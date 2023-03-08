You are here

Chelsea see off Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarterfinals

Chelsea see off Dortmund to advance into Champions League quarterfinals
Chelsea's English midfielder Raheem Sterling scores their opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg against Borrusia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge in London on Tuesday. (AFP)
AFP

  • Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz got the goals as the Blues relieved the pressure on manager Graham Potter
LONDON: Chelsea kept their season alive by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz, with a twice-taken penalty, got the goals as the Blues relieved the pressure on manager Graham Potter.

The Englishman’s job was on the line after a season that has so far failed to deliver any return on a world-record injection of over £500 million ($600 million) in one season on new signings.

Chelsea had won just three of their previous 16 matches to fall to 10th in the Premier League and bow out early of both domestic cups.

But some of their expensive collection of stars showed up in time to remain in the hunt for a third European Cup.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes after Dortmund got stuck in the heavy London traffic on arrival to the stadium.

Once the action got underway, Chelsea sped out of the blocks.

Alexander Meyer had to fly off his line to block from Joao Felix from a narrow angle before Havertz fired a big chance into the side netting.

Dortmund arrived in England on the back of a 10-game winning run in all competitions.

But the visitors posed barely any attacking threat in the first half bar a Marco Reus free-kick that Kepa Arrizabalaga did brilliantly to palm to safety.

Chances continued to come and go at the other end. Havertz smashed a volley off the inside of the post and then finally found the net via the underside of the bar only for the goal to be ruled out for an offside against Sterling earlier in the move.

The worst miss was to come as Kalidou Koulibaly miscued with an open goal from Ben Chilwell’s free-kick and Felix’s follow-up effort was blocked on the line.

Potter was uncharacteristically animated on the touchline as he constantly whipped the crowd up to keep pushing his side forward.

And the home fans finally had something to celebrate three minutes before half-time.

Sterling’s first attempt was another one to forget as he swiped and missed Chilwell’s low cross, but the England international composed himself to dribble past Reus and fire high into the net.

That was just Chelsea’s third goal in the last eight games.

Havertz’s penalty early in the second half meant Potter’s men scored more than once for the first time since December 27, but the German international needed two spot-kicks to make his mark.

Marius Wolf was penalized for handling Chilwell’s cross after a VAR review.

Havertz’s first penalty came back off the post, but VAR came to Chelsea’s rescue once more as Dortmund were further punished for encroaching.

There was no second reprieve as Havertz coolly slotted the ball the same way, this time finding the corner of the net.

Chelsea’s spending spree may have ruled them out of the running for Jude Bellingham with the Dortmund midfielder expected to have his choice of Europe’s top clubs this summer.

On his return to England, Bellingham was far from his best and missed a big chance to level the tie when he side-footed wide just before the hour mark.

Chelsea were guilty of trying to protect their advantage in the final quarter and relied on Kepa to bail them out as Wolf stung the palms of the Spaniard.

But they should have still added a third on the counter-attack as Sterling again failed to hold his run before squaring for Conor Gallagher to roll into an empty net.

Topics: Chelsea Borussia Dortmund champions league Kai Havertz Raheem Sterling

Benfica reach Champions League quarters by thrashing Brugge

Benfica reach Champions League quarters by thrashing Brugge
  • Benfica have only been beaten twice all season across all competitions and dominated from the outset against the Belgian visitors
LISBON: Goncalo Ramos struck twice to help Benfica romp to a 5-1 Champions League last 16, second leg win over Club Brugge on Tuesday in Lisbon and a 7-1 aggregate victory.
Ramos, who shot to global fame during the World Cup when he was selected ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal and netted a hat-trick against Switzerland, set up the opener for Rafa Silva.
The 21-year-old forward then produced two clinical finishes either side of half-time to ensure the two-time European Cup winners would reach the quarter-finals in consecutive seasons.
Joao Mario struck from the spot to score in his fifth consecutive Champions League match — Portugal great Eusebio was the last player to manage the feat for the club.
David Neres added the fifth for Benfica before Bjorn Meijer netted a spectacular late consolation.
Roger Schmidt’s ruthless side finished top of a group containing heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and made light work of Scott Parker’s knock-out stage novices.
Benfica have only been beaten twice all season across all competitions and dominated from the outset against the Belgian visitors.
Chiquinho, who has taken Enzo Fernandez’s place in midfield after his Premier League record transfer move to Chelsea in January, returned from injury for the hosts.
Parker picked Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk against his former side, pairing him with Noa Lang to try and spring an unlikely comeback.
Joao Mario, in sparking goalscoring form this season from midfield, netted after just two minutes with a glorious, flicked finish, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.
The Portugal midfielder was then foiled by Meijer, who hacked his goal-bound effort off the line.
Eventually the hosts took the lead at the Estadio da Luz through Silva after 38 minutes, picked out well in the box by Ramos.
Silva showed good close control to dig out some space and a deft finish to beat former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.
Ramos steered home the second just before the break after being teed up by Joao Mario.
He netted a brace on Friday against Famalicao to help the Portuguese league leaders maintain an eight-point advantage and was decisive in the box yet again.
Ramos surged inside from the left before firing back across himself into the bottom corner, leaving Mignolet with no chance, notching his 22nd goal of the season across all competitions.
Close behind him on 20 is Joao Mario, enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career by a distance.
The 30-year-old midfielder slashed a volley narrowly off target early in the second half.
Brugge, who have now won just two of their last 17 games, were a surprise package in the group phase and helped eliminate Atletico Madrid, but were picked apart by the Eagles.
Ramos netted his second before the hour mark with a clinical first-time finish from Alex Grimaldo’s low cross.
Then Joao Mario’s coolly taken penalty added sheen to the scoreline after Abakar Sylla clumsily fouled Gilberto.
It was the midfielder’s sixth goal of the tournament, pulling him level with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior as the third top scorer, although five have come from the spot.
Neres slotted home the fifth on a bruising night for Parker and his team, who pulled one back through Meijer, as Benfica proved they will be no pushovers in the next round.

Topics: Benfica champions league Club Brugge UEFA Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League

Bayern to try to contain PSG in last 16 of Champions League
  • Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman
  • Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal lead by trying to score two or three more
DUESSELDORF, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to “get at” Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé wants to add more goals to his PSG scoring record.
They will get their chance on Wednesday when Bayern tries to defend its 1-0 lead in the second leg of the round of 16.
Bayern won the first leg in Paris with a goal from former PSG player Kingsley Coman, but the team’s approach in the return match will be closely watched.
Under Nagelsmann, Bayern tend to defend one-goal lead by trying to score two or three more. Keeping up the attacking pressure worked in the group stage against Inter Milan and Barcelona, neither of which could score against Bayern, but they could allow PSG opportunities to get back into the game.
“Both we and PSG have enormous pace in attack. We want to get at them when they take possession and be physically present from the first minute,” Nagelsmann said Monday. “What we need in the second leg is to prevent them from using their pace. If you give their attackers too much space and they can unleash their footballing qualities, it’s incredibly difficult to defend.”
Either way, one of the two teams will face its earliest Champions League exit since both were eliminated by English opponents in the round of 16 in 2018-19. Bayern and PSG both expect to be in the quarterfinals at the very least, so a loss could affect the future of Nagelsmann or PSG coach Christophe Galtier.
Hiring Nagelsmann on a five-year contract in 2021 was a statement from the Bayern hierarchy that they saw the then-33-year-old German as the architect of a long-term project. He’s now facing a tough challenge from PSG and also a tight domestic title race, with Bayern even on points with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
Both teams are without key players ahead of Wednesday’s game.
Sadio Mané missed the first leg with the leg injury which previously ruled him out of the World Cup, but the Senegal forward has since returned to action and came off the bench in Bayern’s last two Bundesliga games.
Still, Bayern remains without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender Lucas Hernández, both long-term absentees, and fullback Noussair Mazraoui is in training but has not played since the World Cup. Another defender, Benjamin Pavard, is suspended after he was sent off in stoppage time in the first leg and is set to be replaced by Josip Stanišić.
PSG is without Neymar after the Brazilian was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an ankle injury, but Mbappé and Lionel Messi each scored in the 4-2 win over Nantes on Saturday. Mbappé became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 201 goals, breaking a tie with Edinson Cavani.
Right back Achraf Hakimi is in PSG’s squad for the game after he was given preliminary charges in a rape investigation last week. The 24-year-old Hakimi missed the last three French league games with injury.
In the French legal system, preliminary charges mean judges have strong reason to suspect a crime was committed but are allowing time for further investigation before deciding whether to send a case to trial.
Speaking Tuesday in Munich, both PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Galtier said they expect a completely different match than last month when Bayern’s pressing suffocated PSG.
Verratti said the return to a tactical system with three defenders will certainly help, as well as the presence of a fully-fit Mbappé alongside Messi.
“They are players of a huge experience, that is something that really helps us out,” Verratti said.
Mbappé was only able to play half an hour in the first leg as he just returned from injury. Now fully fit and in full confidence, Galtier expects the France striker to provide extra solutions.
“That will give us more scope to get behind,” Galtier said. “We need to have more possession, play higher and win the ball much faster.”

Topics: Bayern Munich PSG Kylian Mbappé Jamal Musiala

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three T20Is in Sharjah
  • Afghanistan Cricket Board says their home season will start with Pakistan series
  • This will be the first bilateral cricket series between the two neighbouring countries
KABUL: Afghanistan announced on Tuesday it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 internationals in Sharjah later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbours. 

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said their home season will start with the series against Pakistan. 

"Afghanistan's international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan to be played in Sharjah on March 25, 27 and 29," said a ACB release. 

Afghanistan was due to start its season with a one-day international series against Australia in March this year but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country. 

Cricket Australia had also refused to host Afghanistan for a Test match in November 2021 for the same reason. 

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf welcomed Pakistan's decision to play his team. 

"We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board's willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighbouring countries," Ashraf said in the statement. 

Afghanistan has played Pakistan in three Twenty20 internationals and four ODIs in multi-national events but this will be the first bilateral series between the two countries. 

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023

Special Olympics UAE concludes 2nd training camp ahead of Berlin 2023
  • Latest preparation stage took place in Al Ain ahead of World Games in June
  • The squad held its first training camp earlier this year and has taken part in several competitions already during 2023
ABU DHABI: Special Olympics UAE has concluded its second training camp in Al Ain in preparation for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, taking place June 17-25.
Emirati athletes will take part in 20 different sporting competitions at the event.
The Special Olympics UAE delegation is one of the largest from the MENA region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 32 unified partners.
Athletes held various training sessions during the camp across different sports, including beach volleyball, volleyball, basketball, athletics, equestrian, roller-skating, table tennis, powerlifting, swimming, badminton, bowling and cycling.
The squad held its first training camp earlier this year and has taken part in several competitions already during 2023 in preparation for the upcoming World Games, including Yas Triathlon, Third National Sailing Camp, DIBS — Citizen Open Bowling Tournament and the Emirates Swimming Cup.
Talal Al-Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “We are excited to see our athletes gear up for their upcoming participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023. We are proud of their progress, and their resolve and commitment to best represent the UAE, which has the largest participating delegation from the MENA region. We started the preparation and training sessions months ago and continue to provide all support needed for our athletes to complement their enthusiasm and strong can-do attitude.
“Our participation in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 underscores our journey toward promoting an inclusive community, which accelerated with the hosting of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019,” he added.
“We will continue the momentum during the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 and will represent the UAE as one of the biggest supporters of inclusion and People of Determination globally.”
In collaboration with the National Ambulance, Special Olympics UAE recently held several training sessions under the “Train Safely” initiative. The scheme provides all the Special Olympics UAE staff with medical and first-aid skills, strengthening the delegation’s health and safety credentials and making it one of the safest groups taking part in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
In 2022, Special Olympics UAE achieved many global victories, including 16 medals at the Invitational Games Malta 2022, and 16 medals during the group’s participation in the Special Olympics Austria National Games 2022.
 

Topics: UAE Special Olympics Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

Liverpool fans to get refunds after Champions League chaos

Liverpool fans to get refunds after Champions League chaos
  • The governing body of European soccer said Tuesday that a scheme has been set up to reimburse all 19,618 tickets purchased by Liverpool fans
  • Refunds will also be paid out to Real Madrid supporters and neutral fans who meet certain criteria set out by UEFA
MANCHESTER, England: UEFA will refund Liverpool fans who bought tickets for last season’s Champions League final, an event which led to crushes outside the Stade de France and innocent supporters being doused with pepper spray and tear gas.
The governing body of European soccer said Tuesday that a scheme has been set up to reimburse all 19,618 tickets purchased by Liverpool fans for the match against Real Madrid last May. The Spanish club won 1-0.
An independent review published last month found UEFA mostly responsible for the security failures which “almost led to disaster.”
“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel wrote in a 220-page document.
Refunds will also be paid out to Real Madrid supporters and neutral fans who meet certain criteria set out by UEFA.
“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair,” UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said. “We recognize the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium.”
Tens of thousands of fans were held in increasingly crushed queues for hours before the game on May 28 at the 75,000-capacity Stade de France, which is a key venue for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Many fans were fired on with tear gas by police before the game, which was delayed by nearly 40 minutes.
UEFA statements during the chaos and after the game wrongly blamed Liverpool fans for arriving at the stadium late and using fake tickets to try to gain entry.
After Madrid’s victory, dozens of fans were robbed leaving the stadium by local residents.
An apology to Liverpool supporters for “the experiences of many of them” and the unjust blaming was made last month by Theodoridis.
Fan group Football Supporters Europe praised to the decision to hand out refunds.
“UEFA’s announcement of the ticket refunds is both unprecedented and hugely welcome, and builds concretely on the apology they extended to Liverpool fans earlier,” FSE board member Kevin Miles said. “Every football fan who has traveled to support a team abroad will know that, while it may have been Liverpool fans who suffered last year, these events or something similar could have happened to any of us.”

Topics: Liverpool real madrid UEFA Champions League fans

