrage since the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged breach of dress rules for women.
"Instagram has been widely used by Iranians to shed light on the protests and the brutal response to them," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg said during a briefing.
"People have also shared Instagram footage of the protests with international media outlets, many of whom can't report directly from Iran."
Protests triggered by Amini's death resulted in authorities clamping down on speech and freedom of assembly, and limiting the use of the internet and apps such as Instagram, Clegg noted.
"Despite attempts to block Instagram, we're seeing tens of millions of people still finding ways to access it," Clegg said.
Tactics to access the image-centric social network service include using virtual private network software that encrypts and conceals online activity, said Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.
People in Iran are also using a "light" version of the Instagram app released in Iran last year that is designed for places where internet bandwidth is meager, Gleicher added.
Meta has also put policies in place to remove posts that "outs" activists, journalists.
"It's an unfortunate reality that when a government wants to prevent its citizens from having access to public debate, they have a lot of tools in place that they can use to do that," Gleicher said during the briefing.
"But, we are seeing the Iranian efforts not be as effective as I'm sure they would like."
Since Amini's death, hashtags related to protests in Iran have been used on Instagram more than 160 million times, according to Meta.
Iran imposed sanctions this week on 36 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures against Tehran over its response to the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Meta Instagram

Related

400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Middle-East
400 jailed by regime over protests for Mahsa Amini
Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime
Media
Journalists reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death accused of spying for CIA, says Iranian regime

Web3 conference to host first Saudi edition next month

Web3 conference to host first Saudi edition next month
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

Web3 conference to host first Saudi edition next month

Web3 conference to host first Saudi edition next month
  • Riyadh event follows Web3 Delight conferences in Abu Dhabi, Lagos
Updated 23 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Web3 Delight, a Web3 and technology business event, will hold its first event in Saudi Arabia on March 6.

Web3 Delight Riyadh is the brainchild of Paul Lalovich, partner at consultancy Agile Dynamics and founder of SyntheticEquity.io.

Expected to attract upward of 3,000 attendees from more than 40 countries, the Riyadh edition of Web3 Delight builds upon events in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, which is designed around the Web3 value chain, will focus on the central question: What does it take to generate value at each stage of the Web3 value chain?

The theme aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions to develop the Kingdom’s digital infrastructure and capabilities, including investing in new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, as well as supporting the development of a thriving startup ecosystem, according to a company statement.

“There is significant potential for Saudi Arabia to gain from an enhanced digital transformation ecosystem, which is detailed in Saudi Vision 2030, and Web3 Delight has the potential to spark growth,” said Saad Sameer Abujubara, partner at Impact Partners Management, one of the sponsors of the event.

Web3 Delight will bring together local and global Web3 players to discuss adopting blockchain technology, future marketing in the Web3 space, NFTs, governance policies, career opportunities in the metaverse, fundraising and building in a bear market environment.

It will feature speakers such as Amine Nedjai, CEO of ABO Digital; Mohammed Al-Hashmi, CEO and co-founder of Islamic Coin; Miriam Kiwan, Web3 advisory and ecosystem development, BlackOak Global; Salwa Radwi, founder and artist, NuqtahNft; and more.

Additionally, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain will host a blockchain hackathon open to all students, graduates and professionals from the country. Through the hackathon, Web3 Delight and BNB Chain aim to attract developers to build Web3 products on BNB Chain while strengthening ties with universities in Saudi Arabia.

“This is the ideal time for Web3 Delight to debut in Riyadh — public and private sector entities across the Kingdom are keenly adopting Web3 technologies and strategies that will have a powerful impact on the future of the country,” said Yasser N. Alobaidan, CEO of Jawraa, an event sponsor.

He added: “Events such as this, which bring together global best practices and foster a collaborative, nurturing approach towards Web3 technology development, are essential to creating a supportive, sustainable environment for tech to progress in.”

Web3 Delight Riyadh will take place on March 6 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. For more information, visit web3delight.com.

Topics: media

Related

UK broadcaster Stephen Fry faces Islamophobia allegation
World
UK broadcaster Stephen Fry faces Islamophobia allegation
African Union to organize Libya reconciliation conference
Middle-East
African Union to organize Libya reconciliation conference

Latest updates

Oil updates – Gains as Russian supply cuts temper concerns over rate hikes, high stocks
Oil updates – Gains as Russian supply cuts temper concerns over rate hikes, high stocks
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
NBA-leading Celtics outlast Pacers 142-138 in OT
Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Canada announces support for Iranian temporary residents
Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open
US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid
US announces $2 bn in new Ukraine military aid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.