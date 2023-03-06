You are here

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league
Olympique de Marseille's Sead Kolasinac scores their first goal in the French league match against Rennes on Sunday. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
AP

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league

Marseille triumph at Rennes to strengthen hold on 2nd place in French league
  • Marseille extended their lead over third-place Monaco and Lens to four points
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Defender Sead Kolasinac scored the winner Sunday as Marseille beat Rennes 1-0 to post a seventh consecutive away win in the French league and strengthen their bid for Champions League football next season.

Marseille traveled to Brittany on the back of a shock elimination in the French Cup midweek against second-tier Annecy, which followed a bitter 3-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain that badly damaged their hopes of winning the league title. Leaders PSG beat Nantes 4-2 on Saturday and have an eight-point lead over Marseille.

The nine-time French champions broke Rennes’ solid defense in the 57th minute from a free kick quickly played by Valentin Rongier. Cengiz Under got the ball down the right and crossed at the far post behind Rennes players for Kolasinac, who lashed onto the ball and beat former Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from close range.

Marseille extended their lead over third-place Monaco and Lens to four points.

BEN YEDDER’S DOUBLE

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice but could not prevent Monaco from drawing 2-2 at struggling Troyes and losing points in the race for the Champions League.

Monaco trailed 1-0 with 10 minutes left in the Champagne town after Rominigue Kouame put the hosts in the driving seat with a first-half goal before Ben Yedder struck twice in the space of four minutes.

Ben Yedder leveled in the 79th with a left-footed low shot, then doubled his tally from Aleksandr Golovin’s cross. Ben Yedder’s 16th goal this season was initially disallowed but eventually given after a VAR check.

Only PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is the league top scorer with 18 goals, has bagged more than Ben Yedder in the French league this season.

Monaco could not hold onto their lead and conceded in added time as Ike Ugbo, left unmarked close to the the goal, headed the ball home past goalkeeper Alexander Nubel. Troyes remained in 19th place.

MONTPELLIER REVIVAL

Montpellier’s revival under coach Michel Der Zakarian continued as the southern club thrashed last-place Angers 5-0.

Back from suspension, playmaker Teji Savanier scored a brace to guide Montpellier eight points away from the relegation zone after Wahbi Khazri broke the deadlock in the opening minute.

Montpellier are now unbeaten in four matches.

Der Zakarian replaced Romain Pitau last month.

CAJUSTE STUNNER

As Reims and Ajaccio looked set for a goalless draw, Jens Cajuste delighted home fans in stoppage time with a right-footed shot from outside the box that ended in the top right corner for a 1-0 win.

Reims have been flourishing under coach Will Still. They are now unbeaten in their last 18 league matches and sits eighth in the table.

Elsewhere, Franck Honorat scored the only goal in Brest’s 1-0 victory at Strasbourg, while Clermont posted a first win in seven matches by beating Toulouse 1-0 away.

Midfielder Rayan Cherki, a hot prospect in European soccer, created many chances for Lyon but could not break through in a 0-0 draw with Lorient as goalkeeper Vito Mannone produced five saves.

Topics: Marseille Ligue 1 Rennes Sead Kolasinac

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill

Kurt Kitayama scores breakthrough victory in wild finish at Bay Hill
  • Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

ORLANDO, Florida: Kurt Kitayama let an All-Star cast of contenders back into the tournament with a triple bogey, only to beat them all with a clutch birdie and the best lag putt of his life to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

With five players tied for the lead with only three holes left, Kitayama pulled ahead with a birdie putt from just inside 15 feet on the par-3 17th hole for the lead. Then, his 50-foot putt on the last hole stopped an inch from the cup.

The tap-in par for an even-par 72 might have been the easiest shot he had all day.

Rory McIlroy roared into the mix with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn, only to miss a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole for the lead. He had a 70 and finished one shot behind. So did Harris English, who went bogey-free on the weekend at crusty, windy Bay Hill for a 70.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was a foot away from having a close look at birdie and a chance to take the lead. Instead, his ball spun back into the rough on the 18th and he finished with a bogey.

Jordan Spieth was among six players who had at least a share of the lead over the final two hours. He missed four straight putts inside 8 feet from the 14th through the 17th holes — three of them for par. He took the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt, then played his last five holes in 3 over.

Spieth (70), Scheffler (73), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (72) all finished two shots behind.

They all had a chance, mostly because of one swing. Kitayama had a two-shot lead when he hit a wild hook out-of-bounds on the ninth hole, leading to triple bogey.

These are the kind of players who kept beating Kitayama — Jon Rahm by one shot in Mexico, Xander Schauffele by one shot in the Scottish Open, McIlroy by one shot in the CJ Cup in South Carolina last year.

This time, the 30-year-old Californian who toiled around the world to earn a PGA Tour card had the final say.

Kitayama finished at 9-under 279 and earned $3.6 million.

“It went south on 9,” Kitayama said. “All of a sudden, I’m not leading any more. I just fought back hard, and I’m proud of myself for that.”

McIlroy tried a bold play on the par-3 14th without knowing he was right in the mix, the start of a bogey-bogey stretch that set him back. He hit the best approach of anyone on the 18th, right over the flag to 10 feet. The putt stayed to the right the whole way.

The finish was such pure theater that five players were tied for the lead deep into the final round, and all of them had chances to win.

“I certainly felt it on the golf course, so I’m sure it was pretty good to watch,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard because the lead was changing hands with guys making bogeys, not really making birdies. So don’t know how people find that entertainment value.

“But it was a great back nine. It was great to be involved with,” he said. “I’m really happy for Kurt. He’s been playing well for a while now and I’m happy to see him get his first win.”

Of the top seven players, all of them have either won majors or played in the Ryder Cup. The exception is Kitayama, who groomed himself for a moment like this with so many close calls against players with polished pedigrees.

Kitayama, who played at UNLV, didn’t find much success on the Korn Ferry Tour and took his trade overseas to the Asian Tour and European tour, with stops along the way on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa and the Japan Golf Tour.

Now he’s No. 19 in the world, with a red cardigan sweater for winning at Arnie’s place and a big feather in his cap for the players he had to beat.

He made it difficult on himself on the 18th, pulling his tee shot into dense rough. His only thought was to “just get it on the green, just give myself an opportunity.”

That was all he needed and he finally has a PGA Tour title to show for it.

Rahm, meanwhile, finished in a tie for 39th — his first time outside the top 10 since the Tour Championship last August. He still managed to stay at No. 1 in the world.

Topics: Kurt Kitayama Arnold Palmer Invitational

Merlier wins sprint battle in Paris-Nice opener

Merlier wins sprint battle in Paris-Nice opener
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Merlier wins sprint battle in Paris-Nice opener

Merlier wins sprint battle in Paris-Nice opener
  • At the end of a winding and hilly 169.4 kilometer circuit in the Chevreuse Valley, the Lotto-Soudal rider pulled away in the final meters
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

LA VERRIERE, France: Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier won a battle of the fast men to take the first stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday in La Verriere.

At the end of a winding and hilly 169.4 kilometer circuit in the Chevreuse Valley, west of Paris, the Lotto-Soudal rider pulled away in the final meters.

Four other sprinters crossed the line shoulder-to-shoulder a bike length behind. Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora claimed second and Dane Mads Pedersen third.

The two Tour de France winners, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and Dane Jonas Vingegaard, were both active in the final 20 kilometers.

Pogacar attacked on the last hills and collected six bonus seconds when he was first over the last one, which could be useful in an eight-day race often decided by just a few seconds.

The two men found themselves clear in a three-man breakaway with six kilometers left but opted to save their energy and allow the sprinters to battle for victory.

Topics: cycling Tim Merlier Paris-Nice

Marcus Ericsson wins rough IndyCar season-opening race

Marcus Ericsson wins rough IndyCar season-opening race
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

Marcus Ericsson wins rough IndyCar season-opening race

Marcus Ericsson wins rough IndyCar season-opening race
  • Ericsson outlasted the carnage on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg for a surprise victory for Chip Ganassi Racing
Updated 06 March 2023
AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital for observation and Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated.

Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, meanwhile, won the IndyCar season-opening race.

Ericsson outlasted the carnage on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg for a surprise victory for Chip Ganassi Racing on a swampy Sunday in Florida. It was the fourth career IndyCar victory for the Swedish former Formula One driver.

“I think people forget us in some conversations when they talk about the championship,” Ericsson said. “We’re here to win. We won the 500. We were leading the championship for a long time. We’re here to win.”

It was supposed to be an Andretti car in victory lane, at least based on the speed the team showed all weekend. Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta started on the front row, but things began to unravel right at the start.

A seven-car accident on the very first lap knocked five cars out of the race, including Andretti driver Devlin DeFrancesco, who was sent airborne when rookie Ben Pedersen slammed directly into his stopped car. Castroneves, a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner, limped away from the accident while his Meyer Shank Racing teammate Simon Pagenaud clutched his hand.

Castroneves left IndyCar’s new mobile medical care center with an ice pack on his right hand, and a clean X-ray taken on his right knee. Pagenaud said his finger was bruised but he was fine.

Harvey wasn’t so lucky and was transported to a hospital — IndyCar said it was for an evaluation out of “an abundance of caution” — after Kyle Kirkwood became the second Andretti driver to go airborne and sailed directly over Harvey’s head. Rinus VeeKay had slid into a tire barrier, Harvey ran into the back of VeeKay and Kirkwood launched over both cars.

Michael Andretti slammed his hand on the pit stand in disgust.

But there was more to come.

Herta was sent into a tire barrier by contact from reigning IndyCar champion Will Power, who received an avoidable contact penalty, to leave Grosjean as the last remaining chance for Andretti.

But as Grosjean and defending race winner Scott McLaughlin raced side by side for position, the two cars touched in what appeared to be a game of chicken headed into a corner. Neither driver lifted and both cars slam into a tire barrier.

Grosjean was furious, first throwing his arms up in disgust and then pounding his first on the stack of tires as he screamed. McLaughlin received an avoidable contact penalty. Andretti muttered an expletive and buried his head in his hands.

McLaughlin and Power both said they’d seek out Grosjean and Herta, respectively, to apologize, and McLaughlin did go to Grosjean’s team truck and hugged him. Scott Dixon, meanwhile, apologized repeatedly for contact with Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap that set in motion the bigger crash behind them.

Ericsson, meanwhile, passed Pato O’Ward for the win with three laps remaining when O’Ward suffered a brief loss of power. O’Ward pounded his fist in disgust as Ericsson sailed past for the win for Honda.

O’Ward was second in a Chevrolet for McLaren and could barely find any words to speak in his initial disappointment.

“Just very annoying to give it away like that,” O’Ward said with a sigh. “The team can’t have this happen. We just got 10 points thrown away. We’ll have a look at all the data and make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Ericsson had no problem winning that way.

“That’s racing,” he said.

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of Ganassi was third for his 193rd top-five finish, tying him with Mario Andretti for most all-time. Dixon’s top-five percentage is 52 percent.

Alexander Rossi was fourth in his debut race with new team McLaren.

Callum Ilott finished a career-best fifth for Juncos Hollinger Racing and was followed by Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and then Power of Team Penske. Alex Palou of Ganassi was eighth while RLL driver Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas rounded out the top 10.

Marcus Armstrong, a rookie who moved from F2 in Europe to race for Ganassi in IndyCar this season, finished 11th in his series debut to make Chip Ganassi, and not Andretti, the team of the day.

UP NEXT: IndyCar next races April 2 at Texas Motor Speedway, where Josef Newgarden is the defending race winner.

Topics: Marcus Ericsson IndyCar

Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win

Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win

Raphinha header helps 10-man Barca to nervy Valencia win
  • The Brazilian winger nodded the Catalans in front in the 16th minute
Updated 06 March 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona clung on with 10 men to beat Valencia 1-0 and move 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday, thanks to Raphinha’s early header.
The Brazilian winger nodded the Catalans in front in the 16th minute. But after Ferran Torres missed a penalty and Ronald Araujo was sent off, the hosts were left fighting tooth and nail for the three points.
“The important thing is we keep adding points and we have three more,” Raphinha told Movistar.
“It’s hard to play with one less man, we did what we needed to, moved deeper and we pulled out the win.”
Barca retreated in the final half hour following Araujo’s 59th minute red card but survived to beat Ruben Baraja’s Valencia, who are 19th and two points from safety.
Barcelona’s 1-0 Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg triumph over Real Madrid on Thursday followed two consecutive defeats, and this narrow victory felt like a significant step toward a first league title since 2019.
Madrid can cut the gap back to seven points later on at Real Betis, but were hoping a depleted Barcelona would stumble at Camp Nou.
Without top scorer Robert Lewandowski, midfield maestros Pedri and Gavi and winger Ousmane Dembele, the Catalans were unable to play their best football, but did just enough to win.
Along with Barcelona’s playing absentees, coach Xavi Hernandez was suspended too, watching from a box, with his brother and assistant Oscar in the dugout.
Valencia resisted early Barcelona pressure but came undone when Sergio Busquets lofted a pass into the area for Raphinha to meet with a cunning run and a header over Giorgi Mamardashvili.
It was Raphinha’s fifth league goal of the season and similar to his header against Osasuna which snatched Barcelona a vital win before the World Cup break.
Although the forward has not consistently shone since his move from Leeds United last summer, his goals in recent weeks have helped Barca cope with Dembele’s absence.
Raphinha fired a free-kick into the wall and curled another effort wide after a fine Alejandro Balde run as Barcelona looked to build on their strong start.
Remaining at the heart of the action, the Brazilian whipped in a cross for Ansu Fati who headed into the ground and off target when he should have tested Mamardashvili.
Valencia might have equalized when Samuel Lino slashed an effort wildly over the bar, with Barcelona’s defense caught out for the first time.
Former Barcelona youth player Ilaix Moriba stabbed an effort wide toward the end of the first half, as Los Che finally began to earn a foothold in the game.
Early in the second half, Barcelona should have moved two ahead when Hugo Guillamon was penalized for handball.
Torres grabbed the ball to take the penalty, although Fati also wanted it and the pair exchanged words, increasing the pressure on the Spaniard, who hit the post.
“Before the game we talked about who will take the penalties,” added Raphinha.
“Ansu wanted to, I understand that, it’s normal. He asked for it, but sometimes your team-mate lets you and sometimes he doesn’t. It happens in a lot of teams.”
Fati struck the near post himself moments later, before a mistake from Jules Kounde left Barcelona with 10 men.
The French defender’s ill-advised header back toward Marc-Andre ter Stegen sent Hugo Duro through on goal. Ronald Araujo dragged down the striker and saw red.
Valencia put pressure on Barcelona without troubling Ter Stegen, who kept his 18th La Liga clean sheet of the season.
The visitors might have been awarded a late penalty when Kessie tangled with Fran Perez, but the referee waved away their desperate — and not unfounded — appeals.
“I have the feeling we could have taken something more from here,” Guillamon told Movistar.
“I thought the referee was going to blow for (the penalty), he steps on him and there’s contact.”

Topics: La Liga Barca Valencia FC Raphinha

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023
The men in green were dominant throughout the 50-over match. supplied
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

Saudi Arabia overcome Bahrain to win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023
  • Dominant 10-wicket victory in final means Kingdom’s team maintained perfect record of 5 wins from 5 matches
Updated 2 min 17 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team defeated Bahrain by 10 wickets to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok on Sunday.
The men in green were dominant throughout the 50-over match. Bahrain were first bowled out for only 26 runs from 21.1 overs, before Saudi Arabia comfortably posted a total of 30 for no loss in 4.1 overs.
“Saudi Arabia clinches the #ACCChallengerCup with a dominant performance, defeating Bahrain by 10 wickets,” tweeted the Asian Cricket Council.
“A truly fantastic win, as they chase down the target of 27 in just 4 overs. Congratulations to the Saudi Arabia team!”
Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal told Arab News from Thailand: “I’d like to congratulate our leadership for the endless support we’ve always received, and the board of directors, the managerial team and especially the players. They’ve played excellent cricket, resulting in winning the cup.”

Saudi Arabia comfortably posted a total of 30 for no loss in 4.1 overs.


He said it is “a proud moment for us all. Their success will inspire several upcoming generations of cricketers in Saudi Arabia. And it’s just the start of more success in the future.”
Saudi Arabia’s star bowler Atif Ur Rehman was named Man of the Match for his dominant bowling spell of four wickets in eight overs, conceding just 10 runs.
“I was advised by the coach to stick to bowl in the right areas,” he said following the victory. “Thankfully, I was successful in maintaining my line and length that helped in restricting Bahrain’s batsmen from not only scoring but also helped in taking wickets. Wind in the morning was also helpful.”
Ishtiaq Ahmed, a star performer for Saudi Arabia throughout the competition, claimed the Player of the Tournament award and was handed the trophy by Prince Saud.
The stage had been perfectly set in the morning for the two teams that had topped their groups before.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia beat Bhutan in the first semifinal and Bahrain overcame hosts Thailand in the second.
Saudi Arabia won the toss and decided to bowl first, setting the scene for a devastating display from the start.
Invited to bat first, no Bahraini player could manage to stay on the crease long enough to build a strong partnership required in an inning in the final.

Saudi Arabia won by 10 wickets.


All 10 wickets fell in 21.1 overs for a meager total of just 26 runs, with no player managing top hit double figures.
Abdul Majid Abbasi was the highest scorer for Bahrain, scoring seven runs from 42 balls. Ali Dawood, who scored three runs from 19 balls, and Haider Ali, who scored two runs from two balls, were the other top scorers for their collapsing side.
Besides Rehman, who took four wickets, Ahmed took three wickets in eight for only nine runs, while Abdul Wahid’s two-wicket haul in three overs cost just three runs.
Chasing the very small total of 26 runs on board, Saudi Arabia’s openers Waqar Ul Hassan and Abdul Waheed were in no mood to spare Bahrain’s bowlers, and finished the game in just four overs.
Hassan scored 16 runs from 12 balls, including the winning boundary, and Waheed scored six runs in 13 balls.
The win meant Saudi Arabia maintained a perfect record of five wins from five outings, scoring a tournament-high total for one match with 424 runs against Myanmar.
The Saudi players received their medals from Prince Saud before celebrating with the trophy.
In the post-match presentation Mohammed Hisham Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s captain, said: “We played according to our plan, in the final as well as throughout the tournament. When we scored a record total of 424, we checked our batting strength and everybody proved their point.”
He added: “I have to be honest, I’m a learning captain being guided by coach Kabir Khan. He has been guiding us to victory.”
Sheikh also praised the SACF, the team management, the fitness staff, and the batting and bowling coach.
“The boys are showing great spirit, and it’s all the hard work of combined efforts from us which resulted in us emerging champions,” said the captain.
“Our federation is working really well behind the scenes, they’re setting up our domestic circuit, and a talent pool is emerging.”
He also praised the organizers of the competition, saying: “I thank the ACC for this wonderful tournament. We never had something like this before. This is a good circuit to showcase our talent. This was the test to showcase our skills.”

The Saudi players received their medals from Prince Saud before celebrating with the trophy.


Saudi Arabia will now enter the ACC Premier Cup, to be played in Nepal next month, full of confidence as bigger challenges loom on the horizon.
Ali, Bahrain’s captain, said: “It was a bad day for us. Saudi Arabia’s bowlers really bowled well, in the right areas, giving us no room to play shots.”
But as finalists, Bahrain also qualified to the ACC Premier Cup in Nepal which, Ali said, is “a big opportunity” for his team.
Further consolation for Bahrain came with spin wizard Abbasi being named the tournament’s best bowler after taking 12 wickets during the competition.
The ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023, the first tournament of the council’s new pathway structure, was played in a round-robin format with eight teams split into two groups of four.
The top two from each group qualified to the semifinals in the knockout stages played on Friday.
The tournament acts as a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory competition for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Topics: ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 Asian Institute of Technology Ground Cricket

