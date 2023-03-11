What We Are Reading Today: Handbook of Mammals of Madagascar

Madagascar’s mammals are some of the most remarkable on earth, having evolved in isolation over millions of years. all of the country’s approximately 175 native non-flying species are endemic, with an extraordinary diversity of body forms and lifestyles, some utterly unique.
No other place boasts such a combination of species richness and endemism. in “Handbook of Mammals of Madagascar,” Nick Garbutt, an award-winning photographer and leading authority on the island’s wildlife, provides an authoritative and beautifully illustrated guide to all of its mammal fauna.
Illustrated throughout with more than 370 exceptional photographs, including of species rarely photographed before, the book covers all 217 native species, including tenrecs, bats, lemurs, carnivores, and rodents, plus a small number of introduced species.
The species accounts are up to date and include description, identification, habitat, distribution, behavior, and where to see the species.
The book also includes chapters on Madagascar’s regions and habitats, threats to the mammals, conservation and protected areas, and important mammal-watching sites, as well as a section on extinct mammals.
Ending Islamophobia a prerequisite for world peace, Saudi envoy tells UN
Mohammed Alateek urged member states to condemn bigotry, violence and extremist acts targeting Muslims, and foster understanding between cultures
He was speaking during a high-level General Assembly event in the run-up to the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on March 15
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia on Friday called on all UN member states to condemn violence against Muslims, and to promote a culture of peace that rejects discrimination and extremism and fosters the mutual respect required for peace and understanding.
Mohammed Alateek, the Kingdom’s deputy permanent representative to the UN was speaking at a high-level UN General Assembly event ahead of the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on March 15.
The UN event was organized by Pakistan, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.
It called for international cooperation in efforts to combat discrimination, xenophobia, intolerance and violence against peoples based on their religion or beliefs, including rhetoric that “leads to racial profiling, discrimination, negative stereotyping and stigmatization of Muslims,” organizers said.
Another aim was to promote international action to encourage global dialogue that promotes a culture of tolerance that is rooted in respect for human rights, they added.
Speaking on behalf of members of the Arab Group at the UN, Alateek said the large turnout in the Assembly Hall for the event on Friday reflected the solidarity that exists between the wider international community and Muslims in the fight against Islamophobia.
The Arab Group believes observance of an International Day to Combat Islamophobia will help to strengthen dialogue, promote a culture of peace and enhance respect for human rights, said Alateek.
“This is an important occasion that allows us to highlight all of the manifestations of hatred and Islamophobia against Muslims, which sometimes lead to abominable acts, the (most recent) of which were (those) perpetrated in Sweden (by) a group of extremists,” he added.
In January, a far-right activist from Denmark was granted permission by Swedish police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, during which he burned a copy of the Qur’an and made disparaging remarks about immigrants and Islam.
Alateek urged the international community to condemn such extremist acts, to “serve as a basis for the promotion of a culture of peace to combat discrimination and extremism and to strengthen dialogue between cultures and religions in order to establish peace and security and mutual respect.”
This is a prerequisite, he added, for an environment that is conducive to peace and understanding at the regional and international levels.
In his opening statement at the event, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Ministers, highlighted some of the ways in which Islamophobia persists and often goes unreported.
“The dangers of Islamophobia often gain international attention when a heinous act of violence and terrorism strikes innocent Muslims, while the daily, silent drip of discrimination, hatred and hostility against Muslims remains largely ignored and underreported,” said Bhutto Zardari.
He called for the appointment of a UN special envoy for combating Islamophobia, along with “the adoption of international measures for the protection of holy sites; the adoption of laws to outlaw hate speech; the provision of legal assistance and appropriate compensation; and the establishment of national and international judicial mechanisms and laws to hold those responsible for acts of Islamophobia accountable.”
A UN resolution proclaiming March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia was unanimously adopted by the General Assembly on that date in 2022. It was chosen because it is the anniversary of the attacks on two mosques by a lone gunman in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019 that left 51 people dead and 40 injured.
When the resolution was introduced, the representative from Pakistan said that Islamophobia has emerged as a new form of racism that includes, among other things, discriminatory travel bans, hate speech, and the targeting of girls and women for the ways in which they dress.
The text of the resolution called on the international community to encourage tolerance and peace that is rooted in respect for human rights and the diversity of religions and beliefs.
Alateek said the resolution illustrated the need “to pool our efforts, at the international level, to take serious measures to bring an end to discrimination and hatred and Islamophobia.”
He reiterated, in the name of Arab Group members, the call for all UN member states to ensure the resolution is implemented “in its entirety, because it is a question of our shared civilization and we have the obligation to combat discrimination based on religion.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during Friday’s event that the nearly 2 billion Muslims in the world reflect humanity in all its magnificent diversity but they often face bigotry and prejudice “for no other reason than their faith.”
He added that the connection between anti-Muslim hatred and gender inequality is undeniable.
“We see some of the worst impacts in the triple discrimination against, mostly, women because of their gender, ethnicity and faith,” Guterres told the gathering.
“The growing hate that Muslims face is not an isolated development. It is an inexorable part of the resurgence of ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazi white supremacist ideologies, and violence targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some minority-Christian communities, and others.”
He added that discrimination “diminishes us all and it is incumbent on all of us to stand up against it.”
Alateek commended the efforts of the president of the General Assembly “to strengthen the values of religious tolerance,” along with those of the secretary-general, and the office of the UN’s Alliance of Civilizations.
He concluded by pointing out the need to combat Islamophobia is part and parcel of the purpose and principles of the UN, beginning with the pursuit of peace, security and the protection of human rights.
Dark humor is difficult to do well, but “Masameer” does it adeptly, portraying a complex message in a clever and light-hearted manner
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
The second season of the beloved Saudi animated comedy “Masameer County” has just launched on Netflix. As in its debut run — and last year’s “Masameer: The Movie” — the show’s second season addresses a number of social and cultural changes taking place in Saudi Arabia.
The show is quirky and humorous, but is also much more than that, “Masameer” highlights important societal issues and topics that may be considered taboo. It began over a decade ago as a web-based series, quickly going viral on YouTube, and now it has a huge international following, which has given Saudis and Arabs across the world a feeling of representation.
Some scenes are grotesque and may cause some to cringe or feel uncomfortable, but that is exactly what makes it such a hit. It is fascinating to see how the creators are able to mix comedy with social commentary.
Dark humor is difficult to do well, but “Masameer” does it adeptly, portraying a complex message in a clever and light-hearted manner.
In the past, comedies have joked about Saudis and Arabs, but from a Western perspective that was often based on negative stereotypes and misconceptions. It is completely different when the joke is made by a person who belongs to and understands the culture. In many ways, “Masameer” is a kind of documentary of the Kingdom’s recent cultural evolution.
The new season was incredibly funny, incredibly accurate, and went by quickly. As the saying goes, “Time flies when you’re having fun.”
Iran joins four-way Moscow talks with Turkiye, Syria
“Iran is strictly opposed to the military presence of the US and Turkiye in Syria and calls for the withdrawal of these forces to ensure that the Assad regime establishes control in every inch of the country,” she told Arab News
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkiye, Syria and Iran will meet in Moscow next week for low-level talks ahead of a long-planned meeting between the countries’ four foreign ministers.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian asked if Tehran could join the three-way talks as a fourth party, and Ankara agreed.
“Astana is the only surviving format (to address) Syria anyway,” Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with Amir-Abdollahian.
“A meeting at the level of foreign ministers could be held at a later stage, at a time that we all see fit,” he said.
In a joint statement after the April 25-26, 2019 meeting in Astana, Iran, Russia and Turkiye reaffirmed their “strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity” of Syria, and to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.
Abdollahian said Tehran was willing to help resolve the disagreements between Ankara and Damascus under the four-way format, especially regarding the withdrawal of the Turkish military from northern Syria.
Iran and Turkiye have taken opposing stances on Syria since the outbreak of the conflict.
This comes a week after the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, said during Irbil Forum 2023 that it was “high time” for a reconciliation between Syria and Turkiye.
Russia sponsored a normalization path between Syrian and Turkish defense ministers and intelligence chiefs in Moscow in December in a bid to facilitate the rapprochement process between the two countries, marking the first high-level meeting since the war in Syria began in 2011.
But Tehran announced its uneasiness about being sidelined from this meeting and emphasized the importance of a political solution in Syria.
During the meeting, the defense ministers discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria and agreed to continue their three-way meetings to encourage stability in the region.
After devastating earthquakes struck southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria in February, Ankara enabled the delivery of international aid to quake victims in Syria. About 475 aid trucks have passed through border gates, while Turkiye also opened its airspace to planes carrying aid to the quake zone.
Iran also set up a field hospital and established a tent city in quake-hit Adiyaman, and also sent a search and rescue team of 150 people.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also expected to visit Turkiye to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Gulriz Sen, an expert on Turkiye-Iran relations from the TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, said Tehran’s red lines in the Syrian civil war remain unchanged, with an emphasis on ensuring the survival of the Assad regime and the territorial integrity of Syria.
“Iran is strictly opposed to the military presence of the US and Turkiye in Syria and calls for the withdrawal of these forces to ensure that the Assad regime establishes control in every inch of the country,” she told Arab News.
Sen said that Iran wants permanent influence in Syria, its only Arab ally, through close strategic and economic links.
“To this aim, it seeks to be a power broker in this newly emerging diplomatic talk that will coordinate the rapprochement between Turkiye and Syria. Tehran’s first-ever direct involvement will help her closely monitor and shape the process without feeling left out and waiting to be informed by other parties through follow-up meetings,” she added.
According to Sen, Iran’s inclusion in the talks will not change Russia’s decisive role, but will likely strengthen Syria’s position on the swift withdrawal of Turkish armed forces from the northwestern parts of Syria, the return of Idlib to Assad’s control, and the elimination of jihadi groups regarded by Iran as “takfiri terrorists,” with a more concerted approach from Tehran and Damascus.
“In any case, the talks will not reach a conclusion until the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkiye in May, yet the Astana format now will incorporate Syria in this final push for a diplomatic settlement,” she said.
Francesco Siccardi, senior program manager and senior research analyst at Carnegie Europe, agrees.
“We should temper expectations from this meeting, which was supposed to take place earlier in the year but was delayed by hesitations on the Turkish end — and then, of course, by the Feb. 6 earthquakes,” he told Arab News.
Siccardi expects to see moderate progress after the meeting, a continuation of the progressive rapprochement that has been underway since 2022.
“But the pace and depth of Turkiye’s involvement will be dictated by President Erdogan’s electoral interests,” he added.
According to Siccardi, the earthquake has partially altered Erdogan’s calculations regarding Syria, making it imperative that Syria’s borders remain sealed to refugees trying to cross into Turkiye from Idlib; as well as making incendiary rhetoric on the Kurdish question less appealing to an electorate still shattered by the destruction of the earthquake.
“The issue of the return of Syrian refugees remains important, as upticks of anti-Syrian rhetoric are visible in areas of Turkiye most affected by the earthquake,” he said.
It is unclear whether Ankara will change its Syria policy completely before the results of the elections are known.
But the refugee question is still a central issue ahead of the elections considering the rising anti-immigrant sentiment in the country and deteriorating living conditions because of the high inflation rates and unemployment.
The main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who will challenge Erdogan in the May 14 poll, is expected to accelerate the normalization process with the Assad regime, and to seek ways for the voluntary return of almost 4 million Syrian refugees to their homeland.
However, many Syrians in Turkiye are still unwilling to return for fear of persecution while Assad remains in power.
BIE delegation praises Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host Expo 2030
Al-Rasheed told Arab News that Expo 2030 will be an opportunity for the city and for the Kingdom to showcase the accomplishments of Vision 2030 to the world
Nada Hameed
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City held a press conference with the attendance of members of the Bureau International des Expositions to discuss the tour that took place in Riyadh this week and the Kingdom’s readiness to host the Expo 2030.
Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of RCRC, shared with Arab News the advantages of staging the event in the Saudi capital.
“The Kingdom under Vision 2030 is undergoing a massive transformation. The city of Riyadh in itself is also undergoing a massive transformation,” he said, referencing multiple projects underway, including Green Riyadh and the King Salman International Airport. “The city is getting ready to host massive events, (as) we are.”
Speakers at the conference included Dimitrios Kerkentzes, BIE secretary-general; Patrick Specht, BIE chairperson of the inquiry mission; who is also president of the BIE administration and budget committee; and Eng. Mazen Tammar from RCRC, the senior general manager and project director of Riyadh Expo 2030.
Specht expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom. “I would like to thank our wonderful hosts. It was an inspiring week. It was a really great experience for us all.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The World Expo carries the legacy of presenting inventions and discoveries that changed the course of history.
• Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.
• The first international expo was held in London in 1851, combining art, design, engineering and architecture.
• It introduced the innovations of the first Industrial Revolution, which changed society and shaped the future.
• The most recent World Expo took place in Dubai, the UAE, from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2022, featuring pavilions from 191 countries.
He added that meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a “great honor” and was one of the “highlights” of the mission.
Regarding Expo 2030, he said: “It is an ambitious and interesting project, and we were shown what the country is capable of.”
Kerkentzes described the visit as an “incredible discovery” and praised the Kingdom’s leadership, hospitality, people and ambition.
Al-Rasheed told Arab News that Expo 2030 will be an opportunity for the city and for the Kingdom to showcase the accomplishments of Vision 2030 to the world.
“We will host 40 million visitors, with over 1 billion visitors through the metaverse, so it will be an opportunity for us to showcase what we have achieved but also an opportunity for us to develop new partnerships with the countries that are partaking (in the event).”
The delegation also had a chance to discuss the significance of Riyadh’s future mobility plans, Kerkentzes said during the conference.
“The project is part of a natural expansion of Riyadh,” he said, referencing the new metro line. This “plays an important role in knowing that the infrastructure is something that is…ready to be used.”
The BIE delegation arrived in Riyadh on March 4 and remained for five days to evaluate the city’s candidacy for hosting the Expo 2030.
The visit is a prerequisite for a country’s candidature to be considered for election. When visiting a candidate city, the delegation’s task is to assess each city’s feasibility and viability.
The delegation engaged with members of the government and experts from the Kingdom to evaluate the details of the bid.
FASTFACTS
Saudi Arabia’s first participation in a World Expo came in 1958 in Brussels, and since then, its vital participation in international and specialized exhibitions has continued.
• If the Kingdom is selected to host Expo 2030, it will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031
• 40 million visits are expected to Riyadh Expo 2030.
• Over 220 participants are expected to be present, including international pavilions and organizations and informal participants.
• Riyadh Expo 2030 is planning to embrace the first virtual reality portal, which is expected to have 1 billion visitors.
Riyadh Expo 2030 is proposed to be held under the theme: “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”
The delegation visited the proposed site of the expo and examined a master plan of the 6 million square meter venue, many of the city landmarks, and its future giga-projects. Accordingly, they will create an evaluation report that will be submitted to the BIE executive committee, which will evaluate it in May this year. Later, the country that will host the expo will be announced in November in Paris.
Talks were also held with representatives of the Saudi Public Investment Fund at its head office in the King Abdullah Financial District, during which they touched upon the willingness of the PIF to partner with foreign companies in areas including construction, cultural programming and event management to deliver the best-possible World Expo.
Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also met delegation members and told them that the Kingdom aims to host the first World Expo to go beyond carbon neutrality and achieve a net positive impact.
He said that Expo 2030 would contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative and the sustainability strategy for Riyadh and that everything would be done “to ensure Riyadh Expo 2030 follows the values of environmental protection.”
Saudi Arabia’s goal to host World Expo 2030 goes hand in hand with Saudi Vision 2030, which was unveiled by the crown prince in 2016 and aims, among other things, to diversify the Saudi economy and develop the nation’s tourism and recreation sectors.
Expo 2030 is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2030, and continue until April 1 the following year.
As the crown prince noted in his letter to the BIE: “The 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
If Saudi Arabia is selected to host the event, authorities plan to turn Riyadh and the rest of the country into a world-class venue for global culture, connectivity and climate action.
Royal decree instituting Saudi Flag Day is ‘an act of honor, glory and pride,’ say scholars
Experts explain the significance, symbolism and history of the Kingdom’s national standard
New national holiday embodies values of strength, justice, peace, prosperity and tolerance
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: With its deep and distinctive shade of green, emblazoned with a white saber and inscription intoning “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is his prophet,” Saudi Arabia’s national flag inspires respect and arouses pride wherever it is displayed.
On March 11, the Kingdom marks a new national holiday — Saudi Flag Day — instituted by royal decree. The occasion embodies the values of the national standard, which has accompanied the country since its foundation in 1727.
Saudis view their national flag as a symbol of faith and homeland, of the people, unity, brotherhood, solidarity and goodness, together with monotheism, peace and Islam. It holds official and popular meanings evoking love and brotherhood.
It also carries symbolic connotations, based on its size and color, along with aesthetic patterns implying unitary dimensions for Saudis in compliance with their land, environment and sanctities.
Speaking to Arab News, historian Dr. Mohammed Al-Zalfa says he was happy to learn of King Salman’s royal decree, naming March 11 of each year as the official date to celebrate the Kingdom’s banner.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has adopted this greatly valuable flag, on which the Islamic declaration of faith is inscribed, since its foundation,” said Al-Zalfa. “It is noteworthy that the Arabs of the Arabian Peninsula would have never been united if it wasn’t for this everlasting declaration.
“The issuance of the royal decree, under which this greatly valuable flag is to be celebrated on the same date of each year, is an act of honor, glory and pride for this great country.
“The declaration inscribed on the Saudi flag has significantly contributed to the accomplishment of everlasting historical achievements, namely the country’s unity that took place 300 years ago.
“During this long period, the Kingdom has witnessed other remarkable victories, for which national days must be declared.
“As we celebrate Founding Day (Feb. 22) and National Day (Sept. 23), we can surely state that our national unity has been achieved under this declaration during the reign of King Abdulaziz, may his soul rest in peace.”
Likewise commending the royal decree, Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, head of the Taif History Center, told Arab News: “The national flag is a value extending through the history of the Kingdom.
“The flag is connected to the foundation of the Saudi state and has been developed in stages since the era of Imam Mohammed bin Saud — may his soul rest in peace — in 1727, until March 11, 1937.
“On this day, King Abdulaziz issued the royal approval on the resolution of the Shoura Council regarding the size and shape of the flag, as well as on the acceptance of flag exchange with countries and on international recognition in general.
“The Saudi flag, as we know it, is designed in accordance with the flag system issued in 1973. The green flag, standing for peace, development, prosperity, giving and tolerance, features an Arabic transcription, the Islamic creed or ‘shahadah,’ which is the symbol of the country and the basis of its foundation.
“The flag also features a sword standing for strength and justice. As a whole, the Saudi flag is a symbol of the country’s unity, a sign of cohesion, and a title of its glories. It also expresses its loftiness, glory, and worldwide position, as well as the historical depth of the Kingdom.”
Also speaking to Arab News, Dr. Ayid Al-Zahrani, professor of Islamic History at Taif University, said: “The flag is a symbol of the sovereignty of the state, taking under its wings all segments of society, to meet at one point.
“There is much evidence on the importance of having and preserving a flag, as well as on dedicating sacrifices in its favor. A flag is a symbol of loftiness, without which a state is deemed to fall.
“The Messenger used the flag in each of his battles, where his companions followed its path every time. For instance, in one of his battles, Jafar Al-Tayyar was holding the flag in one hand until it was severed. He took the flag in his other hand till that arm was cut. He then held the flag with his chest to maintain its strength and preserve sovereignty.
“A country with a flag is a sovereign, independent and united country, as people under one flag are willing to sacrifice their lives in favor of their country. King Salman bin Abdulaziz is well aware of the importance and philosophy of the Saudi flag in building the state.
Rules for handling the Saudi flag
1. The Saudi flag is raised in Saudi Arabia on Fridays and holidays, in government buildings and public institutions between sunrise and sunset.
2. The sariya that carries the national flag should be placed in the center of the building.
3. The Saudi flag is never lowered to half-mast.
4. During conferences, the flag should be placed behind the speaker on the right of the podium.
5. The flag should be constantly raised on commercial, maritime and foreign ships when they are inside Saudi Arabian territorial waters.
6. The use of the flag for commercial or promotional purposes is prohibited.
7. The flag should not be drawn on cakes.
8. The flag should not be raised horizontally.
9. It is prohibited to raise any flag higher than the Saudi flag.
10. The Saudi flag should not touch the surface of the earth or water.
11. The Saudi flag should not be raised when it is in a bad condition.
12. The flag should not be placed on the floor.
(Source: Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
“Therefore, March 11 has been selected to celebrate the importance of the flag and its role in building states, as well as enhancing their development and strength. Let the Saudis be proud of their flag, its sovereignty, unity, strength and cohesion, and celebrate that day.”
In an interview with Arab News, journalist Abdul Mohsen Al-Harthy said: “Since the foundation of the Saudi state until this moment, the Saudi flag is worthy of having a national day.
“We could go on forever talking about the early design stages of the flag. The last designer of the Saudi flag, Hafez Wehbe, indicated that the color green was adopted in the background since the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as the Holy Qur’an associates it with Paradise.
“Green is not only the master of all colors in this context, but also a great element used in psychiatry, as it relieves the soul and the sight, while preventing depression and distress.”
He also quoted a verse from the Qur’an: “And He is the One Who sends down rain from the sky — causing all kinds of plants to grow — producing green stalks from which We bring forth clustered grain. And from palm trees come clusters of dates hanging within reach.”
He added: “Research scientists in plant physiology have discovered that the green matter in plants is responsible for absorbing light energy and converting it into chemical energy that results in the formation of different kinds of fruit.
“If we were to tackle the components of the Saudi flag and their symbolization, we can clearly see that the palm tree is the most significant in this regard, as it is the only tree that has been mentioned in all heavenly books, including the Holy Qur’an, the Torah, and the Bible.
“The palm tree symbolizes goodness, blessedness, vitality, prosperity, growth, patience and loftiness,” he said, quoting a verse from the Qur’an: “Therein is food and palm trees having sheaths (of dates).”
Al-Harthy added: “The Kingdom adopted in its flag a national emblem consisting of a palm tree between two intersecting swords inspired by the Arab culture since the era of King Abdulaziz — may his soul rest in peace — until this day.
“The two swords are a symbol of strength, dignity, justice, protection, safety, invincibility and sacrifice. They also represent utmost wisdom and status. It is to be noted that the grip of the sword is directed toward the flagpole as evidence of the Kingdom’s glory.”