Will China's next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

Will China’s next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, speaks to Politburo Standing Committee members Wang Huning, left, and Li Qiang during a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Will China’s next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?

Will China’s next premier be a moderating influence on Xi?
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

HONG KONG: The pro-business track record of the man poised to become China’s top economic official will make his term a test of whether he might moderate President Xi Jinping ‘s tendency to intervene.
Li Qiang, 63, who is expected to be chosen China’s premier on Saturday, will have to grapple with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, which is dealing with emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, weak global demand for exports, lingering US tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an aging population.
Xi, who has bolstered the state sector, has said that he wants the ruling party to return to its “original mission” as China’s economic, social and cultural leader. That has been accompanied by tighter control over some industries, more aggressive censorship of TV and pop culture and the spread of a “social credit” system that penalizes the public for offenses ranging from fraud to littering. Xi took China’s most powerful role in 2012.
Now, observers are watching whether Li can roll out pragmatic policies during his five-year term. But the process of political decision-making in China is opaque, making analyzing the country’s direction a difficult matter for outsiders.
Expectations are based on Li’s performance as the party chief of the country’s largest city — Shanghai — and as the governor of neighboring Zhejiang province, a hub of small and mid-sized business. And, perhaps more importantly, his close ties with Xi.
Li was quoted as saying in a 2013 interview with respected business magazine Caixin that officials should ”put the government’s hands back in place, put away the restless hands, retract the overstretched hands.”
Li hailed Zhejiang’s businessmen as the most valuable resource in the province, pointing to e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, and he highlighted his government’s cutting red tape.
In contrast, Li has also strictly enforced some state controls, including rules meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When his local rule has been out of tune with national policies set by the president and his team, he has eventually fallen into step, seen as key to his rise.
Under President Xi, entrepreneurs have been rattled not just by tighter political controls and anti-COVID curbs but more control over e-commerce and other tech companies. Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns have wiped billions of dollars off companies’ stock-market value. Beijing is also pressing them to pay for social programs and official initiatives to develop processor chips and other technology.
A native of Zhejiang, Li studied agricultural mechanization and worked his way up the provincial party ranks. In 2003, he started an executive MBA program at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, common among ambitious party cadres.
Priscilla Lau, a former professor of the university and former Hong Kong delegate to China’s legislature, said Li attended her class on Hong Kong’s free-market economy for a chamber in the city and said he recalled her class when they met in Shanghai more than a decade later.
“It shows he’s very diligent,” Lau said.
Li’s working relationship with Xi began in the 2000s when the latter was appointed party chief in Zhejiang. Following Xi’s eventual move to Beijing and appointment as party general secretary, Li was promoted to Zhejiang governor in 2013, the No. 2 role in the provincial government.
Three years later, Li was appointed party chief of Jiangsu province, an economic powerhouse on the east coast of China, marking the first time he held a position outside his home province. In 2017, he was named party boss of Shanghai, a role held by Xi before the president stepped into China’s core leadership roles.
In the commercial hub of Shanghai, Li continued to pursue pro-business policies. In 2018, electric car producer Tesla announced it would build its first factory outside the United States. It broke ground half a year later as the first wholly foreign-owned automaker in China. Even during the strict COVID lockdown in Shanghai last year, the factory managed to resume production after a roughly 20-day suspension, official news agency Xinhua reported.
Tesla vice president Tao Lin was quoted saying that several government departments had worked almost round-the-clock to help businesses resume work.
“The Shanghai government bent over backwards,” said Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a Beijing-based advisory firm.
On more complicated issues, not everything has been smooth sailing.
Though Li helped shepherd an agreement between Chinese and European companies to produce mRNA vaccines, Beijing was not in favor and the deal was put on hold, said Joerg Wuttke, the president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.
Before the citywide lockdown, Li appeared to have more leeway to manage the financial hub’s smaller previous outbreaks than most other cities’ leaders did. Rather than sealing districts off, the government implemented limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces.
When the highly contagious omicron variant hit Shanghai, Li took a moderate approach until the central government stepped in and sealed off the city. The brutal two-month lockdown last spring confined 25 million people to their homes and severely disrupted the economy.
Li was named No. 2 in the ruling Communist Party in October when China’s president broke with past norms and awarded himself a third five-year term as general secretary.
Unlike most of his predecessors, Li has no government experience at the national level, and his reputation was dented by ruthless enforcement of the lengthy COVID-19 lockdown in the financial hub that was criticized as excessive.
His expected appointment appears to indicate that an ability to win the trust of Xi, China’s most powerful figure in decades, is the key determinant when it comes to political advancement.
As premier, Li faces a diminishing role for the State Council, China’s Cabinet, as Xi moves to absorb government powers into party bodies, believing the party should play a greater role in Chinese society. Still, some commentators believe he will be more trusted, and therefore more influential, than his predecessor, who was seen as a rival to Xi, not a protege.
“Xi Jinping does not have to worry about Li Qiang being a separate locus of power,” said Ho Pin, a veteran journalist and Chinese political observer. “Trust between them also allows Li Qiang to work more proactively and share his worries, and he will directly give Xi a lot of information and suggestions.”
Iris Pang, ING’s chief China economist, sees Li mainly as a loyal enforcer of Xi’s will rather than a moderating influence.
Li was pro-business because he was required to be so in his previous government roles, Pang said.
His key trait, she said, is his “strong execution.”

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

Updated 09 March 2023

Reuters

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east
  • Smoke billows over Bakhmut, buildings burn
  • EU agrees to push ahead on joint arms buying to help Kyiv
Updated 09 March 2023
Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine: Volleys of Russian missiles struck a series of Ukrainian regions early on Thursday, including the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second city of Kharkiv, knocking out power to several areas, regional officials said.
The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting power. Residential areas had also been hit, but no casualties were reported.
Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synehubov said the city and region had been hit by 15 strikes, with targets including infrastructure. Other strikes were reported in the central city of Dnipro and regions throughout the country.
Late on Wednesday, Ukraine’s military said it had managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half.
As one of the bloodiest battles of the year-long war ground on in the small city’s ruins, Ukrainian defenders — who last week appeared to be preparing for a tactical retreat — remained defiant.
“The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut,” the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook. “Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities.”
Ukrainian military and political leaders now speak of hanging on to positions and inflicting as many casualties as possible on the Russians to grind down their fighting capability.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late Wednesday video address that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was “our first priority.”

In a separate interview with CNN, he said: “We think that in the Donbas direction Russia has started its offensive. This is the offensive. This is what it looks like: a slow aggression, because they don’t have enough strength and forces.”
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, said his fighters had captured the eastern part of Bakhmut. If true, Russian forces would control nearly half the city in a costly pursuit of their first big victory in several months.
“Everything east of the Bakhmutka River is completely under the control of Wagner,” Prigozhin said on the Telegram messaging app.
The river bisects Bakhmut, on the edge of Ukraine’s Donetsk province that is already largely under Russian occupation. The city center is on the west side of the river.
Prigozhin has issued premature success claims before. Reuters was not able to verify the situation on the ground.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said that in addition to the Zabakhmutka district on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the Russians had captured Ilyinivka district on the north side.
“The situation is critical,” he said in a video commentary, adding that Russian forces had also made gains near Avdiivka to the south of Bakhmut as well as to the north around Svatovo.

Arms buying push
Russia was throwing more troops into the battle, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said before a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm.
“They have suffered big losses, but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” Stoltenberg said.
This would not necessarily be a turning point in the war but showed “we should not underestimate Russia,” he said.
EU defense ministers agreed to speed up the supply of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine’s military, which is burning through shells faster than its allies can manufacture them.
Under the plan, EU states would get financial incentives worth 1 billion euros to send more of their artillery rounds to Kyiv, while another 1 billion euros would fund joint procurement of new shells.

Devastated cities
Russia has said it has annexed nearly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory and says taking Bakhmut would be a step toward seizing the whole of the industrial Donbas region on its border.
Western analysts say Bakhmut has little strategic value, although its capture would be a boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military after a series of setbacks in what they call their “special military operation.”
Kyiv says the losses suffered by Russia there could determine the course of the war, with Ukraine expected to launch a counteroffensive when the weather improves and it receives more Western military aid, including tanks.
The months of warfare in the east have been among the deadliest and most destructive since Russia invaded in February last year, adding Bakhmut’s name to a list of devastated cities that includes Mariupol, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
A Ukrainian military drone showed the scale of destruction in Bakhmut, filming apartment blocks on fire and smoke billowing from residential areas.
Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy Ukrainian premier, said fewer than 4,000 civilians — including 38 children — out of a pre-war population of some 70,000 remain in Bakhmut.
US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a Senate committee that Washington did not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major gains.
Russia casts its invasion of Ukraine as a response to threats to its security from its neighbor’s ties to the West. 

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire

Updated 09 March 2023

AP

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire

Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

SALT LAKE CITY: Body camera footage released Wednesday by a suburban police department in Utah shows five officers repeatedly firing into all sides of a car in a fatal shooting after yelling “Gun!” several times. The deceased’s family called the incident “brutal murder” in the lead-up to the release of the footage.
The March 1 shooting came after Chase Allan, 25, refused to give officers his driver’s license or comply with most of their commands. He instead responded with a litany of antigovernment views calling into question their authority to pull him over. He was initially stopped by an officer for having what police later called an “illegitimate license plate.”
Farmington Police Chief Eric Johnsen told reporters during a news conference Wednesday that officers opened fire after Allan reached downward to what they feared could be a holster or gun. He acknowledged, though, that the footage is unclear about what happens seconds before the shooting because the body cameras’ view of Allan’s hip holster is obstructed by the car door and an officer leaning in to grab him while another shouts that there is a gun. The officers shoot what appear to be many rounds into Allan’s vehicle for several moments before an officer yells to cease firing.
The five officers aren’t named in the footage released.
The video begins with the first officer’s vehicle following Allan, a 25-year-old former college soccer player, into a post office parking lot. The officer approaches Allan’s vehicle, a blue BMW, to ask about his registration due to what appears to be a questionable license plate.
“I don’t need registration and I don’t answer questions,” Allan responds, at which point the officer calls for backup and tells Allan he’s being detained.
“The direction this encounter goes is 100 percent in your hands,” the officer says after he and Allan argue about the law, with Allan making claims he isn’t giving the officer jurisdiction to detain him.
After initially refusing to provide his identification or registration and arguing with the officer about whether the law mandates he do so, the footage shows Allan providing a passport and, several moments later, refusing to exit his vehicle upon request.
A second officer then threatens to break Allan’s window and pull him out.
Allan, while apparently recording the encounter on his cell phone, can be seen switching which hand he’s holding the phone.
The edited police compilation video shown at Wednesday’s news conference then pauses, and focuses on Allan’s hand movement, which frees up the hand closest to a hip holster under his jacket. No firearm is visible in the holster or anywhere else in the footage at this point.
The officer then repeats his request that Allan exit the vehicle. The door opens and Allan can be seen moving, although it’s unclear whether he’s trying to unbuckle his seatbelt or access the holster.
A split-second later, the officer yells “Gun!” Backup officers move to flank the vehicle’s rear and passenger side, and they begin shooting into the car. An officer yells to cease fire after several seconds of shooting. Officers have not claimed that Allan returned fire.
Farmington Police later released photos showing a handgun found on the floorboard of the vehicle. Edited excerpts of the footage released Wednesday show an empty holster on Allan’s hip as his body is dragged from the car, and the handgun on the floorboard.
The release of the footage one week after the shooting followed harsh criticisms from the Allan family of the Farmington Police, in which they accuse officers of “stonewalling” rather than providing answers about the killing. The family has raised questions about the initial officer’s decision to call for backup — which the police chief said was routine — and the number of rounds fired.
Allan’s noncompliant rhetoric in the footage also comes after speculation about the family’s involvement in the so-called Sovereign Citizen movement stemming from placards that can be seen on his vehicle and audio released from previous incidents in a local courthouse. Photographs from local media of the vehicle after the incident show a flag sticker with a stars, stripes and the phrase “Utah, American State Citizen.”
The Sovereign Citizen Movement espouses antigovernmental views about issues ranging from whether the government can levy taxes to require license plates. It enjoys small followings, particularly in western states where skepticism of government power has historically run deep.

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

Updated 09 March 2023

AP

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming
  • Tanaga Volcano is on an uninhabited island in the western Aleutians, about 2,012 km southwest of Anchorage
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: A swarm of earthquakes occurring over the past few weeks has intensified at a remote Alaska volcano dormant for over a century, a possible indication of an impending eruption.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory raised the alert level to advisory status for Tanaga Volcano late Tuesday after the quakes became very vigorous.
“We started seeing a whole lot of earthquakes occurring, one after the other, several per minute,” said John Power, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey stationed in Anchorage at the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
There have been hundreds of small earthquakes, none larger than magnitude 2.75, but they are concentrated beneath the summit of the volcano, he said.
“That indicates that we’re seeing significant unrest at the volcano,” Power said.
“Whether or not this will lead to an eruption is something we can’t say at this point in time,” he said. “But we are concerned about it enough that we have gone and elevated the warning level.”
While the increase causes concern, he said many times earthquake activity will drop off with no eruption.
“It’s anybody’s guess as to where this particular round of earthquake activity may end up,” he said.

Google map showing the location of Tanaga Volcano. (Courtesy of Google)

The volcano is on an uninhabited island in the western Aleutians, about 1,250 miles (2,012 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage. There are no communities or structures there, but Adak, a city of about 170 residents on another island, is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) away and could see ashfall.
If the volcano were to erupt, the biggest threat would be to aircraft. The Aleutians are below the routes that jets fly between North America and Asia. Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and can cause an airplane engine to shut down. Previous eruptions had both ash clouds and viscous lava that moves very slowly away from the mountain, much like what happened at Mount St. Helens in Washington state in 1980.
“It’s very different than what you would see, for example, in Hawaii, Kilauea or Mauna Loa, where you see these beautiful red rivers of lava flowing down the side of the volcano,” Power said.
Tanaga is actually part of a three-volcano complex on the island. It’s the tallest of the three at 5,925 feet (1,806 meters). It sits in the middle, with Sajaka, a 4,443-foot volcano to its west. Sajaka had an older cone that collapsed into the North Pacific Ocean with a new cone that has emerged.
To the east of Tanaga is Takawangha, a 4,75-foot (1,449-meter) volcano that is mostly ice-covered except for four craters, the Alaska Volcano Observatory says.
The last known eruption for Tanaga was in 1914. It erupted twice in the late 1700s and again in 1829.
The observatory in a release said there are no known eruptions of Takawangha or Sajaka. However, field work has indicated that eruptions may have occurred from those volcanos and were attributed to Tanaga.

Islamic world officials denounce Taliban actions, media stereotypes of Muslim women

Updated 09 March 2023

Ephrem Kossaify

Islamic world officials denounce Taliban actions, media stereotypes of Muslim women
Updated 09 March 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

Islamic world officials denounce Taliban actions, media stereotypes of Muslim women

Islamic world officials denounce Taliban actions, media stereotypes of Muslim women
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief told Arab News all member states reject Taliban violations of women’s rights and use of Islam as justification
  • Speaking at a UN ‘Women in Islam’ event marking International Women’s Day, a UAE minister said extremism and Islamophobia are two sides of the same coin
Updated 09 March 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday reiterated that women’s rights are synonymous with Islamic rights, and called on the Taliban to live up to the promises they made to respect women’s rights and rescind their decision banning women from secondary and college education.

Speaking at at the UN headquarters in New York during a day-long “Women in Islam” conference marking International Women’s Day, officials and heads of international organizations also urged Western media outlets to address negative stereotypes in their coverage of Muslim women. Meanwhile, an Emirati official drew a direct connection between religious extremism and Islamophobia.

“The common thread in everyone’s message today covered the unfortunate situation in Afghanistan, and everyone expressed their displeasure and disappointment that women in Afghanistan have not only been deprived of their rights but the interim government has not yet lived up to its promises to allow access to education,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose country currently holds the rotating chair of the OIC, told Arab News after the conference.

It is especially disappointing that the Taliban uses Islam as a justification for their treatment of women, he added.

“All countries within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are unanimous that this has nothing to with Islam, that this is alien to the concept of Islam, and the first word of the Holy Qur’an is ‘Read,’ and we continue to press the interim government to in Afghanistan to live up to their promises and grant women their right to education,” Bhutto Zardari said.

The Yemeni deputy permanent representative to the UN, Marwan Ali Noman Aldobhany, compared the actions of the Taliban with those of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, saying that both groups deny women their political, economic and social rights.

Gender segregation is rife in schools and all institutions under Houthi control, he said, and there are severe restrictions on the movement of women from one city to another.

“These militias abduct hundreds of Yemeni women, throw them in secret prisons, then frame them with crimes,” said Aldobhany. “They torture them and sexually attack and exploit them because of their political activity.”

He called on UN member states to denounce such practices, which have “no connection to Islam.”

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the UK minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and UN at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and the prime minister’s special representative for preventing sexual violence in conflict, told the conference that “societies prosper, nations progress when women are at the heart of progress.”

He lamented the “untold challenges” women and girls face around the world and described the economic cost of their exclusion from political, economic, educational and social spaces as “stark.”

“The cost to our global society is harder to measure but just as troubling, and should be a concern to us all in our work around the world,” he added.

Lord Ahmad called on all countries to act as one in demanding the Taliban grant women their rights, and ask the question of them: “What are you doing? This is not Islam.”

Emirati minister of State Noaura Al-Kaabi said many women and girls around the world are discriminated against, have decisions made for them, and are systematically excluded simply because they are female.

“This is not an issue that is particular to just one region, race or religion,” she said. “It is a global epidemic.”

However, gender discrimination targeting Muslim women is exacerbated by distortion, misrepresentation and misperception of their religion, Al-Kaabi said.

Extremism and Islamophobia are two sides of the same coin, she added.

“Extremism distorts Islam as a means of justifying discriminatory practices and misogynistic policies against women and girls,” Al-Kaabi said. “Islamophobia instrumentalizes the status of women and Islam in a cynical effort to vilify and ‘otherize’ Islam and Muslims.”

She condemned the Taliban’s violations of the rights of Afghan women and girls, and urged UN member states to reject any efforts to legitimize the distortion of Islam that is used to justify systematic discrimination.

May Jasem Mohammed Al-Baghly, Kuwait’s minister of social affairs and community development and minister of state for women and children’s affairs, called for efforts to combat stereotypes associated with Muslim women, and pointed out that in Islam, men and women are considered equals.

“We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another,” she said, quoting the Qur’an.

Wafa Bani Mustafa, the Jordanian minister of social development, said her country, which hosts the second-largest refugee population in the world, grants particular importance to female refugees and “guaranteeing them a dignified life on the basis of the humanist messages of Islam and the moral values of all Jordanian people.”

Jordan has taken steps to strengthen its legislative framework, which is based on Shariah, particularly in terms of civil affairs, Mustafa said, adding that Jordanian women benefit from all necessary legal protections in marriage, divorce and education.

The Palestinian minister of women’s affairs, Amal Hamad, described the ways in which Palestinian women are victimized by the Israeli occupation, and highlighted the efforts made by Palestinian authorities to counter gender-based discrimination, including the adoption of measures for financial inclusion with the aim of ensuring women can be financially independent.

Lolwah Al-Khader, the Qatari assistant foreign minister, said the Qur’an describes women as “the twin halves of men.”

She added that “the question of woman is one which should be answered beyond politics, (for) what we are witnessing today is the transformation of women’s issues from a legitimate concern to a contentious political topic.”

Al-Khader noted that the issues women must contend with are, in essence, the same everywhere.

“On a daily basis, women have to deal with gender-based discrimination, gender-based violence, a gender-based glass ceiling and much more,” she said.

These problems are compounded for Muslim women, whose struggles are “constantly politicized at every juncture,” she added.

“When we look at the world today, sadly, we notice the unchecked rise of Islamophobia as a phenomenon, and discourse culminating over the past few decades to embed itself in popular national narratives,” said Al-Khader.

“The effects of such escalations are felt acutely by Muslim women, (who) are more vulnerable to discrimination and hate crimes and often face a double penalty for being women, Muslim — and even worse, if they belong to ethnic minorities.”

Mohammed Al-Hassan, Oman’s permanent representative to the UN, said that despite the efforts of Islamophobic campaigns, the message of Islam remains an eternally monotheistic message that enshrines the dignity of all human beings, “whether men or women.” He called on all countries to work together to protect the rights of women, especially Afghan women. 

“The situation in Afghanistan is not representative of Islam or Muslims in general, and we reject any association between the situation in Afghanistan and the perception of Islam,” he said.

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days

Updated 09 March 2023

AFP

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days

NATO chief warns Bakhmut may fall to Russian invaders in coming days
  • “What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” says Stoltenberg
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky says his armed forces were resolved to stay in Bakhmut, warning that Bakhmut's fall would open the floodgates to nearby cities
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut might fall to Russia in the coming days following months of intense fighting.
His remarks came as Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, which has spearheaded the attack on Bakhmut, claimed to have captured the eastern bank of the industrial town, devastated in the longest battle since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago.
Wagner chief and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media Wednesday that his forces “have taken all of the eastern part of Bakhmut,” a salt-mining town with a pre-war population of 80,000.
The intense fighting around Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest in Russia’s more than year-long invasion, which has devastated swathes of Ukraine and displaced millions of people.
“What we see is that Russia is throwing more troops, more forces and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Stockholm on the sidelines of an EU defense ministers meeting.
“We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days,” the head of the US-led military alliance said, adding that “this does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with CNN of what could happen if Bakhmut falls to Russian forces.
“We understand that after Bakhmut, (Russian forces) could go further” and attack nearby cities in the Donetsk region, he said.
“They could go to Kramatorsk, they could go to Sloviansk, it would be an open road for the Russians after Bakhmut to other towns in Ukraine, in the Donetsk direction,” Zelensky said in an interview set to air Wednesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told military officials during a televised meeting on Tuesday that taking control of the city would allow for “further offensive operations” in eastern Ukraine.
Prigozhin has estimated that between 12,000 and 20,000 Ukrainian troops were still defending the town.
Zelensky told CNN that his armed forces were resolved to stay in Bakhmut.
“Of course, we have to think about the lives of our military. But we have to do whatever we can whilst we’re getting weapons, supplies, and our army is getting ready for the counter-offensive.”

Zelensky on Wednesday hosted UN chief Antonio Guterres in Kyiv, his third visit to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. Guterres stressed the need to extend a deal that has allowed Ukraine to export its grain but is due to expire.
“I want to underscore the critical importance of the rollover of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 18 March,” Guterres said.
EU defense ministers were meeting in Stockholm to discuss a plan to rush one billion euros’ worth of ammunition to Ukraine as pressure mounts on Kyiv’s allies to bolster supplies to the war effort.
Ukraine’s Western backers warn that Kyiv is facing a critical shortage of 155-millimeter howitzer shells as it fires thousands each day in its fight against the grinding Russian offensive.

A Ukrainian tank fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

“The current rate of consumption compared to the current rate of production of ammunition is not sustainable, and therefore we need to ramp up production,” Stoltenberg said.
But a report by The New York Times on Tuesday claiming US officials had seen new intelligence indicating a “pro-Ukrainian group” was behind last year’s sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines could raise difficult questions among the allies.
“This is not our activity,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in Stockholm.

In the interview with CNN, Zelensky invited US House speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Ukraine and see for himself what the war is like. McCarthy has not opposed US aid to Ukraine but he has said more than once that Congress should not be writing “blank checks” to support the war without close scrutiny.
“Mr McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here, what war caused us, which people are fighting now, who are fighting now. And then after that, make your assumptions,” Zelensky said,
Ukraine on Wednesday said it had identified the man shot dead in a video that sparked outrage on social media as one of its soldiers.
The footage shows what appears to be a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench and smoking, and then being shot after saying “Glory to Ukraine.”
“Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic,” a spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office told AFP on Wednesday.
 

