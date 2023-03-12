Egypt customs officers thwart attempts to smuggle antiques, gold bars

CAIRO: Customs officers at Borg El-Arab International Airport in Alexandria thwarted an attempt to smuggle 13 antique metal pieces into Egypt dating back to the Greco-Roman era (332 BC–395 AD), hidden in the baggage of a Libyan passenger arriving from Benghazi.

While scanning the passengers of a Buraq Air flight, customs staff became suspicious of one person and passed his luggage through an X-ray machine.

The officers found 13 ancient metal pieces hidden in his baggage.

The archaeological unit examined the items and confirmed that they dated back to the Greco-Roman era.

Separately, the customs officers at Cairo International Airport foiled two attempts to smuggle in a number of gold bars and a quantity of diamond-encrusted jewelry after catching an air hostess and a Dutch passenger.

While scanning the passengers coming from the UAE, customs officers became suspicious of the air hostess while she was trying to leave the terminal.

When her bags were passed through the X-ray machine, two gold bars weighing 500 grams and 150 grams were found.

In the second case, the Dutch passenger coming from Amman drew customs officers’ attention while he was leaving the arrival hall.

An X-ray scan of his baggage yielded a quantity of jewelry made of yellow and white metal, suspected to be gold inlaid with diamonds. The items were hidden in tea tins, medicine boxes, and socks.

All three face legal action.