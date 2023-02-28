VOX Cinemas lowers Saudi ticket prices

You are here

  • Standard ticket prices will be the same regardless of screening time, cinema location, or movie
RIYADH: VOX Cinemas, the movie arm of Majid Al Futtaim, has dropped ticket prices for standard and premium seats across all its 15 cinemas in Saudi Arabia.

Under the two-tier pricing strategy, standard-view tickets have been reduced from SR45 ($12) to SR35 and premium tickets from SR54 to SR45.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi, country head for Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas, and Lifestyle, said: “Cinema has an incredible ability to bring communities together to enjoy a shared cultural experience.

“Building on this commitment, we are now offering cinema lovers the most affordable movie ticket in the Kingdom, enabling an even wider audience to enjoy the magic of movies.

“We also provide a wide array of experiences including Gold and IMAX among others to cater to our diverse guests’ needs and preferences.”

Standard ticket prices will be the same regardless of screening time, cinema location, or movie.




Mom-of-three Sara Fatimah said: “I always like to go and watch movies, but the ticket was too high and became nearly too unaffordable for a middle-class family.

“Besides, the extra amount ends up being consumed on snacks and drinks, making it expensive. VOX Cinemas has the best movie experience and this low-ticket scheme will definitely have the public flocking to theaters.”

Another moviegoer, Mohammed Radwan, said: “The news of getting a prime seat at a lower ticket price in VOX Cinemas is amazing. The theaters of VOX give you another level of experience and are worth the time spent.

“I believe there is a lack of schemes at most of the cinemas here in the Kingdom and with less competition between cinema houses, the offer from VOX will have a positive response from the public.”

Since launching almost five years ago, VOX Cinemas has provided immersive cinema experiences throughout Saudi Arabia.

The company has built an infrastructure of cinemas integrated with leisure and entertainment in line with its commitment to realize the goals of Vision 2030 and support the Quality of Life Program by enhancing participation in cultural and entertainment activities.

 

TORONTO: Canada announced Monday it is banning TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it might be a first step to further action.
“I suspect that as government takes the significant step of telling all federal employees that they can no longer use TikTok on their work phones many Canadians from business to private individuals will reflect on the security of their own data and perhaps make choices,” Trudeau said.
The European Union’s executive branch said last week it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure.
The EU’s action follows similar moves in the US, where more than half of the states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government devices.
Last week, Canada’s federal privacy watchdog and its provincial counterparts in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec announced an investigation to delve into whether the app complies with Canadian privacy legislation.
TikTok is wildly popular with young people, but its Chinese ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to collect data on Western users or push pro-China narratives and misinformation. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020
TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and America over security and data privacy amid worries that the app could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users’ information. It comes as China and the West are locked in a wider tug of war over technology ranging from spy balloons to computer chips.
Canadian Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said the federal government will also block the app from being downloaded on official devices in the future.
Fortier said in statement the Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that it “presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”
The app will be removed from Canadian government issued phones on Tuesday.
“On a mobile device, TikTok’s data collection methods provide considerable access to the contents of the phone,” Fortier said.
“While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised.”
Recent media reports have also raised concerns about potential Chinese interference in recent Canadian elections, prompting opposition parties to call for a public inquiry into alleged foreign election interference.
“It’s curious that the Government of Canada has moved to block TikTok on government-issued devices— without citing any specific security concern or contacting us with questions— only after similar bans were introduced in the EU and the US,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a email.
The company is always available to discuss the privacy and security of Canadians, the statement said. “Singling out TikTok in this way does nothing to achieve that shared goal,” the email said. “All it does is prevent officials from reaching the public on a platform loved by millions of Canadians.”

DUBAI: The UK has brewed up a campaign to attract more visitors from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

The “Spill the Tea on Great Britain” campaign is a nod to the common stereotype of the UK being a nation of tea drinkers — and plays on the British idiom of something you like being your “cup of tea”.

Short films and images are used to promote the country’s attractions, from festivals, arts, music and architecture in the campaign run by VisitBritain, the national tourism agency.

British company Tregothnan has created a limited run of “themed teas” that will be available for tasting at VisitBritain promotional events. They include “graffi-tea” in a nod to UK street art, “festival tea” showcasing live music and #NoFilterTea highlighting the country’s camera-friendly landscapes. Monster hunting tea can perhaps be drunk while trying to spot the elusive (some say imaginary) Loch Ness monster in Scotland.

This first phase of the campaign will run until spring and focus on major upcoming events such as the coronation of King Charles and Liverpool’s hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine in May.

“The GCC is an important tourism market for Britain, and we are delighted to be running this dedicated campaign, tapping into motivations for travel this year, to build on the strong recovery we have seen,” said Carol Maddison, VisitBritain’s interim deputy director.

VisitBritain found that discovering new and surprising experiences were high on the wishlist for travelers. 

According to its research, almost eight in 10 Saudi visitors were driven to choose their next destination based on unique experiences that they can’t have elsewhere.

Based on these insights, the campaign was designed to focus on what Britain has to offer, from “adrenaline-filled coastal and countryside adventures to iconic summer festivals; street food tours to street art tours to afternoon teas with a magical twist,” Maddison said.

The campaign, which has a budget of more than £1 million (just over SAR5 million), will be featured on social media platforms, radio, print, digital display and digital adverts along Riyadh’s Boulevard.

It will also include dedicated English and Arabic websites.

Additionally, VisitBritain is working with trade partners such as WeGo and media company Matador to amplify the campaign’s reach in the Gulf and drive bookings for spring and summer.

Saudi Arabia is the UK’s 34th largest inbound visitor market and 13th most valuable in terms of visitor spending. In 2019, there were 221,000 visits from Saudi Arabia to the UK, with those visitors spending £627 million on their trips.

Spending in the UK by visitors from Saudi Arabia was forecasted to reach 2019 levels within 2022, with visits expected to exceed pre-COVID levels by 2025.
 

NEW YORK: Twitter has laid off at least 200 employees, or 10 percent of its workforce, according to The New York Times, as job cuts continue at US tech behemoths.
The fresh layoffs include product managers, big data experts and engineers working on machine learning and platform reliability, the US daily reported on Sunday.
Twitter did not immediately confirm the reports when contacted by AFP.
Esther Crawford, in charge of the social network’s product development, was one of the employees let go, according to the Times.
Crawford was among the few remaining Twitter executives from before its October acquisition by Elon Musk who had not resigned or been fired.
Head of the new Twitter Blue verification program, she had been a staunch supporter of Musk and the company, going so far as to retweet a photo of herself sleeping in a sleeping bag at her workplace.
“The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos.”
Other giants in the once-unassailable tech sector — including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta — have announced thousands of layoffs in the past year.
The firings come after a major hiring spree in the tech industry when the companies scrambled to meet skyrocketing demand for their products as people went online for work, shopping and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

BRUSSELS: EU industry chief Thierry Breton on Monday defended a consultation on whether Big Tech should foot the bill for billions of euros of investments in Europe’s telecoms infrastructure, saying it was not about putting Big Telecoms’ interests above tech companies.
The consultation launched last week pits Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Telefonica SA, Telecom Italia SpA against Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp.
The European Union official said he did not see the issue as “a binary choice between those who provide networks today and those who feed them with the traffic.”
“For me the real challenge is to make sure that by 2030 our fellow citizens and business on our streets across the EU – including here in Barcelona – have access to fast, reliable and data-intense Gigabit connectivity,” Breton said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the Spanish city.
“And for that we need the connectivity networks – highways – of the future. That is the vision. It is not about whether one vested interest should prevail over another,” he said.
The Dutch government on Monday warned against imposing an Internet toll on tech companies, the first EU government to criticize Breton’s plan after its Thursday launch, saying such a move may breach net neutrality rules and lead to price hikes for Europeans.
Still, Breton took a swipe at the big US tech companies with their large-scale data centers, their cloud-based radio access network (RAN) — the radio element of a cellular system — and their closed ecosystems.
“We see hyperscalers in cloud and platform services leveraging their market dominance to move into the telco space, using their cash reserves to develop Cloud RAN networks and to provide direct services to business,” he said.
“And interoperability or openness are not currently a strong feature of their business model.”
He called for a serious discussion of possible hurdles to cross-border telecoms consolidation, siding with operators who say tough EU merger rules impede deals, and also talked up the benefits of an integrated radio spectrum market.
“I see these two issues as currently holding back our collective potential compared to other continents,” Breton said.

RIYADH: Online streaming giant Netflix has launched a creative producer training program in Saudi Arabia in a further boost to the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

According to a press release, Netflix will help upskill 15 professional Saudi television creative producers through this seven-week program.

The program is available via the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts and will take participants through the process of creating, forming, and executing a TV pitch, pilot script, and writers’ room led by award-winning writer and producer Jason Shuman. 

The program kicked off with an intensive three-day, in-person training session in Riyadh covering the full range of skills required to develop television shows. 

“The entire program was beautifully put together. I was thoroughly impressed with the passion and professionalism of both the Netflix and SCA team,” said Shuman. 

He added: “The students in attendance may have been born and raised far from Hollywood, but their love and appreciation for the arts, especially in the medium of television, was as genuine as I’ve ever seen. I am excited for the future of storytelling in Saudi Arabia.” 

Nuha El Tayeb, content director Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa at Netflix said that the booming entertainment industry in Saudi Arabia is presenting enormous opportunities for creative talents to grow and build their careers. 

“Knowledge transfer is critical to building this thriving creative community, and partnerships like the one with USC, allow us to expose promising talent to the tools and industry insight needed to create best in class content,” added El Tayeb. 

