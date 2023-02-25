Palestinian nurse spots own father among dying casualties from Israel raid
Palestinian nurse Elias al-Ashqar stands by a billboard bearing an obituary for his father Abdel Aziz, on February 24, 2023, who died during an Israeli raid in Nablus in the occupied West Bank two days earlier. (AFP)
NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: When Israel conducted its deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in almost two decades this week, a young Palestinian nurse rushed to help.
As critical case after critical case succumbed to their wounds, Elias Al-Ashqar, 25, let out a blood-curdling roar.
“My father! My father,” he screamed, as he realized his dad was among the 11 people killed in the raid on the flashpoint city of Nablus.
“I was on my regular shift in the hospital on Wednesday morning. I was busy with a group of medical students from An-Najah University,” Ashqar told AFP.
It was then that the emergency department alarm bell sounded, warning of multiple incoming casualties, an increasingly frequent occurrence amid the growing violence of recent months.
As he entered, he saw two people on opposite beds. “The doctors were trying to resuscitate them,” he told AFP, tears welling in his eyes.
“I helped the doctors with the first patient. He was young but soon died, so I tried to help save the life of the second man without looking at his face.
“The doctors were trying to resuscitate him, so I left them to help other cases... but I had a strange feeling the second wounded man belonged to me.
“I ran back and asked about him, and they told me that he had been martyred, so I subconsciously pulled back the curtain, and discovered that the martyr was my father.”
Ashqar said his father Abdel Aziz, 65, had been returning from prayers in the Old City when he was caught up in the Israeli incursion. He said his father was unarmed.
Recent clashes in Nablus are at least partly the result of the emergence of a new militant group in the city dubbed the Lions’ Den, that claims to rise above traditional factional loyalties and has been blamed for a number of attacks on Israeli targets.
Israel said Wednesday’s raid targeted two Lions’ Den members, as well as a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
As young men lined up to offer their condolences on Friday, Ashqar said his father had simply been going about his everyday life and lamented the prospects of ever winning justice for him.
“I don’t know whether the Palestinian person is different to the European or American person,” he said.
“We just wish we could have a life, we just want a life.”
RAMALLAH: A far-right extremist government minister has taken over the administration of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, raising fears of a green light for a raft of illegal new outposts.
Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party and a notorious religious bigot, now has enforcement powers over illegal construction, and authority over planning and construction for settlements and land allocation.
Smotrich, who himself lives in a house built without permission in a settlement illegal even under Israeli law, is a bitter opponent of Palestinian statehood who has been accused of inciting hatred of Arab citizens of Israel.
His new powers will enable him to deny Palestinian aspirations for their own state by vastly expanding the Jewish population of the occupied territories, while ordering the demolition of Palestinian homes.
Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti, secretary of the Palestinian Initiative Movement, told Arab News: “Appointing Smotrich to this position and with these powers means annexing the West Bank to Israel, and freeing the settlers to do whatever they want against the Palestinians.”
Barghouti said Smotrich and another extremist, security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, were now responsible for everything related to and affecting the lives and property of the Palestinians, such as the civil administration, internal security, settlement financing, control of Al-Aqsa Mosque, border guards, and Israeli prisons.
“This means declaring war on the Palestinians,” Barghouti said.
More than 650,000 Israelis live in West Bank settlements distributed over more than 165 settlements and random outposts.
Al-Qaeda-Iran tactical alliance laid bare by UN report on terror group’s ‘de-facto leader’ Saif Al-Adel
Report says former colonel in Egyptian special forces had a direct role in numerous deadly plots
Regime rejects charge, claims the “misinformation” could “potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism”
Updated 32 min 42 sec ago
Oubai Shahbandar
WASHINGTON: For two decades, the entire world was under threat from an insidious group, which at its peak claimed the lives of thousands through a series of bombings and attacks, including the events of Sept. 11, 2001, which to this day remains the deadliest terror attack in history.
Al-Qaeda, once among the top terror threats in the world, has largely faded from relevance in recent years, with the last attack for which it claimed responsibility being a 2019 shooting at a naval air station in Florida that killed three and injured eight.
With its founder and leader Osama bin Laden shot to death in a US raid in Pakistan in 2011, his successor Ayman Al-Zawahiri killed by a US drone strike in Afghanistan last year, and multiple other senior leaders hunted down and arrested or slain, it seemed there was nowhere left for the group to hide.
However, this presumption changed with a UN report published earlier this week. Prepared by the UN’s experts, it concluded that Saif Al-Adel, a former colonel in the Egyptian special forces and one of the last surviving lieutenants of bin Laden, is now the “de-facto leader” of the international terror group.
The report’s significance, however, was not limited to its identification of Al-Qaeda’s new leader. It revealed one of the reasons Al-Adel has managed to stay alive for so long: Shelter given to him by the Iranian government in Tehran.
Al-Adel was one of the terror group’s earliest members, having left Egypt for Afghanistan in 1988. There, he joined Maktab Al-Khidamat, an Al-Qaeda forerunner that was founded by bin Laden and Al-Zawahiri, among others. Having been an expert in explosives in the Egyptian military, Al-Adel trained members of the Taliban after the end of the Soviet-Afghan war.
There, he regularly conferred with bin Laden and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a man called “the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks” by the 9/11 Commission Report.
Al-Adel would eventually flee Afghanistan in late 2001 and set up shop in neighboring Iran following US military intervention in the former. Reports suggest that though he was officially under house arrest in Tehran, he was given relative freedom to travel to Pakistan and convene with high-ranking Al-Qaeda members since about 2010.
The UN report, based on member state intelligence, helps shed additional light on Al-Adel’s whereabouts. His presence in Iran, a country that technically claims it is adamantly opposed to Al-Qaeda and its offshoots, has helped the terror organization avoid total eradication.
“It is very significant that Saif Al-Adel — now the head of Al-Qaeda — lives and operates out of Tehran. The Iranian government has made a shrewd calculation that by hosting and enabling Al-Qaeda, it can both control the group and supercharge their efforts to attack Iran’s enemies,” former senior State Department official Gabriel Noronha told Arab News.
FASTFACTS
In 2021, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: “Tehran has allowed Al-Qaeda to fundraise, to freely communicate with Al-Qaeda members around the world, and to perform many other functions that were previously directed from Afghanistan or Pakistan.”
Other US officials believe Iran’s relationship with Al-Qaeda is transactional in nature, helping the terror group when it suits the leadership’s purposes, and cracking down on it at other times.
Al-Adel had a direct role in a number of deadly bomb plots, including planning the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Dar es Salaam and Nairobi that killed more than 200 people. US and Saudi intelligence maintain that Al-Adel, while based in Tehran, provided instructions for the 2003 terror attack against three separate residential compounds in the Saudi capital Riyadh that killed 39 people.
Now believed to be the high commander of Al-Qaeda, Al-Adel is using the relative safety of his base of operations in Iran to keep the terror group viable at a time when it has lost sanctuaries in other parts of the world.
“The State Department disclosed in January 2021 that Iran had provided Al-Adel and Al-Qaeda with a base of operations and logistical support, such as providing passports, to help facilitate Al-Qaeda’s terror plots. If they are left on their own, they will absolutely start conducting more terror attacks around the world. For now, they are regrouping, building more resources, recruits and capabilities,” Noronha said.
In 2020, a close associate of Al-Adel, Abu Muhammad Al-Masri, was reportedly eliminated by Israeli agents in Tehran. Al-Adel, however, remains at large.
Al-Adel’s tactical prowess and expertise helped to propel Al-Qaeda into the international spotlight as one of the world’s most dangerous terror entities, and his presence in Iran would not be possible without authorization at the highest levels.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, have used the presence of Al-Qaeda in the region — as well as that of Daesh, a splinter group from Al-Qaeda’s Iraq and Syria branch — as justification for the expansion of Iranian-backed forces in Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere in the Middle East.
However, experts say that this is a clear exercise in hypocrisy by Iran. Iranian officials have often carried out paramilitary campaigns and efforts to dominate governance in Iraq and Syria under the guise of fighting Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
“The Iranians constantly accuse the US, absurdly, of having created Daesh to attack them and of continuing to support Daesh, Fred Kagan, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, told Arab News. “This even though the Iranians themselves have benefited from the extensive US counterterrorism operations without which Daesh would still have a large and powerful territorial caliphate.
“The hypocrisy of the Islamic Republic really stands out, as it becomes more and more clear that Tehran has been harboring a very senior Al-Qaeda leader for many years.”
According to Western intelligence officials, another way in which Iran was able to play both sides in attempting to portray the IRGC and its proxies as fighting terror, while in reality enabling the expansion and activities of Al-Qaeda, was through Tehran’s facilitation of the transit of a number of key high-profile Al-Qaeda operatives from South Asia into Syria.
A 2012 press release from the Department of the Treasury stated that the then-leader of Al-Qaeda’s Iran network, Muhsin Al-Fadlhi, ran “a core pipeline” of funding and fighters that were sent to Syria. David S. Cohen, the US undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the time, confirmed what he called “Iran’s ongoing complicity in this network’s operation.”
Al-Fadhli himself was killed in a US airstrike in Syria’s Idlib governorate in 2015. The recent UN report has re-ignited the public conversation on just how deeply embedded Iran’s relationship with Al-Qaeda could have been for years.
A report by nonprofit group United Against a Nuclear Iran stated: “An intercepted letter reportedly sent to the IRGC in 2008 by Ayman Al-Zawahiri, Al-Qaeda’s current leader, revealed an even deeper relationship between Iran and Al-Qaeda than previously thought.”
Iran’s motive seems to be broader in scope. For a time, Al-Qaeda posed a serious threat to Arab Gulf States, the Levant and North Africa, and was able to establish various “franchises” in sub-Saharan Africa.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to weaken and divide Sunni governments. What better way to do that than by empowering the most radical Sunni factions so they can undermine governments from within?” Noronha said.
In comments to the Voice of America’s news website, Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former senior UN counterterrorism official who is now an adviser to the nonprofit Counter Extremism Project, said: “The presence of Al-Qaeda in Iran is a sort of a chip that the Iranians have. They’re not entirely sure how or when they might play it but . . . it was something that they considered to have potential value.”
Unsurprisingly, Iran continues to deny its relationship with Al-Qaeda. Rejecting the UN report, the country’s permanent mission to the UN in New York said on Feb. 13: “It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect.” Dismissing the findings as “misinformation,” the Iranians said they could “potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism.”
Of course, publicly revealing the extent of support provided by Iran’s extraterritorial unconventional warfare and military intelligence arm, Quds Force, to a group that has killed thousands of Sunni and Shiite Muslims throughout the world, would be politically embarrassing, exposing a cynical streak in the regime’s driving ideology.
The UN report is a reminder that at a time when Al-Qaeda is facing irrelevance with its top leadership dwindling, a sanctuary in Tehran has thrown it a welcoming lifeline.
Orban: ‘Turkiye’s concerns over Sweden must he heard’
Ankara says Stockholm has harbored what Ankara calls members of terrorist groups
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters
BUDAPEST: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that more talks between parliamentary groups were needed before lawmakers vote on the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bids which they will begin debating next Wednesday.
Speaking on public radio, Orban said he had asked lawmakers of his nationalist Fidesz party to support their bid, adding however that some deputies were “not very enthusiastic” about the expansion and sought further discussions on the matter.
The parliaments of all 30 members of NATO have to ratify any membership bids for the alliance. Hungary’s lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the matter on March 6, according to the parliament’s agenda published online.
Orban added that in the end, it should be made clear that Hungary supports Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, but said Turkiye’s concerns regarding Sweden’s entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail.
We need to pay attention to Turkiye as in the end, the entire process will stall.
Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister
Regarding Turkiye, “they are also our allies, and therefore we need to hear their voice,” Orban said.
Ankara says Stockholm has harbored what Ankara calls members of terrorist groups.
Turkiye recently indicated it would approve only Finland for NATO membership, while Hungary says it has been delayed by a flurry of legislation required to unlock EU funds.
“We need to pay attention to Turkiye as in the end, the entire process will stall. Unless there is a solution to Turkiye’s problem, then the expansion could fail.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock last week called on Turkiye and Hungary to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO, stating she expects all NATO members to ratify their bids to join the defense alliance “without further delay.”
Orban said some ruling party lawmakers were concerned over NATO’s shared border with Russia extending by over 1,000 km, pointing to potential geopolitical risks arising from Finland’s entry.
Other lawmakers took issue with what Orban described as Finland and Sweden spreading “outright lies” about the health of democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.
He added however that Hungary, dominated by Moscow for decades before the collapse of communism, had a “moral obligation” to support the bid of the Nordic countries.
Earlier this week, Hungary’s EU funds negotiator flagged a further possible delay in access to billions of euros of recovery money, saying ironing out remaining issues with Brussels over democratic reforms could last until the summer.
The bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest’s nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption.
“I fall into the camp of those urging calm,” Orban said in describing the debate on NATO expansion among his lawmakers.
“I understand, moreover, I agree with the view of the parliamentary group that not all is well. However, I asked them that in the end, it should be clear that in principle we support Sweden and Finland’s NATO entry. However, some serious discussions will be needed beforehand.”
Turkiye issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
Under the new regulations, individuals, institutions and organizations will be able to build residences and workplaces that they can donate to the Urbanization Ministry and those properties will then be handed to those in need
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters
ANKARA: Turkiye has issued rebuilding regulations for a region devastated by earthquakes this month to enable companies or charities to help in the urgent task of building new homes for the millions who need rehousing after the devastating tremors.
More than 160,000 buildings, containing 520,000 apartments, collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkiye in the earthquakes.
The Turkish death toll from the tremors now stands at more than 43,500 people, while the toll in neighboring Syria, a nation already shattered by war, is close to 6,000.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.
Many survivors have left the region of southern Turkiye that was hit or have been settled in tents, container homes and other government-sponsored accommodation.
Everyone involved will be held accountable in front of courts. Everyone will be punished according to their responsibility.
Bekir Bozdag, Justice minister
Under the new regulations, individuals, institutions and organizations will be able to build residences and workplaces that they can donate to the Urbanization Ministry and those properties will then be handed to those in need, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.
Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told CNNTurk that 171 people had been arrested and 77 more faced detention as part of an investigation into collapsed buildings in the earthquake area, related to violations of building codes.
“Everyone involved will be held accountable in front of courts. Everyone will be punished according to their responsibility,” Bozdag said.
He said legal changes could be needed for crimes regarding construction permits and said the authorities should discuss tougher punishments and deterrents for violating zoning rules, which dictate where and how buildings can be more safely built.
In Antakya, Saeed Sleiman Ertoglu, 56, loaded up what remained of his stock from his waterpipe shop that was not damaged in the two massive earthquakes on Feb. 6 followed by another strong quake two weeks later.
“The glassware was very beautiful, more than usual, but then we had this (earthquake), and it all got ruined,” he said, after his home and shop survived the first tremors but not the later one.
He estimated that 5 percent of his merchandise survived.
Iran’s currency, meanwhile, continued its slide to hit new lows, weighed by the unrest and Tehran’s increased isolation under mounting Western sanctions
Updated 24 February 2023
Reuters
TEHRAN: Demonstrators marched in Iran’s restive southeast on Friday amid reports on social media that security forces were surrounding a mosque at the center of weekly anti-government rallies.
Anti-government protests have been taking place across Iran since last September’s death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini for flouting hijab policy, which requires women to entirely cover their hair and bodies.
“We swear on our comrades’ blood to stand strong until the end,” hundreds of demonstrators were seen chanting in a video from the flashpoint city of Zahedan posted by the activist news agency HRANA.
Another widely circulated video purported to show security forces beating and arresting a Baluch man in Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province.
Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.
FASTFACT
A widely circulated video purported to show security forces beating and arresting a Baluch man in Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province.
The Baluch minority, estimated to number up to 2 million people, has faced discrimination and repression for decades, according to rights groups. Sistan-Baluchistan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran’s poorest provinces and has seen repeated killings by security forces in recent years.
Zahedan saw one of the deadliest days of protests after Amini’s death, with at least 66 people killed in a crackdown there on Sept. 30, Amnesty International said.
As with previous bouts of unrest, authorities appeared to have disrupted internet services on Friday.
“Confirmed: Real-time network data show a significant disruption to internet connectivity in Zahedan, #Iran; the incident comes amid a growing security presence during Friday protests,” NetBlocks internet monitor said.
There was no immediate word on state media of Friday’s protests. Tehran says the protests are instigated by the regime’s foreign enemies.
Iran’s currency, meanwhile, continued its slide to hit new lows, weighed by the unrest and Tehran’s increased isolation under mounting Western sanctions.
The rial plummeted to a new record low of 539,200 against the US dollar on Friday, compared to 526,500 on Thursday, according to foreign exchange site Bonbast.com, amid reports of new sanctions against Iran.
The US Commerce Department targeted Belarus, Iran and others in its latest response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, imposing export control measures and adding more targets to its entity list.
While the nationwide unrest has diminished in recent weeks, probably because of executions and crackdowns, acts of civil disobedience have continued from anti-government graffiti to unveiled women appearing in public.