Injured Rafael Nadal out of Indian Wells and Miami Masters

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the upcoming Indian Wells hard-court tournament on Tuesday because of injury. (AP file photo)
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

  • The news comes after the Spaniard said in late January he expected to miss six to eight weeks with the hip flexor injury he sustained at the Australian Open
LOS ANGELES: Rafael Nadal will miss the ATP 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami, the 22-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on social media on Tuesday.

“I am sad that I won’t be able to compete at Indian Wells nor Miami,” Nadal said in a tweet which came after Indian Wells officials announced he had withdrawn from the tournament in the California desert that starts next week.

“Very sad not to be there. I’ll miss all my US fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing.”

The news comes after the Spaniard said in late January he expected to miss six to eight weeks with the hip flexor injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

“We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year,” Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Nadal, who said on Jan. 26 that tests had confirmed a moderate muscle tear in his left hip, posted video on Twitter showing him training in the gym.

“Took my time off, started rehab, gym and physiotherapy as instructed by the doctors,” he said. “Getting ready to come back the in the best conditions.”

That likely means for the clay-court season that starts in mid-April and leads into Roland Garros, where he would be chasing a 15th French Open title in May.

Nadal, who made history as the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2022 Australian Open, hobbled out of this year’s edition in January after just two matches.

He said in Melbourne he had had the problem for “a couple of days” but at that point had not received a diagnosis.

Nadal, whose stellar career has been marked by injuries, was adamant that he would continue playing.

Last year Nadal was undefeated heading into Indian Wells, having posted victories in an Australian Open tune-up in Melbourne before rallying from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

He won the ATP tournament in Acapulco and reached the final at Indian Wells, where he was stunned by American Taylor Fritz in the final as he battled a rib injury.

He returned to win his 22nd Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, a record that Novak Djokovic has since matched.

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal

Resilient Djokovic overcomes Machac in Dubai Tennis Championships opener

Resilient Djokovic overcomes Machac in Dubai Tennis Championships opener
Updated 26 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Resilient Djokovic overcomes Machac in Dubai Tennis Championships opener

Resilient Djokovic overcomes Machac in Dubai Tennis Championships opener
  • World No. 1 pushed to 3rd set tiebreak in epic 1st-round clash against unheralded world No. 130
  • 3rd seed Medvedev reached 2nd round after comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win against Italy’s Arnaldi
Updated 26 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: World No.1 Novak Djokovic was forced to dig deep to ensure his progression in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The evergreen Serbian belatedly edged out qualifier Tomas Machac in a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1) opening round victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Chasing a sixth Dubai title, Djokovic, the event’s top seed and a five-time champion, appeared on course for a routine win after a straight-forward opening set.

Machac, however, stirred the prospect of an unlikely upset with a relentless series of scintillating backhand winners that left Djokovic staring at the sky in bewilderment as the world No. 130 clinched the second set to level the match.

With the tie delicately poised at 1-1 in the third and final set, Machac appeared to injure his right wrist during an innocuous cross-court forehand. After a brief physio break, Djokovic seized control and steamrolled into a 4-1 lead.

Determined and defiant, Machac refused to surrender and, after breaking the Djokovic serve again, the Czech underdog levelled things up at 4-4.

With both players displaying nerves of steel to force a tiebreak, Djokovic belatedly stamped his authority on proceedings to triumph in the match decider.

Djokovic said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere out there; Dubai is one of my favourite tournaments and cities to play tennis.

“Tomas didn’t play like 130 in the world today. He played great tennis, and he was giving me all kinds of trouble. But I guess I found another gear when it mattered.

“I haven’t played much tennis coming into Dubai, so I’m hoping I can pick up my level as the tournament progresses,” the 22-time Grand Slam winner added.

Djokovic was recognized after the match for setting another benchmark in his unparalleled career. Flanked by Salah Tahlak, the joint chief operating officer of Dubai Duty Free and tournament director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Djovokic received rapturous applause from the capacity crowd for reaching 378 cumulative weeks as world No. 1 during his two-decade career – a new record in the men’s and women’s game.

The Serbian, who faces France’s Tallon Griekspoor in the last 16, said: “It’s very special. I’m flattered and thrilled to be amongst the biggest names in this sport’s history.

“As a young boy growing up in Serbia, I dreamt of two things: Winning Wimbledon and reaching number one. I am blessed to have achieved my childhood dreams, several times. I am extremely grateful I can still play at this level after so many years,” he added.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev will join Djokovic in the second round after a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi. The world No. 7 will play Alexander Bublik in the second round after the Kazakhstan national progressed with a 6-1, 1-0 victory over Alexandar Lazarov, with the Bulgarian withdrawing from the match, and tournament, with an injury.

Medvedev said: “I feel great. Even today I felt like I was far from my best tennis, but I managed to close it out in two sets, that always helps.

“I’m just really happy to be on a streak right now. Streaks always finish, but I will try to extend mine as long as I can. I’m feeling great and hopefully I can do some good things here in Dubai,” he added.

Topics: tennis Novak Djokovic Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships

Fan favorite Malek Jaziri calls time on 20-year career at Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Tunisian granted wildcard for event so he could bow out at his ‘special place’
  • 39-year-old reached semifinals of Dubai event in 2018
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: After 20 years in the sport, Tunisian Malek Jaziri called time on his trailblazing career on Monday night after losing in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The 39-year-old Pan Arab Games gold medalist lost to Alejandro Fokina of Spain 6-2, 6-0 on center court before saying goodbye to an appreciative crowd.

Jaziri had been granted a wildcard to play in the tournament, an event in which he appeared 10 times and become a firm fan favorite after reaching the semifinals in 2018.

On Monday, he started well, holding serve twice and leading 40-15 in his third service game. But his opponent, ranked No. 31 in the world, fought back to break. Jaziri did not win another game as Fokina closed out the set before delivering the Tunisian a bagel for the match.

“He played a good game and was much better physically for sure,” Jaziri said. “I’m not in my best shape, so he tried to make me move a little bit.”

The Tunisian said he was was determined to play his last professional game in front of his fans at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and thanked Tournament Director Salah Tahlak for making it happen.

A finalist in the Istanbul Open later the same year, his run to the semis in Dubai in 2018 saw him beat Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas before losing to eventual winner Roberto Bautista Agut. He also faced Roger Federer in Dubai in 2013, Novak Djokovic in 2016 and Andy Murray in 2017.

“Dubai is a special place for me and a place where I have a lot of good memories,” Jaziri said. “That’s why I wanted to finish here in Dubai. I played most of the world No. 1s here, most of the tournament’s No. 1 seeds. All these flashbacks came to me today.”

Reflecting on an illustrious career in which he flew the flag for the Arab world, became the first Tunisian to reach an ATP Tour final and was once ranked No. 42 in the world, Jaziri said he had no regrets.

“I wanted to be in the top 100,” he said. “I never had anyone before me to say I want to be top 20, top 10 or No. 1. I dreamt only to be top 100 and I made top 50. So I made it. I did everything by myself.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) Malek Jaziri Tunisia

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships

Record-breaker Djokovic fit and raring to go at Dubai Tennis Championships
  • World No. 1 says he is ‘getting closer to 100 percent’ after hamstring troubles and is chasing sixth title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Updated 27 February 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic insists that while he may have only been given the medical all-clear to compete at this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as recently as five days ago, he has no intention of using this week’s ATP 500 tournament as competitive training, revealing that he values every trophy he wins “three or four times more than he did 10 years ago.”

Djokovic, 35, battled with a hamstring tear last month on route to winning a 10th Australian Open and returns on Tuesday for the first time since lifting the trophy, his record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. The big-hitting Serb will start his campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium against Tomas Machac, searching for a sixth win in the emirate’s famous tournament, which runs this year from Feb. 27 to March 4.   

“It was always in my plan to be here and participate in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” said Djokovic. “I didn’t know whether I was going to be here or not. Probably only five or six days ago, we knew that it is going to be possible. I had almost three weeks with no tennis, so these last few days it’s really been about getting as much tennis practice as possible. I’m getting closer to 100 percent — still not there, but the important thing is there is no pain. I don’t have a hindrance to the way I move on the court.”

Djokovic will start a record 387th week atop the world rankings on Monday, yet his desire to win has not dwindled.

“Everywhere I go, I want to win,” he said. “Every trophy I get to win now maybe values three or four times as much as some trophies I won 10 years ago, because I know that it’s different. I don’t know how much time I have left; how many more years I’m going to play. I try to really get the most out of the present moment in every tournament that I play.”

The first player looking to stand in ther way of further success is Machac, a 22-year-old Czech ranked 119 places below him in the world rankings and with just nine match wins so far on the ATP Tour. Developing a quiet reputation for his speed, agility and power from the baseline, he qualified for this week’s main draw with wins over Marton Fucsovics and Matteo Arnaldi.

The confirmed main draw includes eight of the world’s top 20 players, including reigning champion Andrey Rublev who will face Djokovic’s compatriot Filip Krajinovic, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev who will meet Jiri Lehecka, and Canadian prospect Felix Auger-Aliassime who will need to overcome American Maxime Cressy.

Both Daniil Medvedev, the World No. 8 who was victorious in Doha at the weekend, and his opponent in the Qatar final, a rejuvenated Andy Murray, were expected to take part.

Medvedev will meet Lucky Loser Arnaldi, while Murray faces fifth-seed Hubert Hurkacz. Meanwhile, Machac is joined by fellow qualifiers Pavel Kotov, Alexandar Lazarov and Christopher O’Connell, while wildcards have been given to Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, and Australian duo Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alexei Popyrin.

Topics: Dubai Tennis Championships Novak Djokovic

Djokovic pays tribute to ‘habibi friend’ Jaziri as Tunisian’s career reaches end

Tunisian Malek Jaziri and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a picture after the latter’s win during an ATP tennis match. (AFP)
Tunisian Malek Jaziri and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a picture after the latter’s win during an ATP tennis match. (AFP)
Updated 26 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Djokovic pays tribute to ‘habibi friend’ Jaziri as Tunisian’s career reaches end

Tunisian Malek Jaziri and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a picture after the latter’s win during an ATP tennis match. (AFP)
  • 39-year-old will retire after Dubai tennis Championships this week
Updated 26 February 2023
Reem Abulleil

Novak Djokovic has paid tribute to Tunisian Malek Jaziri, who will draw the curtain on his two-decade professional tennis career with one last hurrah in Dubai this week.

At 39, Jaziri walks away as one of the most influential players from Tunisia, North Africa and the Arab world in the last 15 years.

“He is my ‘habibi friend’, I always called him that,” world No.1 Djokovic told Arab News in Dubai on Sunday.

“He’s a fantastic guy, I like him a lot. I saw that he got a wildcard here, so it’s his last dance in this tournament, which is nice, because he had some big wins actually on this court in his career.

“He was one of the most important players coming from the Arab region in the past 10, 15 years. So it’s great that he got the wildcard. It’s very nice of the tournament to give him this last opportunity in a way, to say goodbye.”

Jaziri has already made moves in his post-playing career and is the current coach of Canadian veteran Vasek Pospisil and the captain of Tunisia’s Davis Cup team.

“I know he is going to find himself a great role in tennis in a different manner after his tennis career,” added Djokovic.

“I look forward to watching him this week in Dubai. Hopefully he can put on a good quality match and a good show.”

Jaziri will take on Spanish world No. 31 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round on Monday, which could be the very last match of his professional career.

It is his 10th main draw appearance in Dubai and he’ll be looking to draw on some of his fondest memories at the tournament, where he led Roger Federer by a set and also faced the likes of Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Jaziri was a late bloomer and reached a career-high world ranking of 42 when he was 35 years old.

The Bizerte native represented Tunisia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He made his David Cup debut in 2000 and has amassed a 52-32 win-loss record.

His best Grand Slam results came at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round in singles in 2015 and 2017, and he also made the US Open semi-finals in doubles in 2018.

On the ATP tour, Jaziri was a finalist at the 250 event in Istanbul in 2018, the same year he enjoyed his best Dubai run, making the semis with impressive wins over the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

He flew the flag for Arab and North African tennis for nearly 20 years and helped fill the void that came when Morocco’s star trio Younes El-Aynaoui, Hicham Arazi and Karim Alami retired.

Jaziri has earned more than $4 million in prizes across singles and doubles and has a 104-144 win-loss record at tour level heading into his final tournament.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Malek Jaziri

Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to clinch Dubai WTA title

Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to clinch Dubai WTA title
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to clinch Dubai WTA title

Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to clinch Dubai WTA title
  • The 27-year-old Czech snapped world No. 1 Swiatek’s six-match, 12-set winning streak with a 6-4, 6-2 result in one hour and 31 minutes
  • Krejcikova  is just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament
Updated 26 February 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Barbora Krejcikova defeated Iga Swiatek to claim the Dubai WTA title on Saturday, becoming just the fourth woman this century to defeat the top three players in the world at the same tournament

For former French Open champion Krejcikova, ranked 30 in the world, it was a sixth career title.

The 27-year-old Czech snapped world No. 1 Swiatek’s six-match, 12-set winning streak with a 6-4, 6-2 result in one hour and 31 minutes, in front of a capacity crowd at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium.

Krejcikova had also defeated second-ranked Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Only Venus Williams, Serena Williams and Sabalenka have managed to beat all top three players in a single tournament in the 2000s.

“It’s a huge achievement, what I was able to do this week. I was really enjoying all the matches, I definitely love playing on the big courts,” said Krejcikova, who will move up to 16 in the rankings on Monday.

It was a week of great escapes from Krejcikova — who saved four match points against an eighth-ranked Daria Kasatkina in the second round and rallied back from 0-6, 1-3 down in her quarterfinal against Sabalenka.

“This title definitely means a lot. It was a great week for me, I was improving every single game and today I showed my best,” said Krejcikova, who also defeated Swiatek in the Ostrava final last October.

They are now 2-2 head-to-head in career meetings.

“I have so much respect for Iga, to me she is a big inspiration, she motivates me every day. It was a great final and I’m definitely happy with the result,” she added.

A sharp-angled backhand from a nonchalant Krejcikova gave the Czech an opening service break that helped her to a 3-1 advantage.

Swiatek retaliated, getting back on level terms, but her break for three-all kicked off a series of four consecutive games where neither player managed to hold serve.

Krejcikova finally bucked the trend, taking the last eight straight points of the set to claim a 6-4 lead in 44 minutes. It was the first set Swiatek has lost since her Australian Open fourth round defeat to Elena Rybakina last month.

The 21-year-old Pole won Doha last week and arrived in Saturday’s final having dropped just 14 games in six matches in the Gulf.

Swiatek took a toilet break between sets and had a brief argument with chair umpire Pierre Bacchi when she returned to the court, which eventually ended with her receiving a time violation for taking too long.

Both players regained stability on serve early in the second set before Krejcikova found an opening and inched ahead 4-2. That cushion was all the 27-year-old needed to close out a remarkable victory and clinch the sixth singles title of her career.

Swiatek lost a WTA 1000 final for the first time in her career. She had won all five she previously contested coming in.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to have many finals but hopefully next time it’s going to go my way, because the last two went for you,” Swiatek told Krejcikova after congratulating the Czech during the trophy ceremony.

“Sorry to my team. I’m pretty sure we’re going to get many more, we’re going to keep working.”

Topics: Dubai WTA Barbora Krejcikova Iga Swiatek

