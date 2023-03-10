Italy to raise penalties for smugglers after migrant tragedy

You are here

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Thursday brought her planned crackdown on people smugglers to the southern town of Cutro near the coast where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart, killing scores and leaving many missing. (LaPresse via AP)
A piece of the boat and a piece of clothing from the deadly migrant shipwreck are seen in Steccato di Cutro near Crotone, Italy, on February 28, 2023. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Flowers and crosses are set as a memorial on a beach near Cutro, where at least 72 migrants died on February 26, after their boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region. (AFP)
  • Premier Giorgia Meloni holds meeting in southern town where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart 11 days earlier, stressing her resolve to crack down on people smugglers
ROME: Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni unveiled her right-wing government’s plans to crack down on people smugglers following a Cabinet meeting she led Thursday in the southern town near the beach where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart 11 days earlier, killing scores and leaving many missing.
By holding the meeting in Cutro, Calabria, instead of the capital, Rome, Meloni said she was stressing her resolve to “combat the slavery of the Third Millennium.”
She announced that her Cabinet had approved a decree establishing a new crime — people smuggling that results in death of migrants — punishable by up to 30 years in prison, an exceptionally stiff sentence for crimes involving facilitating illegal immigration.
According to details of the approved decrees, provided by Meloni’s office Thursday night, the punishment for the death of a sole migrant could bring up to 24 years in prison.
Many of the dead and survivors in the Feb. 26 tragedy had fled Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Syria, hoping to join family members in Italy and other Western European countries.
Earlier this week, a 72nd body was recovered from the shipwreck. The overcrowded boat smashed into a sandbank just off Steccato di Cutro beach, started taking on water and splintered apart.
Eighty people survived, many of them staggering ashore on the beach after swimming from the wreck. Dozens are still believed to be missing because survivors said the boat had set out from Turkiye with around 180 passengers.
“Our task is to find solutions to the problem, and today, as I said, the best way to honor those victims is to do what one can so that this tragedy isn’t repeated,” Meloni said.
The Cabinet decree must be converted into law by Parliament, where Meloni’s right-wing coalition holds a comfortable majority.
The decree also empowers Italy to pursue smugglers even if the crimes are committed “outside our national borders,” Meloni said.
Justice Minister Carlo Nordio told reporters that Italy will affirm its jurisdiction in cases where a deadly shipwreck, or other loss of life or injury to migrants, happens in “waters not under anyone’s (territorial) control.” That will apply when the smugglers’ vessel is headed to Italy.
The same decree will be wielded against those who finance the operations behind the smuggling, Nordio said.
Opposition politicians quickly criticized the government for failing to establish a more robust system of humanitarian corridors, so those fleeing war and persecution wouldn’t turn to people smugglers.
Instead, in a move apparently aimed at satisfying business lobbies that support Meloni’s government, her Cabinet approved devising a system that would facilitate foreigners trained abroad in programs recognized by Italy to obtain jobs as migrants as well as for seasonal farm workers.
Meloni said her government also intended to establish quotas for legal entrance by migrants “from those countries which work with Italy to crack down on traffickers and educate their citizens on the risks” of embarking on smugglers’ unseaworthy vessels.
Opposition leaders and humanitarian groups have decried the Italian authorities’ decision not to quickly dispatch coast guard rescue boats after a Frontex patrol aircraft spotted the wooden vessel about 40 nautical miles (72 kilometers) off Calabria’s coast hours before the pre-dawn wreck in rough seas.
Frontex is the European Union’s border and coastal protection agency.
Pressed by reporters, Meloni in Thursday stuck by her interior minister’s account to lawmakers earlier this week that Frontex — in its communication to Italian authorities late Feb. 25 — hadn’t indicated any sign of distress.
“We’re talking about a boat that navigated for three days and ... never had a problem,” the premier said. ”It arrived in front of the Italian coast, 40 meters (yards) away. There wasn’t and there couldn’t have been any sign of a possible shipwreck” in the offing, she contended.
Meloni blamed the smugglers for waiting for an opportune moment to disembark the passengers and elude Italian authorities. Instead, the boat rammed the sandbank.
Prosecutors in Calabria are investigating whether Italy should have launched rescue operations following the aerial sighting by Frontex.
Meanwhile, hundreds more migrants have stepped ashore on the southern island of Lampedusa in recent days.
Many arrived without needing rescue. Italy’s coast guard and border police boats plucked dozens of others to safety this week in the central Mediterranean. Among them were 45 migrants, including five newborns, rescued on Wednesday, and 38 saved by the coast guard after their boat sank in Malta’s rescue sector.
In another Italian coast guard operation, 20 migrants were saved when their boat ran into trouble after setting out from Sfax, Tunisia, and a woman’s body was recovered, Italian state television said.
By Thursday afternoon, more than 1,300 migrants had reached Lampedusa by sea in the past few days.
Dozens of townspeople turned out on Thursday in solidarity with migrants in Cutro, a town of 8,000, which closed schools and cordoned off the area as part of security for the Cabinet meeting.
So far, the body of a migrant from Afghanistan has been buried in Calabria, that of a Tunisian victim was sent to Tunisia, a victim from Afghanistan was transported to Germany while four bodies were sent back to Pakistan. On Wednesday, seven bodies were transported to Bologna’s Muslim cemetery, while still others were prepared to be sent to Germany and Afghanistan.

Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem

Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem
Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem

Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador appeared to depict the synthetic opioid epidemic largely as a US problem, and said the United States should use family values to fight drug addiction.
His statement came during a visit to Mexico by Liz Sherwood-Randall, the White House homeland security adviser, to discuss the fentanyl crisis. It also comes amid calls by some US Republicans to use the US military to attack drug labs in Mexico.
The Mexican government has acknowledged in the past that fentanyl is produced at labs in Mexico using precursor chemicals imported from China. Fentanyl has been blamed for about 70,000 opioid deaths per year in the United States.
“Here, we do not produce fentanyl, and we do not have consumption of fentanyl,” López Obrador said. “Why don’t they (the United States) take care of their problem of social decay?“
He went on to recite a list of reasons why Americans might be turning to fentanyl, including single-parent families, parents who kick grown children out of their houses and people who put elderly relatives in old-age homes “and visit them once a year.”
His statement contrasted sharply with a Thursday tweet from US Ambassador Ken Salazar saying a meeting between Sherwood-Randall and Mexico’s attorney general was meant “to enhance security cooperation and fight against the scourge of fentanyl to better protect our two nations.”
There is little debate among US and even Mexican officials that almost all the fentanyl consumed in the United States is produced and processed in Mexico.
In February, the Mexican army announced it seized more than a half million fentanyl pills in what it called the largest synthetic drug lab found to date. The army said the outdoor lab was discovered in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state.
In the same city in 2021, the army raided a lab that it said probably made about 70 million of the blue fentanyl pills every month for the Sinaloa cartel.
“The president is lying,” said Mexican security analyst David Saucedo. “The Mexican cartels, above all the CJNG ( Jalisco New Generation Cartel) and the Sinaloa Cartel have learned to manufacture it.”
“They themselves buy the precursor chemicals, set up laboratories to produce fentanyl and distribute it to cities in the United States and sell it,” Saucedo said. “Little by little they have begun to build a monopoly on fentanyl, because the Mexican cartels are present along the whole chain of production and sales.”
While it is true that fentanyl consumption appears to remain low in Mexico and largely confined to northern border areas, that may be because the Mexican government is so bad at detecting it. A 2019 study in the border city of Tijuana showed that 93 percent of samples of methamphetamines and heroin there contained some fentanyl.
Saucedo said fentanyl exports to the US are so lucrative for Mexican cartels that they previously had not seen a need to develop a domestic market for the drug.
“It is true that fentanyl consumption in Mexico is marginal, but some mid-level cartels have begun selling it in border cities and in big cities like Leon, Mexico City and Monterrey,” Saucedo said.
On Wednesday, US Sen. Lindsey Graham held a news conference, saying he wanted “to unleash the fury and might of the US against these cartels.”
“The second step that we will be engaging in is give the military the authority to go after these organizations wherever they exist,” Graham said. “Not to invade Mexico. Not to shoot Mexican airplanes down. But to destroy drug labs that are poisoning Americans.”
López Obrador said Mexico would not accept such threats, calling them “an insult to Mexico and a lack of respect for our independence and sovereignty.”
López threatened to start a campaign in the United States asking Mexicans and Hispanics who live there not to vote for Republicans.
“We are going to issue a call not to vote for that party, because they are inhuman and interventionist,” López Obrador said.
Security analyst Alejandro Hope said López Obrador appeared trapped between his own “hugs, not bullets” strategy of not confronting cartels — which plays well among his supporters — and increasing US pressure, especially from Republicans.
Hope said the Mexican president may not realize how much the issue of declaring Mexican cartels terrorist organizations could become a conservative rallying cry in the 2024 US elections, just as former President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall was in 2016.
“The problem is that it puts the Biden administration in a terrible position, it puts it between the Republicans’ intransigence and López Obrador’s intransigence,” Hope said.
Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s top diplomat, wrote in his Twitter account Thursday that proposals like Graham’s would be “catastrophic for bilateral anti-drug cooperation.”
“They (Republicans) know that the fentanyl epidemic did not originate in Mexico, but in the United States,” Ebrard wrote. “They know that more work is being done against fentanyl now than ever.”
Later, Ebrard said that Mexico had seized over six tons of fentanyl — he didn’t specify over what time period or the purity of drugs — and that things would have been worse for Americans if that hadn’t been done.
“All the fentanyl seizures in Mexico, if they hadn’t been carried out, these pills would be causing or would have caused, not hundreds, (but) thousands of deaths in the United States. So no, there isn’t any tension with the United States,” he said.
Mexicans, both in government and outside it, are clearly afraid of fentanyl use increasing in Mexico. A civic group has launched a campaign of painting walls with the slogan “Mxsinfentanilo” — “Mexico without fentanyl” — and López Obrador has launched a series of anti-drug TV ads.
Still, López Obrador’s government appears to view fentanyl as a US problem. In the ads launched in November, the government used videos of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia to try to scare young people away from drugs.

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son
South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son

South Carolina attorney Murdaugh appeals conviction of murdering wife, son
Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer convicted last week of murdering his wife and son, appealed his conviction and life sentence on Thursday, according to court records.
Murdaugh, 54, a member of a powerful South Carolina family, was found guilty on March 2 on two counts of shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, on their family estate on June 7, 2021.
Attorneys for Murdaugh, who prosecutors said carried out the murders as part of an attempt to hide a drug addiction and theft of millions of dollars, filed a notice of appeal before the state’s appeals court.
Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman on March 3 sentenced Murdaugh to prison for the remainder of his life, with terms for both murders to run consecutively. It was the sentence requested by prosecutors, who did not seek the death penalty.
The scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, Murdaugh had faced a minimum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of murder under South Carolina law, as well as up to 10 years for two related firearms charges.
For decades until 2006, Murdaugh family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the state.
Murdaugh has maintained his innocence.
During his trial, prosecutors said Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son to distract from an array of financial misdeeds, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients, money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.
Murdaugh’s lawyers tried to paint their client as a loving family man who, while facing financial difficulties and a drug addiction, would never harm his wife and child.

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany
Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Some dead in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany
BERLIN: Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday evening, and several people were killed or wounded, police said.
The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.
“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said.
He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.
Police did not confirm German media reports, which named no sources, of six or seven dead.
The scene of the shooting was the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall, a modern and boxy three-story building next door to an auto repair shop.
Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. and were on the scene quickly.
He said that after officers arrived and found people with apparent gunshot wounds on the ground floor, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a fatally wounded person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police did not have to use their firearms.
Vehren said there was no indication that a shooter was on the run and that it appeared likely that the perpetrator was either in the building or among the dead.
Two witnesses interviewed on n-tv television, whose names weren’t given, said they heard 12 shots.
Police had no information on the event that was under way in the building when the shooting took place.
They also had no immediate information on a possible motive. Vehren said that “the background is still completely unclear.”
Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims’ relatives.
Jehovah’s Witnesses are part of an international church, founded in the United States in the 19th century and headquartered in Warwick, New York. It claims a worldwide membership of about 8.7 million, with about 170,000 in Germany.
Members are known for their evangelistic efforts that include knocking on doors and distributing literature in public squares. The denomination’s distinctive practices include a refusal to bear arms, receive blood transfusions, salute a national flag or participate in secular government.

Drop in British embassy staff numbers in Indo-Pacific countries at odds with UK policy in region, say critics

Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Drop in British embassy staff numbers in Indo-Pacific countries at odds with UK policy in region, say critics

Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
  • Drop comes despite government report in March 2021 which highlighted China, India and Pakistan in list of vital nations with which to deepen ties
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Staff numbers in British embassies in key Indo-Pacific countries such as China, India, and Pakistan have declined by up to 50 percent since 2015, according to an exclusive published by The Guardian on Thursday.

Workers at the Pakistan Embassy and consulate fell from a figure of almost 120 eight years ago to fewer than 60 last year; from nearly 80 in the Indian Embassy to under 50 in the same period; and from 110 to 119 in Beijing to 70 to 79, Foreign Office figures seen by The Guardian revealed.

The drop comes despite a government report in March 2021 which highlighted all three countries in a list of vital nations with which to deepen ties over the next 10 years.

The report said the British government would be looking to set up an “Indo-Pacific tilt” to make the UK the “country with the broadest and most integrated presence” in the region, ahead of European rivals over the next decade.

Official trips to countries in the Indo-Pacific region by British ministers and Foreign Office staff also fell during the period — from 37 in 2018 to just 12 last year.

The drop in numbers garnered criticism from UK Labour Party politician Catherine West, who accused the government of peddling a “hollow rhetoric” over its commitment to the region “that leaves the UK ill-prepared for the shifting of gravity in world affairs.”

She continued: “Labour recognizes China’s growing economic and political power as the most significant change in global affairs this century.

“We need to be prepared, not by tilting one way or another, but by following through with a serious, long-term approach to the vital Indo-Pacific region.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Guardian that the figures were not as serious as claimed by the Labour Party, adding they did not paint an “accurate picture” of the UK’s role and commitment to the region, which had been successfully shown by “results on the ground.”

The reduction in numbers of UK-based staff in China and India was in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how Britain’s overseas development budget was spent, The Guardian reported.

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief

UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief
  • The bill has faced criticism in the UK and from international bodies, including the UN
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The British government’s illegal migration bill, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week, would have denied entry to thousands of refugees, some of whom have become leading figures in their fields since arriving in the UK, a charity boss has said.

Sabir Zazai, who heads the Scottish Refugee Council, told The Guardian newspaper he would not have found sanctuary in the UK had the policy been law in 2000, when he arrived in the country on the back of a lorry having fled Afghanistan.

Zazai also said Somalian-born, Olympic-winning runner Mo Farah, one of Britain’s most decorated athletes, would have been deported on his 18th birthday under the controversial policy, having been trafficked to the UK aged 9.

The UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman dodged questions from Sky News on Wednesday regarding the status of Farah under the contentious bill, which will see asylum-seekers who arrive in the UK via small boats detained and deported.

If passed, it will also introduce an annual cap, to be decided by parliament, on the number of refugees offered sanctuary in the UK, and only through safe and legal routes.

“There’s no regular route. If there was a regular route, I wouldn’t have risked my life and many other people will not risk their lives and the lives of their children,” Zazai told The Guardian.

“This would have affected all of us, not just [Mo] Farah or me, but hundreds of thousands of people who fled and live their lives here: The friends, colleagues and neighbors, the people who have brought so much to this country, all of them would be affected.

“There’s no other way my family or the families of many other people that could come to the UK, from places like Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Eritrea, and Sudan, places that we know that there are still ongoing conflicts.”

The bill has faced criticism in the UK and from international bodies, including the UN. It has warned Sunak’s government it risked “extinguishing the right to seek refugee protection in the UK.”

During her interview with Sky News, Braverman insisted the policy was lawful.

She said: “We’re not breaking the law, and no government representative has said that we’re breaking the law. In fact, we’ve made it very clear that we believe we’re in compliance with all of our international obligations, for example the Refugee Convention, the European Convention on Human Rights, [and] other conventions to which we are subject.

“They are breaking our laws, they are abusing the generosity of the British people and we now need to ensure that they are deterred from doing that.”

Applicants for asylum in the UK currently must be physically in the country, and just 1,185 refugees were resettled to the UK last year, a 75 percent decrease from 2019.

Only 22 refugees came to the UK on the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme.

