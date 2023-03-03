ASEAN must be tougher in bid to resolve Myanmar crisis, says Malaysia’s prime minister
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, is conferred a Doctor of Laws degree, honoris causa, led by Angelo Jimenez, right, president of the University of the Philippines on March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
MANILA: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a visit to the Philippines that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must prove it is “relevant” in helping to resolve the crisis in Myanmar.
In a pre-recorded interview with Philippine news channel ANC aired on Friday, Anwar said that ASEAN, which is leading diplomatic efforts to bring peace, needed to be more assertive and noted that his country was shouldering 200,000 displaced people from Myanmar.
“We can’t see this as a purely internal issue, so I have appealed to friends in ASEAN to say, look we have to be tougher,” Anwar said. “If necessary engage with the armed forces of this country because sometimes the military junta do not understand the civilian narrative.”
Myanmar has been beset by social, political and economic chaos since its military overthrew an elected government in 2021.
Human rights groups and the United Nations have accused Myanmar’s military of carrying out atrocities as part of a crackdown on its opponents. The junta labels its opponents “terrorists” seeking to destroy the country.
“The atrocities, we cannot condone,” Anwar said. “We have to find an amicable solution which is difficult. We have tried all. ASEAN has to prove it is relevant and able to ease some of problems.”
Some members of ASEAN, which has a long-held principle of staying out of its members’ sovereign affairs, have grown increasingly frustrated at the junta’s failure to honor a peace plan agreed with the generals shortly after the coup.
While the 10-member bloc has barred Myanmar’s generals from attending its high-level meetings, Malaysia, a vocal critic of the junta, has called for tougher action. Myanmar’s military rulers have reacted angrily to what they call interference by ASEAN members.
Dubai: Space X Crew 6 encountered a software problem minutes before docking with the International Space Station (ISS) NASA reported on Friday.
تابعوا وصول رائد الفضاء سلطان النيادي إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية غدًا في 3 مارس، لخوض أطول مهمة فضائية في تاريخ العرب. يبدأ البث المباشر عند الساعة 8:00 صباحًا (بتوقيت دولة الإمارات). ويتم الالتحام بين مركبة دراجون ومحطة الفضاء الدولية عند الساعة 09:43 صباحًا https://t.co/pKUn1DKlkw
SpaceX Crew 6 mission docked at the ISS approximately 24 hours since its launch on Thursday.
On board Crew 6 is Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi who is the second Arab to carry out lengthy space mission.
The Crew-6’s Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, lifted off at 12:34 a.m. EST on Thursday March 2, 2023, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The first attempt to launch them was called off Monday at the last minute because of a clogged filter in the engine ignition system.
They will replace a US-Russian-Japanese crew that has been up there since October. The other station residents are two Russians and an American whose six-month stay was doubled, until September, after their Soyuz capsule sprang a leak. A replacement Soyuz arrived last weekend.
Al-Neyadi, a communications engineer, served as backup for the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa Al-Mansoori, who rode a Russian rocket to the space station in 2019 for a weeklong visit. The oil-rich federation paid for Al-Neyadi’s seat on the SpaceX flight.
Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman was the first Arab in space, launching aboard shuttle Discovery in 1985. He was followed two years later by Syrian astronaut Muhammed Faris, launched by Russia. Both were in space for about a week.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong firefighters battled a huge blaze Friday that broke out overnight at a construction site in a popular shopping district and forced 170 people in nearby buildings to evacuate.
No deaths or injuries have been reported after the fire erupted at the Mariners’ Club redevelopment project in the densely populated Tsim Sha Tsui district at about 11 p.m. Thursday. Multiple floors of the structure — including scaffolding — were on fire, and burning debris floated in the air.
The Empire Group’s redevelopment plan was to build a 42-story architectural landmark to house the historic Mariners’ Club and a new hotel, the firm’s website said.
The fire was largely put out by 8:30 a.m. and authorities were still investigating the cause, deputy chief fire officer Keung Sai-ming said. Firefighters had battled the blaze for about nine hours.
When firefighters arrived at the scene Thursday night, flames were seen on multiple floors of the building but only temporary firefighting equipment was available, Keung said.
“The building is still under construction, so firefighting equipment commonly found in other buildings is not ready for use yet,” he said. “We needed a large number of people to supply water to the very high floors to fight the fire, so we faced many challenges.”
The construction materials there, including wooden boards and metal bars, also made it difficult for fire crews to move around, he added.
The site is surrounded by a shopping center, several hotels and some residential and commercial buildings. Earlier in the night, crowds of onlookers gathered on the street to watch the operation that involved 250 firefighters and paramedics.
“Yesterday night was quite windy. The burning debris was blown toward five buildings by our count,” Keung said. “Two of the buildings, namely a hotel and a commercial building, saw part of their balconies catch on fire. Fortunately, our officers on standby quickly extinguished them.”
As dawn broke, the fire was less serious than it had been hours earlier, although flames could still be seen on multiple floors. The structure’s exterior walls were blackened and parts of its scaffolding appeared shaky.
People staying in three buildings close to the scene had to be evacuated, police said.
One person who stayed in a nearby building was startled and felt sick, and was later sent to a hospital, authorities said. Another resident also felt sick near the scene and went to the hospital, they added.
Tsim Sha Tsui is a tourist and shopping area in Kowloon, and is famous for its skyscrapers and an iconic view of the city’s Victoria Harbor.
PORT VILA, Vanuatu: The South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu was under a state of emergency on Friday after being hit by a succession of earthquakes and cyclones.
An initial 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1804 GMT off the island of Espiritu Santo in the north of the archipelago at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
An aftershock with a magnitude of 5.4 rocked the island shortly after.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was “no tsunami threat” from the initial quake.
With Cyclone Kevin also raging, government spokesman Joe Harry Karu told AFP a state of emergency had been declared by the council of ministers.
Pacific Red Cross spokesman Soneel Ram told AFP no casualties had so far been reported.
When the earthquakes struck Friday, locals were hunkering down as fierce winds from the cyclone tore roofs from buildings and uprooted trees.
Only two days earlier, Cyclone Judy had lashed Vanuatu with winds up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour.
Torrential rain had flooded roads while electricity and communications are still affected across the island nation, home to 320,000.
Dickinson Tevi, secretary-general of the Vanuatu Red Cross Society, warned of the possibility of significant damage.
“People on (Espiritu) Santo felt the earthquake, but couldn’t go outside to assess the damage because of the high winds,” Tevi told AFP from the capital Port Vila.
“They told me they didn’t sleep well as the earthquake hit when they were already awake from the cyclone.”
He said parts of Port Vila have been without power for two days.
“Once the winds have died, we will assess the situation, but there is likely to be significant damage as Cyclone Judy had already damaged many structures.”
In January, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake also struck off Espiritu Santo, sending villagers fleeing to higher ground but causing no major damage.
Vanuatu is in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide, and experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.
It is ranked as one of the countries most susceptible to natural disasters like earthquakes, storm damage, flooding and tsunamis, according to the annual World Risk Report.
WALTERBORO, S.C.: Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the once-prominent lawyer’s fall from grace.
Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge when court is scheduled to reconvene for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
About 30 members of the public seated in the courtroom were largely quiet as the verdict was read, and no audible gasps were heard. A court officer had earlier warned them to be quiet.
Murdaugh’s surviving son sat about four rows behind his father and defense team, frequently resting his face in the palm of his left hand before and while the verdict was read.
After the verdict was read, the defense moved to have a mistrial declared and the outcome tossed out, but Judge Clifton Newman denied the motion and commented on the massive amount of evidence and testimony jurors heard.
“The jury has now considered the evidence for a significant period of time, and the evidence of guilt is overwhelming,” he said.
Through more than 75 witnesses and nearly 800 pieces of evidence, jurors heard about betrayed friends and clients, Murdaugh’s failed attempt to stage his own death in an insurance fraud scheme, a fatal boat crash in which his son was implicated, the housekeeper who died in a fall in the Murdaugh home, the grisly scene of the killings and Bubba, the chicken-snatching dog.
In the end, Murdaugh’s fate appeared sealed by cellphone video taken by his son, who he called “Little Detective” for his knack for finding bottles of painkillers in his father’s belongings after the lawyer had sworn off the pills.
Testimony culminated in Murdaugh’s appearance on the witness stand, when he admitted stealing millions from clients and lying to investigators about being at the dog kennels where the shootings took place but steadfastly maintained his innocence in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
“I did not kill Maggie, and I did not kill Paul. I would never hurt Maggie, and I would never hurt Paul — ever — under any circumstances,” Murdaugh said.
Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife was shot four or five times with a rifle and their 22-year-old son was shot twice with a shotgun at the kennels near their rural Colleton County home on June 7, 2021.
Prosecutors didn’t have the weapons used to kill the Murdaughs or other direct evidence like confessions or blood spatter. But they had a mountain of circumstantial evidence, led by a video locked on Paul Murdaugh’s cellphone for more than a year — video shot minutes before the killings that witnesses testified captured the voices of all three Murdaughs.
Alex Murdaugh had told police repeatedly after the killings that he was not at the kennels and was instead napping before he went to visit his ailing mother that night. Murdaugh called 911 and said he discovered the bodies when he returned home.
But in his testimony, Murdaugh admitted joining Maggie and Paul at the kennels, where he said he took a chicken away from a rowdy yellow Labrador named Bubba — whose name Murdaugh can be heard saying on the video — before heading back to the house shortly ahead of the fatal shootings.
Murdaugh lied about being at the kennels for 20 months before taking the stand on the 23rd day of his trial. He blamed his decadeslong addiction to opioids for making him paranoid, creating a distrust of police. He said that once he went down that path, he felt trapped in the lie.
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave. Once I told a lie — I told my family — I had to keep lying,” he testified.
Prosecutor Creighton Waters grilled Murdaugh about what he repeatedly called the lawyer’s “new story” of what happened at the kennels, walking him moment by moment through the timeline and assailing his “fuzzy” memory of certain details, like his last words to his wife and son.
A state agent also testified that markings on spent cartridges found around Maggie Murdaugh’s body matched markings on fired cartridges at a shooting range elsewhere on the property, though the defense said that kind of matching is an inexact science.
Murdaugh comes from a family that dominated the local legal scene for decades. His father, grandfather and great-grandfather were the area’s elected prosecutors for more than 80 years and his family law firm grew to dozens of lawyers by suing railroads, corporations and other big businesses.
The now-disbarred attorney admitted stealing millions of dollars from the family firm and clients, saying he needed the money to fund his drug habit. Before he was charged with murder, Murdaugh was in jail awaiting trial on about 100 other charges ranging from insurance fraud to tax evasion.
Prosecutors told jurors that Murdaugh was afraid all of his misdeeds were about to be discovered, so he killed his wife and son to gain sympathy to buy time to cover his tracks.
Murdaugh’s lawyers will almost certainly appeal the conviction based on the judge allowing evidence of the financial crimes, which they contend were unrelated to the killings and were used by prosecutors to smear Murdaugh’s reputation.
BOGOTA: A police officer and civilian were killed during violent protests in Colombia’s Caqueta province on Thursday, and 79 officers and nine oilfield workers were taken hostage by rural communities, the human rights ombudsman said.
The violence erupted in a rural part of the San Vicente del Caguan municipality, where an oil field belonging to Emerald Energy was attacked and fire started by protesters, according to Colombia’s national police.
“It’s lamentable that, amid these protests, a policeman and civilian were killed, while several policemen were detained and others were injured,” ombudsman Carlos Camargo said in a statement, adding that his office is offering mediation.
Rural and Indigenous communities had blocked access to the oil field to demand the company, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned company Sinochem, help fix roads in the region.
The officer and civilian killed in the protests died from gunshot wounds, police sources said, adding that FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal are present in the region and could be involved in the unrest.
Protests in areas close to oil and mining projects regularly occur in Colombia as communities push for companies to build infrastructure including roads and schools.
Reuters could not immediately reach Emerald Energy for comment.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered a joint commission from Colombia’s Defense and Interior ministries, as well as the armed forces, be dispatched to the region to put an end to the violence, he said on Twitter.