Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev

Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their quarter final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai on March 2, 2023. (AP)
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev

Djokovic to face Medvedev in Dubai semis, Rublev gets Zverev
  • Djokovic improved to 15-0 this season and hasn’t lost since dropping the Paris Masters final to Holger Rune last November
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

DUBAI: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The five-time Dubai champion’s 20th straight victory set the stage for a last-four match against Medvedev, who defeated Borna Coric 6-3, 6-2 in the nightcap at the hard-court tournament.

“I’m playing good right now but when you play Novak, Novak is always the favorite,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “He’s playing great, moving great. I always had some good fights with him, so I’m hoping for my best shape tomorrow because that’s the only way to beat him.”

Djokovic is playing in his first event since winning the Australian Open for his record-equaling 22nd Grand Slam singles title. The 35-year-old Serb had a partially torn hamstring when he captured his 10th title at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic improved to 15-0 this season and hasn’t lost since dropping the Paris Masters final to Holger Rune last November. He followed that up by winning the ATP Finals title in Turin.

Defending Dubai champion Andrey Rublev will face Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal match.

Rublev advanced by defeating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 7-6 (3). Zverev topped Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4.

It will be Zverev’s first semifinal since the French Open last June, when he injured his right ankle while playing against Rafael Nadal. He underwent surgery days later to repair torn ligaments.

“It’s been a very difficult time for me the last, I would say, nine months,” the 25-year-old German, who was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open, said in his on-court interview. “The hard work is paying off and I’m extremely happy with what the progress is and how I’m playing right now.”

Rublev, a 25-year-old Russian who is ranked No. 6, reached the semifinals for the third straight year.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Hubert Hurkacz Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm has big finish for 65 and the lead at Bay Hill
  • Rahm had said earlier in the week he doesn’t think he can be beat when he is firing on all cylinders
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Jon Rahm started his round strong and ended it even better Thursday, closing eagle-birdie-birdie for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Not even the brute test of Bay Hill was a match for golf’s hottest player.

“Amazing round of golf,” he said. “I wish all of them were as enjoyable as this one.”

That doesn’t mean it was perfection by any means. Rahm, playing in the afternoon when the greens became a bit more crusty, opened with three straight birdies. He held steady the rest of the way until his big burst at the end allowed him to zoom past Honda Classic winner Chris Kirk and Cameron Young.

He hit only eight fairways. He twice was blocked by trees, one time escaping with par with a 30-foot putt on the 15th hole.

But oh, that finish.

Rahm hit 5-iron to 25 feet on the fringe at the par-5 16th and holed it for eagle. On the par-3 17th, he hammered a 7-iron that cleared the bunker and landed in just the right spot to roll out to 2 feet. And on the closing hole, he hit a soft 9-iron to a front pin that settled about 6 feet away.

Rahm had said earlier in the week he doesn’t think he can be beat when he is firing on all cylinders, a belief by most top players. He also said he couldn’t think of a tournament where he played his absolute best.

“Go through the round and you’ll see plenty of mistakes,” Rahm said. “I just took advantage of minimizing mistakes and converted a couple of situations into really good scores. But it can always be better.

“But it’s the first day,” he added. “Ask me that on Sunday if I keep playing like this, and I’ll probably change my answer.”

Bay Hill is bracing for the worst over the next few days, with the wind expected to be strong on a course that already is fast and firm.

Kirk is coming off an emotional win nearly eight years in the making. He carried that momentum to seven birdies for a 67 during the morning round. Young also had a 67 in morning conditions that might be as easy as Bay Hill gets all week.

They were joined by Kurt Kitayama, who had a chance to challenge Rahm until dropping his lone shot on his final hole at No. 9.

The group at 68 included defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, all among the top 20 in the world.

But it starts at the top, and Rahm looks as tough as ever. He already has three PGA Tour wins this year, and he has won five of his last nine tournaments worldwide.

Rory McIlroy, who has a mathematical chance to return to No. 1 in the world with a win, was over par from his opening hole and scratched out a 73, including a double bogey on the par-5 sixth hole when he drove into the water.

Kirk won the Honda Classic in a playoff just four days ago, a monumental win for the 37-year-old from Georgia who stepped away from the PGA Tour to seek help for alcoholism and depression.

It has been nonstop ever since — the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday, the drive north to Orlando and golf at Isleworth with longtime friend Charlie Culberson of the Tampa Bay Rays, the pro-am Wednesday and then one of the toughest tests on the Florida swing.

He was up to the task with a round that started and ended with a bogey and featured seven birdies in between.

“I’ve definitely been busy, and so 5:30 came early this morning and felt strange a little bit, like, ‘OK, we’re really doing this all over again.’ So felt a little bit out of in the very beginning, but then settled in and played some solid golf,” Kirk said.

It helped to hole a pair of 30-foot birdie putts, but otherwise he looked as though he didn’t want to wait another eight years for his next win.

Young is waiting for his first, and it’s hard to imagine this kind of talent waiting much longer. He had two close calls in the majors last year, including a 31 on the back nine of St. Andrews to finish one back at the British Open.

Young has a connection to Bay Hill. His father, David, recently retired as the longtime head pro at Sleepy Hollow in New York, and they occasionally spent weeks during the winter in Orlando at nearby Orange Tree. Young played Bay Hill every so often as a teenager.

“The golf course in tournament shape is a different animal when the rough gets like this and the green gets firms,” Young said.

That’s not to suggest he had his way with Bay Hill when it wasn’t set up for the PGA Tour.

“It’s not easy as it is,” he said. “And I wasn’t quite as good then.”

Bay Hill figures could be tough as ever if a strong wind arrives. Players were having a tough time finding pitch marks on the green during the Wednesday pro-am.

“We’ll see what happens on these greens,” Scheffler said. “It better not blow too hard or they may need to slow them down or something. I really don’t know what they’re going to do.”

For now, the bigger concern might be how to stop Rahm.

Topics: Jon Rahm Arnold Palmer Invitational Chris Kirk Cameron Young Kurt Kitayama

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
  • United’s 2-1 win in August was the first time they had beaten Liverpool in the league since 2018
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: One of English soccer’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield on Sunday with the tables turned.

Last season, it was Liverpool in pursuit of a quadruple of trophies. This year, it is a Manchester United team rejuvenated by manager Erik ten Hag that has a chance to win four titles.

If United can navigate their way around arguably its most difficult remaining test in the Premier League, a serious title challenge could be possible.

Having already played leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City home and away this season, a trip to Anfield represents the last major test of United’s credentials, even after Liverpool’s recent struggles for consistency.

A Liverpool team that has already beaten City and Italian league leader Napoli at home this season could threaten Ten Hag’s ambitions. The Merseyside club would relish the opportunity to derail United’s momentum as well as boost their own push for a Champions League qualifying spot.

As impressive as United’s transformation has been under their Dutch manager, the team have yet to secure a win against one of their major rivals away from Old Trafford. That makes the visit to Anfield potentially even more instructive regarding the 20-time league champions’ progress.

The 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs last month was evidence of the growing confidence and courage of a team that has been unable to keep pace with City and Liverpool in recent years. And while United went on to win the second leg 2-1 and advance to the round of 16, they are still waiting for that significant victory at the home of a leading club this season.

Ten Hag was humbled in his first Manchester derby in October when losing to City 6-3. At Arsenal in January, United missed the chance to put real pressure on the leaders with a 3-2 loss, courtesy of Eddie Nketiah’s winner in stoppage time. It took an injury-time goal from Casemiro to salvage a 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier in the season.

United’s all-around improvement, however, has been undeniable, with Wednesday’s come-from-behind 3-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup the latest example of the team’s resilience.

“We showed we have the character to deal with difficult situations. The team can keep going with energy,” Ten Hag said. “They believe they can win games and once again they did it and I’m happy with that process. This team does not show panic and can change the dynamic of the game.”

Those qualities will be put to the test by a Liverpool team that has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning 5-0 and 4-0 last season.

United’s 2-1 win in August was the first time they had beaten Liverpool in the league since 2018.

If United can pick up three points, however, the season’s run-in will look relatively smooth, while Arsenal and City still have to play each other again and both face Liverpool as well.

Arsenal’s 4-0 rout of Everton on Wednesday opened up an 11-point gap on third-place United, who have a game in hand.

The only other standout away games for United are at Newcastle and Tottenham, though neither compares to the tension that accompanies a trip to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his own ambitions beyond disrupting the title contenders, despite a season of struggle. The 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Wednesday moved Liverpool within six points of fourth-place Tottenham.

There have been signs of the 2020 champions rediscovering their form in recent weeks with morale-boosting wins against Everton and Newcastle. The latest, against Wolverhampton, provided hope that Klopp can still salvage the season by at least qualifying for the Champions League.

The German coach described it as the “best possible way” to prepare for United.

“I think Man United is the team in form in the moment, maybe together with Arsenal — and City are doing well,” Klopp said, adding that the home crowd could be a factor. “I thought Anfield proved a point tonight again. It was super, super-enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit. We were all together — I loved that. That’s what we need again on Sunday.”

Topics: Manchester United Liverpool English Premier League (EPL)

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
  • It was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks
  • Barca won on Thursday despite playing without some of their top scorers because of injuries
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

MADRID: Barcelona won the first battle against rival Real Madrid on Thursday, picking up a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In what was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks, Barcelona triumphed after an own-goal by Madrid defender Éder Militao in the first half.

The rivals will also meet in the Spanish league on March 19 in Barcelona and in the return leg of the Copa semifinals on April 5.

It was also the first match between the rivals since it became public Barcelona paid millions of euros over several years to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. A banner by Madrid fans at the Bernabéu said: “Clean and white, never tarnished.”

Osasuna defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Wednesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Barcelona took the lead in the 26th when the ball careened off Militao after a run into the area by Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. The goal came after Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga lost possession near midfield. It was initially disallowed for an offside by Kessie but later got confirmed after video review.

Madrid thought it had opened the scoring with Karim Benzema in the 12th but he was offside. Kessie came close to adding to Barcelona’s lead in the 74th but his shot from the middle of the area was inadvertently deflected near the goal line by teammate Ansu Fati.

Barcelona defeated Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January but had lost by the same score in the first “clasico” of the season in a league match at the Bernabeu last year.

Barcelona also got the best of Madrid the last time they met in the Copa, advancing in the 2019 semifinals with a 3-0 win in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona got the win Thursday despite playing without some of their top scorers because of injuries — Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri, a trio that has combined for 40 goals this season, with 25 coming from Lewandowski. Coach Xavi also couldn’t count on central defender Andreas Christensen because of an injury. He started with Marcos Alonso in Christensen’s place and Ronald Araujo was improvised in the right back position.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets played in his 46th “clasico” to surpass former teammate Lionel Messi and Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for most appearances in the game between the clubs.

Barcelona were coming off a 1-0 loss at Almería in the Spanish league, which marked the first time the Catalan club failed to score since October. Before that, they were eliminated by Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs. They lead Madrid by seven points in the league.

Madrid were without central defender David Alaba and left back Ferland Mendy because of injuries. Rodrygo was back from injury but started on the bench, with Vinícius Junior and Benzema in the starting lineup.

Barcelona are the club with most Copa titles with 31, eight more than Athletic. Madrid are next with 19, but none since 2014.

The final will be played on May 6 in Seville.

Topics: Copa del Rey Barcelona FC real madrid

'Super Saturday' promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup

‘Super Saturday’ promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup
Updated 02 March 2023
Laura King

‘Super Saturday’ promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup

‘Super Saturday’ promises exciting day of prep races for Dubai World Cup
  • Official feature this weekend is G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds, over the World Cup trip of 2000 meters on dirt
  • Salute The Soldier won this in 2021 and he has looked back to his best this season, but it will be hard to dominate this race from his wide draw in 10
Updated 02 March 2023
Laura King

I love Super Saturday. It is a day of prep races for the Dubai World Cup, so it feels a bit like the big day, but there is less security and no issues with parking. It is a great, relaxed, day out and you get to watch two Group 1 races for as little as AED2 ($0.5). Bargain.

Onto the racing, which there is plenty of. There are nine races on the card at Meydan on Saturday and none had fewer declarations than 10, so it will not be an easy afternoon for Pick 6 players.

The official feature is G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds, over the World Cup trip of 2000 meters on dirt. With the big race favorites, Algiers and Country Grammer, safely tucked up in their barns, this is a very open affair.

Salute The Soldier won this in 2021 and he has looked back to his best this season, but it will be hard to dominate this race from his wide draw in 10. There is also a fair bit of pace in the race, with Bendoog also liking to press forward. Bhupat Seemar’s giant four-year-old does not necessarily stop, either, and I fancy him to win this.

The G1 Jebel Hatta, prep race for the Dubai Turf, looks in the hands of Godolphin, who runs four. William Buick has opted to ride Master Of The Seas over Valiant Prince, despite the latter being unbeaten in four runs at this course. With G2 winner Real World — recently gelded — also in the lineup for Saeed bin Suroor, this is a fascinating race, especially as bin Suroor states that Real World is only 85 percent fit for this task. Even that might be just good enough, however, and I will side with him to take his Meydan turf record to two from two.

The G2 Dubai City of Gold is a prep for the Sheema Classic, but, in truth, far superior horses will be traveling over for that race. Saturday’s contest is wide open, with bin Suroor’s White Wolf looking the most interesting one to me. Beaten a short head on soft ground two starts ago, he hated the dirt last time out but should enjoy being back on turf and over 2410 meters here.

The G3 Burj Nahaar also looks open, with 2022 winner Desert Wisdom seemingly not in the same form this year and also drawn wide in 10. Doug Watson has been keen on Canvassed all year, so he is interesting here, but would it not be great if Secret Ambition could roll back the years? The 2021 G2 Godolphin Mile winner ran a good second in the Jebel Ali Mile last time out and may have still needed that run to get fully fit. He is well drawn in three and should be able to have a say in the finish.

The G3 Nad Al-Sheba Turf Sprint also lacks a standout performer but City Walk beat a few of these last time out and is well drawn again. The intriguing Al Dasim represents the three-year-old brigade, having beaten his own age group twice over course and distance. He won in a faster time than City Walk, too, so he is the tentative pick here.

The Listed Al Bastakiya sees 12 three-year-olds compete for a place in the G2 UAE Derby and I think it is Ami Please who will get there. Trained in the US by Doug O’Neill, the daughter of Goldencents ran a game race when second in the G3 UAE Oaks last time and should go well here, although she does have to overcome a poor draw in 11. Go Soldier Go, an impressive maiden winner over course and distance, is another for the shortlist.

The Ras Al-Khor, race seven, is not a prep for anything but may one day move up to pattern level and join the World Cup card. It is hard to get away from Al Suhail, who won a Group 2 over course and distance but carries the same weight as horses rated 25 lbs below. He is quirky but has been handed a very nice task here.

The G3 Mahab Al-Shimaal, prep for the G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, looks very interesting. Watson is keen on Isolate, who ran a good second on local debut behind Tuz. With that rival now drawn wide, Isolate may be able to make up the three lengths he needs and he gets the nod here.

Lastly, to the first, where 16 Purebred Arabians clash in their G1 Maktoum Challenge R3. Arabians can be unpredictable, but Kerless Del Roc has by far the best form under these conditions and looks the winner to me.

Topics: Dubai World Cup G1 Maktoum Challenge R3 for Thoroughbreds Salute The Soldier Bendoog

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Taylor Spivey targets 2024 Olympics as World Triathlon Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
  • Competition on March 3-4 offers athletes the chance to claim precious qualifying points for Paris
  • Taylor Spivey will be among the stars competing in Friday’s elite race at the Yas Marina Circuit
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News

Women’s world No.3 Taylor Spivey says the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi is the start of an important year for her as she aims to qualify for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The 31-year-old American will be among the stars competing in Friday’s elite race at the Yas Marina Circuit. She returns to Abu Dhabi after finishing seventh in the World Triathlon Championship finals, and although she is recovering from illness, is determined to give her best this weekend.

Speaking to Arab News, she said: “I only properly started training about four weeks ago but it’s an important year for me considering it’s Olympic qualification and I really want to be there. Having started training late and also being sick, I have really low expectations for the race in Abu Dhabi.

“I never want to go into a race just to complete it. I always want to do well, but right now I’m trying to be realistic in terms of my preparation and my health, and I’ll do the best I can.”

With the Olympic Games more than a year away, this season’s series offers athletes the chance to claim precious qualifying points. Spivey has her eyes set on competing in the biggest sporting competition.

“My only goal for this year is to qualify for the Olympics. The qualification events will be in Paris and at the Grand Final so those are key for me. At the same time, I would like to be consistent in podium finishes while a World Series win is also something that I would love to achieve,” she said.

The Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will host the race, and Spivey is looking forward to testing herself at the venue.

“Everywhere we race is just so different and that’s special about being on this circuit. We get to not only experience different cities, but also different race courses and just different cultures, and it’s cool. This race is generally pretty hot and I think everyone gets a little bit excited to race on the F1 course, so it’s a nice place to be.”

Topics: World Triathlon Championship Series Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi Taylor Spivey

