Bollywood star Deepika Padukone to present 2023 Oscars with actor Riz Ahmed

Padukone, 37, who made her Hollywood debut in the 2017 action film “XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” took to Instagram to pass on the news to her 72.4 million followers. She also shared a picture of the academy’s announcement on Stories and as a post.
Last year, Ahmed became the first Muslim to win the Academy Award for best live-action short film. He won his debut Oscars gong for co-writing Aneil Karia’s “The Long Goodbye” at the 2022 ceremony in Los Angeles.
Vacheron Constantin’s regional director on maison’s latest exhibit, longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia
Updated 2 min 16 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant Habib
DUBAI: Luxury Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin’s Hekaya 1755 exhibition in Riyadh offers a journey of brand discovery highlighting the maison’s special relationship with Saudi Arabia, the company’s regional director has said.
Running until March 8 in Diriyah, the immersive experience also showcases Saudi artist Saad Al-Howede’s work to complement the timepieces on display.
Director Christophe Ramel told Arab News: “Our relationship with Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1950s when the ruling family and its close entourage became part of our heritage.
“As early as 1957, the king maintained regular correspondence with the maison, and in the 1980s, timepieces from the Kalla collection were cherished by the royal family of the Kingdom.”
He said there was no better way to give back than by bringing the exhibit to the region. As well as a display of historic timepieces, visitors can learn more about the brand’s heritage and the watchmaking process.
“One of my favorite timepieces is the latest model, Egerie Creative Edition for women. The timepiece is inspired by the Burano lace and combines watchmaking expertise with four intricate artistic crafts — tapisserie, engraving, enameling, and gem-setting that the maison strives to perpetuate,” Ramel added.
Exhibition visitors will also be able to see the earliest pocket watch made by founder Jean-Mark Vacheron in 1755. The pride of Vacheron Constantin’s heritage, the silver watch, signed J. M. Vacheron a Geneve on the movement, is the only timepiece known that identifies the company’s founder by his first name.
Ramel said: “From pocket watches to timepieces specially created for the Saudi royal families, guests will get a complete insight into the history of the maison.”
On Al-Howede’s pieces, he added: “The artist draws inspiration from the country’s traditions while simultaneously embracing the principles of innovation and progress, a parallel that we can draw with Vacheron Constantin.”
The artist’s decorative unit “Shamsa” aims to capture the timeline of the Kingdom’s architecture while preserving its unique identity.
“The artwork incorporates traditional bisht elements, such as golden and silver threads, bringing a contemporary feel to the exhibition,” Ramel said.
The exhibition is just one of the ways the maison has continued to strengthen its bond with Saudi Arabia.
“With the Kingdom’s ambitious and long-term development plan under Vision 2030, we see a clear correlation between the country and the maison’s widened ambitions,” he added.
Last year, Vacheron Constantin launched its One of Not Many mentorships program with Jeddah’s Dar Al-Hekma University, with six Saudi women acting as mentors.
Ramel said: “We have a robust plan in the pipeline for years to come to allow a local connection to be built with the brand more intimately. Our relationship with the Kingdom is longstanding and will only continue to fortify.”
Christie’s launches the Art+Tech summit at Art Dubai
Updated 03 March 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: On the second day of Art Dubai, renowned auction house Christie’s launched the Art+Tech summit, inviting international speakers to dive into a hot topic of the contemporary art world — the intersection of art and ever-evolving technology. The fair itself is running for the second time its Digital section, presenting non-fungible tokens and video art by artists from the US, the Middle East, Asia and Europe.
One of the discussions at the summit, entitled “The Role of Technology in the Lives of Creatives: Collecting, Curating and Creating,” invited three panelists to discuss the impact of technology on art: generative art collector AC; Lukas Amacher, the managing director of 1of1 Collection Gallery; and Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol, who is showcasing at the fair his artificial intelligence-generated immersive room video installation, “Glacier Dreams.”
Embracing the new, all three panelists showed enthusiasm for the digitization of art.
“This is kind of a new era, where collecting and creating (have) evolved. I’ve never seen another better period,” said AC to the audience.
Amacher pointed out its controversial aspect, weighing it against traditional and physical art. “It feels that the art world – the world in general – is kind of divided,” he said. “There’s the fraction that doesn’t pay attention, and then there’s the fraction that is generally curious and generally interested in what could be.”
He made a point of how digitization has revolutionized access to art. “The fact that we all have mini computer screens in our pockets that we carry around — and that it has surface area and accessibility to all kinds of artwork everywhere — that is what excites me, that I have a museum in my pocket,” he added.
Anadol wowed the audience with his video presentation, showing his digital art projected on the facade of the iconic Casa Batlló (designed by Antoni Gaudí) in Barcelona, watched by thousands of people in the city. He concluded the talk with his advice for digital artists, who might meet resistance along their journey.
“You will always find people who are skeptical,” he said. If artists face rejection, it is likely that they are “making something new…(and) opening doors for new people and new generations.”
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair attends LVMH Prize’s cocktail party in Paris
Updated 03 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair recently attended LVMH Prize’s cocktail party, held during Paris Fashion Week.
The star-studded gathering supported the 2023 LVMH Prize — an annual award that rewards young fashion designers, selected for their talent, with a large financial endowment and mentorship by the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy organization.
For the event, Al-Zuhair opted for a black set with cut-out detailing at the waist. The rising star accessorized her look with black fingerless gloves, matching heels, and a red purse for a pop of color.
The event was also attended by hijab-wearing model Ikram Abdi, who also chose to wear black. She donned a velvet floor-length dress.
US Italian actress Julia Fox, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, and British TV presenter Alexa Chung were also in attendance.
Fox wore a stone-washed denim dress with thigh-high slits on the sides, and brown combat boots, while Turner donned a black blazer with matching leather trousers.
Arab models have had a busy month grazing runways for fashion weeks in London, Milan, New York, and now in Paris.
French Algerian model Loli Bahia has been hopping from one show to another. She walked for the Givenchy show on Thursday wearing a pearl-white floor-length dress, with long sleeves, covered in beads to the waist.
She also modeled for French fashion designer Isabel Marant. For that show, she wore a daring cut-out mini dress, which she paired with embellished black tights.
For the Marant runway, Bahia was joined by Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam who turned heads in a black zip-up dress. She walked down the runway with her signature voluminous curly hair, black boots, and a purse.
Earlier in the week, Al-Zuhair hit the runway at Milan Fashion Week, showing off an all-black look for luxury Italian label Dolce and Gabbana.
She was dressed in an expertly cut blazer dress, complete with a black rosette on the lapel. The chic, masculine-inspired look boasted a black tie, black tights and pointed pumps with a thin strap at the ankle.
Saudi star Ibraheem Alkhairallah: ‘A lot of people thought I was crazy’
Alkhairallah’s action-comedy ‘Sattar,’ which he produced, wrote and starred in, has become the highest-grossing Saudi film of all time
Updated 03 March 2023
William Mullally
DUBAI: It wasn’t supposed to happen this quickly. It has been just five years since Saudi Arabia kickstarted its film journey after a 35-year ban, announcing a plan to not only open cinemas across the Kingdom, but build its own film industry to fill them. While international blockbusters were expected to pack houses initially, the plan was that, slowly but surely, the talent in the Kingdom would develop, and some day, perhaps, a Saudi film could be the one setting box office records, too.
But within five years, a Saudi film has already done that: “Sattar,” the brainchild of comedian, actor, writer and producer Ibraheem Alkhairallah. In the weeks since its release in in the Kingdom on December 29, the film is not only the No. 1 Saudi film in history, but the No. 5 film in the history of the Saudi box office — ahead of blockbusters including “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
“Best of all, we’re two months in, and the film is showing no signs of slowing down,” Alkhairallah tells Arab News. “The hope is, when all is said and done, it will be the highest grossing Arabic-language film in Saudi box-office history, too, which would put us at No. 3 on the all-time list.”
Could anyone have predicted this level of success?
“I predicted it,” says Alkhairallah with a smile. “Of course I did. After all, this was not cheap to make, so I had to be confident in what I was producing. I knew from the start that we had to sell 500,000 tickets to break even. I had faith we could do it, even though a lot of people thought I was crazy.”
It’s fitting that Alkhairallah’s film, which he produced, co-wrote, and co-stars in, (Abdullah Al-Arak directed) was released a week after the “Avatar” sequel in his home country because his confidence and ambition is reminiscent of “Avatar” director James Cameron, who has long set goals for himself with no historical precedent, only to achieve them with aplomb.
“Put it this way — the previous highest-grossing Saudi film in history sold around 170,000 tickets in total. In order to just break even, we had to sell three times as many as the top film in the country’s history. I can understand how people would doubt that, but I knew we’d do it. I knew we had what it takes.”
Let’s jump back a few years to when he was primarily a stand-up comedian who had quietly built a YouTube empire with his friends called Telfaz11. When the country decided to build an industry, it was Alkhairallah and his partners who were in the best position to be first movers — the characters they’d created in the many series they’d already turned into viral hits were beloved across the region. They had a three-pronged plan.
“We wanted to cover all the bases: To make projects for streaming, for festivals, and for cinemas — we knew we could do it all,” says Alkhairallah.
Alkhairallah, it was decided, would spearhead the cinema-focused projects, founding a production company within Telfaz11 to do so — AlShimaisi Films.
“Do you want to know why I called it that?” he asks with a smirk. “When I was growing up, it was AlShimaisi Street in Riyadh that was something of a film school for me. That was the street that sold less-than-legal copies of anything you could think of — films, pro-wrestling, TV shows. I would spend hours there, getting my hands on anything I could think of. The name is a thank you, of sorts.”
Alkhairallah was always a film-lover, and the cinema experience was central to that.
“This is part of the reason that I was sure that cinema-going culture in Saudi would explode — because it’s nothing new. Saudis have always loved the cinema, we just couldn’t participate within our borders. Almost every weekend, I would drive to Bahrain overnight just to arrive early in the morning and watch as many movies as I could all day,” he says.
“My strategy was to watch a few interesting ones, then add a boring one that I could nap through to get my energy back up, and then another interesting one before driving home. And I wasn’t alone in this — so many Saudis used to do it. We truly love the movies.”
To make AlShimaisi work, however, he used lessons not just from a life of cinema-going, but also from what he had learned on stage as a stand-up. Knowing that the people of Saudi love to laugh, he delved into examining the key elements of Egyptian comedies, such as their use of music and their mix of other genres, and applied them to the many ideas that he sketched out during COVID-19 lockdowns. He settled on an action-comedy about a man who gets involved in the world of underground wrestling for the first — teaming up with Egyptian writer Ayman Wattar to get it over the finish line.
“Ayman was a huge help,” he says. “With 10 films under his belt, he was able to do so much to help me understand the things that are second nature to him at this point — things like the three-act structure that helped make this movie into something special.”
The film also incorporates elements of what made Telfaz11’s comedy shorts so successful — including a reprisal of Alkhairallah’s own ‘Abdulkhaliq’ character.
Alkhairallah has also obsessively campaigned for the film across Saudi Arabia since its release, with he and the cast members, including star Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, making as many unannounced appearances at screenings across the country as they could.
“The people of Saudi Arabia will respect you if you show them respect. We have given all we can from the start to show our appreciation for the people coming out to support the film, and that love has come back towards the project in so many ways,” says Alkhairallah.
While he rejects the idea of a ‘Sattar 2’, this is surely just the beginning of the story for AlShimaisi Films, with a formula for success set for years to come.
“We’ve done the action-comedy, and we really do feel that comedy hybrids are the best way forward,” he says. “So next you may see a heist-comedy, a horror-comedy, and many other genre-mashups that will eventually broaden the scope of what audiences are ready for.”
He’s confident, sure, but he also remembers perhaps the most important lesson from his stand-up days.
“I can’t get too ahead of myself. After all, it’s the nights when you get on stage thinking you’ve got it all figured out that you bomb. We still have so much to learn, but we’re so happy with the direction we’re going,” he says. “Another lesson of comedy: Timing is everything. And the time for this is now.”
Pioneering Palestinian photographer Karimeh Abbud’s work helps progress the region’s art scene
In honor of Women’s History Month, our weekly series will highlight distinguished female artists from the Arab World whose work helped progress the region’s art scene
Updated 03 March 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The little-known Palestinian photographer Karimeh Abbud was one of the trailblazers of the artform in the Arab world.
She began her career in the 1920s, stamping her images with the professional title of "Lady Photographer." It was only in recent years that her oeuvre came to light, offering a fascinating insight into different stratas of Palestinian society.
Abbud was born in Bethlehem to a Lutheran family that originally hailed from Lebanon. She received her first camera as a gift from her father on her 17th birthday, in 1913. Little did either of them know that her future practice would truly set her apart from the rest in the region.
"She was clearly a pioneer, being a female professional photographer in a craft that continues, even to this day, to be largely the domain of men," wrote Palestinian photography expert, Professor Issam Nassar, in an essay. "There is a possibility that Karimeh Abbud was the first Arab woman photographer, as well as the first one in Palestine."
Abbud ended up specializing, and earning her own income, in portraiture. During her short life, she captured local landscapes, wedding ceremonies, and members of her elegantly-dressed family. Entertainers, nurses, and villagers were photographed too. She colored some of her prints by hand.
In the beginning, she reportedly set up an atelier and darkroom at home, but she ended up establishing studios in a number of Palestinian cities. A cultivated woman, Abbud gained a degree in Arabic literature from the American University of Beirut, and spoke English, German, and Arabic.
Her gender actually opened some doors for her, putting female clientele and children at ease, and encouraging them to step into her space and have their picture taken, an activity that was new and exciting — and perhaps scary for some.
The 1930s were the peak of her career; a time when her international peers, such as Dorothea Lange and Robert Capa, were active in the US and Europe. Abbud died in 1940 as a result of tuberculosis, yet her images, a historical record of her homeland, live on. On what would have been her 123rd birthday she was honored with a Google Doodle, and her images have been displayed at several notable prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. The world seems to be slowly recognizing her importance.