US court convicts two men in 2012 journalist kidnapping in Somalia
Moore was abductedin January 2012 and held for 30 months. (Reuters/Sourced)
Updated 19 sec ago
  • The sentence is expected to be announced in September
  • Mohamed and Abdi were found guilty of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism among other crimes
LONDON: Two men have been found guilty of cooperating with the pirates who abducted reporter Michael Scott Moore in Somalia, US prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan, a naturalized American citizen, were convicted on Feb. 24 by a New York federal court jury of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism and other crimes that carry potential life sentences, the Associated Press reported.

The two convicts are expected to be sentenced in September.

German American journalist Moore was kidnapped on Jan. 21, 2012, in Galkayo, Somalia, 400 miles northeast of the capital of Mogadishu, and held hostage for about 30 months.

Moore was working as a freelancer for the German publication Spiegel Online and researching a book about piracy.

His kidnappers demanded a ransom of $20 million and released a video in which Moore was surrounded by masked men pointing a machine gun and rocket-propelled grenade at him.

Moore was freed in September 2014 after his family raised $1.6 million.

Hassan was a Somali government official at the time of Moore’s abduction, while Mohamed was an army officer, according to the AP.

The conviction of the two men involved in Moore’s kidnapping “sends a message of hope that justice is possible for journalists who have been attacked, kidnapped, or even killed while reporting in Somalia,” said Muthoki Mumo, the Sub-Saharan Africa representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

She added in a statement released Tuesday: “It is high time that Somali journalists can equally find justice at home,” calling on Somali authorities to “end the high rates of impunity for crimes against the press by ensuring accountability.”

For the past eight years, Somalia has topped CPJ’s Global Impunity Index, which spotlights countries with the worst records for prosecuting murderers of journalists.

In 2018, a Canadian court convicted Ali Omer Ader of participating in the 2008 abduction in Somalia of Canadian journalist Amanda Lindhout, Australian photographer Nigel Brennan, and their fixer, Abdifatah Mohamed Elmi.

Topics: journalist Somalia US journalist

LONDON: Footage of young girls in Iran frantically forcing their way out of schools has gone viral on social media amid a series of poisonings of female students.

The video, shared on Twitter by BBC Persian reporter Parham Ghobadi, showed schoolgirls coughing on the floor after running out of their classrooms.

Mohammad-Hassan Asafari, a member of parliament in Iran and part of the committee investigating the poisonings, told the ISNA news agency on Monday that the spate of incidents has so far affected more than 5,000 pupils, both girls and boys, across about 230 schools in 25 provinces.

The unexplained incidents were reported in at least 15 cities and towns on Sunday alone, sparking protests and demands for action from the authorities.

Another video of girls forcing their way out of a school in Hamadan city, in western Iran, was shared by human rights activist group 1500 Tanvir on Twitter.

The caption said the girls from Fatemieh Art School were shouting “We do not want to die.”

Other videos circulated on social media showed packed emergency rooms with distressed families.

Asafari said that “various tests are being carried out to identify the type and cause of the poisonings. So far, no specific information has been obtained regarding the type of poison used.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, said on Monday the poisonings were an “unforgivable crime” and that “those behind this crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them,” the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last week requested regular updates on the situation from the Ministry of Interior.

The authorities announced on Tuesday the first arrests over the suspected school poisonings.

Digital content hub Blinx launches with mission to serve region’s youth

Digital content hub Blinx launches with mission to serve region’s youth
DUBAI: Blinx, which describes itself as the first digital hub for native storytelling in the Middle East and North Africa region, launched on Tuesday.
It aims to deliver “more story, less noise” through content created by and for youth, according to its founders.
The company will be led by General Manager Nakhle Elhage, a media professional with nearly 15 years of experience as director of news and current affairs at Al Arabiya.
“Our purpose is to inspire the youth through honest, genuine and spectacular storytelling,” he said. “By providing news, entertainment and infotainment, powered by the best tech and people available, we will help build a better tomorrow.”
Blinx said its offices in Dubai have metaverse and extended-reality studios and production facilities, along with control rooms equipped with the latest live production tools, including AI-enhanced technology for analyzing video and data.
“Throughout history, storytelling has always been embedded in our culture,” said Elhage. “By being innovative and breaking the mold of traditional infotainment, Blinx will harness the collective power of resources, tech and expertise, so that storytelling feels fresh, exciting and relevant to today’s youth.”
The company said it will distribute content primarily through its online portal and social media channels, and will soon launch a digital app for smart devices. The content it produces will span a range of categories, including entertainment and infotainment; news and current affairs; sports; lifestyle; adventure; music; mental health and self-development; and climate change. It also plans to “gamify,” in other words add elements more usually associated with game playing, to its content to encourage engagement.
“Engaging the region’s talented, bold and brave storytellers, our new digital hub aims to be the go-to destination for stories that connect young people in MENA to the world and like-minded communities,” Elhage said.

Topics: Blinx MENA Nakhle Elhage digital hub

DUBAI: TikTok has launched an in-app learning content hub, called “School Ready,” to bring together entertainment and education.

The company has partnered with several e-learning platforms such as Abwaab, Noon Academy and Nafham in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to spotlight high school education and exam preparation content through the hub.

In addition to providing access to e-learning platforms, the hub will also offer short courses and exam tips.

A dedicated landing page will serve as the main location to showcase school education and tutoring content around various subjects for Grade 10 to Grade 12 students. 

TikTok’s e-learning partners will regularly publish educational videos and curriculum-related updates on the platform.

The hub will also include partner accounts, and other content from educational creators covering subjects such as math, science and language, and issues such as time management and pre-exam anxiety.

Users will be able to share feedback in the suggestions box regarding any educational content they would like to see.

The move is part of TikTok’s efforts to combine education and entertainment by providing credible content through partnerships with verified institutes.

Topics: TikTok entertainment Education

Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse

Kerning Cultures to launch documentary series on Lebanon’s financial collapse
LONDON: Dubai-based podcast company Kerning Cultures Network announced on Tuesday the production of “The Lebanon Heist,” a new original documentary series about the country’s financial crisis.

The production is a six-part podcast that investigates the root causes of Lebanon’s financial crisis, which has resulted in the loss of life savings for millions of Lebanese people.

“This was a true crime story of global proportions,” said Finbar Anderson, KC producer and co-host, who added that the podcast is “personal” for many of the staff involved in the production.

Through exclusive interviews, fresh reporting and archival footage, “The Lebanon Heist” will tell the story of the country’s financial crash from the perspective of the citizens who lost everything, and those who built a state-sanctioned Ponzi scheme.

“Lebanon might be small in size, but the reach and impact of this crime is global,” said Dana Ballout, KC editor.

“This series will serve as a canary in a coal mine for an international and regional audience who might, like we once did as Lebanese, think their money is safe. The fact is, no matter where you call home, your money is never really safe.”

The series will be available in both English and Arabic and is also hosted by award-winning Lebanese journalist Dalal Mawad.

The podcast, which will debut in the summer, will also chronicle the ongoing court case of Riad Salameh, governor of the central bank, who is accused of money laundering, embezzlement, forgery, illegal enrichment, and tax law offenses.

Topics: Kerning Cultures Network the Lebanon Heist podcast Lebanon

OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA

OSN expands multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery for MENA
DUBAI: OSN has extended its multi-year partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery in the MENA region.
The licensing deal extends OSN’s rights to broadcast and stream content from HBO exclusively on OSNtv and OSN, making it the only company in the region to offer HBO content.
OSN will continue to release HBO shows at the same time as their US premieres and secure rights for new seasons of series.
“OSN is, and will continue to be, the only place for HBO content in the region, and we are excited to expand on this long-term partnership with the studio and Warner Bros Discovery,” said Joe Kawkabani, CEO of OSN.
The renewed partnership will also see the addition of content from Discovery channels, such as Discovery, TLC, ID and Discovery Science, giving OSN access to titles including “The Batman,” “Dune,” “The Matrix Resurrections,” and “The Suicide Squad”.
In addition to OSN Showcase, the existing channel for HBO content, OSNtv will launch a new channel dedicated to classic HBO series, such as “The Wire,” “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City.”
Next year, OSN will expand its children’s offerings with the addition of Cartoon Network channels and programming across its platforms.

Topics: Warner Bros. Discovery OSN HBO

