Gender apartheid must be classified as crime under international law: campaign
campaign calls for the expansion of racial anti-apartheid laws to include gender, which would pressure countries including Afghanistan and Iran to tackle systemic discrimination against women.(AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • Open letter signed by prominent Afghan, Iranian campaigners to mark International Women’s Day
  • Bans in Iran ‘seek to establish and maintain women’s subjugation to men and the state’
London: A campaign on International Women’s Day supported by prominent Afghan and Iranian campaigners is calling for gender apartheid to be classified as a crime under international law, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Launched through an open letter, the campaign calls for the expansion of racial anti-apartheid laws to include gender, which would pressure countries including Afghanistan and Iran to tackle systemic discrimination against women.

Signatories include international lawyers and high-profile political figures including Shirin Ebadi, Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate; Fawzia Koofi, the first female deputy speaker of the Afghan Parliament; and Benafsha Yaqoobi, a commissioner on the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission.

Apartheid, meaning “apart” in Afrikaans, described South Africa’s institutional racial discrimination during the second half of the 20th century.

But the term has been leveled at countries including Israel over its policies toward the Palestinians, and now the campaign has accused Afghanistan and Iran of practicing forms of gender apartheid.

The open letter points to the Taliban’s ban on women’s education, employment in NGOs and in government, as well as Afghanistan’s strict guardian laws preventing women from traveling alone for long distances.

Human rights lawyer Gissou Nia, who is supporting the campaign, said: “It is paramount to understand that gender apartheid currently only has power as a descriptive term.

“Under international law, the crime of apartheid only applies to racial hierarchies, not hierarchies based on gender.

“This campaign will seek to expand the set of moral, political and legal tools available to mobilize international action against and ultimately end systems of gender apartheid.”

The open letter says in Iran, “women are banned from many fields of study, sporting events, from traveling without a male guardian, are worth half a man under the law and are forced to wear a compulsory hijab.

“These bans, and the broader legal systems they belong to, seek to establish and maintain women’s subjugation to men and the state. Violation of these laws can lead to violence, imprisonment and death.”

The signatories say the campaign will avoid imposing Western cultural values on Muslim societies worldwide, instead focusing on systemic policies that discriminate against women outside the bounds of religion.

Topics: International Women Day IWD2023

Updated 08 March 2023
AFP

  • Footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot to death with multiple automatic weapons
Kyiv: Ukraine vowed on Tuesday to take revenge against Russia, blaming the Kremlin for a captured soldier apparently being riddled with bullets in a viral video after using a pro-Ukrainian slogan.
The footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench, smoking, and being shot to death with multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
Officials in Kyiv have blamed Russian forces and called for the International Criminal Court to probe the incident.
The apparent victim’s last words were trending online in Ukraine this week and the footage has spawned a new war-time meme in Ukraine celebrating the armed forces.
Many Ukrainians and social media users, who support Kyiv against Russia’s invasion, posted a picture of the killed man online.
“The deceased is a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade — Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura,” the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday, citing initial findings.
Shadura has been missing since February 3 amid fighting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and his identity would be confirmed when his remains were returned, the military added.
“Revenge for our hero’s killing is inevitable,” it added.
Brigade spokesman Anatoliy Yavorsky said Shadura was born in 1982 and was from the region of Zhytomyr west of Kyiv. He was mobilized in December.
Kyiv has said his remains were still in territory held by Russian forces.
Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, however, identified the deceased man as 42-year-old Oleksandr Matsiyevsky from the northern city of Nizhyn.
Butusov posted a picture on Facebook of Matsiyevsky, who resembled the Ukrainian soldier from the viral video.
The prominent reporter said Matsiyevsky, who had a 19-year-old son, went to the front voluntarily. He was buried in Nizhyn last month, he added.
AFP could not independently determine the origins of the footage or whether it showed a Ukrainian serviceman.
The head of the Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded Russia’s assault on Bakhmut, said there was no evidence to link his fighters to the killing.
But Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said that if details emerged linking his group to the incident, then “we will certainly look into it in detail.”
In an address to the nation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the video showed Russian forces “brutally killing” a Ukrainian serviceman.
“We will find the murderers,” he vowed.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for the International Criminal Court to probe the footage.
The Hague-based Court did not immediately respond.
Marta Bo, an international criminal and humanitarian law expert at The Hague-based Asser Institute, said that killing prisoners of war was a “grave breach of the Geneva Convention.”
“States are under the obligation to investigate and prosecute such a violation of international humanitarian law,” she said.
Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners in the year since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The United States is aware of the “harrowing” footage of an unarmed Ukrainian soldier killed on video in Ukraine, the State Department said on Tuesday, adding that Russia should be ashamed for flouting basic rules of war.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular press briefing that the US was “not naive” to believe that Russia would admit to the killing, but said it was not the first evidence of apparent atrocities committed by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s military on Tuesday identified a soldier who it said was shot dead by “Russian invaders” in a video spread on social media, and hailed him as a hero whose death would be avenged.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women

UN: Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

  • The Taliban claim its restrictions on women are temporary
  • The Taliban says its ban on women receiving university education was imposed because some subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values
ISLAMABAD: Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the country has become the most repressive in the world for women and girls, deprived of many of their basic rights, the United Nations said Wednesday.
In a statement released on the International Women’s Day, the UN mission said that Afghanistan’s new rulers have shown an almost “singular focus on imposing rules that leave most women and girls effectively trapped in their homes.”
Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing power in August 2021 as US and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after two decades of war.
They have banned girls’ education beyond sixth grade and women from public spaces such as parks and gyms. Women are also barred from working at national and international nongovernmental organizations and ordered to cover themselves from head to toe.
“Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights,” said Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the mission to Afghanistan.
“It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere,” she added.
The restrictions, especially the bans on education and NGO work, have drawn fierce international condemnation. But the Taliban have shown no signs of backing down, claiming the bans are temporary suspensions in place allegedly because women were not wearing the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly and because gender segregation rules were not being followed.
As for the ban on university education, the Taliban government has said that some of the subjects being taught were not in line with Afghan and Islamic values.
“Confining half of the country’s population to their homes in one of the world’s largest humanitarian and economic crises is a colossal act of national self-harm,” Otunbayeva also said.
“It will condemn not only women and girls, but all Afghans, to poverty and aid-dependency for generations to come,” she said. “It will further isolate Afghanistan from its own citizens and from the rest of the world.”
At a carpet factory in Kabul, women who were former government employees, high school or university students now spend their days weaving carpets.
“We all live like prisoners, we feel that we are caught in a cage,” said Hafiza, 22, who goes only by her first name and who used to be a first-year law student before the Taliban banned women from attending classes at her university. “The worst situation is when your dreams are shattered, and you are punished for being a woman.”
The UN mission to Afghanistan also said it has recorded an almost constant stream of discriminatory edicts and measures against women since the Taliban takeover — women’s right to travel or work outside the confines of their home and access to spaces is largely restricted, and they have also been excluded from all levels of public decision-making.
“The implications of the harm the Taliban are inflicting on their own citizens goes beyond women and girls,” said Alison Davidian, the special representative for UN Women in Afghanistan.
No officials from the Taliban-led government was immediately available for comment.
At the carpet factory, 18-years-old Shahida, who also uses only one name, said she was in 10th grade at one of Kabul high schools when her education was cut short.
“We just demand from the (Taliban) government to reopen schools and educational centers for us and give us our rights,” she said.
Ahead of the International Women’s Day, about 200 Afghan female small business owners put together an exhibition of their products in Kabul. Most complained of losing business since the Taliban takeover.
“I don’t expect Taliban to respect women’s rights,” said one of them, Tamkin Rahimi. “Women here cannot practice (their) rights and celebrate Women’s Day, because we cannot go to school, university or go to work, so I think we don’t have any day to celebrate.”
The UN Security Council was to meet later Wednesday with Otunbayeva and women representatives from Afghan civil society groups.
According to the statement, 11.6 million Afghan women and girls are in need of humanitarian assistance. However, the Taliban are further undermining the international aid effort through their ban on women working for NGOs.

Topics: IWD2023 Afghanistan Taliban women

Kremlin: Reports on Nord Stream attack ‘coordinated’ effort to divert attention

Kremlin: Reports on Nord Stream attack ‘coordinated’ effort to divert attention
Updated 08 March 2023
Reuters

  • The United States and NATO have called the pipeline attacks ‘an act of sabotage’
  • Russia has blamed the West and called for an independent investigation
Media reports on the Nord Stream pipelines attacks are a coordinated effort to divert attention and the Kremlin is perplexed how US officials can assume anything about the attacks without investigation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Intelligence reviewed by US officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group sabotaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines from Russia to Europe last September, but there was no evidence of Kyiv government involvement, the New York Times earlier reported.

The explosions seven months into the Russia-Ukraine war of underwater pipelines between Russia and Germany occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark in the Baltic Sea. Both countries have concluded the blasts were deliberate, but have not said who might be responsible.

“Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA news agency.

“How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?”

Peskov also said that Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation.

“We are still not allowed in the investigation. Only a few days ago we received notes about this from the Danes and Swedes,” Peskov said.

“This is not just strange. It smells like a monstrous crime.”

The United States and NATO have called the pipeline attacks “an act of sabotage,” while Russia has blamed the West and called for an independent investigation. Neither side has provided evidence.

Tuesday’s New York Times report cited US officials as saying there was no evidence that Zelensky or his top aides were involved or that the perpetrators were acting at the behest of any Ukrainian government officials. No specific pro-Ukraine group was named as potentially responsible.

“Without a doubt, Ukraine is absolutely not involved in the excesses on the pipelines,” presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement. “It does not make the slightest bit of sense.”

Washington was waiting for investigations in Germany, Sweden and Denmark to conclude, White House spokesperson John Kirby said. Reuters could not independently verify the New York Times report.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Nord Stream 2 pipeline

UN rights chief cites ‘communication’ about issues in China

UN rights chief cites ‘communication’ about issues in China
Updated 08 March 2023
AP

  • UN rights office ‘documented grave concerns’ like arbitrary detentions and family separations in China
  • New UN human rights chief Volker Türk calls for ‘concrete follow-up’
GENEVA: The new UN human rights chief said Tuesday that his office has opened “channels of communication” to help follow up on concerns about the rights of minorities in China, including Uyghur Muslims and Tibetans. But this fell short of activists’ hopes for a stronger message to Beijing.
High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, in an address highly anticipated by rights advocates, didn’t detail how his office plans to follow up on a critical report on China’s western Xinjiang region published in August by his predecessor, Michelle Bachelet. That report cited possible “crimes against humanity” against Uyghurs and others in Xinjiang.
Türk noted that the UN rights office “documented grave concerns” like arbitrary detentions and family separations in China, and called for “concrete follow-up.” He also voiced concerns about the impact of the national security law in Hong Kong that has suppressed its pro-democracy movement.
“Regarding China, we have opened up channels of communication with a range of actors to follow up on a variety of human rights issues, including the protection of minorities, such as for Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other groups,” Türk told the Human Rights Council’s latest session.
It was his first presentation of the office’s annual report since he took office in October. It covered an array of concerns like pressure on women’s rights, discrimination, conflict and climate change, in a sweeping number of countries — from Afghanistan to Zambia.
The rights chief highlighted Russia’s war in Ukraine, the continued fighting in Syria and instability in Mali and Burkina Faso. He also expressed concerns about crackdowns on dissent, free expression and political activists in parts of Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.
Türk further cited reports of “excessive use of force, racial profiling and discriminatory practices by police — most recently in Australia, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.”
He said he was “deeply concerned by multiple trends” in Russia like the closure of the offices of independent media and activist groups, and “constant” pro-war messages on state media that “feed stereotypes and incite hatred and violence.”
Advocacy groups had been particularly listening for Türk’s take on the rights situation in China.
Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International, said last month that Türk should “publicly put his weight” behind Bachelet’s report and include in the council session “a significant brief on Xinjiang that reflects the gravity of the findings” of the UN rights office.
“It will be an important message in many ways,” she told the ACANU press association. “I think the high commissioner will be very much judged by his willingness and his courage to stand up to China and other superpowers.”
The former head of Human Rights Watch, Ken Roth, said that Türk had “mouthed not a word of criticism of China.”
“He offers only quiet diplomacy – ‘we have opened up channels of communication’ — as if he has any leverage besides the public reporting/condemnation that he abandons,” Roth tweeted.

 

Topics: UN China Uyghur Muslims Chinese Tibetans

US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China — source

US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China — source
Updated 08 March 2023
Reuters

  • China was battered with a surge in COVID-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population
WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end on Friday mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China. The source told Reuters the United States would continue to monitor cases in China and around the world. The US decision was reported earlier by the Washington Post.
The CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The United States in early January
joined India, Canada, Italy, Japan and other countries in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies. It required new air passengers 2 and older to get a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
China was battered with a surge in COVID-19 cases after it abruptly abandoned its zero-COVID policy in early December, unleashing the virus on its 1.4 billion population. In February, China’s top leaders declared a “major victory” over COVID, claiming the world’s lowest fatality rate, although experts have questioned that data.
The United States in December expanded its voluntary genomic sequencing program at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles.
The source told Reuters Tuesday the CDC would keep that program, known as the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program (TGS), which asks travelers to volunteer to help with early detection of new variants.
TGS will continue to monitor flights from the China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the source said.

 

Topics: US China COVID-19

