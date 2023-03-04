UAE Pro League: Ali Mabkhout leads Al-Jazira to epic win over Sharjah

DUBAI: An epic victory for Al-Jazira reignited their ADNOC Pro League title hopes at the expense of underwhelming Sharjah amid winning returns for the rest of the chasing pack in matchweek 19.

Euphoria from last week’s UAE Super Cup success for star-studded Sharjah instantly dissipated during an Ali Mabkhout-inspired, 3-2 away victory from the Pride of Abu Dhabi. These represented the only dropped points at the summit.

Brazilian youngster Yuri Cesar’s second-half strike kept leaders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club in control with a 2-1 victory against Ittihad Kalba; second-placed Al-Wasl breezed past second-bottom Al-Dhafra 2-0; and impressive Argentine Facundo Kruspzky headed home a third goal in six top-flight outings as fourth-placed Al-Wahda downed fallen giants Al-Nasr 1-0.

Holders Al-Ain, meanwhile, eased to a 3-0 triumph against bottom-placed Dibba Al-Fujairah. Angola striker Fabio Abreu netted a second-half brace to ensure a 2-2 draw, with promoted Al-Bataeh and Tunisia magician Firas Ben Larbi netted twice in first-half injury time when dark horses Ajman prevailed at middling Baniyas 3-2.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action:

Player of the week — Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Last month, it was unknown what impact Mabkhout would have on the season’s final stretch.

Winter addition Ayman Hussein, however, was still watching on from the substitute’s bench when the club legend conducted Friday’s second-half master class to thrust 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira into the title mix.

The 32-year-old leveled in the grandstand clash at Sharjah Stadium with a nerveless 52nd-minute penalty — his ninth from the spot this term — and then his fierce shot past the hour mark gifted Morocco winger Achraf Bencharki a rebound to put the ascendant visitors into a 2-1 lead. The game’s decisive play came with six minutes left, selflessly heading across for the brave Khalfan Mubarak to slide home at the back stick for 3-2 and spark bedlam in the away end.

Imposing Iraq striker Hussein would come on in the aftermath and help the Pride of Abu Dhabi see out a morale-boosting triumph. This was not the role envisaged when procured from Qatar’s Al-Markhiya after a strong 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup campaign for the trophy-winning hosts.

Only Al-Ain’s Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, with 20, has netted more than the evergreen Mabkhout’s 17. A return of four assists points to an all-around threat.

With Mabkhout, all things are possible.

Goal of the week — Fede Cartabia (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

There is a reason why Shabab Al-Ahli so often turn to their former Argentina U-20 winger.

Fede Cartabia’s fourth campaign in the UAE, amid previous injury disruptions, is proving to be his best — certainly, with regard to telling impacts.

The ex-Valencia and Deportivo La Coruna wide man was key to Thursday’s affirmative and hard-fought triumph at Kalba. This was the type of performance that wins titles.

Leonardo Jardim’s side, back in domestic action after they tumbled out of the 2022 AFC Champions League at the round of 16 phase to dominant holders Al-Hilal, were made to scrap for these points.

Kalba dominated the shot count 13-6 and possession 57-43 percent. Inspiration was required.

The foundations were set in the fifth minute when Cartabia picked up the ball, well into his own half. But wide-open space was ahead.

An intuitive flick past the 30-year-old’s marker and burst of acceleration turned defense into attack. In a flash, Cartabia raced 60 yards and calmly curled past advancing goalkeeper Eisa Houti.

That was a leading seventh league goal of the campaign for Shabab Al-Ahli. Few will hold more importance.

Coach of the week — Juan Antonio Pizlzi (Al-Wasl)

Former Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi’s most noteworthy achievement at Zabeel Stadium isn’t an unpredicted title fight or even the continued development of UAE golden boy Ali Saleh.

It has been an unforeseen ability to inject serenity into a club that so often throughout the 21st century have been cast as brittle entertainers. Even when compatriot — and current UAE supremo — Rodolfo Arruabarrena was recording consecutive third-placed finishes in the previous decade’s midway point, it was never this controlled.

Light work was made of Dhafra on Friday, for a fourth-successive league win.

Commanding former Dhafra goalkeeper Khaled Al-Senani, Algeria center-back Djamel Benlamri, Morocco center-back Soufiane Bouftini — who netted the opener — and battling Argentine defensive midfielder Geronimo Poblete are all astute recruits. Racing Club loanee Tomas Chancalay pounced at the death for his seventh goal in 15 league run-outs.

Pizzi’s reputation was based on injecting passing football into a pragmatic Saudi Arabia side that, however, would underwhelm at World Cup 2018 and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. In that respect, he seemed an apt fit for Al-Wasl.

But what has been produced in the ex-Barcelona striker’s debut campaign has been remarkable — and surprising.

Marcel Keizer’s patience is being repaid

Al-Jazira’s belief in Marcel Keizer has never wavered in a season full of highs and lows.

Joy from Friday’s 3-2 win at Sharjah is countered by the distress from collapsing to lose 3-2 last month versus Al-Ain.

New ideas from a mid-season change at the top could have ignited their campaign. It could also have led to further fractures.

The club sit sixth yet are within striking distance of leaders Shabab Al-Ahli, who are only six points ahead. A tilt at the President’s Cup, also, cannot be ruled out, although a bruised Sharjah are next up in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Keizer’s vision, honed at Ajax, is perfectly attuned to Jazira’s — a symbiotic relationship that has gained silverware before and could do again.