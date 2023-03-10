Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

You are here

A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call. (File/Reuters)
  D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire
  It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire
WASHINGTON: A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the US Secret Service.
D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.
Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.
By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.
A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney’s ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.

  IsDB approved $180,000 for online training at six hospitals in Afghanistan
  Doctors will also be provided in-person training at Pakistani health facilities
KARACHI: A Saudi-Pakistani online education platform will start training more than 1,500 Afghan doctors, its CEO told Arab News, as the program received financing from the Islamic Development Bank.
The EduCast platform, based in Karachi, is a joint venture run by Pakistani expats in Saudi Arabia and professionals in Pakistan. It was established in 2016 and has since been providing services in Yemen, Pakistan and to Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.
For the platform’s eDoctors program, the IsDB has recently approved $180,000 under its technical assistance grant for setting up innovative online health education centers in Afghanistan, where the health system — understaffed, poorly equipped, and underfunded for years — is on the brink of collapse.
“EduCast has been awarded grant assistance from the IsDB to carry out the Afghanistan Medical Education uplift program and provide online specialist opinion services to Afghan doctors in six Afghan provinces,” Abdullah Butt, founder and CEO of EduCast, told Arab News on Thursday.
EduCast is already present in Afghanistan, where since last year it has been operating a teleconsultation with doctors at the Shefajo Hospital for women and children in Kabul.
The new program aims to train and certify 1,500 Afghan doctors through doctor-to-doctor online consultation and virtual seminars and provide in-person training at health institutions in neighboring Pakistan.
“Starting from the current month, we will set up telehealth education and clinical support facilities in six regional hospitals in Kabul, Jalalabad, Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e Sharif and Khost,” Butt said.
“The online training program will be followed by in-person training for one or two months in Pakistan’s hospitals in Peshawar, Karachi and Islamabad in key health-related areas of high demand, including maternal and neonatal child health, and infectious and non-communicable diseases.”
Doctors practicing in Afghanistan have been lacking continuous medical education training in their relevant fields for years, and the situation further worsened when most of the international aid organizations withdrew from the country after the Taliban took control in 2021.
“Medical universities in Afghanistan do not offer CME-related programs, so establishing telemedicine and e-health as national platforms has been suggested to improve overall health care service delivery,” Butt said.
“In the IsDB-funded project, the provision of health care services in Afghanistan was identified as a solution to the adverse impacts of economic and political instability, after the withdrawal of international donor agencies from Afghanistan.”
Since its launching in 2019, about 1,200 doctors from all over the world joined the eDoctors program.
EduCast estimates that it has since provided e-health care and counseling services to over 4.4 million patients.

  Balkh governor was one of the most senior officials killed since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan
  Attack came after the Taliban killed senior Daesh members in last month's crackdown
KABUL: Taliban authorities said on Friday they were investigating the killing of a provincial governor, which according to experts has spotlighted security lapses in the Afghan administration and militants’ capacity to launch high-impact attacks.

The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province, Mohammed Dawood Muzamil, was killed in a suicide blast on Thursday. The attack was claimed by a regional affiliate of Daesh known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or Daesh-K.

Muzamil was one of the most senior officials confirmed to have been killed since the Taliban took control of the country in 2021, following the withdrawal of US forces.

“Joint security investigations by intelligence, provincial police headquarters and other relevant security organs are underway,” Mohammed Asif Waziri, spokesman for the Balkh police, told Arab News. “The incident happened when the suicide bomber hugged the governor at his office and blew himself up. Unfortunately, the governor himself and two other civilians were martyred and four others wounded.”

The attack came after the Taliban had killed several senior Daesh members in last month’s crackdown. The governor was a key figure within the Taliban behind raids against the group and had spearheaded anti-Daesh operations in the country’s eastern province of Nangarhar in late 2021.

“The slain governor Mohammed Dawood Muzamil had a very serious and decisive stance against the Daesh rebels in Nangarhar. Muzamil had eliminated most of the key and operative members of the Daesh group,” Mohammed Sharif, political and security expert in Kabul, said.  “He was so important for Daesh to be eliminated, so they targeted him rather than other members of the Taliban…It was a big victory for them.”

He found it concerning that the group managed to carry out the attack despite intelligence and security arrangements for the governor.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan personnel should take serious measures,” Sharif said. “If a governor is not protected from such attacks, then what about others?”

But for Ibraheem Bahiss, Afghan security analyst at the International Crisis Group, it was too early to say that the Taliban were losing their grip on security as, in general, violence across the country was still at a record low.

“The Taliban have recently claimed several high-profile successes against ISKP, including killing the head of (Daesh’s) Hind province and killing the group’s head of intelligence and urban operations — both in February,” Bahiss said.

The killing of the Balkh governor was the first Daesh attack in the past seven weeks.

“This suggests that while ISKP certainly retains its capacity to launch high-impact attacks, it currently doesn’t have the capacity to territorially challenge the Taliban or launch high-frequency attacks against the government,” Bahiss told Arab News.

“But the struggle between ISKP and the Taliban is likely to be a generational struggle, and it is difficult to determine whether the Taliban will be able to contain this threat or whether it will expand.”

 

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
  Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter
FRANKFURT, Germany: German police said on Friday that they are mobilised due to a suspected hostage situation in the German city of Karlsruhe.
Police in Karlsruhe had cordoned off the area because the danger level was unclear, the police said on Twitter.
Reached by phone, a spokesperson did not say how many hostages there were or how long the operation had been going on.
The possible hostage situation follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.

Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported

Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported
  Southampton Crown Court sentences 28-year-old accused to six years for causing bodily harm and possessing a knife
  Offender arrived in UK by boat, wanted to be deported and needed to commit a serious offense, his lawyer argued.
DUBAI: A jobless and penniless Iraqi immigrant stabbed a student in a bid to get deported from the UK for a criminal act, Sky News reported on Thursday.
In video surveillance footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service, 28-year-old Rebaz Mohammed was seen speaking to the college student in a Southampton park in December 2022 before he stabbed him in the back.
Mohammed was reported to have entered a guilty plea before the Southampton Crown Court, which jailed him for six years for causing bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.
The 28-year-old had arrived in the UK by boat and had been living in a hotel in Bournemouth, Dorset. The Southern Daily Echo reported that his lawyer Richard Tutt argued in court that his client wanted to be deported and had to commit a serious offense for this to happen.
As he sentenced Mohammed in February, Judge Brian Forster, KC, said that the victim, who managed to escape after being chased by the defendant, could have been killed in the attack.
A Home Office spokesman did not confirm whether or not Mohammed would be deported.
“Foreign national offenders who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes will face the full force of the law, including deportation at the earliest opportunity for those eligible,” he said.

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque

UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
  Incident took place on Feb. 27 after alleged attacker and his victim left West London Islamic Center
  Police: 'Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern'
LONDON: Police in the UK are looking for a man believed to have set another man on fire outside a mosque in London.
The 82-year-old victim was doused in a flammable liquid before the suspect allegedly used a lighter to ignite it, causing severe burns, outside the West London Islamic Center on Feb. 27.
The Metropolitan Police released a photograph of the suspect who, they said, had engaged the victim in conversation for at least five minutes as they both left the mosque before launching the attack.
“I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community, and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened,” said Detective Sergeant Steven Constable.
“Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.
“We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Center who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our inquiries. A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released.”

