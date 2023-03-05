You are here

Bahrain's Al-Hashemi wins the 2023 Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla

Bahrain’s Al-Hashemi wins the 2023 Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla
Winners of Fursan Cup 2023, In the center, Bahrain's Mohammed Abdulhameed Al-Hashemi, first place winner, from right Spain's second place winner Maria Ponton Alvarez and third place winner, and on the left Omar Rodrigo Blanco during the four editions of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup. (supplied)
Nada Hameed

Bahrain’s Al-Hashemi wins the 2023 Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla

Bahrain’s Al-Hashemi wins the 2023 Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup in AlUla
  • Spain’s Maria Ponton Alvarez and Omar Rodrigo Blanco finished second and third in the competition
ALULA: Bahrain’s Mohammed Abdulhameed Al-Hashemi emerged victorious in the fourth Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup on Saturday to claim the sport’s richest prize in the ancient desert terrain of AlUla.

Al-Hashemi won first place in the challenging endurance race after completing four loops of 120 km in a time of five hours and 47 minutes.

Despite the warm weather, a fresh Al-Hashemi told Arab News in an exclusive interview that “coming first always feels good; it is heartwarming.”

He said that winning was “addictive,” and the momentum gained from the victory was joyful. “Once you try it, you will work harder and harder to enjoy winning every time.”

The race requires significant effort by rider and horse, and Al-Hashemi’s Arabian horse, Leon, crossed the finish line first while maintaining good physical condition throughout.

The horses are vetted throughout the demanding race, and will now enjoy a rest period of three to four months to make a full recovery.

Al-Hashemi praised the efforts of his colleague, Ahmad Al-Janahi, who supervised Leon’s training.

“The training allowed Leon to defy the odds,” he said.

The Al-Hashemi team, “Victorious”, is owned by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who is a member of the Bahraini royal family, commander of Bahrain’s Royal Guard, deputy chairman of the Higher Committee for Energy and Natural Resources, and the head of the government’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

“I am in the best team in the world, we always support each other in everything, one heart, one love.” Al-Hashemi said.

Spain’s Maria Ponton Alvarez, the highest-placed female, took second place on Bolchoi El Akim (+00:20:01), and her compatriot Omar Rodrigo Blanco, on JM El Sobrino, finished third (+00:20:02).

“It was a difficult ride but I enjoyed it a lot, the place is beautiful,” Alvarez told Arab News.

Almost 30 percent of the 200 participating riders were female, and Alvarez said: “Equestrianism is a women’s sport.”  

The event was held in the presence of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, who presented trophies to all three podium-finishers alongside Amr Al-Madani, CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Gerard Mestrallet, executive chairman, AFALULA.

Prince Abdullah said: “I congratulate this year’s champion and all those who participated on this extremely beautiful yet challenging route.”

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup is one of the biggest endurance events on the Saudi Equestrian calendar and this year’s event underlines Saudi Arabia’s journey as a leading hub for equestrianism, and as a host for major international events,” he said.

Al-Madani said: “This event put the eyes of the equestrian world on AlUla and we are delighted that this year produced such high-quality action.”

“This edition was also special as it highlighted the extensive efforts being made to develop the equestrian space in AlUla, with real evidence of our commitment to creating a working hub, developing local talent, and building an end-to-end experience for equestrian sport and leisure in AlUla.”

This year saw five local riders participating as part of the development program under RCU’s equine strategy, which offered training, advice and technical support, as well as extensive competitive experience.

Underlining RCU efforts to empower and involve the AlUla community as part of its wider equine objectives, 40 locals also participated in stewarding and vet assistance roles at the event after being shortlisted from a group of more than 80 youths after a rigorous training program, in collaboration with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, ahead of the event.

Coinciding with the race, the RCU inaugurated the AlMuatadil Equestrian Village with full-service facilities to attract equestrian enthusiasts and make AlUla an international hub for the sport.

According to the RCU official Twitter account, the village’s design was inspired by AlUla’s natural and cultural heritage: “In line with the comprehensive regeneration of AlUla, the design of AlMuatadil Equestrian Village was born, establishing AlUla as a world-class destination that delivers international best practices.”

AlUla is hosting a series of similar events with more than 70 sports events. In 2022, the number of visitors to AlUla reached more than 180,000 people, which in turn created about 1,900 jobs.

Alanazi, Morales share spoils of Local Jockeys Challenge

Alanazi, Morales share spoils of Local Jockeys Challenge
  • Yousef Mohammed Abdulrahman Alturaif wins The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Award 
  • The event featured 11 rounds with prize money of $225,000
RIYADH: Naif Alanazi and Lewis Morales shared first place in the Local Jockeys Challenge, which was held over four rounds on Friday at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia’s 100th meeting of the season.

The meeting, which took place at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah, consisted of 11 rounds; the second, third, sixth and seventh of which were held as the Local Jockeys Challenge.

Total prize money for the event was $225,000 (SAR 845,000) for champions and those with advanced positions.

 

Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap

Horse Fakher Alsaad, owned by Alsaad Stable, took first place in the Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap race in the second round on Friday evening.

Ridden by Camillo Ospina and trained by Abdulaziz Almetawae, the five year-old finished the 1,200m race in the lead in 1.11.09 minutes.

Meanwhile, Jockey Naif Alanazi won the third-round challenge title when his horse, Hesslewood, owned by Fahad Dhaidan Grace Alotaibi and trained by trainer Bedn Alsubaie, finished the 2,100m race in 2:08.05 minutes.

The third round of the Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap, and sixth round overall, was won by Lewis Morales riding Lowayjaan, whose trainer is Ahmed Alsuhaymi.

The bay colt took first place, covering a distance of 1,600 meters in 1:40.10 minutes.

Filly Ameerat Fahd, owned by Fahad Abdulaziz Aljabar, won the seventh round of the meeting, covering a distance of 1,400m in 1:28.17 minutes with jockey Ahmed Alazhari and trainer Abdullah Alhamad.

At the end of the four-round Turf Local Jockeys Challenge Handicap, Jockeys Alanazi and Morales shared first place with 25 points each, followed by Alazhari on 23.

 

Rest of the card

The Jockey Club’s 100th meeting had kicked off with the maiden round dedicated to imported and locally produced three-year-old horses.

Gray colt Alapatite, owned by Meshaal Surour M Alzaidi Sons, ridden by Naif Alanazi and trained by Saud Rezaiq, won the 1,600m race in 1:40.06 minutes.

The fourth round of the day was run on a 2,100m track and was dedicated to Arabian maiden horses aged four and over.

HM Al-Nibrass, owned by Refaei Sanat Alghuraban, took first place in the race in 2:23.05 minutes with jockey Naif Alanazi and under the guidance of trainer Nasser Fawaz.

The Jockey Club dedicated the fifth round to three-year-old local-bred maiden horses and mares.

Under the guidance of Lewis Morales, rode the bay colt Aaly So’oud — owned by Prince Sultan Bin Mishal Bin Abdulaziz and trained by Shaleh Aladhayani — to victory over 1,400m in 1:28.00 minutes.

Logina, owned by Mohammad Ibrahim Hamad Almutawa, won the fillies maiden race in the eighth round on Friday evening, which was dedicated to maiden and imported  three-year-old fillies.

The Chestnut filly covered 1,600m in 1.41.83 minutes to finish first with jockey Fawaz Wannas and trainer Mohamed Almutawa.

Horse Maadeh, owned by Yousef Mohammed Abdulrahman Alturaif, won the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Award after winning the ninth round of the meeting.

The black colt, ridden by Fahd Alfouraidi and trained by Mohamed Alhirabi, finished the 1,800m race in 1:54.58 minutes.

Moraded, owned by Abdulkarim Mufadhi Awaad Alajmi Sons, won the local-bred horses maiden race in the 10th round, which was dedicated to four-and five-year-old horses.

The bay colt took 1:55.66 minutes to take the lead, covering a distance of 1,800m with jockey Abdullah Alawfi and trainer Faisal Alajmi.

The Jockey Club’s season meeting concluded with the JCSA Challenge with horse Zuran Zuran, owned by Fahad Haif Mohamed Alqahtani, winning the cup.

The gray colt finished first on the 1,800m track of the JCSA Challenge race in 1:52.09 minutes with jockey Mohamed Aldaham and under the guidance of trainer Badr Saud Rizaiq.

The 11th round of the meeting, the JCSA Challenge, was dedicated to imported and open-grade production horses aged four and over.

Max Verstappen on pole as he bids to end barren run in Bahrain

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain during the Grand Prix weekend.
Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain during the Grand Prix weekend.
Max Verstappen on pole as he bids to end barren run in Bahrain

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives at the Sakhir Circuit in Bahrain during the Grand Prix weekend.
  • The two-time reigning champion seemed cursed in Sakhir last year when his Red Bull failed just laps from the end
SAKHIR, Bahrain: Formula One champion Max Verstappen is in the right place to win his first Bahrain Grand Prix by starting from the pole in Sunday’s season-opening race.
The desert track has been barren for Verstappen, who failed to finish three of his first four races there. The two-time reigning champion seemed cursed in Sakhir last year when his Red Bull failed just laps from the end with a steering problem.
Ferrari clinched a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. and appeared to be Verstappen’s top challengers for last year’s title. But after opening 2022 with two DNFs in three races, Verstappen recovered to win an F1 record 15 races in a dominating year.
“Hopefully no crazy things will happen,” Verstappen said of Sunday. He will be joined on the front row by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Perez beat Leclerc to qualify second, .138 seconds behind Verstappen under the floodlights.
“Very happy to be on pole,” Verstappen said after securing his 21st career pole. “We’ve shown really good race pace but we need to show that (on Sunday).”
Leclerc was third and starts on the second row alongside teammate Sainz.
“We were in the fight (for pole), which I probably did not expect. That’s a good surprise,” Leclerc said. “Realistically, they (Red Bull) seem to be very, very quick. We have taken a step forward but I don’t think it’s enough.”
Leclerc posted only one time in the final qualifying group nd didn’t take a last shot at pole in order to save tires for Sunday.
“We need to keep in our mind that in the race run, we seem to be a little bit on the backfoot compared to Red Bull,” he said. “I think we are in a better place starting third with new tires than starting first with old or a bit further up.”
Fernando Alonso showed good speed for Aston Martin as the 41-year-old Spaniard qualified fifth, followed by Mercedes drivers George Russell and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.
Alonso was not expecting to be challenging for his 99th career podium in his first race for Aston Martin.
“Going for a podium in race one, it feels too good to be true,” Alonso said. “If we have an opportunity for sure, we will take it.”
It shows how far performance has fallen at once-dominant Mercedes — which won eight straight constructors’ titles — that both drivers trailed Alonso yet still felt their performances exceeded expectations.
“I thought today may be worse than it ended up being,” Hamilton said. “We did some great work overnight.”
Russell believes a realistic target is third place on Sunday but that Alonso might get in the way.
“Qualifying three tenths behind Ferrari when they have probably been the fastest car on single lap pace is positive,” Russell said. “Fernando is probably more of a dark horse than Ferrari.”
Alonso’s teammate, Lance Stroll, was eighth.
Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and new Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10.
Alonso led Friday’s second practice ahead of the two Red Bulls, raising hopes he could challenge for pole. And then Stroll surprised many observers by returning so quickly behind the wheel, after missing preseason testing because of an injury in a bicycle accident. He needed minor surgery on his right wrist.
F1 newcomer Logan Sargeant, the first American driver on the grid since 2015, was 16th for Williams. He surged up from last on his last lap and narrowly missed out on advancing into the second round, with McLaren’s Lando Norris just edging him out.
Veteran Kevin Magnussen was 17th for Haas; new McLaren driver Oscar Piastri was 18th, then AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries. Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who has won an F1 race, was last on his Alpine debut.
In the third and final practice, Hamilton was fourth ahead of Leclerc and Russell.
Hamilton sounded frustrated with his team when they didn’t get back out in time at the end for practice starts.
“Come on guys. This is twice now,” said Hamilton, whose car was pushed back into the garage.
Hamilton didn’t win a race last year for the first time in his 16-year career. Russell got the team’s only victory in the penultimate race in Brazil.
Team principal Toto Wolff thinks there will be wins, and hopefully they won’t take so long.
“I’m sure we can win races this season,” he said after qualifying. “But it’s really the mid and long term that we need to look at, and which decisions we need to take.”

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai

Medvedev too hot to handle as he beats Rublev to win in Dubai
  • Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set
  • The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches
DUBAI: Russian Daniil Medvedev won his 18th tour-level title and his third in a row on Saturday by beating countryman and close friend Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 at the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The victory extended the former No. 1’s winning streak to 14 matches.

Medvedev, on the second longest winning streak of his career, broke Rublev twice in each set and won the last five games on the hard court.

Rublev was the defending champion but quickly fell behind as he couldn’t hold his serve in the opening game.

Earlier in the week, Medvedev had given top-ranked Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year in the semifinals. And the 2021 US Open champion defeated Andy Murray to win the Qatar Open last week after rallying past Jannik Sinner in the final of the Rotterdam Open in a purple patch of form.

“You always doubt what you do in practice, so I wasn’t really expecting what’s happened over the past three weeks, but I’m obviously very happy with how things have turned out, and looking forward to what’s next,” said Medvedev.

“The match tonight was very tactical, Andrey can cause trouble to anyone on Tour and every time we play he tries to make me suffer and I try to make him suffer, so I’m glad it went my way this time,” he added.

“I’ve felt at home since I arrived in Dubai. Even in the first match this week, I played a qualifier and the support was 50-50; great energy from the crowd here all week so thank you.”

Meanwhile, runner-up Rublev received a great ovation from the spectators before collecting his trophy, and responded: “Thank you very much, I’ve never had support like that.  I’m really grateful and thank you to all for coming and supporting all of us.”

He also expressed his deep admiration for what Medvedev is achieving on the tour.

“I’ve played well this week, had some great matches, but Daniil destroyed me tonight. Three titles in a row, I don’t know how he is doing it, but I have huge respect for him. He’s a real champion.”

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie
De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie

De Ligt sends Bayern back on top ahead of PSG tie
  • De Ligt's goal came late in the first half just after he prevented Stuttgart from going ahead
  • Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference
BERLIN: Defender Matthijs de Ligt produced a crucial goal-line clearance before scoring himself as Bayern Munich reclaimed the Bundesliga lead from Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart on Saturday.
De Ligt’s goal came late in the first half just after he prevented Stuttgart from going ahead, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting grabbing a second for Bayern midway through the second half.
Stuttgart pulled one back late on through Juan Jose Perea, but Bayern held on to go back above Dortmund on goal difference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.
Bayern picked up where they left off in last week’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin, with Leon Goretzka forcing goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow into two stunning reflex saves in quick succession.
Not content to allow Bayern to turn the screws, Stuttgart kept looking dangerous on the counter through the speed of striker Silas.
Silas’ near-post shot forced a save from Yann Sommer after 36 minutes and the home side almost took the lead from the ensuing corner, with De Ligt desperately clearing a deflected ball off the line.
The Dutch center-back put Bayern in front just a minute later, blasting a low shot under Bredlow from outside the box.
Fresh from inking a one-year extension in Munich on Friday, former PSG striker Choupo-Moting doubled Bayern’s lead by hammering a shot past Bredlow when put through on goal by Thomas Mueller.
With just two minutes remaining, the home side gave their fans hope, Tiago Tomas curling in a superb cross to find Perea, who headed past Sommer.
French winger Tanguy Coulibaly had a chance to equalize in the second minute of injury time when he jumped high to head a cross from Hiroki Ito, but his effort went just wide.
Stuttgart, who have lost five of their past six games, are one of four teams holding up the bottom of the table equal on 19 points.
Earlier on Saturday, Union Berlin missed a chance to keep in touch with Bayern and Dortmund, playing out a scoreless draw at home against Cologne.
Chances were few throughout and despite some late attacking changes from Union manager Urs Fischer, the visitors held firm.
Fischer singled out goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow for particular praise, telling Sky: “Cologne were a bit more dangerous... we can thank our goalkeeper for keeping us in the game.”
The result, Union’s third 0-0 draw in their past five matches, sees the Berliners fall five points behind Bayern, sitting in third place.
Elsewhere, Freiburg missed a chance to overtake RB Leipzig into the Champions League places, drawing 0-0 away to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
France striker Marcus Thuram won Gladbach a second-half penalty but the spot kick was overturned by VAR, which found insufficient contact with the forward’s foot.
Gladbach were reduced to 10 men with three minutes remaining when Algerian wing-back Ramy Bensebaini picked up a second yellow for kicking the ball away in frustration.
At the other end of the table, Schalke boosted their hopes of avoiding a direct return to the second division, winning 2-0 away at fellow strugglers Bochum.
The win, set up by a first-half goalkeeping howler from Bochum’s Manuel Riemann and a clever second-half strike from Marius Buelter, was Schalke’s first away victory in the top flight since November 2019.
Schalke, who had anchored the Bundesliga table since October, are now unbeaten in their last six games ahead of next week’s clash with derby rivals Dortmund.
Mainz lifted themselves to seventh with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Hoffenheim, thanks to a first-half strike from Leandro Barreiro.
The result was the visitors’ seventh loss in eight matches in 2023, leaving Hoffenheim in grave relegation danger.
Augsburg lifted themselves eight points clear of the relegation spots with a 2-1 home win over Werder Bremen.

Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL

Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL
Wolves damage Tottenham's top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL

Wolves damage Tottenham’s top-4 hopes with 1-0 win in EPL
  • Adama Traore scored in the 82nd minute for his first goal since October
  • Tottenham stayed in fourth place but gave the teams below hope in the race for Champions League qualification
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton boosted their survival hopes and delivered a damaging blow to Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions in a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Adama Traore scored in the 82nd minute for his first goal since October to lift Wolves six points clear of the relegation zone.
Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min hit the crossbar for Spurs, who sank to a disappointing defeat on the eve of manager Antonio Conte’s return after recovering from gallbladder surgery.
Tottenham stayed in fourth place but gave the teams below hope in the race for Champions League qualification. Newcastle in fifth and Liverpool in sixth place both have two games in hand.
Victories over West Ham and Chelsea hauled Spurs into the Champions League spots but a scrappy defeat at Molineux showed their fragility, days after an FA Cup exit at second-tier Sheffield United.
After three winless games, fears grew that Wolves would be sucked back into the drop zone but a gutsy victory gives them further breathing space.
A negative was striker Diego Costa being carried off on a stretcher after landing awkwardly after 28 minutes.

