Iran’s judiciary says women will be punished for violating Islamic dress code — IRNA
Women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Women violating the Islamic dress code will be punished, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency.
Following the death of Iranian Kurdish young woman Mahsa Amini by Iran’s morality police for flouting the country’s strict dress code on Sept. 16, Iran was faced with nationwide protests that represented one of the toughest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

  • Said Ferjani was detained on Feb. 27, has yet to be charged with any offense
  • The 68-year-old lived in London for 20 years before returning to Tunisia in 2011
LONDON: The UK has been urged to pressure Tunisia to release a leading politician imprisoned by the government who previously lived in London for 20 years.

Said Ferjani, 68, sought refuge in the UK from the regime of Tunisia’s former leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 1989, having been detained and tortured for his political activities.

Ferjani, a senior figure in the Ennahda party, never applied for dual citizenship in the UK because of his determination to return to his homeland, which he did after the Arab Spring and the ousting of Ben Ali in 2011.

But Ferjani has since been targeted by the government of President Kais Saied, who has clamped down on opposition figures since altering the role of Tunisia’s Parliament to consolidate his power in 2021. Ferjani was arrested on Feb. 27.

His daughter Kaouther Ferjani told The Observer that British politicians need to speak up on behalf of her father and, by extension, Tunisia’s democratic future.

“The fact that he is now being held as a political prisoner under Kais Saied’s regime is alarming and must be condemned by the international community,” she said, adding that “the collapse of the country into a fascistic dictatorship (represents) one of the great tragedies of modern politics.”

She said her father was interrogated and hospitalized shortly after his detention, having gone on hunger strike. He has yet to be charged with any offense.

“As a democratically elected politician and leading figure in Tunisian politics, my dad has played an instrumental role in promoting democracy and human rights in Tunisia since the Arab Spring,” she added.

“His imprisonment, along with at least 16 other political prisoners this month — including politicians, journalists, and judges — is a blatant attempt to suppress opposition voices.

“Tunisia is heading down a very worrying path of authoritarianism and it is important that the UK speaks out strongly against this.”

Saied’s crackdown on dissent has seen a significant drop in popularity, which he in turn has tried to stem with populist rhetoric blaming undocumented black migrants for Tunisia’s ills.

Last week, a large protest was held in the capital Tunis demanding the release of political prisoners, while the US State Department expressed concern at reports that charges had been leveled against Tunisian individuals for holding meetings with American diplomats.

  • ‘We’re doing what we can to reach children with psychosocial support,’ Unicef’s Joe English tells Metro
LONDON: Last month’s deadly earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria could have long-term effects on the mental health of children, a UK aid worker has told Metro newspaper.

“I can leave, I can get on a plane at the end of this trip. Many of these families cannot; this is their life,” said Unicef’s Joe English.

He arrived in Turkiye 10 days after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6, and worked with children who lost their family homes in the disaster.

After a second earthquake later in February, he traveled to northern Syria to help in aid relief efforts.

The long-term impacts of the earthquakes on local children are compounded by the damage caused by Syria’s civil war, English said.

He praised the significant British aid push that allowed organizations such as Unicef to rapidly roll out aid across Turkiye and Syria.

“We’re doing what we can to reach children with psychosocial support, to give them safe spaces to play, to color in and be with their friends — just to be a child again,” he said.

“I was speaking to an 11-year-old yesterday: His entire life has been set against this backdrop of conflict and displacement.”

NOUAKCHOTT: Four militant prisoners escaped Sunday night in Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott after an exchange of gunfire at its central prison in which two national guards were killed, the Interior Ministry said.
“The National Guard has tightened its control over the prison and immediately started tracking down the fugitives in order to arrest them as soon as possible,” the ministry said in a statement published by the official news agency early Monday.
Two guards were also injured, it said. The identities of the escaped prisoners were not given.
After the escape, which the ministry said took place at 9:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) Sunday, it asked people to report any information that might help in arresting the fugitives.
According to a military official speaking on condition of anonymity, two of the prisoners had been sentenced to death, while the other two were awaiting trial for membership of a terrorist organization.
The same person said their vehicle had been found northeast of Nouakchott.
The death penalty has not been enforced in Mauritania since 1987.
There have been no militant attacks in Mauritania since 2011, but the country shares a border with Mali, where a militants insurgency that began in 2012 has spread to other Sahel countries.

  • Over a thousand Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks since November
DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader said on Monday that poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls in recent months is an “unforgivable” crime amid spread of suspected poisoning across the country with hundreds of girls hospitalized.
“Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students’ poisoning. This is an unforgivable crime... the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying by state media.
Over a thousand Iranian girls in different schools have suffered “mild poison” attacks since November, according to state media and officials, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls’ education.
The spreading attacks that started in November in the holy Shiite Muslim city of Qom in central Iran have spread to at least 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces, prompting some parents to take their children out of school and hold protests against the establishment. 

  • Issam Chebbi, head of Al Joumhouri party, is among the Saied opponents who have been arrested in the crackdown launched in February
TUNIS: Hundreds of Tunisians rallied Sunday in defiance of a protest ban, demanding the release of more than 20 prominent figures opposed to the president who were arrested in recent weeks.
President Kais Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in a 2021 power grab and imposed sweeping changes to the political system of the sole democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings.
More than 20 political figures have been arrested in the North African country in recent weeks, including members the main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front (NSF) and its main component, the Islamist-leaning Ennahdha party.
“Freedom for the detainees,” chanted the demonstrators, most of them supporters of the NSF, with many waving Tunisian flags and pictures of detainees, AFP journalists said.
Denouncing Saied’s power grab as a “coup,” the protesters defied a ban on demonstrations imposed by Tunis authorities.
Initially dozens gathered by a key bus and tramway station in central Tunis before charging police barricades to then march toward Habib Bourguiba Avenue, where the crowd soon swelled to more than 500, reporters said.
A policeman used a loudspeaker to urge demonstrators to move out of the iconic avenue — the site of repeated protests — and head toward the headquarters of Al Joumhouri party several kilometers away, saying: “Please, the march is banned.”

Issam Chebbi, head of Al Joumhouri party, is among the Saied opponents who have been arrested in the crackdown launched in February.
His brother Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, who heads the NSF, addressed the crowd and charged the arrests were “arbitrary.”
Protester Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, 78, said: “We are defending a national cause and we will not stop until democracy and institutions return.”
Other detainees include senior opposition figures Jawhar Ben Mbarek, businessman Kamel Eltaief, the head of Tunisia’s most popular radio station Mosaique FM, Noureddine Boutar, as well as trade union officials.
Mbarek’s father, Ezzedine Hazgui, who was imprisoned under the dictatorship of ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, attended the rally and denounced Saied in comments to AFP.
“The president has placed all state institutions under his control and has divided the people. The police protects an illegitimate president,” Hazgui said.
Saied has accused those arrested of “terrorism” and causing recurrent food shortages as well as plotting against the state.
Rights group Amnesty International has labelled the arrests a “politically motivated witch hunt.”
The NSF had called for the demonstration, which came a day after more than 3,000 joined a Tunis rally organized by the powerful UGTT trade union.
During that rally, UGTT chief Noureddine Taboubi accused Saied of targeting the union as part of a wider crackdown against critics, and called on him to accept “dialogue.”

 

