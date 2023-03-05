Bahrain’s Al-Hashemi wins the 2023 Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla

ALULA: Bahrain’s Mohammed Abdulhameed Al-Hashemi emerged victorious in the fourth Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup on Saturday to claim the sport’s richest prize in the ancient desert terrain of AlUla.

Al-Hashemi won first place in the challenging endurance race after completing four loops of 120 km in a time of five hours and 47 minutes.

Despite the warm weather, a fresh Al-Hashemi told Arab News in an exclusive interview that “coming first always feels good; it is heartwarming.”

He said that winning was “addictive,” and the momentum gained from the victory was joyful. “Once you try it, you will work harder and harder to enjoy winning every time.”

The race requires significant effort by rider and horse, and Al-Hashemi’s Arabian horse, Leon, crossed the finish line first while maintaining good physical condition throughout.

The horses are vetted throughout the demanding race, and will now enjoy a rest period of three to four months to make a full recovery.

Al-Hashemi praised the efforts of his colleague, Ahmad Al-Janahi, who supervised Leon’s training.

“The training allowed Leon to defy the odds,” he said.

The Al-Hashemi team, “Victorious”, is owned by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who is a member of the Bahraini royal family, commander of Bahrain’s Royal Guard, deputy chairman of the Higher Committee for Energy and Natural Resources, and the head of the government’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

“I am in the best team in the world, we always support each other in everything, one heart, one love.” Al-Hashemi said.

Spain’s Maria Ponton Alvarez, the highest-placed female, took second place on Bolchoi El Akim (+00:20:01), and her compatriot Omar Rodrigo Blanco, on JM El Sobrino, finished third (+00:20:02).

“It was a difficult ride but I enjoyed it a lot, the place is beautiful,” Alvarez told Arab News.

Almost 30 percent of the 200 participating riders were female, and Alvarez said: “Equestrianism is a women’s sport.”

The event was held in the presence of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, who presented trophies to all three podium-finishers alongside Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Gerard Mestrallet, executive chairman, AFALULA.

Prince Abdullah said: “I congratulate this year’s champion and all those who participated on this extremely beautiful yet challenging route.”

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is one of the biggest endurance events on the Saudi Equestrian calendar and this year’s event underlines Saudi Arabia’s journey as a leading hub for equestrianism, and as a host for major international events,” he said.

Al-Madani said: “This event put the eyes of the equestrian world on AlUla and we are delighted that this year produced such high-quality action.”

“This edition was also special as it highlighted the extensive efforts being made to develop the equestrian space in AlUla, with real evidence of our commitment to creating a working hub, developing local talent, and building an end-to-end experience for equestrian sport and leisure in AlUla.”

This year saw five local riders participating as part of the development program under RCU’s equine strategy, which offered training, advice and technical support, as well as extensive competitive experience.

Underlining RCU efforts to empower and involve the AlUla community as part of its wider equine objectives, 40 locals also participated in stewarding and vet assistance roles at the event after being shortlisted from a group of more than 80 youths after a rigorous training program, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, ahead of the event.

Coinciding with the race, the RCU inaugurated the AlMuatadil Equestrian Village with full-service facilities to attract equestrian enthusiasts and make AlUla an international hub for the sport.

According to the RCU official Twitter account, the village’s design was inspired by AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage: “In line with the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla, the design of AlMuatadil Equestrian Village was born, establishing AlUla as a world-class destination that delivers international best practices.”

AlUla is hosting a series of similar events with more than 70 sports events. In 2022, the number of visitors to AlUla reached more than 180,000 people, which in turn created about 1,900 jobs.