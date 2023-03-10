Controversy as maritime border document suggests Lebanon recognized Israel

You are here

Lebanese Army soldiers are stationed along the main road near Lebanon's southern town of Naqura close to the border with Israel on October 27, 2022. (AFP)
  • One activist told Arab News on condition of anonymity: “The UN document is undeniably clear; Lebanon recognized the state of Israel, and Hezbollah’s role has become limited to protecting the common borders”
  • Several Lebanese social media users criticized former Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah after the document was published
BEIRUT: There was controversy in Lebanon on Friday after a document on the demarcation of maritime borders appeared to suggest the country had recognized the neighboring state of Israel.

Talks have been ongoing between the two nations for some time amidst a backdrop of broader political tensions, with a state of war technically existing between them.

Possibilities of a thaw in relations have also been hindered by the influence of strongly anti-Israel factions in Lebanese politics, especially the Iran-affiliated Hezbollah.

The document in question, recorded as No. 71836 and published on the UN’s official website, said that “the secretary–general of the United Nations hereby certifies that the following international agreement has been registered with the secretariat in accordance with article 102 of the charter of the United Nations … constituting a maritime agreement between the state of Israel and the Lebanese Republic (with the letters, Oct. 18, 2020) Jerusalem, Oct. 27, 2020 and Baabda Oct. 27, 2022.”

Several Lebanese social media users criticized former Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Hezbollah after the document was published, claiming that it proves the maritime agreement is tantamount to a treaty of recognition of the Israeli state.

One activist told Arab News on condition of anonymity: “The UN document is undeniably clear; Lebanon recognized the state of Israel, and Hezbollah’s role has become limited to protecting the common borders.”

The maritime border between the two states has been described as “historic” in some quarters, requiring long negotiations mediated by the US.

Its signing was hastened by the political and economic crisis that has engulfed Lebanon in recent years heightening Beirut’s need to expedite oil and gas exploration in its territorial waters, just as Israel began to extract oil and gas from the disputed Karish field that lies between the two countries.

Aoun and former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed two separate letters approving the text of the agreement. At the UN headquarters in Naqoura on the Lebanon-Israel border, the letters were delivered to the US mediator, Amos Hochstein, without handshakes between the representatives of the two parties.

The agreement granted Lebanon the Qana field, which is shared in part with Israel, provided that French energy company TotalEnergie, given the rights to drill, paid part of its resulting revenues to Israel. Israel was granted the Karish field in its entirety.

At the time, Lapid said the border demarcation agreement was a diplomatic and economic achievement, specifically mentioning Lebanon’s recognition of Israel. “It is a political achievement because it is not every day that an enemy country recognizes the state of Israel, through a written agreement, and in front of the entire international community,” he said.

Any recognition of Israel was denied at the time by Lebanon, but that claim has now been thrown into doubt.

“Lebanon, through the maritime border demarcation agreement, recognized the existence of the state of Israel,” Muhannad Haj Ali, a researcher at the Carnegie Middle East Center, told Arab News.

“Lebanon traded off the recognition card for stability on the southern border, and the possibility of benefiting from the gas wealth. That particular card was previously crucial in the Arab-Israeli negotiations,” he added.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah declared the agreement a great victory for Lebanon, the state, the people, and the resistance. “The circumstances under which the agreement was signed are proof that no talk of normalization is possible,” he said.

During the negotiations with Israel, Nasrallah had threatened to use force against Israeli exploration of the Karish field. After signing the agreement, he said: “With regard to the resistance, the mission is over. All the exceptional measures that the resistance had taken are now over.”

 

Topics: Lebanon Israel

  • “Iran is strictly opposed to the military presence of the US and Turkiye in Syria and calls for the withdrawal of these forces to ensure that the Assad regime establishes control in every inch of the country,” she told Arab News
ANKARA: The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkiye, Syria and Iran will meet in Moscow next week for low-level talks ahead of a long-planned meeting between the countries’ four foreign ministers.
 
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian asked if Tehran could join the three-way talks as a fourth party, and Ankara agreed.
 
“Astana is the only surviving format (to address) Syria anyway,” Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with Amir-Abdollahian.
 
“A meeting at the level of foreign ministers could be held at a later stage, at a time that we all see fit,” he said.

In a joint statement after the April 25-26, 2019 meeting in Astana, Iran, Russia and Turkiye reaffirmed their “strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity” of Syria, and to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.
 
Abdollahian said Tehran was willing to help resolve the disagreements between Ankara and Damascus under the four-way format, especially regarding the withdrawal of the Turkish military from northern Syria.
 
Iran and Turkiye have taken opposing stances on Syria since the outbreak of the conflict.
 
This comes a week after the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, said during Irbil Forum 2023 that it was “high time” for a reconciliation between Syria and Turkiye.
 
Russia sponsored a normalization path between Syrian and Turkish defense ministers and intelligence chiefs in Moscow in December in a bid to facilitate the rapprochement process between the two countries, marking the first high-level meeting since the war in Syria began in 2011.
 
But Tehran announced its uneasiness about being sidelined from this meeting and emphasized the importance of a political solution in Syria.
 
During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria and agreed to continue their three-way meetings to encourage stability in the region.
 
After devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria in February, Ankara enabled the delivery of international aid to quake victims in Syria. About 475 aid trucks have passed through border gates, while Turkiye also opened its airspace to planes carrying aid to the quake zone.
 
Iran also set up a field hospital and established a tent city in quake-hit Adiyaman, and also sent a search and rescue team of 150 people.
 
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also expected to visit Turkiye to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
Gulriz Sen, an expert on Turkiye-Iran relations from the TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, said Tehran’s red lines in the Syrian civil war remain unchanged, with an emphasis on ensuring the survival of the Assad regime and the territorial integrity of Syria.
 
“Iran is strictly opposed to the military presence of the US and Turkiye in Syria and calls for the withdrawal of these forces to ensure that the Assad regime establishes control in every inch of the country,” she told Arab News.
 
Sen said that Iran wants permanent influence in Syria, its only Arab ally, through close strategic and economic links.
 
“To this aim, it seeks to be a power broker in this newly emerging diplomatic talk that will coordinate the rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria. Tehran’s first-ever direct involvement will help her closely monitor and shape the process without feeling left out and waiting to be informed by other parties through follow-up meetings,” she added.
 
According to Sen, Iran’s inclusion in the talks will not change Russia’s decisive role, but will likely strengthen Syria’s position on the swift withdrawal of Turkish armed forces from the northwestern parts of Syria, the return of Idlib to Assad’s control, and the elimination of jihadi groups regarded by Iran as “takfiri terrorists,” with a more concerted approach from Tehran and Damascus.
 
“In any case, the talks will not reach a conclusion until the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye in May, yet the Astana format now will incorporate Syria in this final push for a diplomatic settlement,” she said.
 
Francesco Siccardi, senior program manager and senior research analyst at Carnegie Europe, agrees.
 
“We should temper expectations from this meeting, which was supposed to take place earlier in the year but was delayed by hesitations on the Turkish end — and then, of course, by the Feb. 6 earthquakes,” he told Arab News.
 
Siccardi expects to see moderate progress after the meeting, a continuation of the progressive rapprochement that has been underway since 2022.
 
“But the pace and depth of Turkiye’s involvement will be dictated by President Erdogan’s electoral interests,” he added.
 
According to Siccardi, the earthquake has partially altered Erdogan’s calculations regarding Syria, making it imperative that Syria’s borders remain sealed to refugees trying to cross into Turkiye from Idlib; as well as making incendiary rhetoric on the Kurdish question less appealing to an electorate still shattered by the destruction of the earthquake.
 
“The issue of the return of Syrian refugees remains important, as upticks of anti-Syrian rhetoric are visible in areas of Turkiye most affected by the earthquake,” he said.
 
It is unclear whether Ankara will change its Syria policy completely before the results of the elections are known.
 
But the refugee question is still a central issue ahead of the elections considering the rising anti-immigrant sentiment in the country and deteriorating living conditions because of the high inflation rates and unemployment.
 
The main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will challenge Erdogan in the May 14 poll, is expected to accelerate the normalization process with the Assad regime, and to seek ways for the voluntary return of almost 4 million Syrian refugees to their homeland.
 
However, many Syrians in Turkiye are still unwilling to return for fear of persecution while Assad remains in power.
 
 

 

Topics: Iran Quadrilateral meeting

  • Kingdom, Iran thanked China for its role in negotiations
  • Saudi and Iranian sides also expressed appreciation to Iraq and Oman for hosting previous talks
RIYADH: The US said it was aware of reports that Iran and Saudi Arabia had resumed diplomatic relations on Friday, but referred further details to the Saudis, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries in a China-brokered deal.

“Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region,” John Kirby said. “De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year,” they added.

Kirby added that, while the US welcomed the deal, Washington remained “skeptical” about whether Iran would “meet their obligations.”

The UAE said on Friday it welcomed the agreement, and said it “valued” China's role in the negotiations.

“We believe in the importance of positive communication and dialogue between the countries of the region to consolidate the concept of good neighborliness,” senior government official and advisor to the UAE president Anwar Gargash said.

Qatar’s prime minister and foreign affairs minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani welcomed the announcement during a phone call with Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Qatar News Agency said on Friday.

He also welcomed the reactivation of the security cooperation agreement between the two countries and the general cooperation agreement in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth.

Al-Thani further expressed Qatar's aspiration that this step “contribute to enhancing security and stability in the region, and meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries for the benefit of the whole region.”

Iraq and Oman also both welcomed the announcement of the resumption of relations, according to state news agencies in both countries.

Oman “welcomed the trilateral statement on resumption of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran,” a statement carried by Oman News Agency said, while Iraq welcomed “turning a new page” between Iran and Saudi Arabia, its state news agency said.

“This is a win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security,” Omani foreign minister Badr Albusaidi said. “We hope in the longer term there’s also potential for increasing economic benefits for all,” he added.

The Bahraini, Algerian, Turkish, Lebanese and Sudanese foreign ministries all released statements welcoming the agreement.

Bahrain said it hoped the agreement would constitute a “positive step towards resolving differences and ending all regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means,” a Bahrain News Agency report said.

The Bahrainis also hoped it would “establish international relations on the basis of understanding and respect, good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of other countries.”

Kuwait's foreign ministry said the agreement was key to “building trust and developing friendly relations between both countries in a way that serves the interest of the region’s countries and the whole world.”

A Jordanian statement said Amman hoped that the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran would contribute to “preserving the sovereignty of countries and non-interference in their internal affairs.”

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke with his counterpart Prince Faisal over the phone to commend the decision, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his country welcomed the “accomplishment” and congratulated the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“In a world where we're unfortunately no longer used to receiving good news, this was really really fantastic,” he said in New York. 

“Internationally on a global level, regionally, the decision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to re-establish diplomatic relations and within two months to open all the embassies, I cannot underestimate the significance of this achievement,” he added.

The Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi said on Friday he and his organization hoped the agreement would “contribute to enhancing security and peace,” while the Arab Parliament also said it hoped it was a “step toward restoring stability to the region.”

The Muslim World League issued a statement voicing its welcoming of the agreement late on Friday.

Hussain Ibrahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said the agreement would contribute to “strengthening the pillars of peace, security and stability in the region” and would “give a new impetus to cooperation” among the member states of the OIC, SPA said.

Taha praised Iraq, Oman, and the leadership and government of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary General, welcomed the agreement on behalf of Antonio Guterres.

“The Secretary General expressed his appreciation to the People's Republic of China for hosting these recent talks and for promoting dialogue between the two countries,” he said.

“The Secretary General also commends efforts by other countries such as the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Iraq in this regard, good neighborly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are essential for the stability of the Gulf region. 

“The Secretary General reiterates his readiness to use his good officers to further advance regional dialogue and to ensure durable peace and security in the Gulf region,” he added.

The Saudi and Iranian sides also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to Iraq and Oman for hosting rounds of dialogue that took place between both sides during the years 2021-2022, Friday's statement said.

The two sides expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the leadership and government of the People’s Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks, and the efforts it placed towards its success, it added.

Topics: Middle East Saudi Arabia Iran China

  • Damage caused by Tuesday’s raid forced aid deliveries and all flights to be diverted to Latakia and Damascus airports
  • Before that more than 80 aid flights had landed there with relief supplies following the quake
DAMASCUS: Syria’s Aleppo airport, a key conduit for relief flights after the devastating February earthquake, reopened on Friday, an official said, following Israeli air strikes this week that hit its runway.
The damage caused by Tuesday’s raid forced aid deliveries and all flights to be diverted to Latakia and Damascus airports, the transport ministry had said.
“The airport has been operational since 8 his morning the morning (0500 GMT) ... We repaired all the damage,” ministry official Souleiman Khalil said on Friday.
However, “no civilian planes are scheduled to land in Aleppo airport today,” an airport official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to talk to the press.
Israeli warplanes killed three people in the raid on the airport in Aleppo, Syria’s second city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor had said.
Before that more than 80 aid flights had landed there with relief supplies following the quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Syria and Turkiye, Khalil had said at the time.
The United Nations’ resident Syria coordinator El-Mostafa Benlamlih said in a statement on Wednesday that he was “deeply concerned” about the airport closure.
“The impact of this closure impedes humanitarian access and could have drastic humanitarian consequences for millions of people who have been affected by the earthquake,” he added.
Tuesday’s Israeli raid was the second of its kind since the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Syria and Turkiye.
On February 19, an Israeli air strike killed 15 people in a Damascus district housing state security agencies, the British-based Observatory had said.
Israel has attacked Aleppo and Damascus airports several times in recent years, but it rarely comments on individual strikes against Syria.
It has, however, vowed to keep up its air campaign against Syria to stop arch foe and Damascus ally Iran from consolidating its presence there.
Since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

Topics: Israel Syria

  • The polls are considered the country’s most significant in years, as the president faces an opposition bloc that is more strongly united in challenging his two-decade rule.
ANKARA: Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held in Turkiye on May 14, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday. A second presidential vote will take place on May 28 if a runoff is required.

These elections are considered the country’s most significant in many years, as the opposition bloc is united for the first time as it challenges Erdogan’s two-decade rule.

The opposition’s presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is leader of the second-biggest party in the parliament, the center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP. He has the backing of the six parties that form the opposition alliance.

The election campaigns are expected to evolve around the country’s ongoing economic crisis and allegations of mismanagement in the response to the devastating earthquakes that hit 11 provinces last month, killing more than 46,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the Ankara office director of think tank the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said that any move to postpone the elections would be contrary to Erdogan’s strategy and it is therefore expected the elections will go ahead on May 14, regardless of rumors to the contrary.

“Firstly, the Turkish economy is a ticking time bomb and unless the current monetary policy is abandoned, a currency crisis is a matter of time,” he told Arab News. “While such a crisis can probably be avoided until May, the risk will increase over time.

“Secondly, while Erdogan has significantly raised the minimum wage and civil servants’ salaries, these raises are eroding over time. Thirdly, the recent earthquake will cause additional problems for the economy in the long run.”

Therefore, Unluhisarcikli said, time is not on the ruling government’s side and it is in Erdogan’s best interest to hold the election before these negative factors kick in.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, also known as the HDP, remains the potential kingmaker in the election, as it has not joined either of the two main alliances. It has declared its willingness to negotiate with Kilicdaroglu.

Recent research by Yoneylem, a Turkish polling firm, suggested that the chance of an opposition victory in the presidential election in the first ballot would increase if the HDP supports Kilicdaroglu.

Ilke Toygur, a professor at University Carlos III of Madrid and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Europe, Russia and Eurasia Program, believes Erdogan’s calculations about the election are based on two main factors: Preventing the opposition from consolidating, and assuming the economy will deteriorate further.

“The voters are already deeply impacted by high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis — and things just get worse,” she told Arab News.

The election race will not be easy for the opposition, either, according to Toygur.

“They have just announced their candidate after days of existential drama,” she said. “Both the media and the state resources are used against them. There are open law cases against some, which could be instrumentalized any minute.

“It is a very unfair competition. The situation after the earthquake opens up many questions about voter registration and participation.”

 

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey

  • Israeli forces also raided town near Ramallah and opened fire on crowd throwing stones and Molotov cocktails
JERUSALEM: An Israeli settler shot dead a Palestinian man who the Israeli military said was armed with knives and explosive devices on Friday near a city in the northern occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military said separately its forces raided a town near the Palestinian hub city of Ramallah overnight and opened fire on a crowd throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, hitting one person, without specifying whether they were killed or wounded.
Tension in the West Bank has been surging for months, with the near-daily military raids and escalating settler violence in the West Bank amid a spate of attacks by Palestinians.
Palestinian officials confirmed a 21-year-old man was killed by an Israeli settler near the city of Qalqilya on Friday but did not immediately note any casualties from the raid in Ni’lin.
Relatives of the man killed told Reuters he was religious but were not aware of any membership in Palestinian militant groups. They said the military was still withholding his body.
On Thursday, a Hamas gunman opened fire in Tel Aviv, wounding three people, one of them critically, before being killed by police and passersby. The Islamist militant group said the attack was a response to Israel’s killing of three Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank earlier that day.
During the operation in the town of Ni’lin on Friday, the Israeli military said it arrested two relatives of the Hamas gunman and mapped out his home for demolition.
Israel says such demolitions are meant to deter potential Palestinian assailants. Palestinians and rights groups condemn the policy as collective punishment.
Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 200 Palestinians, including fighters and civilians. More than 40 Israelis and foreign nationals have died in attacks by Palestinians over the same period.
Palestinians seek to establish a state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, areas Israel captured in a 1967 Middle East war. The expansion of Jewish settlements and deadlocked political progress have increasingly dimmed statehood prospects.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

