'Our aim is to make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination': SACF chairman

‘Our aim is to make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination’: SACF chairman
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

‘Our aim is to make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination’: SACF chairman

‘Our aim is to make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination’: SACF chairman
  • Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud expresses joy at Kingdom’s triumph at ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023
Updated 22 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud has expressed his delight at seeing the Kingdom’s national team win their first international trophy since the SACF’s formation in 2020.
Last Sunday, Saudi Arabia won the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok, beating Bahrain by 10 wickets in just four overs.
The men in green maintained a perfect record of five wins from five matches in the tournament.
“It’s our first win as a federation since we were established more than two years ago, and that would’ve never happened without the endless support of our government, the Ministry of Sports, the Olympic Committee and all regional associations,” said Prince Saud in an exclusive interview with Arab News after returning from Bangkok. “They honestly made our job easier to perform and reach this point.”
When asked if a professional cricket league system in the Kingdom is on the cards, he replied: “As we know, Saudi Arabia is the biggest country in the region with the biggest number of teams and players. So there will be leagues on all levels, not just one league.
“And to answer that question precisely, we’ve developed throughout our time in the federation great relationships with the International Cricket Council, the global governing body of cricket, and the Asian Cricket Council, the organization that promotes and develops the sport of cricket in Asia, as well as some successful international cricket boards and big cricketers globally.”
High-profile figures form the world of cricket have offered their expertise and backing for cricket in the Kingdom.
“And then we hired experts to help us develop a model of a league that engages Saudi club brands along with all regional associations,” said Prince Saud.
“Of course, a lot of infrastructure and development are required, but we’ll announce when it’s time.”
Outlining his vision for the sport — including producing a competitive international team in Saudi Arabia — and his ambitions for domestic and international cricket over the coming years, he said: “Our aim is to create a sustainable industry for locals and expats living in the Kingdom and make Saudi Arabia a global cricketing destination.”
The Saudi team’s comprehensive victory in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Thailand came in a 50-over one-day international competition.
The Challenger Cup is the first staging post in the ACC’s restructured three-tier pathway toward the Asia Cup 2023 to be hosted by Pakistan.
It was composed of eight teams divided into two groups, and was designed to provide increased opportunities for a larger number of its members to display their talents.
The Saudi cricket team will now play the first edition of the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Nepal, a tournament that provides a qualification pathway toward the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

Topics: 2023 ACC Men's Challenger Cup Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Cricket Saudi cricket federation Prince Saud bin Mishaal

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO

CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga
CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga
Updated 11 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation targets grassroots to change perception of the sport across the Kingdom, says CEO

CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga
  • Tariq Ziad Sagga insists that through extensive school and community programs, a cricketing culture can be introduced across the Kingdom
Updated 11 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: CEO of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation Tariq Ziad Sagga has outlined the plans that set the Kingdom’s nascent national team on the path to winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok last week, highlighting the domestic and grassroots level programs that have been implemented in percent years.

Cricket is one of the world’s oldest popular sports and has been part of many cultures for centuries. Now the SACF, established as recently as 2020, has been thriving and has introduced a cricketing culture across the Kingdom in the blink of an eye by lining up a series of major programs focused on promoting the game among locals and expatriates.

“The Saudi cricket federation was established (just over) two years ago, and we have plans to implement domestic programs for cricket locally,” said Sagga in an exclusive interview with Arab News. “For example, our main championship is the National Cricket Championship, which started in 2021 with 11 cities and featured more than 400 teams, clubs and Under-16 associations, and over 30,000 participants. This year, participation will exceed 50,000.

“The second tournament we had was softball cricket in six cities and total participation exceeded 10,000 in 2022. This year hopefully it will exceed 15,000,” said the CEO.

Other programs include community cricket programs, such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Day cricket.

“Some of the national events are for National day and Founding Day of Saudi Arabia. For other cricketing nations like India and Pakistan, we do social events, and we have a different program,” Sagga said.

“We had the school cricket program, which we implemented in international schools in the main cities like Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam,” he added. “We also had talent hunt programs and workforce programs. We did many of these events in workforce camps, like Amaala, and expat camps in Dammam. So, we had a good number of tournaments locally and we are planning to do the Saudi League later this year, as well as the school championship.”

Sagga said that these programs are also part of the Kingdom’s mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle under the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life initiative, with the SACF, supported by the Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, mandated to increase physical activity levels by 40 percent over the next decade.

“We are covering most of the regions in Saudi Arabia, and this year we are going to cover all 13 regions,” he said.

On introducing cricketing culture across the Kingdom in such a short period of time, Sagga said that the challenge they are facing is the perception most Saudis have that cricket is a dangerous street sport, played in risky places and not organized.

“So, we need to change this perception first,” he said. “We have short-term and long-term plans. For the short term, we are going to focus on marketing campaigns, creating videos and developing a proper ground to enable us to broadcast some of the matches and to change some of the perceptions the locals have about the sport itself,” he said.

“Our (long-term) plans involve focusing on the grassroots and the kids, introducing cricket to them in schools and implementing entertaining activities for them so that in the future they can play cricket at a more professional level,” he added.

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Cricket Saudi cricket federation

World Cup is the target, says Saudi coach after winning the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Kabir Khan shared the winning strategy and game plan that helped to win Saudi its first-ever international cricket trophy
Kabir Khan shared the winning strategy and game plan that helped to win Saudi its first-ever international cricket trophy
Updated 11 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

World Cup is the target, says Saudi coach after winning the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup

Kabir Khan shared the winning strategy and game plan that helped to win Saudi its first-ever international cricket trophy
  • Kabir Khan looking to reach 50-Overs and T20 World Cups and to lower the team’s ranking below 20
Updated 11 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: High on confidence after winning the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023 in Bangkok last Sunday, the Saudi Arabian national cricket team’s head coach has said the plan is now to qualify for the World Cup, and not just win regional tournaments.

Saudi Arabia won the inaugural edition of the ACC’s tournament after beating Bahrain by 10 wickets in the final, with the men in green maintaining a perfect record of five wins from five matches along the way.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Kabir Khan shared the winning strategy and game plan that helped to win Saudi its first-ever international cricket trophy.

"First of all, I would like to thank our federation, the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Olympic Committee for giving us a chance and providing us with the funds and the facilities that we needed to become the champions,” said the coach.

“It took over one year of hard work by the federation, our top officials and the coaching staff to build a team and get it to a level where they could be champions. The main idea was to collect the top talents from all over the Kingdom. We searched for the players and organized a lot of different talent hunts for juniors and seniors, which gave us a lot of players to pick up in the national squad.”

Significant resources were spent in the talent hunt that helped in the selection of the squad and in building the faith in them to be successful.

“And you can see the results now,” said Khan. “But that’s not the end of the day. It’s just the start of a new journey. We are planning to qualify for the World Cups, not just win tournaments.”

Spelling out the plans, and the targets for the team in terms of competitions and rankings, Khan said that the main thing is to keep on improving.

“At one meeting, our Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal and I were talking to each other, and we said, ‘What’s next?’ And all of us agree that this happiness was only for one day, and we have to start the new journey and keep it up,” said the Saudi coach.

He added that there is no room for complacency in cricket.

“We have to work hard, and progress. We have to achieve our goals,” said Khan. “This is not the end of it. It’s only the start, and the target is to qualify for 50-Overs World Cup, qualify for the T20 World Cup, and get the ranking to at least below 20. That is our target for the next two years.”

Saudi Arabia is currently ranked 33 in the ICC T20 ranking and is working to get an ODI ranking.

The 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup acts as a pathway to September’s 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which itself is a preparatory tournament for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

Before that, Saudi Arabia will now enter the ACC Premier Cup, to be played in Nepal next month.

On plans to reach the Asia Cup, the coach said: “We have already started planning for it. We know that it’s not going to be an easy task. The team is doing well. We know that they are capable of winning upcoming matches. There’s no doubt about it. Other teams are more experienced. We haven’t got that experience, but we have got the passion that goes on our side

“Our team is much more passionate, and if they play the way they played in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup, I am very hopeful that they can win that Premier Cup in Nepal to qualify for the Asia Cup,” he added.

Khan said that the federation’s talent hunt was executed in stages. “First, we needed to select a bunch of players that we thought were talented enough and then obviously process them over time and get them fitter,” he said.

“The main issue in the first few tournaments that we played was our fitness and the mindset of the players,” said Khan. “We worked a lot on that. Saudi Arabia is a huge country and it’s not easy to collect all the players together in one place as they live and work in different cities. We started coaching them online, with them playing cricket three days a week, training and giving us the report. And then at the end, when we were able to bring them all together for the camp, they were more or less ready to play. We lost some senior players who were performers, but they couldn’t maintain their fitness.

“Thus we got the final team, which we thought was fit enough, and the next step was to bring them together with a champion’s mindset because we played a lot of tournaments, but we always just participated. We never went into tournaments to be champions, and for that, the mindset has to be changed in the way they play and behave on the ground,” he said.

“As a coach, I started believing in them and teaching them how to believe in themselves, and to believe in the team and the process,” said Khan, who joined the Saudi national cricket team in 2021.

Khan was chosen to lead the team by the SACF due to the wealth of experience he amassed over a 15-year coaching career, as he previously played an instrumental role in leading the Afghanistan national team to its highest international ranking.

“Now our fitness standards are touching most of the international cricket teams in the world. So that’s the biggest change,” he said.

“The first thing was to make them believe in their abilities, to make them brave cricketers,” said Khan. “After proper coaching, they played with a positive mindset and won the trophy.”

On the remarkable progress in cricket in Saudi Arabia, the coach said: “We have to thank the management, the chairman and the CEO who trusted in me. We had lost all the tournaments we played in previously. But I kept on telling them and they believed in me. Without their help, I could not have done it. We were not top performers when I came in, but we processed it. The timing was right, we got the best out of the players and selected them in the team.

“I had full support from the SACF chairman and the CEO. They gave me full authority to select the team and carry out the camps that helped a lot,” said the coach.

Khan said that targeting local Saudi talent is one of the long-term goals.

“We want to go to the kids,” he said.

The plan, he explained, is to target kids as young as 7 years old and train them “four, five years to start playing the game, so that they become decent enough for international cricket and represent us at junior level in U-16 and U-19 cricket first, and then slowly progress to join the national squad.”

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Cricket Cricket World Cup

‘Team first’ approach helped us win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup: Saudi cricket captain

Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
Updated 11 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

‘Team first’ approach helped us win ACC Men’s Challenger Cup: Saudi cricket captain

Saudi Cricket captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years. (AN Photo)
  • Hisham Sheikh exclusively tells Arab News about the positive mindset and preparations that led to victory in Bangkok
Updated 11 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A “team first” approach is the basis on which the Saudi national team have gone on to become the champions of the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Bangkok, and captain Hisham Sheikh is keen to carry on the good work to claim even more laurels in the coming years.

After beating Bahrain by 10 wickets to win the title, and maintaining a perfect record of five wins from five matches in the tournament along the way, Sheikh has revealed in an exclusive interview with Arab News the factors that built a championship-winning team.

“First, I would like to thank the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, the players, the Saudi Olympic Committee, and the Saudi Ministry of Sports for their constant support and encouragement,” said the captain.

“The plan for the tournament was quite clear and it was a combined effort from around two to three months,” Sheikh said. “The players had to report about their fitness sessions, their gym plans, and their dietary plans. Everything was reported to the team management, to strength and conditioning coach Mohammed Ali Khan and head coach Mohammed Kabir Khan. The players were involved in these activities, and they are doing it through their motivation and belief to provide the team with a better performance.”

There has been a positive mindset coursing through the team since the beginning, he said, adding: “There is something called playing cricket with a brave attitude.”

In addition, different match scenarios were practiced during the camp.

“There was a week-long camp held in Riyadh before the tournament and the players came from all around Saudi Arabia,” said Sheikh. “They played with each other, bonded well, and then there were different match scenarios that were practiced, which gave confidence to the players.

“During the ACC Challenger Cup, there was a very positive environment within the team and a lot of support was given from our management, Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal and CEO Tariq Sagga, who visited us during the tournament.”

Their presence gave the players “a sense of belief and motivation” to go on and win the tournament, said the captain.“The plan was pretty simple for the game: Play the game as if it’s your last match and with full confidence and the attitude that there’s nothing to lose. The boys really gave their heart and soul to each game and that’s been our motto for this tournament. And that will be the motto for all the tournaments we are going to play up ahead,” said Sheikh.

“The team played as a unit, bowlers performed really well, restricting the opponent team to a low total, and when we opted to bat first, such as against Myanmar, we put up a massive total of 424 on board,” he said.

“The boys did a really good job,” Sheikh concluded. “The surface was not easy to bat on. It was a slow wicket in Thailand, something different compared to Saudi Arabia. And I really appreciated our players that played there.”

Topics: 2023 ACC Men’s Challenger Cup Cricket Saudi Arabia Saudi Cricket

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback, Denver fall again
  • Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter rally to help the Heat claim a 119-115 win over Cleveland
Updated 11 March 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Joel Embiid scored 39 points and drained a superb game-winning jump shot with less than two seconds remaining as the Philadelphia 76ers completed a dramatic 120-119 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Sixers looked to be heading for defeat after trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, and were down by 13 with less than six minutes remaining in the final period.

But Embiid and James Harden spearheaded a late rally to haul the Sixers back into contention, shutting down the Portland offense while stitching together a run to make it a one-point game with 38 seconds remaining.

And with the clock ticking down, Embiid spun away from the Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic to drain a fadeaway jumper to put the Sixers ahead 120-119, the first time Philadelphia had led during the game.

“I knew I had to get a bucket,” Embiid said afterward of his game-winning play.

“We’d fought the whole game, come back after being down by 20 to make it a one-point game — you’ve got to make those plays.

“But my teammates and my coach trust me to do my job.”

Embiid’s 39-points came on 13-of-20 shooting and was the latest in a series of dazzling performances by the Cameroonian star.

Since the start of March, Embiid has averaged nearly 37 points a game, with tallies of 39, 39, 42, 31 and 35 over his last five appearances.

Embiid had scoring support from James Harden with 19 points, while Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton had 13 each.

Georges Niang added 12 points off the bench for the Sixers, who trailed 71-56 after a sluggish first half.

“We just couldn’t get going,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “We looked like we were in mud in the first half, at both ends.

“That’s a hell of a win for us because we didn’t have a lot — and you could see it. But we just hung in there long enough, and we found a way.”

It was the third time this season that the Sixers, who are third in the Eastern Conference with a 44-22 record, have come back from being down by 20 points to win.

“We don’t quit, and we don’t give up,” Harden said afterward.

“Obviously you don’t want to be down 20, but we try to find ways to stay in the game to give ourselves a chance and that’s what we did tonight.”

Portland, meanwhile, were left to reflect on a victory that slipped away at the end after a superb shooting performance from Anfernee Simons, who finished with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including eight three-pointers.

Jerami Grant added 24 points and Damian Lillard had 22.

Elsewhere Friday, the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets suffered a second straight defeat in a 128-120 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

The Nuggets, who were beaten 117-96 by lowly Chicago on Wednesday, looked to have put that defeat behind them after outscoring the Spurs 38-26 in the first quarter.

But San Antonio roared back with a 42-point second quarter and outscored Denver 60-53 in the second half to seal a surprise win.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs scorers with 23 points, with six other San Antonio players finishing in double figures.

Denver’s reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic recorded a 37-point triple-double — his 26th of the season.

Despite the loss, Denver remains firmly on pace for top seeding in the Western Conference playoffs, leading second-placed Sacramento by six games with a 46-21 record.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter rally to help the Heat claim a 119-115 win over Cleveland despite a 42-point showing from the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell.

Miami outscored the Cavs 37-26 in the final frame, with Butler scoring 12 points as part of a 33-point display to get the Heat over the line.

Elsewhere Friday, Brooklyn downed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime while the Atlanta Hawks claimed a 114-107 road win over the Washington Wizards.

Topics: joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers james harden

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title
Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title

Bernardo Silva looking to break hearts of old friends as City target title
  • Arsenal stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, as well as coach Arteta, are looking to break their former club’s hold on the league title
  • The reigning champions visit Crystal Palace on Saturday night for their latest Premier League fixture
Updated 11 March 2023
ALAM KHAN

Where some have questioned the desire of Manchester City’s players to claim more silverware after a period of dominance, this is often the time they show the fight to prove doubters wrong.

And, according to Bernardo Silva, even if that means disappointing old friends and the man they expected to replace Pep Guardiola as manager.

The City midfielder was not alone in being sad last summer when the popular Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left to join an Arsenal side led by Mikel Arteta, who was Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad.

But Bernardo and his team-mates will put sentiment to one side to try to overhaul the table-topping Gunners and win a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

“They are very special players, big friends,” he told Arab News exclusively. “Personally I was very sad to see them go and especially to a rival — and knowing that Arsenal were growing, getting better.

“You also know the manager that is there is so, so good because he worked with us. You could see from the beginning how special Mikel was — and he is showing it now,” the Portuguese international said ahead of City’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace.

“We know how good he is and when you add to that young team, players with that kind of energy of Zinchenko and Gabriel, and it’s not going to be good for us.”

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and has transformed them into title challengers.

Bernardo, who joined City in 2017 from Monaco and has won four league titles, added: “Mikel was very close to us. Apart from his knowledge of the game, he’s a very good guy and very demanding as well. 

“It’s not easy with him. If you don’t do things properly he will shout at you and tell you the good way to do things. But he’s the right kind of manager that you want to have in this game.

Bernardo said that the City dressing room at the time felt that if one day Guardiola left, it would be Arteta who would take over.

“Mikel was very special to us and you could see how he understood the game in the same way as us, the players,” he said “So he would still be the perfect fit for when Pep leaves one day, although now it’s not so easy — with both Vincent Kompany and him.”

“Mikel’s doing very well and I’m happy for him — but I hope he doesn’t win it this season at least.”

It was about this time a year ago when City embarked on a run that would culminate in a dramatic final-day title triumph.

They won nine of their last 12 league games and pipped Liverpool by a point with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, having been 2-0 down with 14 minutes left.

With City below-par at times this season, it has been suggested excessive success has seen the players drop their high standards.

Arsenal haven’t won the title since they went the entire 2003-04 campaign without losing a league game.

But Bernardo denied City were not hungry for more honors as he added: “That doesn’t make any sense, it’s not true.

“The dressing room, the players, we want it. We know how beautiful it is to win this competition and we’ve been fighting for it for six seasons since I arrived,” he said. “Personally, for as long as I stay here I will fight with all my strength to win as many as possible.”

“Our job is just to control what we can do on the pitch, do as best as possible. We know we have had some bad moments this season, some weird moments, weird games where we’ve dropped points where we shouldn’t,” Bernardo said.

He added that the City players have been in this position before and know they have a fight on their hands when chasing the leaders.

“It can help us because we have more experience of this situation, but then some people say it can help Arsenal because they are more hungry.

“It can go both ways. We are going to fight for sure and we are going to try to win it again.”

City host Arsenal at the Etihad on April 26 and Bernardo knows they cannot afford to drop points in the run-in.

“We know it’s going to be tough because Arsenal are doing very well,” he said.

“You need to control what you can control, which is your games and forget about Arsenal, and just win our games,” Bernardo said. “We have slipped a few times, weird games and we have been sloppy and we want to get to that momentum again.”

“We have to win every game. You get to the end of the season and you feel if you drop more points then you won’t have a chance of fighting for this title.”

While Bernardo was surprised about Zinchenko and Jesus going to the Emirates Stadium, he was less so when five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in December after leaving Manchester United.

The pair were team-mates for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar and Bernardo said: “I’d heard some rumors, my agent was his agent at the time and we were together in the national team and we spoke a few times about that. So I wasn’t completely surprised Cristiano went there.

“It was his choice and all the best to him. It’s a different reality. I don’t follow enough of the Saudi league to know the level that he’s playing at, and to know how he can make an impact, but for sure Cristiano is a good example in terms of the career he has made so far and experience he has had.”

Bernardo said that Ronaldo’s new team-mates will benefit and learn from his presence.

“Definitely you can see how he works every day, he’s got his own plan, own physio, his own thing, and you see he is just very focused on trying to be as perfect as possible in terms of his game. His level of ambition is very high.”

The same can be said of Bernardo and City too.

Topics: Bernardo Silva Manchester city

