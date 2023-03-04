You are here

Biden had cancerous skin lesion removed in February

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP)
  • “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor, said
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden, 80, had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed from his chest in February, his doctor said Friday.
The lesion, detected during a routine medical examination, was a basal cell carcinoma, which “do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a report made public by the White House, adding that “no further treatment is required.”
The lesion was removed during Biden’s annual medical checkup on February 16, after which the president was declared “fit for duty.”
“The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the president will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive health care,” O’Connor said in the Friday report.
He noted that basal cell carcinoma were generally more innocuous than “more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma.”
“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” O’Connor, said in February following Biden’s medical examination.
The checkup was the final one before an expected announcement by Biden, the oldest person ever to be US president, to declare he is running for reelection in 2024.
At the February appointment, Biden completed a series of tests that he began last year at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a complex in the Washington suburbs with a presidential facility.
O’Connor at the time wrote that the president had spent “a good deal of time in the sun in his youth” and that he had already been treated regularly for removal of localized, non-melanoma skin cancers.

 

Russia close to encircling Ukraine's Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia close to encircling Ukraine's Bakhmut after months of fighting
  • Russia's RIA state news agency released a video clip showing what it said were Wagner fighters walking by a damaged industrial facility
CHASIV YAR, Ukraine: Russian troops and mercenaries rained artillery on the last access routes to the besieged Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Friday, bringing Moscow closer to its first major victory in half a year after the bloodiest fighting of the war.
The head of Russia's Wagner private army said the city, which has been blasted to ruins in Russia's more than seven month onslaught, was almost completely surrounded with only one road still open for Ukraine's troops.
Reuters observed intense Russian shelling of routes leading west out of Bakhmut, an apparent attempt to block Ukrainian forces' access in and out of the city. A bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by Russian tank shelling.
Ukrainian soldiers were working to repair damaged roads and more troops were heading towards the frontline in a sign that Ukraine was not yet ready to give up the city. To the west, Ukrainians were digging new trenches for defensive positions.
Russia's RIA state news agency released a video clip showing what it said were Wagner fighters walking by a damaged industrial facility. One fighter is heard saying Ukraine's army is destroying infrastructure in settlements near Bakhmut to prevent the Russian encirclement.
The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited Bakhmut on Friday for briefings with local commanders on how to boost the defence capacity of frontline forces.
A Russian victory in Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of about 70,000, would give it the first major prize of a costly winter offensive, after it called up hundreds of thousands of reservists last year. Russia says it would be a stepping stone to capturing the surrounding Donbas industrial region, an important war aim.
Before the war Bakhmut was known for salt and gypsum mines and Ukraine says the city has little strategic value but that huge losses of troops there could shape the course of the conflict.

'PINCERS ARE CLOSING'
"Units of the private military company Wagner have practically surrounded Bakhmut," Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video that Reuters determined was filmed on a rooftop in a village some 7 km (4 miles) north of the city centre.
"Only one route (out) is left," he said. "The pincers are closing."
He called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to order a retreat from Bakhmut to save his soldiers' lives. The camera panned to show three captured Ukrainians - a grey-bearded older man and two boys - asking to be allowed to go home.
The commander of a Ukrainian drone unit active in Bakhmut, Robert Brovdi who goes by the name "Madyar", said in a video posted on social media that his unit had been ordered by the military to withdraw immediately. He said he had been fighting there for 110 days.
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander in the National Guard of Ukraine, told Ukrainian NV Radio the situation was "critical", with fighting going on "round the clock".
"They take no account of their losses in trying to take the city by assault. The task of our forces in Bakhmut is to inflict as many losses on the enemy as possible. Every metre of Ukrainian land costs hundreds of lives to the enemy," he said.
"There are many more Russians here than we have ammunition to destroy them."

MORE U.S. ARMS
The past few days have seen alarm in Russia at its own potential vulnerabilities after Moscow reported a number of drone attacks on targets deep within Russia, followed by what it said was an armed cross-border raid on Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin told his Security Council on Friday to step up "anti-terrorism measures".
Zelenskiy, for his part, visited wounded soldiers at a military hospital in Lviv. One, shaking the president's hand from bed, apologised that he could not stand up. "That's OK," Zelenskiy said. "The time will come and you will rise."
Zelenskiy gave no details of the fighting in Bakhmut during an evening video address in which he thanked troops for "firmly and bravely" defending the city.
Oleh Zhdanov, an expert on Ukraine's military, said he expected commanders would soon decide to withdraw from Bakhmut and cited unofficial reports that some units were already pulling out.
"There is a threat of being encircled," he said in a YouTube commentary posted late on Friday.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced another round of military aid for Ukraine, a package of ammunition and other support valued at $400 million.
The United States has provided nearly $32 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.
At the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden thanked visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for "profound" support on Ukraine and Scholz said it was important to send the message that backing Ukraine will continue "as long as it takes and as long as is necessary."
Germany makes the Leopard tanks promised in January and expected to be the core of a new Ukrainian armoured force.
Scholz has been criticised by some Western allies for taking a cautious public stance towards arming Ukraine, although he has overseen a big shift in policy from a country that was Russia's biggest energy customer on the eve of the war.
Kyiv's ambassador in Berlin, Oleksii Makeiev, said Germany was now taking more of a leadership role in arming Ukraine.
Moscow, which says it has annexed nearly a fifth of Ukraine, accuses pro-Western Kyiv of posing a security threat. Ukraine and its allies say the invasion was an unprovoked war of conquest.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, pointing to U.S. military interventions around the globe, accused the United States of hypocrisy on Friday after Blinken said Moscow cannot be allowed to wage war in Ukraine with impunity. The two men met briefly on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting in India.

 

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings

India hails Saudi support as foreign minister attends New Delhi G20 meetings
  • Prince Faisal, Indian counterpart discuss global developments after G20 foreign ministers failed to reach consensus
  • Experts say now is the time for closer ties between Saudi Arabia and India
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and his Indian counterpart discussed global developments on Friday, after the top diplomats of the world’s 20 biggest economies met in New Delhi.

The foreign ministers of the Group of 20, which includes the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Russia, China and the EU, arrived in the Indian capital for the second high-level ministerial meeting under India’s G20 presidency this year.

The talks on Thursday were dominated by tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prevented them from finding enough common ground to deliver a joint statement at the end of the summit.

The G20 meeting was followed by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s individual discussions with some of the participants.

In a morning meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, he said he had discussed “global developments.”

“A good conversation this morning with FM Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia,” Jaishankar said on Twitter. “Appreciate Saudi Arabia’s support in the G20. Also discussed global developments.”

During the G20 meeting’s session on promoting multilateralism, development cooperation, food and energy security, Prince Faisal “reiterated the importance of resolving conflicts and political tensions hindering effective action on facing global challenges and exacerbating economic fragmentation,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also “praised the efforts of the Indian government during its presidency of the G20,” as New Delhi has been trying to enhance multilateral action in light of the current global political and economic challenges.

Experts see the Saudi foreign minister’s engagements in India as bringing the two countries closer together on global political issues.

“The main point about Saudi foreign policy is that it is following an independent foreign policy based on strategic autonomy. This makes the Kingdom very close to India in its approach,” Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.

“The most important aspect in the message that is coming to me from G20 at the moment is the need for countries of the South to cooperate with each other. I do not believe there is any prospect in the near future of Western countries participating in any serious dialogue relating to global issues.”

Talmiz said that it was now time for countries like Saudi Arabia and India to cooperate even closer.

Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi, said that now was the right moment for New Delhi and Riyadh to broaden cooperation.

“There is immense political and diplomatic momentum in favor of strengthening the ties,” he told Arab News.

“The two sides have many mutual and shared interests when it comes to issues of the Global South, including climate change, net zero and so on, and they have been cooperating on these issues at the G20 as well as other forums.”

Mohammed Soliman, director of the Strategic Technologies and Cyber Security Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, said Saudi Arabia and India were natural economic and strategic partners, both aspiring to strategic autonomy and asserting themselves as major G20 nations.

“Delhi and Riyadh aim to present a middle ground between Washington and Brussels on the one hand, and Beijing and Moscow on the other, as the G20 is evolving into the de facto global governance mechanism,” he said.

“The meetings between the Saudi foreign minister (and) Indian leaders in Delhi reflect the two nations’ common objective of building more direct channels that are crucial to coordinate their positions on regional issues as well as the G20.”

 

 

Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees

Spain arrests 10 for robbing Ukrainian refugees
  • Suspects are believed to have broken into seven homes of Ukrainian refugees
  • The gang is suspected of using trackers placed on victims’ vehicles to “study their routines”
MADRID: Spanish police said Friday they arrested a criminal gang that targeted the homes of refugees who had fled the war in Ukraine and stole items worth more than 1 million euros.
The 10 suspects “had specialized in this type of victim since they usually bring all their savings and valuables,” Spain’s Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.
They are believed to have broken into seven homes of Ukrainian refugees in the eastern provinces of Alicante and Murcia on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, the statement added.
Police said they had recovered stolen goods and cash worth 1.25 million euros ($1.32 million), including a stamp collection valued at around half a million euros, jewelry and computers.
The gang is suspected of using trackers placed on victims’ vehicles to “study their routines” and determine when they were not at home.
Police said they had arrested seven Ukrainians and three Russians as part of the investigation and did not rule out uncovering more victims and making more arrests.
Spain has welcomed 160,000 Ukrainian refugees, who have been granted temporary status protection after fleeing their war-torn country.

Sister’s note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro

Sister’s note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro
  • Officers had stumbled on it during a covert operation to plant listening and video recording devices, one of which was meant to go inside the chair
ROME: Top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured thanks in part to a hand-written note found hidden in his older sister’s house, judicial documents show, after police arrested the woman on Friday.
Rosalia (Rosetta) Messina Denaro, 67, was detained in Sicily on mafia membership charges, Carabinieri police said, releasing a 57-page arrest warrant.
Her brother, Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was Italy’s most wanted man until his arrest on Jan. 16, after 30 years on the run. He was caught in Palermo, outside a private clinic for cancer patients.
A month earlier, police had found the note inside the leg of an aluminum chair in Rosalia’s home in the western Sicilian town of Castelvetrano, the arrest warrant said.
Officers had stumbled on it during a covert operation to plant listening and video recording devices, one of which was meant to go inside the chair.
Police photographed the note, which initially seemed an unintelligible jumble of words, signs and letters, and replaced it where they found it. Analysis showed it chronicled a man’s struggle with colon cancer.
Italian authorities had already said that Messina Denaro was snared by his failing health, but on Friday they revealed the source of the key tip.
The “historic result of the capture ... originated from a note, imprudently kept, albeit hidden, by Rosetta,” a judge wrote in the warrant.
Police presumed that the note referred to a relative, and focused on Matteo after verifying that no other family member had similar cancer problems.
Matteo Messina Denaro used a fake identity, but police unmasked him after discovering that the man whose identity he stole was not in hospital when records suggested he should have been there.
The mobster has been convicted for a long list of crimes, including the killings of top prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino and of a teenage boy whose body was dissolved in acid.

’BIG STRAWBERRY’
While on the run, Messina Denaro followed mafia tradition in communicating with relatives and affiliates via “pizzini,” small pieces of paper sometimes written in code.
His sister was one of the people who handled the “pizzini,” but did not follow her brother’s recommendation to burn them after use, police said.
They allege she had a major role in her mafia family, acting as treasurer, and said she communicated with Messina Denaro using the code name “Fragolone,” or “big strawberry.”
Her home was decorated with a large portrait painting of her fugitive brother, showing him wearing sunglasses and a crown, a police video showed.
Rosalia’s husband, Filippo Guttadauro, is another convicted Sicilian mobster, while her daughter Lorenza is Matteo Messina Denaro’s defense lawyer.
The warrant described her as a woman with “origins and traditions all inspired by an orthodox and rock-hard mafia culture.”

 

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck

With big dreams, Pakistani woman hockey player braves perilous sea voyage, dies in shipwreck
  • Shahida Raza was among 67 illegal migrants killed as wooden boat sank near Italian coast on Sunday
  • Raza had left Pakistan after being unable to find a job or proper treatment for her disabled son
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: In October last year, Pakistan’s national hockey and football player Shahida Raza got on a flight from Pakistan to Turkiye, her first stop on a journey to Europe to find a better life for herself and her son.
After staying in Turkiye for three months, Raza was among up to 200 migrants who boarded an overcrowded wooden boat at Izmir in western Turkiye on Feb. 22 and arrived near Italy after about four days of navigation. According to Italy’s Guardia di Finanza Police, each of the migrants had paid traffickers about 8,000 euros ($8,540) to make the perilous sea journey.
But last Sunday, the boat crashed into rocks while trying to land in Crotone, a port city in southern Italy, breaking into pieces and sinking in rough seas. At least 67 people were killed. Pakistan’s foreign office said 17 Pakistanis had been rescued, two were missing and two had been killed. Raza was among the dead.
The 30-year-old woman’s family knew she had gotten on the boat and heard about the shipwreck on the media on Sunday.
Gul Zewar, Raza’s mother, said she last spoke to her daughter on Friday, two days before the accident.
“She phoned me and said, ‘Mother, I have arrived,’” Zewar told Arab News at her home in Quetta.
“Her voice was so sweet. She said, ‘Mother, I have arrived. We will get off the boat soon, God willing.’ Then her mobile phone was shut off. On Sunday, we got word that the boat sank.”
Raza, a member of Pakistan’s ethnic Shiite Hazara community, had represented Pakistan in various national and international hockey and football events that took her to China, Malaysia, Iran, Qatar, and Sri Lanka as a member of Pakistan’s national squads.
After two decades of playing for her country, however, the single mother was unable to find a job.
“She tried a lot to get a job, living in Balochistan, in her city Quetta. She really tried, but she got no response,” Raza’s friend Sumiya Muhstaq told Arab News, standing next to a table lined with Raza’s medals, trophies and certificates.
“She took this decision (to get on an illegal migrant boat) out of a lot of desperation. No one takes this kind of decision happily.”
But the main reason Raza undertook the desperate journey was her disabled son, now living with his paternal grandmother in Quetta, her sister Sadia Raza said.
It was unclear who would care for him permanently in Raza’s absence.
“She always used to pray ‘Oh God, for the sake of my child, make my journey successful. Get me there for my son so that I can call him there, and I can get his treatment done,’” Sadia told Arab News. “Over here, doctors had lost all hope.”
Hazaras have for years faced persecution in Pakistan, and hundreds have been killed over the last two decades in attacks, including bombings in schools and crowded markets and brazen ambushes of buses along Pakistani roads. In Balochistan, the community mostly lives inside sealed-off neighborhoods for their own safety.
“Being an international sportswoman, she asked many government officials for job opportunities because she was an independent mother. But despite many requests, the provincial government didn’t support her and forced her to take the risky step, which took her life,” Mushtaq said.
Gathered at Raza’s mother’s home on Thursday, her family and friends all remembered her as “very passionate about sports since childhood,” fighting family restrictions to become a sportswoman “because she wanted to play for Pakistan.”
The Pakistan Football Federation expressed its condolences over Raza’s death, saying the news had “shocked the entire football fraternity in Pakistan.”
“The news of the death of a former international football star player in an accident is extremely painful,” Haroon Ahmed Malik, chairman of the FIFA Normalization Committee, said in a statement, adding that Raza was a part of the national women’s football team for several years and had participated in numerous international events.
“The football family shall always remember her contribution to this beautiful game.”
Mushtaq, her friend, said there was “no match for Shahida.”
“She proved herself in every field, whether it was football or hockey,” she said.
Now, all that Raza’s loved ones want is that the Pakistani Embassy make “quick arrangements” to bring her body home.
“Our embassy in Rome (is) actively engaged with the Italian authorities for the welfare of the Pakistani survivors and the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office in Islamabad, told reporters on Thursday.
“I request the Pakistani government to send my daughter’s body back to Pakistan for burial,” her mother said in a message to authorities.
“We want to see her face one last time and complete her rites as per Islamic customs,” her sister Sadia said as she covered her face with a black shawl and began to sob.
“We want to bury her with our hands.”

