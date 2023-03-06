Pakistani police serve arrest warrants to former PM Imran Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani police on Sunday served arrest warrants to former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his appearance in court on charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts, authorities said, after Khan’s supporters tried to prevent police entry into his home.
The election commission of Pakistan had in October found the 70-year-old cricket-hero-turned politician guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries.
The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants after Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.
Khan has been demanding a snap election since his ouster from office in a parliamentary vote early last year, a demand that was rejected by his successor Shehbaz Sharif, who has said the vote would be held as scheduled later this year.
He led countrywide protest campaigns to press for an early vote last year and was shot at and wounded at one of the rallies.
Referring to his absence from court and the shooting incident, Khan said on Sunday: “They (the police) know there is a threat against my life,” adding that the courts did not provide adequate security.
Khan’s aide Fawad Chaudhry said he couldn’t be arrested because he had secured a protective bail from a high court.
Chaudhry said the government wanted to sow political chaos and avoid an early election by arresting the former premier, who was still popular among the country’s youth and urban voters.
Islamabad police said in a statement that when Khan wasn’t found at his residence in Lahore, they served the arrest warrants.
Khan is required to appear in court on March 7. If he fails to do so, police will be required to arrest him and present him to court, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
‘Saudi-US relationship is a Catholic marriage,’ says Wall street banker and former White House official Anthony Scaramucci
“We can fight with each other, but we are staying permanently married,” founder of SkyBridge Capital and SALT conferences tells “Frankly Speaking”
If SALT becomes an annual Abu Dhabi event and also launches in Riyadh, “they won’t compete with each other ... they would be separate events”
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: The American financier and entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci has reiterated that he considers the US-Saudi relationship a “Catholic marriage” in the latest episode of “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly current-affairs talk show of Arab News that engages with leading policymakers and business leaders.
Reminded that he had described Saudi-US ties as “crucial” in a 2021 interview with Arab News, and asked what advice he would give to President Joe Biden in order to improve the relationship today, he said: “I called it a Catholic marriage. We can fight with each other, but we are staying permanently married. Whatever the interregnum rubs are between the sovereigns, they are temporary. We need each other.”
In the interview from Abu Dhabi, where he was attending the second Investopia conference, Scaramucci touched on a wide range of topics, lauded the economic opportunities in the Gulf region, and confirmed plans to take the SALT thought-leadership forum to Riyadh.
Elaborating on the Saudi-US relationship, he said: “We’ve figured out a way over the last 80 to 90 years to be interwoven. Our economies, our governments, our intelligence communities, our defense departments are very much entwined. So, I would just ask people in the White House, and also in the UAE and in Riyadh, to just think about these things in long periods of time.”
Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House director of communications in July 2017 when Donald Trump was the US president, added: “We’ve had a tendency in the world lately to … devolve back into tribalism and to devolve back into a little bit of a rub with each other. It’s sort of ‘my way or no way.’ We’ve got to get back to thinking about more of the spirit of the cooperation and recognizing how much better we are together and how much more prosperous we can be. That would be my general recommendation (to the Biden White House).”
As a regular visitor to Saudi Arabia, Scaramucci applauded the Kingdom’s leadership for its policy innovations and reforms.
“As they start to create these reforms and they build more infrastructure, and they move to a zero-carbon emissions standard, and they build these beautiful cities like NEOM, the Kingdom is opening to the rest of the world. It’s a beautiful, hospitable culture in the Kingdom,” he said.
He said Saudi Arabia’s prioritization of its tourism industry has allowed for greater cultural exchange and understanding with the global community.
“I applaud the Kingdom for the reforms (it is) making. And I think the best years for the Kingdom are ahead of itself,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
The way Scaramucci sees it, besides simply diversifying the economy toward sectors such as tourism and away from oil and carbon fuels, the Kingdom’s economic strategy aims to create a positive environment for foreign direct investment.
Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, Saudi Arabia has taken multiple steps toward encouraging foreign investment, including allowing foreign companies to list on the Saudi Stock Exchange and granting hundreds of international companies license to operate in the Kingdom in 2020.
Asked where Saudi Arabia stood as a destination for foreign direct investment and what his advice would be for it to reach its full potential, Scaramucci said: “If you study the best governments, they have a low taxation strategy, they have an enabling strategy with private enterprise, and then they stick to the rule of law.
“Ultimately, business leaders want to believe if they cut contracts or they buy property, or they make a capital investment in an area of the world, that it’s safe from a property perspective and it’s safe from a legal perspective.
“(Saudi Arabia is) doing that. And that is why capital is going to flow into the country.”
Scaramucci acknowledged that the Federal Reserve rate increases in the US as well as the Ukraine-Russia conflict have been a dampener of the global investment spirit. “There’s a certain sluggishness that’s going on but it’s more macroeconomic-related than industry or region-specific,” he said.
“Once the Fed addresses this inflation problem in the US and lets go of the brakes, if you will, on the economy and we start to see an interest rate pivot … the money will flood into this area because I do believe (the Gulf region) is well-positioned geographically,” Scaramucci said.
“It’s well-positioned in terms of the way the governments are working with the private sector to help enhance innovation. Capital will flow (again), but we have to get through this macroeconomic period right now.”
Only two months in and 2023 is proving to be the year of the conference for the Gulf region. February saw tech giants gather for the LEAP conference in Riyadh; the Investopia x SALT investment event just concluded in the UAE capital; and an international conference is drawing legal luminaries to the Saudi capital to discuss how justice can harness the power of digital change.
Speaking about his experience at the Investopia conference, which brought together big names such as former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq, Scaramucci said: “We have a great partnership with the government. Our groups work very well together, and it’s a very interesting hybrid between a … sort of a public entity, a governmental entity, and a private enterprise. The synergies there are quite good. And so, I am hopeful that it will be a long-lasting relationship.”
As the founder and chairman of SALT, a global networking forum for finance, technology and public policy, Scaramucci is optimistic that conferences of the kind he is associated with could be held in the Gulf region.
While he declined to confirm if Investopia x SALT Abu Dhabi was going to be an annual event from now on (“the synergies there are quite good, so I am hopeful that it will be a long-lasting relationship”), he said that were he to take his conference to Riyadh, “they won’t compete with each other.”
Scaramucci said: “They would be separate events, well-spaced in terms of the calendar, and will be (making sure) the flavor of that event (is) more like what the Saudis would like, sort of a Riyadh focus the same way that we do in the UAE.
“It’s very important for us as partners to infuse local elements into the conference. I don’t want to be that Westerner that comes over and sort of arrogantly puts a program together without having a lot of input from the local authorities and from the local idea generation.”
With the Gulf countries playing host to many of the most influential events in the world, several economic figures believe that the road to the future of commerce and investment could pass through the Kingdom. Does Scaramucci too think the future of investment is shifting east toward countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia?
“I think it is, but it has been over the last three decades. It’s starting to now grow more exponentially as there’s a greater outreach to the international community,” he said.
“I first got to the UAE in 2005. There was a tremendous amount of growth and development, but there’s been exponential growth since then. And so, the next 10 or 15 years here in the region, including Saudi Arabia for that matter, are going to be quite good.”
NEW DELHI: India is deepening its defense ties with the Middle East, experts said on Sunday, following a number of recent security engagements with Gulf countries.
In the past few weeks alone, Indian forces have engaged with their counterparts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.
On Feb. 20, INS Sumedha, a patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, arrived in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Naval Defense Exhibition and International Defense Exhibition.
A week later, eight fighters, tankers and transport planes of the Indian Air Force were extended hospitality by the Royal Saudi Air Force for refueling and interaction with Saudi airmen.
On Feb. 28, an Indian submarine made a call for an operational turnaround in the Salalah port of Oman.
Indian defense engagements with the Middle East have been on the rise for the past few years but have deepened lately as the US is downsizing its presence in the region.
“The US is minimizing its security role in the region and there is a vacuum,” said Zakir Hussain, a Middle East expert and former fellow of the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi.
One of the reasons India is trying to fill this “vacuum” is also to balance the influence of its rival China.
“The China factor is playing a key role in attracting India to engage in defense and security affairs,” Hussain told Arab News. “China is a growing influence in the region. It has (prompted) India also to increase its presence.”
But the three Gulf countries are important to India also due to geostrategic reasons, with access to their ports.
“The 21st century is known as the maritime century, and if India is not increasing defense cooperation with these countries, then merely economic cooperation is not going to succeed,” Hussain added. “It is not surprising, and it is the demand of the time.”
For defense expert and senior journalist Ranjit Kumar, the relationship between India and Gulf countries was like one of “distant neighbors,” while now is the time to “play a bigger role.”
Kumar said: “Till now, Arab countries have aligned with either the American or Russian camp. Now, both of them have already started withdrawing from the area. The Arab world finds India a natural partner.”
Security engagements are also vital for India’s huge diaspora residing in the region.
Nearly 9 million Indians live and work in the Middle East, with some 3.4 million in the UAE and 2.5 million in Saudi Arabia, and send back home about $80 billion in remittances every year.
“The Arab world is a major source of remittance revenue for the Indian economy. That reason is also important in this context,” Kumar said.
“India needs peace and stability in that region for the welfare of the overseas Indians and its economy.”
The increased security cooperation is also reflecting diplomatic efforts and the strengthening of bilateral ties, especially with Saudi Arabia.
“Military diplomacy is extremely important between India and Saudi Arabia…All the three services in India now are engaging with Saudi Arabia in defense, which is an extremely important moment for bilateral ties between the two countries,” said Kabir Taneja, strategic studies fellow and Middle East expert at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.
“Defense ties are always a good barometer to see how bilateral ties are going between two states. Defense is something that is important for India and it’s also very critically important for West Asia.”
He sees the increasing defense engagements as aligned with changing economic relations. India, he said, wishes to change the perception that it is a country that solely provides labor for development projects in the Middle East.
“India wants to be seen as an investor, as an economic power where the big sovereign funds of the region like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE are attracted to India as an economy,” Taneja said.
“The Arab world is important for India economically right now…and India’s economy is now very attractive to Gulf investments.”
ISLAMABAD: When he met a starving compatriot near his restaurant eight years ago, a Pakistani expat in the UAE began to offer free meals to those who cannot afford them, making sure that his staff never turned away anyone in need.
Founded by Peshawar native Shahid Asghar Bangash in 2008, Karachi Star is a popular eatery with outlets in the Muweilah and Saja areas of Sharjah, specializing in South Asian dishes such as biryani, nihari, karahi and kebabs.
Karachi Star’s owner told Arab News the encounter years ago made him realize there were individuals who came to the UAE in search of work without following the proper process. As a result, some of them found themselves stranded, with no employment and no means to afford even food.
“The free meal scheme started as a response to the unfortunate situation of individuals who came to the UAE through fraudulent agents and were left stranded without jobs or money,” he said in a phone interview on Saturday.
“As we were not able to employ these people, we decided to start providing free meals to ease their suffering.”
There is no limit to the number of people who can receive free food at Karachi Star, he added, and at least 50 such meals are served every day.
“We do not have any terms and conditions for such people as they can order anything available (on the menu) on that day,” Bangash said.
“To maintain the dignity of those who cannot afford to pay, we have established a system of code words that the staff uses…This way, other customers are not aware that someone is eating for free.”
To some, like Pakistani worker Afzal Khan, who was left with no means of supporting himself due to a scam, Karachi Star gave not only nutritious food and dignity to keep going, but also hope.
He was initially reluctant to come to the eatery, fearing the staff might consider him a beggar.
“But the staff were so welcoming and kind, and the food was delicious and nutritious,” he said.
“It gave me the energy I needed to start looking for a job again.”
The restaurant is open to all, allowing guests to dine onsite or offering them free take-outs.
“Thanks to this restaurant, I was able to get the nourishment I needed to keep going during a difficult time,” said Faisal Iqbal, another Pakistani expatriate worker whom Karachi Star helped stay afloat during a difficult time.
“I was surprised by how the staff treated me with the same respect as paying customers, and I felt grateful for the kindness they showed me.”
Fire destroys homes Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh
The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to such blazes
A massive fire in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes
Updated 05 March 2023
Reuters
DHAKA: A big fire at a camp for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh destroyed homes and sent thick black clouds of smoke through the area on Sunday before being brought under control.
The blaze erupted at Camp 11 in Cox’s Bazar, a southeastern border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live. Most of the refugees fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, and the fire left some of them homeless again.
“We currently don’t have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties,” Rafiqul Islam, additional police superintendent at Cox’s Bazar told Reuters.
He added that the blaze was under control and senior officials from the fire, police and refugee relief departments were at the site. Faruque Ahmed, a local police official, said the cause of the fire was not clear.
Neither police official gave an estimate for the number of homes destroyed.
“I couldn’t save anything. Everything burnt to ashes. Many are without homes. I don’t know what will happen to us,” said 40-year-old refugee Selim Ullah, a father of six children.
“When we were in Myanmar we faced lots of problems... our houses were burned down, he said. “Now it has happened again.”
The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar are prone to such blazes. A massive fire in March 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.
Leading British Jewish historian urges diaspora to condemn Israel’s govt
Simon Schama: Country risks becoming ‘nationalist theocracy’
Board of Deputies of British Jews issues rare rebuke of Israeli minister who called for Palestinian village to be ‘wiped out’
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Israel risks becoming a “nationalist theocracy,” a leading British Jewish historian has warned, urging members of the diaspora to protest against the current government.
Simon Schama told British newspaper The Observer that Israel faces “disintegration of the political and social compact” over moves to radically alter the judicial system and expand Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories.
His words echo those of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who warned earlier this week that the country is on the brink of “constitutional and social collapse.”
Judicial reforms would give the government more influence over the appointment of judges and reduce the power of the Supreme Court.
The coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has drawn criticism from across the Jewish diaspora over the plans, as well as its inclusion of extreme right-wing politicians in its ranks.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently called for a Palestinian village to be “wiped out” in retaliation for the murder of two Israelis.
In the wake of the forming of the coalition, considered the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, there has been an increase in violence between Jewish settlers and Palestinians, with the Israel Defense Forces failing to stop many of the attacks.
Last week, the UK was among six countries to issue a joint declaration urging “the Israeli government to reverse its recent decision to advance the construction of more than 7,000 settlement building units across the occupied West Bank and to legalize settlement outposts.”
Schama told The Observer that Israel’s 1948 declaration of independence “promised equal civil rights to all religious and ethnic groups.”
Many other prominent members of the UK’s Jewish community have also condemned the actions of the Israeli government.
Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, parliamentary chair of the Jewish Labour Movement, said: “The voice of the Jewish diaspora must be stronger, we must exert what pressure we can to curtail the excesses of the Israeli government.”
The pro-Israel Board of Deputies of British Jews issued a rare rebuke over Smotrich’s comments.
“We utterly condemn Bezalel Smotrich’s comments calling for the Israeli government to ‘erase’ a village which days ago was attacked by Israeli settlers,” it said.
“We hope that this and similar comments will be publicly repudiated by responsible voices in the governing coalition.”
Last month, prominent British Jewish lawyer Anthony Julius told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Netanyahu’s government incorporated “the worst features of the populist, anti-liberal democratic parties that operate in Europe and in America as well, but with a special kind of antinomian Jewish intensity.”
British Rabbi Jonathan Romain told The Observer: “The mood is shifting from British Jews being out-and-out supporters (of Israel) to being critical friends — and voicing that criticism publicly.”
Demonstrations are set to take place in the UK in the coming weeks, organized by Jewish groups that have invited Israelis in Britain to attend.
Reuven Ziegler, a law professor at Reading University, said: “The demonstrations are a very patriotic act because they are an attempt to save Israel from making substantive mistakes that would ultimately change its character. They are anything but hostile to the Israeli state.
“Since this government was formed, it has given many reasons for people in the diaspora to find themselves alienated from it.
“In the past, faced with certain expressions of antisemitism, many Jews have felt the need to defend Israel, right or wrong. That sentiment may be weakening, but ultimately the blame for that lies squarely with the current government.”
Hannah Weisfeld, director of Yachad — a British Jewish organization that supports a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — told The Observer that “many” British Jews “have family in Israel who are telling them that a dictatorship is coming. We’re not quite at a tipping point yet, but I think we’ll get there.”